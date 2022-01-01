Asian Fusion
Noodle World Jr. Hollywood
500 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6118 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bulgogi Hut - Koreatown, Los Angeles
4.5 • 5,840
3600 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100C Los Angeles, CA 90010
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Los Angeles
Stout Burgers & Beers - Hollywood
4.2 • 6,633
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurant
Stout Burgers & Beers - Bottle Shop
4.2 • 6,633
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurant