Zen Noodle House 3531 Forbes ave

3531 Forbes ave

Oakland, PA 15213

Food

Appetizers

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Marinated Seaweed with Roasted Sesame Seeds and Sesame Oil

Edamame

$5.00

with Japanese Sea Salt

Steamed Shumai (6pcs)

$6.00

Steamed Shrimp Dumplings, Served with Special House Dumpling Sauce

Pork Bun(2pcs)

$7.00

Roast Pork with Lettuce, Cucumber and Lightly Spicy House Sauce

Chicken Katsu

$7.00

Deep Fried Chicken, Served with Katsu Sauce

Pork Gyoza(6pcs)

$7.00

Pan Fried Dumplings, Served with Special House Dumpling Sauce

Takoyaki(4pcs）

$8.00

Fried Octopus Balls, Served with Takoyaki Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Topped with Bonito Hakes

Oyster Katsu(4pcs)

$8.00

Deep Fried Breaded Oyster, Served with Katsu Sauce

Mochi Ko Chicken

$7.00

Breaded Chicken, Served with Special Sauce

Japanese Spring Roll(4pcs)

$6.00Out of stock

The joy of biting into a perfectly crispy spring roll with crunchy vegetable,

Fried chicken Wings(6pcs)

$8.00Out of stock

Choose of sauce: spicy mayos or Sweet chili. Or Garlic sauce or Kastu sauce,

Ramen

Miso Ramen

$13.00

wavy noodle in miso pork broth, pork chashu, sesame seed, beans sprout, bamboo shoots, diced corn, scallions, fish cake and soft-boiled egg.

Shoyu Ramen

$13.00

wavy noodle in shoyu chicken broth, pork chashu, beans sprout, bamboo shoots, diced corn. scallions, fish cake and soft-boiled egg.

Tonkotsu Ramen

$13.00

thin noodle in tonkotsu pork broth, pork chashu, beans sprout, bamboo shoots, diced corn. scallions, fish cake, soft-boiled egg.

Black Garlic Ramen

$13.00Out of stock

thin noodle in tonkotsu pork broth, pork chashu, beans sprout, bamboo shoots, diced corn, scallions, soft-boiled egg, fish cake and garlic oil.

Kimchi Ramen

$13.00

wavy noodle in miso pork broth, sesame seed, korean kimchi, beans sprout, scallions, soft-boiled egg, diced corn.

Mixed Veggie Ramen

$13.00

wavy noodle in shoyu vegetable broth, beans sprout, bamboo shoots, kikurage mushrooms, scallions, boiled egg, diced corn, cabbage and fried tofu.

TanTan Ramen

$13.00

thin noodle in tonkotsu pork broth, pork mince, beans sprout, diced corn, scallions, soft-boiled egg, cilantro.

Hot & Spicy Seafood Ramen(spicy)

$13.00

thin noodle in tonkotsu pork broth, pork mince, beans sprout, diced corn, scallions, soft-boiled egg, cilantro.

Chicken Katsu Curry Ramen(spicy)

$13.00

wavy noodle in spicy curry chicken broth, fried chicken, beans sprout, bamboo shoots, kikurage mushrooms, scallions, soft-boiled egg and fish cake.

Pan-Fried Chicken Shoyu Ramen

$13.00

wavy noodle in shoyu chicken broth, pan-fried chicken, beans sprout, bamboo shoots, kikurage mushrooms, scallions, fish cake and soft-boiled egg.

NY Steak Ramen

$13.00Out of stock

thin noodle in tonkotsu pork broth, beans sprout, bamboo shoots, kikurage mushrooms, diced corn, scallions, fish cake and soft-boiled egg.

Shabu Beef Ramen

$13.00

thin noodle in tonkotsu pork broth, sliced beef, beans sprout, bamboo shoots, kikurage mushrooms, scallions, fish cake, diced corn and soft-boiled egg.

Hakata Ramen

$13.00

thin noodle in tonkotsu pork broth, pork chashu, beans sprout, bamboo shoots, kikurage mushrooms, scallions, boiled egg, fish cake, diced corn, red ginger and soft-boiled egg.

Volcano Ramen(spicy)

$13.00Out of stock

wavy noodle in spicy miso pork broth, pork chashu, sesame seed, beans sprout, bamboo shoots, diced corn, scallions, fish cake and soft-boiled egg.

Zen Ramen

$13.00Out of stock

wavy noodle in miso pork & chicken broth, pork chashu, pan fried chicken & steak beef, beans sprout, bamboo shoots, kikurage mushrooms, cabbage, diced corn, scallions, fish cake and soft-boiled egg.

Shio Ramen

$13.00

Shrimp Katsu Shoyu Ramen

$13.00

Spicy Akamaru Ramen(spicy)

$13.00

Spicy Miso Seafood Udon Ramen(spicy)

$13.00

Gomoku Ramen

$13.00

Pan-Fried Chicken Curry Ramen(spicy)

$13.00

Chicken Katsu Shoyu Ramen

$13.00

Japanese Style Rice

Japanese Fried Rice

$11.00

Stir-Fried with Onion, Roast Pork, Fish Cake, Shrimp and Scallion and Egg

Charsiu Don

$11.00

Japanese Roast Pork, Egg, Scallion, Served with Sweet Soy Sauce

Chicken Katsu Curry Rice

$11.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlets, Pickles Radish, Served with Japanese Curry Sauce

Tan Tan Don

$11.00

Sesame Paste, Scallions, Seasoned Boiled Egg, Spicy Minced Pork Over Rice

Kim Chee Fried Rice

$11.00

Kimchee, Charsiu, Fish Cake, Scallion, Egg and Onion

Veggie Fried Rice

$11.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$11.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.00

Yakisoba

Chicken Yakisoba

$12.00

Beef Yakisoba

$12.00

Shrimp Yakisoba

$12.00

Seafood Yakisoba

$12.00

Veggie Yakisoba

$12.00

Yaki-Udon

Beef Yakiudon

$12.00

Chicken Yakiudon

$12.00

Seafood Yakiudon

$12.00

Shrimp Yakiudon

$12.00

Veggie Yakiudon

$12.00

Side Order

White Rice

$2.00

Miso broth

$4.00

Shoyu broth

$4.00

Tonkotsu broth

$4.00

Curry broth

$4.00

Sliced Beef

$4.00

Boiled Egg

$2.00

Pork Belly Charsiu(1 pc)

$2.00

Tempura Shrimp(1pc)

$2.00

Kimchi

$2.00

Fish Cake

$2.00

ShangHai Bok Choi

$1.00

Kikurage Mushroom

$1.00

Bean Sprouts

$1.00

Diced Corn

$1.00

Scallions

$1.00

Ramen Noodles

$3.00

Scollop

$2.00

Pan-Fried Chicken

$4.00

Steamed Jumbo Shrimp(1pc)

$1.50

Fried Tofu

$1.00

Squid

$2.00

Cilantro

$1.00

Spanish

$1.50

Red Ginger

$1.00

Poached Egg

$2.00

Steak

$4.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Drinks

Snapple Apple Tea

$3.00

Snapple Peach Tea

$3.00

Snapple Fruit Punch Tea

$3.00

Snapple Kiwi Strawberry Tea

$3.00

Snapple Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Bottle Coke

$2.50

Bottle Diet Coke

$2.50

Bottle Sprite

$2.50

Mango Creamy Soda

$3.50

Melon Creamy Soda

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
3531 Forbes ave, Oakland, PA 15213

