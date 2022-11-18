Restaurant header imageView gallery

Noodle Shack 1032 Lititz Pike

1032 Lititz Pike

Lititz, PA 17543

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Spicy Tantan Ramen
Gyoza

Beverage

Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea

$5.50+
Thai Ice Tea

Thai Ice Tea

$4.50
Japanese Soda

Japanese Soda

$3.50+
Caplico

Caplico

$4.50+
Soda

Soda

$2.50+

Hot tea

$1.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

Appertizer

Vietnamese egg roll

Vietnamese egg roll

$6.50

Ground pork, garlic, shiitake mushroom, noodle and onions rolled in egg wrapper and deep fried.

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Steam Japanese soy bean

Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.00

pan fried dumpling

Harumaki

Harumaki

$5.00

Fried vegetable spring roll

Dynamite Shrimp Bun

Dynamite Shrimp Bun

$8.50

Our newest addition to the “Buns Family” is the Dynamite 📷 Shrimp Buns 📷 ~Crispy shrimp tempura wrapped between steam buns and lettuce.. topped with scallions, spicy mayo and sweet sauce. 📷

Chick Buns

Chick Buns

$8.50

Crispy chicken, scallions and cucumber between steam buns. An addition to one of our signature appetizer.. the Shack Buns.

Fresh Summer Rolls(2pcs)

Fresh Summer Rolls(2pcs)

$7.50

Vegetarian or Pork and Shrimp with rice noodles, lettuce and mint wrapped with rice paper, served with peanut sauce.

Fried Tebasaki chicken wings

Fried Tebasaki chicken wings

$8.00

Marinated chicken wings tossed in our homemade teriyaki sauce

Shrimp shumai

Shrimp shumai

$6.00

(steam or Fried) Shrimp Dumpling 6pcs

Tako Yaki

Tako Yaki

$7.00

Ball shape filled with diced octopus top with scallions bonito flakes and sweet sauce

Yakko Tofu

Yakko Tofu

$6.50

Chilled tofu with grated ginger, fish bonito scallions served with sweet soy sauce

Age tofu

Age tofu

$6.50

Lightly fried tofu with side of sweet soy sauce

Shack buns

Shack buns

$8.00

Pork belly, scallions and cucumber with sweet sauce

Rock Shrimp

Rock Shrimp

$10.50

Lightly fried shrimp tossed in spicy chili mayo

Asian Calamari

Asian Calamari

$9.00

Fried calamari served with sweet chili sauce

Seafood Spring Roll (6PCS)

Seafood Spring Roll (6PCS)

$6.00Out of stock

Deep fried Shrimp, Crab, Manioc, Taro, Onions, pepper, Garlic, Clear Rice Noodle and mushroom, wrap with rice net paper, and served with our home made sauce.

Soup & Salad

Clear soup

$5.00

Mixed vegetable Soup, Onions, cabbage, bok choy, carrots and scallions in a clear broth.

Miso soup

Miso soup

$3.00

seaweed tofu scallion & miso broth

Seafood Soup

$8.00

Shrimp, scallop, cabbage, carrots, onions and scallion in clear broth.

Shumai Soup

$6.00

Shrimp dumpling with mixed vegetable in clear broth

Seaweed salad

Seaweed salad

$6.00
Avocado salad

Avocado salad

$7.00

Served with our homemade ginger dressing

Mix green salad

$6.00

Served with our homemade ginger dressing

Pickle Salad

$5.50Out of stock

POKE

Vegetarian Poke

$13.00

Marinade Tofu, scallions, carrots, onions, corn, cucumber, edamame, seaweed salad, avocado, Cilantro. Choice of white, brown rice or lettuce

Shrimp Poke

$14.00

Steam shrimp, scallions, onions, avocado, seaweed Salad, cucumber, edamame, fried shallots, sesame seeds. choice of white or brown rice

King Salmon Poke

King Salmon Poke

$15.00

King Salmon, scallions, onions, avocado, cucumber, carrots, edamame, fried shallots, sesame seeds and fish eggs. choice of white or brown rice

Pho

Serve with side of bean sprouts, jalapenos, basil, lime topped with scallions, cilantro and onions
Lemongrass Chicken Pho

Lemongrass Chicken Pho

$14.00

Pho top with chicken marinated in lemongrass seasoning

Classic Beef Pho

Classic Beef Pho

$13.00

Serve with side of bean sprouts, jalapenos, basil, lime topped with scallions, cilantro and onions

House special Pho

House special Pho

$14.00

Serve with side of bean sprouts, jalapenos, basil, lime topped with scallions, cilantro and onions. sliced beef, beef balls & house brisket

Seafood Pho

$16.00

Shrimp, scallops and crab garnished with fried shallot bits, scallions and cilantro

Udon

Vegetarian udon Soup

$13.00

Broccoli, onions, carrots, scallions, bok choy and cabbage with japanese udon soup

Chicken udon Soup

Chicken udon Soup

$13.00

Traditional Japanese udon noodle dashi broth made by slowly simmering seaweed and dried fish flakes (katsuobushi)

Beef udon Soup

$14.00

Ramen

Thai Red curry coconut ramen

Thai Red curry coconut ramen

$15.00

Ramen noodle with red coconut curry sauce top with grilled chicken, beansprouts, cucumber, scallions, carrot and seasoned eggs.

