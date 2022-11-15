Restaurant header imageView gallery

Noodle Express - Southgate Mall, Missoula MT

review star

No reviews yet

2901 Brooks Street

Missoula, MT 59801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl Large
Chicken Osaka Bowl Large
Chicken Yakisoba Large

Rice Bowls - Large

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl Large

$9.75

Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.

Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl Large

$10.25

Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.

Beef Teriyaki Bowl Large

$10.25

Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.

Pork Teriyaki Bowl Large

$9.75

Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.

Tofu Teriyaki Bowl Large

$9.75

Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.

Chicken Osaka Bowl Large

$10.25

Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.

Shrimp Osaka Bowl Large

$10.75

Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.

Beef Osaka Bowl Large

$10.75

Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.

Pork Osaka Bowl Large

$10.25

Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.

Tofu Osaka Bowl Large

$10.25

Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.

Sweet Thai Chicken Bowl Large

$9.75

Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.

Sweet Thai Shrimp Bowl Large

$10.25

Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.

Sweet Thai Beef Bowl Large

$10.25

Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.

Sweet Thai Pork Bowl Large

$9.75

Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.

Sweet Thai Tofu Bowl Large

$9.75

Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.

Singapore Chicken Bowl Large

$10.25

Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.

Singapore Shrimp Bowl Large

$10.75

Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.

Singapore Beef Bowl Large

$10.75

Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.

Singapore Pork Bowl Large

$10.25

Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.

Singapore Tofu Bowl Large

$10.25

Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.

Sweet & Sour Chicken Bowl Large

$9.95

Battered chicken in our Sweet & Sour Sauce.

Rice & Asian Slaw Large

$6.75

Chicken & Broccoli Teriyaki Large

$9.95

Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.

Shrimp & Broccoli Teriyaki Large

$10.50

Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.

Beef & Broccoli Teriyaki Large

$10.50

Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.

Pork & Broccoli Teriyaki Large

$9.95

Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.

Tofu & Broccoli Teriyaki Large

$9.95

Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.

Dynamite Chicken Bowl Large

$9.95

Battered chicken in a creamy, spicy Chipotle Sauce.

Noodle Bowls - Large

Chicken Yakisoba Large

$9.95

Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and chicken.

Pork Yakisoba Large

$9.95

Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and pork.

Beef Yakisoba Large

$10.75

Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and beef.

Tofu Yakisoba Large

$9.95

Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and tofu.

Shrimp Yakisoba Large

$10.75

Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and shrimp.

Vegetable Yakisoba Large

$8.95

Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables.

Appetizers

Potstickers 4pc

$5.95

Steamed Chicken & Veggie Dumplings.

Potstickers 6pc

$7.95

Steamed Chicken & Veggie Dumplings.

Green Beans Small

$5.95

Sautéed in a garlic soy sauce glaze.

Lemongrass Potstickers 4pc

$5.95Out of stock

Steamed Chicken & Veggie Dumplings.

Egg Rolls 1 Pork

$2.95

Egg Rolls 1 Vegetable

$2.95

Green Beans Large

$7.95

Sautéed in a garlic soy sauce glaze.

Lemongrass Potstickers 6pc

$7.95Out of stock

Steamed Chicken & Veggie Dumplings.

Egg Rolls 2 Pork

$4.95

Egg Rolls 2 Vegetable

$4.95

Egg Rolls 1 Pork & 1 Vegetable

$4.95

Salads

Chicken Teriyaki Salad

$8.50

Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.

Shrimp Teriyaki Salad

$9.50

Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.

Beef Teriyaki Salad

$9.50

Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.

Pork Teriyaki Salad

$8.50

Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.

Tofu Teriyaki Salad

$8.50

Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.

Chicken Osaka Salad

$8.50

Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.

Shrimp Osaka Salad

$9.50

Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.

Beef Osaka Salad

$9.50

Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.

Pork Osaka Salad

$8.50

Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.

Tofu Osaka Salad

$8.50

Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.

Tossed Green Salad

$5.25

Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.

Wraps

Chicken Teriyaki Wrap

$6.50

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and chicken.

Shrimp Teriyaki Wrap

$6.95

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and shrimp.

Beef Teriyaki Wrap

$6.95

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and beef.

Pork Teriyaki Wrap

$6.50

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and pork.

Tofu Teriyaki Wrap

$6.50

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and tofu.

Chicken Osaka Wrap

$6.50

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and chicken.

Shrimp Osaka Wrap

$6.95

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and shrimp.

Beef Osaka Wrap

$6.95

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and beef.

Pork Osaka Wrap

$6.50

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and pork.

