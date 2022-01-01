Restaurant header imageView gallery

Noodle World Jr. Downey

review star

No reviews yet

8236 Firestone Blvd

Downey, CA 90241

NOODLE SOUPS

1. BBQ PORK WONTON NOODLES

1. BBQ PORK WONTON NOODLES

$9.99

BBQ pork, pork & shrimp wontons, Yu Choy, fried garlic, green onions, cilantro, chicken broth, egg noodles.

2. CHICKEN NOODLES

2. CHICKEN NOODLES

$9.59

Sliced chicken, fried garlic, green onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, chicken broth, egg noodles.

3. CHICKEN PHO

3. CHICKEN PHO

$9.59

Sliced chicken, onions, green onions, chicken broth, rice stick noodles.

3. RARE PHO

3. RARE PHO

$9.59

Sliced rare steak beef, onions, green onions, beef broth, rice stick noodles.

4. COMBO PHO

$9.99
5. CHICKEN TOMKAH

5. CHICKEN TOMKAH

$9.79

Sliced chicken, mushrooms, cilantro, green onions, lemongrass, coconut milk broth, rice stick noodles.

6. UDON

$9.99
7. TONKOTSU RAMEN

7. TONKOTSU RAMEN

$9.99

Pork slices, bamboo, corn, seaweed, bean sprouts, green onions, sesame seeds, tonkotsu broth, ramen noodles.

8. SPICY BEEF STEW RAMEN

8. SPICY BEEF STEW RAMEN

$9.99

Beef stew, seaweed, bean sprouts, green onions, sesame seeds, spicy tonkotsu broth, ramen noodles.

9. BEEF TOM YUM RAMEN

9. BEEF TOM YUM RAMEN

$9.99

Beef stew, mushrooms, bean sprouts, green onions, cilantro, spicy tom yum broth, ramen noodles.

9. SHRIMP TOM YUM RAMEN

9. SHRIMP TOM YUM RAMEN

$9.99

Shrimp, mushrooms, bean sprouts, green onions, cilantro, spicy tom yum broth, ramen noodles.

10. VEGGIE MISO RAMEN

$9.99

10. SHRIMP MISO RAMEN

$9.99

10. PORK MISO RAMEN

$9.99

10. CHICKEN MISO RAMEN

$9.99

11. SHOYU RAMEN

$9.99

13. BEEF UDON TOM YUM

$9.99

WOK NOODLES

20. PADTHAI

20. PADTHAI

$10.29

Chicken & shrimp, egg, chives, cilantro, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, rice stick noodles.

21. PAD SEE YOU

21. PAD SEE YOU

$9.99

Chicken, rice noodles, eggs, chinese broccoli, so sauce.

22. CHOW MEIN

$9.99

22. CHOW MEIN CRISPY

$9.99

23. DRUNKEN NOODLES

$9.99

24. GARLIC NOODLES

$9.99

25. NOODLE WORLD YAKISOBA

$9.99

26. SINGAPORE NOODLES

$10.29

27. SRIRACHAGETTI (SPICY SPAGHETTI)

$9.99

RICE DISHES

30. MINT LEAF CHICKEN

$10.29

31. BEEF STEAK

$10.99

32. CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$9.49

32. SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$10.99

33. PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

$9.99

34. GARLIC CHICKEN

$9.99

35. TERIYAKI BEEF

$9.79

35. TERIYAKI CHICKEN

$9.79

36. BEEF CHILI

$10.59

36. SHRIMP CHILI

$10.59

37. LEMONGRASS PORK

$9.99

40. GREEN CURRY

$9.99

41. PANANG CURRY

$9.99

42. YELLOW CURRY

$9.99

SALADS

50. CHICKEN SATAY SALAD

$9.99

53. THAI SPICY BEEF SALAD

$10.99

51. LEMONGRASS PORK VERMICELLI

$9.99

52. SHRIMP VERMICELLI

$9.99

APPETIZERS

EDAMAME

$3.99

GYOZA

$4.99

SEAWEED SALAD

$4.99

FRIED TOFU

$4.99

VEGGIE EGG ROLLS

$4.99

CHICKEN SATAY

$5.99

CHICKEN TATSUTA-AGE

$4.99

STEAMED VEGGIES

$4.99

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$5.50

TAKOYAKI

$5.50

CHICKEN WINGS

$4.99

HALF TRAY C SATAY (40)

