Asian Fusion

Noodle World Jr. Hollywood

500 Reviews

$

6118 W Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

NOODLE SOUPS

1. BBQ PORK WONTON NOODLES

1. BBQ PORK WONTON NOODLES

$10.99

BBQ pork, pork & shrimp wontons, yu choy, fried garlic, green onions, cilantro, egg noodles in chicken broth.

2. CHICKEN NOODLES

2. CHICKEN NOODLES

$9.99

Sliced steamed chicken, fried garlic, green onions, cilantro, beansprouts, egg noodles in chicken broth.

3. CHICKEN PHO

3. CHICKEN PHO

$9.99

Sliced steamed chicken, white onions, green onions, cilantro, rice stick noodles in chicken broth.

3. RARE STEAK PHO

3. RARE STEAK PHO

$9.99

Thin rare steak slices, white onions, green onions, cilantro, rice stick noodles in beef broth. Gluten friendly.

4. COMBO PHO

4. COMBO PHO

$10.29

Thin rare steak slices, well done flank, beef balls, white onions, green onions, cilantro, rice stick noodles in beef broth. Gluten friendly.

5. CHICKEN TOMKAH

5. CHICKEN TOMKAH

$10.59

Sliced steamed chicken, mushrooms, cilantro, green onions, rice stick noodles in lemongrass coconut milk broth. Gluten friendly.

6. UDON

6. UDON

$10.99

Japanese fishcake, inari tofu, pork slices, seaweed, green onions, udon noodles.

7. TONKOTSU RAMEN

7. TONKOTSU RAMEN

$10.99

Pork slices, bamboo, corn, seaweed, green onions, beansprouts, sesame seeds, ramen noodles in Tonkotsu pork broth.

8. SPICY BEEF STEW RAMEN

8. SPICY BEEF STEW RAMEN

$10.99

Stewed beef, seaweed, beansprouts, green onions, sesame seeds, ramen noodles in spicy Tonkotsu pork broth.

9. BEEF TOM YUM RAMEN

9. BEEF TOM YUM RAMEN

$10.99

Stewed beef, mushrooms, green onions, beansprouts, cilantro, ramen noodles in spicy tom yum broth.

9. SHRIMP TOM YUM RAMEN

9. SHRIMP TOM YUM RAMEN

$10.99

Shrimp, mushrooms, green onions, beansprouts, cilantro, ramen noodles in spicy tom yum broth.

10. VEGGIE MISO RAMEN

10. VEGGIE MISO RAMEN

$10.99

Steamed tofu, bamboo, corn, carrots, seaweed, beansprouts, green onions, sesame seeds, ramen noodles in vegetarian miso broth.

10. PORK MISO RAMEN

$10.99

Pork slices, bamboo, corn, carrots, seaweed, beansprouts, green onions, sesame seeds, ramen noodles in vegetarian miso broth.

10. SHR MISO RAMEN

$10.99

Shrimp, bamboo, corn, carrots, seaweed, beansprouts, green onions, sesame seeds, ramen noodles in vegetarian miso broth.

10. CKN MISO RAMEN

$10.99

Chicken, bamboo, corn, carrots, seaweed, beansprouts, green onions, sesame seeds, ramen noodles in vegetarian miso broth.

11. SHOYU

$10.99

Pork slices, fishcake, bamboo, seaweed, green onions, ramen noodles in Shoyu chicken broth.

12. VEGGIE NOODLE SOUP

$9.99

Mushrooms, beansprouts, broccoli, carrot, corn, green onion, rice stick noodles in a light vegetarian white pepper broth.

BEEF UDON TUM YUM

$10.99

WOK NOODLES

20. PADTHAI

20. PADTHAI

$11.29

Chicken, shrimp, rice stick noodles, eggs, chives, beansprouts, crushed peanuts.

21. PAD SEE YOU

21. PAD SEE YOU

$10.99

Chicken, rice noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli, garlic, soy sauce.

22. CHOW MEIN

$10.99

Chicken, broccoli, beansprouts, cabbage, carrots, garlic, mushrooms, chow mein noodles.

23. DRUNKEN NOODLES

23. DRUNKEN NOODLES

$10.99

Chicken, rice noodles, beansprouts, white onions, bell peppers, jalapenos, carrots, tomatoes, garlic, mushrooms, basil.

24. GARLIC NOODLES

$10.99

25. NOODLE WORLD YAKISOBA

$10.99

25. YAKISOBA TOFU

$10.99

26. SINGAPORE NOODLES

$11.29

28. SPICY YAKISOBA

$10.99

SRIRACHAGETTI (SPICY SPAGHETTI)

$10.99

RICE DISHES

30. MINT LEAF CHICKEN

$11.79

31. BEEF STEAK

$11.99

32. CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$10.29

32. SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$11.79

32. VEGGIE TOFU FRIED RICE

$9.99

33. PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

$11.29

34. GARLIC CHICKEN

$10.99

35. TERIYAKI BEEF

$10.29

35. TERIYAKI CHICKEN

$10.29

36. BEEF CHILI

$11.99

36. SHRIMP CHILI

$11.99

37. LEMONGRASS PORK

$10.79

40. GREEN CURRY

$10.59

41. PANANG CURRY

$10.59

42. CHICKEN CURRY

$10.59

42. VEGGIE CURRY

$10.59

38. COMBO FRIED RICE

$11.99

PASTA

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$10.99

Fettuccine pasta in creamy Parmesan cheese sauce

SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$10.99

Spaghetti in a homemade tomato sauce.

