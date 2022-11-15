Noodle Express - Southgate Mall, Missoula MT
No reviews yet
2901 Brooks Street
Missoula, MT 59801
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Rice Bowls - Large
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl Large
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl Large
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Beef Teriyaki Bowl Large
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Pork Teriyaki Bowl Large
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Tofu Teriyaki Bowl Large
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Chicken Osaka Bowl Large
Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.
Shrimp Osaka Bowl Large
Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.
Beef Osaka Bowl Large
Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.
Pork Osaka Bowl Large
Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.
Tofu Osaka Bowl Large
Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.
Sweet Thai Chicken Bowl Large
Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.
Sweet Thai Shrimp Bowl Large
Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.
Sweet Thai Beef Bowl Large
Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.
Sweet Thai Pork Bowl Large
Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.
Sweet Thai Tofu Bowl Large
Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.
Singapore Chicken Bowl Large
Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.
Singapore Shrimp Bowl Large
Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.
Singapore Beef Bowl Large
Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.
Singapore Pork Bowl Large
Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.
Singapore Tofu Bowl Large
Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.
Sweet & Sour Chicken Bowl Large
Battered chicken in our Sweet & Sour Sauce.
Rice & Asian Slaw Large
Chicken & Broccoli Teriyaki Large
Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.
Shrimp & Broccoli Teriyaki Large
Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.
Beef & Broccoli Teriyaki Large
Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.
Pork & Broccoli Teriyaki Large
Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.
Tofu & Broccoli Teriyaki Large
Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.
Dynamite Chicken Bowl Large
Battered chicken in a creamy, spicy Chipotle Sauce.
Noodle Bowls - Large
Chicken Yakisoba Large
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and chicken.
Pork Yakisoba Large
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and pork.
Beef Yakisoba Large
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and beef.
Tofu Yakisoba Large
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and tofu.
Shrimp Yakisoba Large
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and shrimp.
Vegetable Yakisoba Large
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables.
Appetizers
Potstickers 4pc
Steamed Chicken & Veggie Dumplings.
Potstickers 6pc
Steamed Chicken & Veggie Dumplings.
Green Beans Small
Sautéed in a garlic soy sauce glaze.
Lemongrass Potstickers 4pc
Steamed Chicken & Veggie Dumplings.
Egg Rolls 1 Pork
Egg Rolls 1 Vegetable
Green Beans Large
Sautéed in a garlic soy sauce glaze.
Lemongrass Potstickers 6pc
Steamed Chicken & Veggie Dumplings.
Egg Rolls 2 Pork
Egg Rolls 2 Vegetable
Egg Rolls 1 Pork & 1 Vegetable
Salads
Chicken Teriyaki Salad
Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.
Shrimp Teriyaki Salad
Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.
Beef Teriyaki Salad
Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.
Pork Teriyaki Salad
Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.
Tofu Teriyaki Salad
Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.
Chicken Osaka Salad
Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.
Shrimp Osaka Salad
Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.
Beef Osaka Salad
Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.
Pork Osaka Salad
Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.
Tofu Osaka Salad
Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.
Tossed Green Salad
Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.
Wraps
Chicken Teriyaki Wrap
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and chicken.
Shrimp Teriyaki Wrap
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and shrimp.
Beef Teriyaki Wrap
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and beef.
Pork Teriyaki Wrap
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and pork.
Tofu Teriyaki Wrap
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and tofu.
Chicken Osaka Wrap
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and chicken.
Shrimp Osaka Wrap
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and shrimp.
Beef Osaka Wrap
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and beef.
Pork Osaka Wrap
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and pork.
Tofu Osaka Wrap
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and tofu.
Singapore Chicken Wrap
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and chicken.
Singapore Shrimp Wrap
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and shrimp.
Singapore Beef Wrap
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and beef.
Singapore Pork Wrap
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and pork.
Singapore Tofu Wrap
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and tofu.
Sweet Thai Chicken Wrap
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and chicken.
Sweet Thai Shrimp Wrap
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and shrimp.
Sweet Thai Beef Wrap
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and beef.
Sweet Thai Pork Wrap
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and pork.
Sweet Thai Tofu Wrap
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and tofu.
Rice & Asian Slaw Wrap
Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw.
Rice Bowls - Small
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl Small
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl Small
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Beef Teriyaki Bowl Small
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Pork Teriyaki Bowl Small
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Tofu Teriyaki Bowl Small
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Chicken Osaka Bowl Small
Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.
Shrimp Osaka Bowl Small
Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.
Beef Osaka Bowl Small
Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.
Pork Osaka Bowl Small
Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.
Tofu Osaka Bowl Small
Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.
Sweet Thai Chicken Bowl Small
Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.
Sweet Thai Shrimp Bowl Small
Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.
Sweet Thai Beef Bowl Small
Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.
Sweet Thai Pork Bowl Small
Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.