$70.00

SIDES

SM RICE

$1.99

LG RICE

$2.99

FRIED EGGS

$2.25

BOBA

$0.50

BOTTLE

$1.00

MANGO STICKY RICE

$7.99

STICKY RICE

$4.99

SM BROWN RICE

$2.99

LG BROWN RICE

$4.99

SMALL SOUP CKN

$2.00

SMALL SOUP BEEF

$2.00

BOTTLED

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.25

BOTTLED APPLE JUICE

$1.99

BOTTLED ORANGE JUICE

$1.99

BOTTLED WATER - AQUAFINA

$1.75

CALPICO - LYCHEE

$3.50

CALPICO - ORIGINAL

$3.50

CALPICO - STRAWBERRY

$3.50

COCONUT WATER

$2.75

RAMUNE - MELON

$3.25

RAMUNE - ORANGE

$3.25

RAMUNE - ORIGINAL

$3.25

RAMUNE - STRAWBERRY

$3.25

JARRITOS

$2.95

SIMPLY ORANGE

$2.95

SIMPLY LEMONADE

$2.95

BOBA WHIRLS

CHAMANGO SMOOTHIE

$4.50

COCONUT SMOOTHIE

$4.50

HONEYDEW SMOOTHIE

$4.50

TARO SMOOTHIE

$4.50

VANILLA SMOOTHIE

$4.50

JAPANESE GREEN TEA SMOOTHIE

$4.50

PINEAPPLE COCONUT SMOOTHIE

$4.50

PINEAPPLE MANGO SMOOTHIE

$4.50

MANGO SMOOTHIE

$4.50

MANGO PEACH SMOOTHIE

$4.50

STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

$4.50

STRAWBERRY MANGO SMOOTHIE

$4.50

OREO VANILLA SMOOTHIE

$4.50

THAI TEA SMOOTHIE

$4.50

TARO COCONUT SMOOTHIE

$4.50

COOLERS

PASSION FRUIT COOLER

$4.50

PEACH COOLER

$4.50

LYCHEE COOLER

$4.50

MANGO COOLER

$4.50

PINEAPPLE COOLER

$4.50

PINEAPPLE MANGO COOLER

$4.50

STRAWBERRY COOLER

$4.50

STRAWBERRY MANGO COOLER

$4.50

MANGO PEACH COOLER

$4.50

STRAWBERRY LYCHEE COOLER

$4.50

MILK TEAS

BLACK MILK TEA

$3.99

GREEN MILK TEA

$3.99

MATCHA GREEN MILK TEA

$3.99

TARO MILK TEA

$3.99

THAI ICED TEA

$3.99

VIETNAMESE ICED COFFEE

$3.99

ALMOND MILK TEA

$3.99

FRUIT FLAVORED TEAS

PLAIN GREEN TEA

$3.50

HONEY GREEN TEA

$3.79

LYCHEE GREEN TEA

$3.79

MANGO GREEN TEA

$3.79

PASSION FRUIT GREEN TEA

$3.79

PEACH GREEN TEA

$3.79

PINEAPPLE GREEN TEA

$3.79

STRAWBERRY GREEN TEA

$3.79

HOT DRINKS

HOT GREEN TEA

$1.99

HOT JASMINE TEA

$1.99

MATCHA GREEN TEA LATTE

$3.99

BEERS

CORONA

$3.99

MODELO

$3.99

KIRIN

$3.99

BUDLIGHT

$3.99
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
