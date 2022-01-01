Restaurant header imageView gallery

Noodle-Ly

89 Reviews

$

437 Old Mammoth Road, Suite 146

Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546

Popular Items

#1 Pho with Rare Steak
#2 Pho with Braised Beef
#7 Veggie Noodle

Main Dishes

We strongly encourage to enjoy bowls as is for the true Noodle-Ly experience.
#1 Pho with Rare Steak

#1 Pho with Rare Steak

$14.00+

UPON REQUEST-Bean Sprouts, Thai Basil, Lime, Jalapeños. Choice of rice noodles or egg noodles, beef broth, thin slices of rare steak, topped with thin slivers of onion & cilantro. Additional charge: Spinach Noodles $3

#2 Pho with Braised Beef

#2 Pho with Braised Beef

$14.00+

UPON REQUEST-Bean Sprouts, Thai Basil, Lime, Jalapeños. Choice of rice noodles or egg noodles, beef broth, fatty braised brisket, topped with thin slivers of onion & cilantro. Additional charge: Spinach Noodles $3

#3 Khao Soi

#3 Khao Soi

$14.00+

Choice of rice noodles or egg noodles, chicken broth, minced pork cooked in chili garlic sauce with tomaotes and topped with shredded cabbage, cilantro and fried pork skins (chicharrones). Additional charge: Spinach Noodles $3

#4 Chicken Noodle

#4 Chicken Noodle

$14.00+

Choice of rice noodles or egg noodles, chicken broth, white and dark meat, green onions and toasted shallots. Additional charge: Spinach noodles $3

#5 The Noods

#5 The Noods

$14.00+

DOES NOT CONTAIN BROTH. Choice of rice noodles or egg noodles with BBQ Pork, topped with our house-made soy garlic ginger chili sauce, green onions and toasted shallots. Additional charge: Spinach noodles $3

#6 BBQ Pork Egg Noodles

#6 BBQ Pork Egg Noodles

$14.00+

Choice of rice noodles or egg noodles, BBQ pork (char siu), green onions and toasted shallots. Additional charge: Spinach noodles $3

#7 Veggie Noodle

#7 Veggie Noodle

$14.00+

Choice of rice noodles or egg noodles, vegetable broth, mushrooms, baked tofu, bok choy topped with sliced cabbage and green onions. Addition charge: Spinach noodles: $3

#8 Spinach noodles with OMG sauce

#8 Spinach noodles with OMG sauce

$12.00

DOES NOT CONTAIN BROTH. Spinach noodles served with our house-made soy garlic ginger chili sauce.

Kid Bowls

Age 10 and under ONLY Choose one item from each category

Kid Bowls

$10.00

Noodles Only

KIDS-Egg Noodles

$3.00

KIDS-Rice Noodles

$3.00

Egg Noodles

$6.00

Rice Noodles

$6.00

Spinach Noodles

$10.50

Sides

Jalapeño, Lime, Bean Sprouts, for dishes other than #1 and #2

$3.00

BBQ Pork

$4.00

Bok Choy

$1.50

Braised Beef

$4.00

Chicken

$4.00

Egg

$2.00

Khao Soi

$4.00

Mushrooms

$1.50

OMG Sauce

$1.50

Rare Steak

$4.00

Side of Bean Sprouts

$0.50

Side of Jalapeños

$0.50

Side of Lime

$0.50

Side of Thai Basil

$1.50

Large Bag of Pork Skins

$4.00

Side of Tofu

$1.50

Sauces / Condiments

Hoisin Sauce

Hoisin Sauce

Sriracha

Sriracha

Soy Sauce

Soy Sauce

Gluten Free Soy Sauce

Gluten Free Soy Sauce

Chili Paste

Chili Paste

House-Roasted Chili Flakes

House-Roasted Chili Flakes

OMG Sauce

$1.50

Silverware/Napkins

Napkin

Chopsticks

Fork

Soup Spoon

Hot Tea To Go

Hot Butterfly Pea Flower

$4.00+

Hot Oolong Tea

$2.50+

Hot Southern Sweet Tea

$2.50+

Hot Unsweetened Tea

$2.50+

Hot Green Tea

$2.50+

Tea & Coffee

Thai Tea

$5.00+

Thai Coffee

$5.00+

Milk Tea

$5.00+

Iced Green Tea

$3.00+

Iced Unsweet Black Tea

$3.00+

Iced Sweet Tea

$3.00+

Iced Oolong Tea

$3.00+

Iced Butterfly Pea Flower Tea

$4.50+

Boba Drinks

Chocolate Hazelnut

$4.50+

Coconut

$4.50+

Horchata

$4.50+

Mango

$4.50+

Pistachio

$4.50+

Strawberries & Cream

$4.50+

Sugar Bear

$4.50+

Taro

$4.50+

Watermelon

$4.50+

Soda

Coke

$2.75+

Diet Coke

$2.75+

Sprite

$2.75+

Fanta

$2.75+

Root Beer

$2.75+

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.75+

Lemonade

$2.75+

Other Drinks

Coconut Juice

$4.50

Roasted Coconut Juice

$4.50

Topo Chico Twist of Lime

$3.50Out of stock

Seltzer

$1.50

Topo Chico Regular

$3.50

Water

Milks for Kids

Whole Milk

$1.50

Almond Milk

$2.00

Oat Milk

$2.50

Beer

Modelo

$7.50

Asahi

$7.50

Sapporo

$7.50

Singha

$7.50

Tsingtao

$7.50

Sake

Tozai Snow Maiden

$10.00+

Sparkling Sake

$14.00

Jelly Shot

$9.00

Night Swim

$9.00

Bushido

$11.00+

Cowboy Yamahai Sake

$10.00+

Tolago Seltzer

Cherry Rose

$8.00

Ginger Pear

$8.00

Guava Mango

$8.00

Agave Lime

$8.00

Kyla Cocktail

Pom Pom Collins

$8.00

Shiso Mint Mojiti

$8.00

Bergamot Blood Orange Fizz

$8.00

Lemon Verbena Drop

$8.00

Short Sleeve T-Shirts - Unisex

Small

$24.00

Medium

$24.00

Large

$24.00

Extra Large

$24.00

Long Sleeve T-Shirts - Unisex

Small

$32.00

Medium

$32.00

Large

$32.00

Extra Large

$32.00

Hoodies - Unisex

Small

$42.00

Medium

$42.00

Large

$42.00

XL

$42.00

XXL

$44.00

Chopstick Cheaters

Cat - Black

Cat - Black

$8.50Out of stock
Cat - White

Cat - White

$8.50Out of stock
Monkey - Blue

Monkey - Blue

$8.50Out of stock
Monkey - Brown

Monkey - Brown

$8.50Out of stock
Ninja - Black

Ninja - Black

$8.50Out of stock
Ninja - Red

Ninja - Red

$8.50Out of stock
Panda

Panda

$8.50Out of stock
Orange Bear

Orange Bear

$8.50
Green Bear

Green Bear

$8.50
Red Bear

Red Bear

$8.50
Tan Bear

Tan Bear

$8.50
Blue Bear

Blue Bear

$8.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We make all of our food items as fresh daily which limits us to a certain amount of food that we can produce per day. Therefore on high demand days we may stop taking orders and/or we may run out of some menu items. We appreciate your understanding and kindness.

Website

Location

437 Old Mammoth Road, Suite 146, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546

Directions

Gallery
Noodle-Ly image
Noodle-Ly image
Noodle-Ly image

