Noodle-Ly
89 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
We make all of our food items as fresh daily which limits us to a certain amount of food that we can produce per day. Therefore on high demand days we may stop taking orders and/or we may run out of some menu items. We appreciate your understanding and kindness.
Location
437 Old Mammoth Road, Suite 146, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Salsa's Taqueria - Mammoth Lakes
No Reviews
588 Old Mammoth Rd #1 Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Mammoth Lakes
Mammoth Rock 'n' Bowl, Brasserie & Lounge
4.4 • 663
3029 Chateau Rd Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546
View restaurant
More near Mammoth Lakes