Spicy seafood Ramen

Spicy seafood Ramen

$16.00

Shrip, crab meat, scallops, mushroom and bamboo shoot

Vegetarian Ramen

$14.00

Tofu, Corn, bok choy, scallions, mushroom, bamboo shoot and bean sprouts

Spicy Tantan Ramen

Spicy Tantan Ramen

$15.00

it is a spicy noodle dish based on the chinese dandan noodles. the broth is spicy typically made with spicy chili oil, ground pork, and green onion. Pork belly chashu, , bok choy, bamboo shoots, seasoned egg.

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$14.00

Topped w chashu(braised pork belly),seasoned egg, bamboo shoots, seaweed and scallions.

Miso Ramen

Miso Ramen

$14.00

Topped w chashu(braised pork belly),seasoned egg, bamboo shoots, sweet corn, seaweed and scallions.

Tonkatsu Ramen

Tonkatsu Ramen

$14.00

Topped w chashu(braised pork belly),seasoned egg, bamboo shoots, nori and scallions.

Fried rice and Stir Fried Noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$12.00

stir-fry dish made with rice noodles, shrimp or chicken, peanuts, a scrambled egg and bean sprouts., bok choy, shallots, carrots, tofu and scallion

Drunken Noodle

Drunken Noodle

$12.00

Drunken Noodles (Pad Kee Mao) is a favorite Thai dish made with rice noodles, often eaten in Thailand on late nights after drinking with friends!

Yaki Soba

Yaki Soba

$12.00

a delicious Japanese inspired dish made with noodles, vegetables, and meat and finished off with a sweet and savory sauce.

Yaki Udon

Yaki Udon

$12.00

A stir fried Japanese udon noodle dish made with an assortment of vegetables and protein. It's stir fried with a savory sauce

Shack Fried Rice

$12.00

fried rice with cabbage, carrots, onions and scallions

Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$16.00

Served w miso soup or salad & white rice or brown rice gently broiled marinated in decalicate homemade teriyaki sauce

Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$19.00

Served w miso soup or salad & white rice or brown rice gently broiled marinated in decalicate homemade teriyaki sauce

Beef Teriyaki

Beef Teriyaki

$20.00

Served w miso soup or salad & white rice or brown rice gently broiled marinated in decalicate homemade teriyaki sauce

Chicken & Salmon Teriyaki

$18.00

Served w miso soup or salad & white rice or brown rice gently broiled marinated in decalicate homemade teriyaki sauce

Chicken & Beef Teriyaki

$18.00

Served w miso soup or salad & white rice or brown rice gently broiled marinated in decalicate homemade teriyaki sauce

Shrimp Teriyaki

Shrimp Teriyaki

$19.00

Served w miso soup or salad & white rice or brown rice gently broiled marinated in decalicate homemade teriyaki sauce

Tofu Teriyaki

$15.00

Served w miso soup or salad & white rice or brown rice gently broiled marinated in decalicate homemade teriyaki sauce

Katsu

Pork Katsu

Pork Katsu

$16.00

Served w miso soup or salad & white rice or brown rice . Breaded fried with homemade katsu sauce on the side

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$16.00

Served w miso soup or salad & white rice or brown rice . Breaded fried with homemade katsu sauce on the side

Shrimp Katsu

Shrimp Katsu

$17.00

Served w miso soup or salad & white rice or brown rice . Breaded fried with homemade katsu sauce on the side

Noodle Shack Special

Dan Dan Noodle

Dan Dan Noodle

$15.00

Soba noodle with carrot, slice onions, bamboo shoot, fried shallots, avocado, seaweed, spicy ground pork, top with poached egg served with side of our homemade hot chili oil.

Okonomiyaki

Okonomiyaki

$13.00

Japanese savory pancake made with cabbage, scallions, carrots, onions and assorted meat or seafood

Rice Dishes

Chashu Don

Chashu Don

$13.00

Grilled marinated pork belly on a bed of rice

Unagi Don

Unagi Don

$17.00

Eel on top of rice with assorted japanese pickles

Ebi Don

$16.00

Broiled Shrimp with onions, mushrooms, egg on a bed of rice

Pork katsu Don

Pork katsu Don

$14.00

Breaded fried pork cutlets with onions, mushrooms, egg on a bed of rice

Oyako Don(Chicken Katsu Don)

Oyako Don(Chicken Katsu Don)

$14.00

Chicken Cutlets with onions, mushrooms, egg on a bed of rice

Desserts

Green Tea Cheese Cake

Green Tea Cheese Cake

$5.00
Mochi Ice Cream

Mochi Ice Cream

$4.00+

Side Dish

White Rice

$2.00

Brown rice

$2.00

Steam Broccoli

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Noodle Shack offers different type of food item, with a number of vegan and vegetarian options, as well. Bask in both comfort and excitement while enjoying our signature dishes.. We serving Ramen and pho — two entrees that bear similar elements but that vary wildly in flavor.

Location

1032 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543

Directions