Tofu Osaka Wrap

$6.50

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and tofu.

Singapore Chicken Wrap

$6.50

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and chicken.

Singapore Shrimp Wrap

$6.95

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and shrimp.

Singapore Beef Wrap

$6.95

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and beef.

Singapore Pork Wrap

$6.50

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and pork.

Singapore Tofu Wrap

$6.50

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and tofu.

Sweet Thai Chicken Wrap

$6.50

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and chicken.

Sweet Thai Shrimp Wrap

$6.95

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and shrimp.

Sweet Thai Beef Wrap

$6.95

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and beef.

Sweet Thai Pork Wrap

$6.50

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and pork.

Sweet Thai Tofu Wrap

$6.50

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw and tofu.

Rice & Asian Slaw Wrap

$5.50

Flour or whole wheat tortilla wrapped around seasoned rice, Asian slaw.

Rice Bowls - Small

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl Small

$7.25

Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.

Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl Small

$7.75

Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.

Beef Teriyaki Bowl Small

$7.75

Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.

Pork Teriyaki Bowl Small

$7.25

Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.

Tofu Teriyaki Bowl Small

$7.25

Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.

Chicken Osaka Bowl Small

$7.25

Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.

Shrimp Osaka Bowl Small

$7.75

Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.

Beef Osaka Bowl Small

$7.75

Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.

Pork Osaka Bowl Small

$7.25

Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.

Tofu Osaka Bowl Small

$7.25

Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.

Sweet Thai Chicken Bowl Small

$7.25

Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.

Sweet Thai Shrimp Bowl Small

$7.75

Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.

Sweet Thai Beef Bowl Small

$7.75

Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.

Sweet Thai Pork Bowl Small

$7.25

Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.

Sweet Thai Tofu Bowl Small

$7.25

Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.

Singapore Chicken Bowl Small

$7.25

Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.

Singapore Shrimp Bowl Small

$7.75

Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.

Singapore Beef Bowl Small

$7.75

Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.

Singapore Pork Bowl Small

$7.25

Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.

Singapore Tofu Bowl Small

$7.25

Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.

Sweet & Sour Chicken Bowl Small

$7.75

Battered chicken in our Sweet & Sour Sauce.

Rice & Asian Slaw Small

$5.25

Chicken & Broccoli Teriyaki Small

$7.25

Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.

Shrimp & Broccoli Teriyaki Small

$7.75

Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.

Beef & Broccoli Teriyaki Small

$7.75

Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.

Pork & Broccoli Teriyaki Small

$7.25

Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.

Tofu & Broccoli Teriyaki Small

$7.25

Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.

Dynamite Chicken Bowl Small

$7.75

Battered chicken in a creamy, spicy Chipotle Sauce.

Noodle Bowls - Small

Chicken Yakisoba Small

$7.75

Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and chicken.

Pork Yakisoba Small

$7.75

Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and pork.

Beef Yakisoba Small

$8.25

Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and beef.

Tofu Yakisoba Small

$7.75

Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and tofu.

Shrimp Yakisoba Small

$8.25

Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and shrimp.

Vegetable Yakisoba Small

$6.75

Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables.

Sides

Asian Slaw Pint

$3.95

Asian Slaw Quart

$5.50

Pint of Osaka Sauce

$6.50

Pint of GF Osaka Sauce

$7.00Out of stock

Grilled Noodles Pint

$5.25

Grilled Noodles Quart

$6.95

Pint of Uncooked Teriyaki

$6.50

Pint of GF Ginger Dressing

$7.00Out of stock

Seasoned Rice Pint

$2.25

Seasoned Rice Quart

$3.25

Pint of Ginger Dressing

$6.50

Pint of Dynamite Sauce

$6.50

Grilled Vegetables Pint

$4.50

Grilled Vegetables Quart

$6.50

Pint of Oil & Vinegar

$6.50

Whole Grain Rice Pint

$2.25

Whole Grain Rice Quart

$3.25

Pint of Sweet Chili Sauce

$6.50

Broccoli Pint

$4.50

Broccoli Quart

$6.50

Soup - Large

Miso Soup with Yakisoba Noodles Large

$5.95

Miso chicken broth with yakisoba noodles.

Miso Soup with Chicken Large

$7.95

Miso chicken broth with chicken.

Miso Soup with Pork Large

$7.95

Miso chicken broth with pork.

Miso Soup with Beef Large

$8.95

Miso chicken broth with beef.

Miso Soup with Potstickers Large

$7.95

Miso chicken broth with potstickers.