PASTA BUD

$11.99

Penne pasta, mild italian sausage, sausage crumbles, mushrooms in pink cream sauce.

ROASTED GARLIC PENNE

$10.99

Penne pasta, sun dried tomatoes, broccoli, mushroom in roasted garlic cream sauce.

PENNE MEAT LOVERS

$12.99

Penne pasta with mild Italian sausages and beef meatballs in a homemade meat sauce.

FETTUCCINE PRIMAVERA

$10.99

Fettuccine pasta, carrots, mushrooms, broccoli and zucchini in pink cream sauce.

SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE

$11.99

Spaghetti in a homemade meat sauce.

GARLIC BUTER SPAGHETTI

$11.99

Spaghetti and beef meatballs in garlic butter sauce.

SALADS

51. LEMONGRASS PORK VERMICELLI

$10.99

52. SHRIMP VERMICELLI

$10.99

53. CHICKEN TERIYAKI NOODLE

$10.59

54. CHICKEN CURRY NOODLE

$10.59

SEAWEED SALAD

$4.99

50. CHICKEN SATAY SALAD

$9.99

53. THAI SPICY BEEF SALAD

$10.99

54. TOFU SALAD

$9.50

APPETIZERS

EDAMAME

$3.99

GYOZA

$4.99

SEAWEED SALAD

$4.99

FRIED TOFU

$4.99

VEGGIE EGG ROLLS

$4.99

CHICKEN SATAY

$5.99

CHICKEN KARAKE

$5.59

STEAMED VEGGIES

$4.99

CHICKEN WINGS

$5.59

TAKOYAKI

$5.99

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$5.99

MEATBALLS (5)

$5.59

SM RICE

$1.99

LG RICE

$2.99

SM RICE - BROWN

$2.99

LG RICE - BROWN

$3.99

MANGO STICKY RICE

$7.99

STICKY RICE

$4.99

FRIED EGGS

$2.25

BOBA

$0.50

DELIVERY MODS

NO UTENSILS

NO STRAW

YES STRAW

CHOPSTICKS

FORK

SPOON

NAPKINS

SRIRACHA

SOY SAUCE

HOISIN SAUCE

CHILI OIL

CHILI PASTE

CHILI FLAKES

CUSTOMER CONTRIBUTION

BOTTLED

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.25

BOTTLED APPLE JUICE

$2.50

BOTTLED ORANGE JUICE

$2.50

BOTTLED WATER

$1.75

CALPICO - LYCHEE

$3.50

CALPICO - ORIGINAL

$3.50

CALPICO - STRAWBERRY

$3.50

COCONUT WATER

$2.75

RAMUNE - MELON

$3.25

RAMUNE - ORANGE

$3.25

RAMUNE - ORIGINAL

$3.25

RAMUNE - STRAWBERRY

$3.25

S WATER

$2.50

SIMPLY ORANGE

$2.95

SIMPLY LEMONADE

$2.95

BOBA WHIRLS

MANGO SMOOTHIE

$5.50

STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

$5.50

TARO SMOOTHIE

$5.50

COCONUT SMOOTHIE

$5.50

MATCHA SMOOTHIE

$5.50

MANGO PEACH SMOOTHIE

$5.50

STRAWBERRY MANGO SMOOTHIE

$5.50

TARO COCONUT SMOOTHIE

$5.50

PINEAPPLE COCONUT SMOOTHIE

$5.50

THAI BLENDED

$5.50

PINEAPPLE MANGO SMOOTHIE

$5.50

STRAWBERRY BANANA SMOOTHIE

$5.50

VANILLA SMOOTHIE

$5.50

OREO VANILLA SMOOTHIE

$5.50

HONEYDEW SMOOTHIE

$5.50

CHAMANGO SMOOTHIE

$5.50

COOLERS

LYCHEE COOLER

$5.50

MANGO COOLER

$5.50

MANGO PEACH COOLER

$5.50

PINEAPPLE MANGO COOLER

$5.50

PASSION FRUIT COOLER

$5.50

PEACH COOLER

$5.50

STRAWBERRY COOLER

$5.50

STRAWBERRY LYCHEE COOLER

$5.50

STRAWBERRY MANGO COOLER

$5.50

PINEAPPLE COOLER

$5.50

MILK TEAS

ALMOND MILK TEA

$4.99

BLACK MILK TEA

$4.99

GREEN MILK TEA

$4.99

MATCHA GREEN MILK TEA

$4.99

TARO MILK TEA

$4.99

THAI ICED TEA

$4.99

VIETNAMESE ICED COFFEE

$4.99

ICED JAPANESE GREEN TEA

$4.50

FRUIT FLAVORED TEAS

PLAIN GREEN TEA

$4.50

HONEY GREEN TEA

$4.50

LYCHEE GREEN TEA

$4.99

MANGO GREEN TEA

$4.99

PASSION FRUIT GREEN TEA

$4.99

PEACH GREEN TEA

$4.99

PINEAPPLE GREEN TEA

$4.99

STRAWBERRY GREEN TEA

$4.99

HOT DRINKS

HOT GREEN TEA

$2.50

HOT JASMINE TEA

$2.50

MATCHA GREEN TEA LATTE

$3.99
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

6118 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Directions

Noodle World Jr. image
Noodle World Jr. image

