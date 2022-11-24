Restaurant header imageView gallery

Noodle Express - Airway Heights WA

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

10408 US HWY 2 Ste 1

Airway Heights, WA 99224

Rice Bowls - Large

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl Large

$9.75

Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.

Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl Large

$10.25

Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.

Beef Teriyaki Bowl Large

$10.25

Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.

Pork Teriyaki Bowl Large

$9.75

Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.

Tofu Teriyaki Bowl Large

$9.75

Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.

Chicken Osaka Bowl Large

$10.25

Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.

Shrimp Osaka Bowl Large

$10.75

Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.

Beef Osaka Bowl Large

$10.75

Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.

Pork Osaka Bowl Large

$10.25

Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.

Tofu Osaka Bowl Large

$10.25

Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.

Sweet Thai Chicken Bowl Large

$9.75

Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.

Sweet Thai Shrimp Bowl Large

$10.25

Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.

Sweet Thai Beef Bowl Large

$10.25

Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.

Sweet Thai Pork Bowl Large

$9.75

Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.

Sweet Thai Tofu Bowl Large

$9.75

Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.

Singapore Chicken Bowl Large

$10.25

Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.

Singapore Shrimp Bowl Large

$10.75

Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.

Singapore Beef Bowl Large

$10.75

Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.

Singapore Pork Bowl Large

$10.25

Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.

Singapore Tofu Bowl Large

$10.25

Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.

Sweet & Sour Chicken Bowl Large

$9.95

Battered chicken in our Sweet & Sour Sauce.

Rice & Asian Slaw Large

$6.75

Chicken & Broccoli Teriyaki Large

$9.95

Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.

Shrimp & Broccoli Teriyaki Large

$10.50

Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.

Beef & Broccoli Teriyaki Large

$10.50

Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.

Pork & Broccoli Teriyaki Large

$9.95

Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.

Tofu & Broccoli Teriyaki Large

$9.95

Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.

Dynamite Chicken Bowl Large

$9.95

Battered chicken in a creamy, spicy Chipotle Sauce.

Noodle Bowls - Large

Chicken Yakisoba Large

$9.95

Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and chicken.

Pork Yakisoba Large

$9.95

Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and pork.

Beef Yakisoba Large

$10.75

Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and beef.

Tofu Yakisoba Large

$9.95

Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and tofu.

Shrimp Yakisoba Large

$10.75

Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and shrimp.

Vegetable Yakisoba Large

$8.95

Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables.

Appetizers

Potstickers 4pc

$5.95

Steamed Chicken & Veggie Dumplings.

Potstickers 6pc

$7.95

Steamed Chicken & Veggie Dumplings.

Green Beans Small

$5.95

Sautéed in a garlic soy sauce glaze.

Lemongrass Potstickers 4pc

$5.95

Steamed Chicken & Veggie Dumplings.

Egg Rolls 1 Pork

$2.95

Egg Rolls 1 Vegetable

$2.95

Green Beans Large

$7.95

Sautéed in a garlic soy sauce glaze.

Lemongrass Potstickers 6pc

$7.95

Steamed Chicken & Veggie Dumplings.

Egg Rolls 2 Pork

$4.95

Egg Rolls 2 Vegetable

$4.95

Egg Rolls 1 Pork & 1 Vegetable

$4.95

Salads

Chicken Teriyaki Salad

$8.50

Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.

Shrimp Teriyaki Salad

$9.50Out of stock

Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.

Beef Teriyaki Salad

$9.50

Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.

Pork Teriyaki Salad

$8.50

Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.

Tofu Teriyaki Salad

$8.50

Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.

Chicken Osaka Salad

$8.50

Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.

Shrimp Osaka Salad

$9.50Out of stock

Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.

Beef Osaka Salad

$9.50

Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.

Pork Osaka Salad

$8.50

Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.

Tofu Osaka Salad

$8.50

Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.

Tossed Green Salad

$5.25

Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.

Wraps

Chicken Teriyaki Wrap

$6.50

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and chicken.

Shrimp Teriyaki Wrap

$6.95Out of stock

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and shrimp.

Beef Teriyaki Wrap

$6.95

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and beef.

Pork Teriyaki Wrap

$6.50

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and pork.

Tofu Teriyaki Wrap

$6.50

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and tofu.

Chicken Osaka Wrap

$6.50

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and chicken.

Shrimp Osaka Wrap

$6.95Out of stock

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and shrimp.

Beef Osaka Wrap

$6.95

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and beef.

Pork Osaka Wrap

$6.50

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and pork.

Tofu Osaka Wrap

$6.50

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and tofu.

Singapore Chicken Wrap

$6.50

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and chicken.

Singapore Shrimp Wrap

$6.95Out of stock

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and shrimp.

Singapore Beef Wrap

$6.95

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and beef.

Singapore Pork Wrap

$6.50

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and pork.

Singapore Tofu Wrap

$6.50

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and tofu.

Sweet Thai Chicken Wrap

$6.50

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and chicken.

Sweet Thai Shrimp Wrap

$6.95Out of stock

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and shrimp.

Sweet Thai Beef Wrap

$6.95

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and beef.

Sweet Thai Pork Wrap

$6.50

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and pork.

Sweet Thai Tofu Wrap

$6.50

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and tofu.

Rice & Asian Slaw Wrap

$5.50

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw.

Rice Bowls - Small

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl Small

$7.25

Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.

Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl Small

$7.75

Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.