Sweet Thai Tofu Bowl Small
Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.
Singapore Chicken Bowl Small
Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.
Singapore Shrimp Bowl Small
Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.
Singapore Beef Bowl Small
Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.
Singapore Pork Bowl Small
Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.
Singapore Tofu Bowl Small
Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.
Sweet & Sour Chicken Bowl Small
Battered chicken in our Sweet & Sour Sauce.
Rice & Asian Slaw Small
Chicken & Broccoli Teriyaki Small
Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.
Shrimp & Broccoli Teriyaki Small
Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.
Beef & Broccoli Teriyaki Small
Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.
Pork & Broccoli Teriyaki Small
Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.
Tofu & Broccoli Teriyaki Small
Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.
Dynamite Chicken Bowl Small
Battered chicken in a creamy, spicy Chipotle Sauce.
Noodle Bowls - Small
Chicken Yakisoba Small
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and chicken.
Pork Yakisoba Small
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and pork.
Beef Yakisoba Small
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and beef.
Tofu Yakisoba Small
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and tofu.
Shrimp Yakisoba Small
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and shrimp.
Vegetable Yakisoba Small
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables.
Sides
Asian Slaw Pint
Asian Slaw Quart
Pint of Osaka Sauce
Pint of GF Osaka Sauce
Grilled Noodles Pint
Grilled Noodles Quart
Pint of Uncooked Teriyaki
Pint of GF Ginger Dressing
Seasoned Rice Pint
Seasoned Rice Quart
Pint of Ginger Dressing
Pint of Dynamite Sauce
Grilled Vegetables Pint
Grilled Vegetables Quart
Pint of Oil & Vinegar
Whole Grain Rice Pint
Whole Grain Rice Quart
Pint of Sweet Chili Sauce
Broccoli Pint
Broccoli Quart
Soup - Large
Miso Soup with Yakisoba Noodles Large
Miso chicken broth with yakisoba noodles.
Miso Soup with Chicken Large
Miso chicken broth with chicken.
Miso Soup with Pork Large
Miso chicken broth with pork.
Miso Soup with Beef Large
Miso chicken broth with beef.
Miso Soup with Potstickers Large
Miso chicken broth with potstickers.
Miso Soup with Shrimp Large
Miso chicken broth with shrimp.
Miso Soup with Tofu Large
Miso chicken broth with tofu.
Soup - Small
Miso Soup with Yakisoba Noodles Small
Miso chicken broth with yakisoba noodles.
Miso Soup with Chicken Small
Miso chicken broth with chicken.
Miso Soup with Pork Small
Miso chicken broth with pork.
Miso Soup with Beef Small
Miso chicken broth with beef.
Miso Soup with Potstickers Small
Miso chicken broth with potstickers.
Miso Soup with Shrimp Small
Miso chicken broth with shrimp.
Miso Soup with Tofu Small
Miso chicken broth with tofu.
Rice Pans
Chicken Teriyaki Pan
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Shrimp Teriyaki Pan
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Beef Teriyaki Pan
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Pork Teriyaki Pan
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Tofu Teriyaki Pan
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Chicken Osaka Pan
Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.
Shrimp Osaka Pan
Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.
Beef Osaka Pan
Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.
Pork Osaka Pan
Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.
Tofu Osaka Pan
Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.
Sweet Thai Chicken Pan
Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.
Sweet Thai Shrimp Pan
Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.
Sweet Thai Beef Pan
Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.
Sweet Thai Pork Pan
Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.
Sweet Thai Tofu Pan
Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.
Singapore Chicken Pan
Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.
Singapore Shrimp Pan
Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.
Singapore Beef Pan
Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.
Singapore Pork Pan
Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.
Singapore Tofu Pan
Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.
Sweet & Sour Chicken Pan
Battered chicken in our Sweet & Sour Sauce.
Rice & Asian Slaw Pan
Chicken & Broccoli Teriyaki Pan
Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and serverd with broccoli instead of Asain Slaw.
Beef & Broccoli Teriyaki Pan
Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and serverd with broccoli instead of Asain Slaw.
Tofu & Broccoli Teriyaki Pan
Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and serverd with broccoli instead of Asain Slaw.
Dynamite Chicken Pan
Battered chicken in a creamy, spicy Chipotle Sauce.
Noodle Pans
Chicken Yakisoba Pan
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and chicken.
Shrimp Yakisoba Pan
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and shrimp.
Beef Yakisoba Pan
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and beef.
Pork Yakisoba Pan
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and pork.
Tofu Yakisoba Pan
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and tofu.
Vegetable Yakisoba Pan
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables.
Appetizer Pans
Side Pans
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
From rice bowls and pot stickers to salads and wraps – we have options for everyone. We also provide vegetarian and gluten-free options! Express yourself today at Noodle Express.
2901 Brooks Street, Missoula, MT 59801