Miso Soup with Shrimp Large

$8.95

Miso chicken broth with shrimp.

Miso Soup with Tofu Large

$7.95

Miso chicken broth with tofu.

Soup - Small

Miso Soup with Yakisoba Noodles Small

$3.50

Miso chicken broth with yakisoba noodles.

Miso Soup with Chicken Small

$4.50

Miso chicken broth with chicken.

Miso Soup with Pork Small

$4.50

Miso chicken broth with pork.

Miso Soup with Beef Small

$5.50

Miso chicken broth with beef.

Miso Soup with Potstickers Small

$4.50

Miso chicken broth with potstickers.

Miso Soup with Shrimp Small

$5.50

Miso chicken broth with shrimp.

Miso Soup with Tofu Small

$4.50

Miso chicken broth with tofu.

Kids

Macaroni & Cheese

$4.25

Beverages

Soda - Regular

$1.95

Bottled Water

$2.25

Peace Tea - Razzleberry

$2.75

Soda - Large

$2.25

Milk

$1.50Out of stock

Bottled Coke

$2.75

Bottled Diet Coke

$2.75

Bodyarmor - Strawberry Banana

$2.75Out of stock

Aha Blueberry & Pomegranate

$2.75Out of stock

Vitamin Water Bottle

$2.75Out of stock

Dessert

Cookie

$2.50

Rice Pans

Chicken Teriyaki Pan

$37.95

Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.

Shrimp Teriyaki Pan

$44.95

Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.

Beef Teriyaki Pan

$44.95

Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.

Pork Teriyaki Pan

$37.95

Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.

Tofu Teriyaki Pan

$37.95

Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.

Chicken Osaka Pan

$37.95

Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.

Shrimp Osaka Pan

$44.95

Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.

Beef Osaka Pan

$44.95

Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.

Pork Osaka Pan

$37.95

Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.

Tofu Osaka Pan

$37.95

Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.

Sweet Thai Chicken Pan

$37.95

Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.

Sweet Thai Shrimp Pan

$44.95

Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.

Sweet Thai Beef Pan

$44.95

Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.

Sweet Thai Pork Pan

$37.95

Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.

Sweet Thai Tofu Pan

$37.95

Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.

Singapore Chicken Pan

$37.95

Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.

Singapore Shrimp Pan

$44.95

Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.

Singapore Beef Pan

$44.95

Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.

Singapore Pork Pan

$37.95

Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.

Singapore Tofu Pan

$37.95

Cooked in our Black Pepper Garlic butter sauce with hints of lemon and ginger.

Sweet & Sour Chicken Pan

$39.95

Battered chicken in our Sweet & Sour Sauce.

Rice & Asian Slaw Pan

$24.95

Chicken & Broccoli Teriyaki Pan

$37.95

Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and serverd with broccoli instead of Asain Slaw.

Beef & Broccoli Teriyaki Pan

$44.95

Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and serverd with broccoli instead of Asain Slaw.

Tofu & Broccoli Teriyaki Pan

$37.95

Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and serverd with broccoli instead of Asain Slaw.

Dynamite Chicken Pan

$39.95

Battered chicken in a creamy, spicy Chipotle Sauce.

Noodle Pans

Chicken Yakisoba Pan

$39.95

Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and chicken.

Shrimp Yakisoba Pan

$44.95

Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and shrimp.

Beef Yakisoba Pan

$44.95

Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and beef.

Pork Yakisoba Pan

$39.95

Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and pork.

Tofu Yakisoba Pan

$39.95

Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and tofu.

Vegetable Yakisoba Pan

$33.95

Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables.

Appetizer Pans

Potstickers Pan

$24.95

Steamed Chicken & Veggie Dumplings.

Egg Rolls Pork Pan

$32.95

Egg Rolls Vegetable Pan

$32.95

Egg Rolls Pork & Veg Pan

$32.95

Green Beans Pan

$38.95Out of stock

Sautéed in a garlic soy sauce glaze.

Side Pans

Seasoned Rice Pan

$10.95

Asian Slaw Pan

$17.95

Grilled Noodles Pan

$19.95

Grilled Vegetables Pan

$23.95

Salad Pans

Chicken Teriyaki Salad Pan

$37.95

Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.

Shrimp Teriyaki Salad Pan

$40.95

Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.

Tossed Green Salad Pan

$19.95

Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

From rice bowls and pot stickers to salads and wraps – we have options for everyone. We also provide vegetarian and gluten-free options! Express yourself today at Noodle Express.

Location

2901 Brooks Street, Missoula, MT 59801

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