Beef Teriyaki Bowl Small

$7.75

Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.

Pork Teriyaki Bowl Small

$7.25

Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.

Tofu Teriyaki Bowl Small

$7.25

Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.

Chicken Osaka Bowl Small

$7.25

Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.

Shrimp Osaka Bowl Small

$7.75

Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.

Beef Osaka Bowl Small

$7.75

Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.

Pork Osaka Bowl Small

$7.25

Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.

Tofu Osaka Bowl Small

$7.25

Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.

Sweet Thai Chicken Bowl Small

$7.25

Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.

Sweet Thai Shrimp Bowl Small

$7.75

Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.

Sweet Thai Beef Bowl Small

$7.75

Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.

Sweet Thai Pork Bowl Small

$7.25

Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.

Sweet Thai Tofu Bowl Small

$7.25

Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.

Singapore Chicken Bowl Small

$7.25

Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.

Singapore Shrimp Bowl Small

$7.75

Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.

Singapore Beef Bowl Small

$7.75

Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.

Singapore Pork Bowl Small

$7.25

Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.

Singapore Tofu Bowl Small

$7.25

Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.

Sweet & Sour Chicken Bowl Small

$7.75

Battered chicken in our Sweet & Sour Sauce.

Rice & Asian Slaw Small

$5.25

Chicken & Broccoli Teriyaki Small

$7.25

Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.

Shrimp & Broccoli Teriyaki Small

$7.75

Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.

Beef & Broccoli Teriyaki Small

$7.75

Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.

Pork & Broccoli Teriyaki Small

$7.25

Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.

Tofu & Broccoli Teriyaki Small

$7.25

Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.

Dynamite Chicken Bowl Small

$7.75

Battered chicken in a creamy, spicy Chipotle Sauce.

Noodle Bowls - Small

Chicken Yakisoba Small

$7.75

Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and chicken.

Pork Yakisoba Small

$7.75

Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and pork.

Beef Yakisoba Small

$8.25

Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and beef.

Tofu Yakisoba Small

$7.75

Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and tofu.

Shrimp Yakisoba Small

$8.25

Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and shrimp.

Vegetable Yakisoba Small

$6.75

Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables.

Sides

Asian Slaw Pint

$3.95

Asian Slaw Quart

$5.50

Pint of Osaka Sauce

$6.50

Pint of GF Osaka Sauce

$7.00

Grilled Noodles Pint

$5.25

Grilled Noodles Quart

$6.95

Pint of Uncooked Teriyaki

$6.50

Pint of GF Ginger Dressing

$7.00

Seasoned Rice Pint

$2.25

Seasoned Rice Quart

$3.25

Pint of Ginger Dressing

$6.50

Pint of Dynamite Sauce

$6.50

Grilled Vegetables Pint

$4.50

Grilled Vegetables Quart

$6.50

Pint of Oil & Vinegar

$6.50

Whole Grain Rice Pint

$2.25

Whole Grain Rice Quart

$3.25

Pint of Sweet Chili Sauce

$6.50Out of stock

Broccoli Pint

$4.50Out of stock

Broccoli Quart

$6.50Out of stock

Soup - Large

Miso Soup with Yakisoba Noodles Large

$5.95

Miso chicken broth with yakisoba noodles.

Miso Soup with Chicken Large

$7.95

Miso chicken broth with chicken.

Miso Soup with Pork Large

$7.95

Miso chicken broth with pork.

Miso Soup with Beef Large

$8.95

Miso chicken broth with beef.

Miso Soup with Potstickers Large

$7.95

Miso chicken broth with potstickers.

Miso Soup with Shrimp Large

$8.95Out of stock

Miso chicken broth with shrimp.

Miso Soup with Tofu Large

$7.95

Miso chicken broth with tofu.

Soup - Small

Miso Soup with Yakisoba Noodles Small

$3.50

Miso chicken broth with yakisoba noodles.

Miso Soup with Chicken Small

$4.50

Miso chicken broth with chicken.

Miso Soup with Pork Small

$4.50

Miso chicken broth with pork.

Miso Soup with Beef Small

$5.50

Miso chicken broth with beef.

Miso Soup with Potstickers Small

$4.50

Miso chicken broth with potstickers.

Miso Soup with Shrimp Small

$5.50

Miso chicken broth with shrimp.

Miso Soup with Tofu Small

$4.50

Miso chicken broth with tofu.

Kids

Macaroni & Cheese

$4.25

Beverages

To Go Soda Regular

$1.95

Bottled Water

$2.25

Peace Tea - Razzleberry

$2.75

To Go Soda Large

$2.25

Bottled Coke

$2.75

Bottled Diet Coke

$2.75

Bodyarmor - Strawberry Banana

$2.75

Aha Blueberry & Pomegranate

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Vitamin Water Bottle

$2.75

Dessert

Cookie

$2.50

Rice Pans

Chicken Teriyaki Pan

$37.95

Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.

Shrimp Teriyaki Pan

$44.95

Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.

Beef Teriyaki Pan

$44.95

Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.

Pork Teriyaki Pan

$37.95

Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.

Tofu Teriyaki Pan

$37.95Out of stock

Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.

Chicken Osaka Pan

$37.95

Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.

Shrimp Osaka Pan

$44.95

Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.

Beef Osaka Pan

$44.95

Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.

Pork Osaka Pan

$37.95

Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.

Tofu Osaka Pan

$37.95Out of stock

Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.