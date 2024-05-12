Noodle World Jr. Montclair
66 Reviews
$
5060 E MONTCLAIR PLAZA LANE
Montclair, CA 91763
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
NOODLE SOUPS
- 1. BBQ PORK WONTON NOODLES$14.99
BBQ pork, pork & shrimp wontons, yu choy, fried garlic, green onions, cilantro, egg noodles in chicken broth.
- 2. CHICKEN NOODLES$12.99
Sliced steamed chicken, fried garlic, green onions, cilantro, beansprouts, egg noodles in chicken broth.
- 3. BEEF PHO$13.49
Thin rare steak slices, white onions, green onions, cilantro, rice stick noodles in beef broth. Gluten friendly.
- 3. CHICKEN PHO$12.99
Sliced steamed chicken, white onions, green onions, cilantro,rice stick noodles in chicken broth. Gluten friendly.
- 4. COMBO PHO$13.99
Thin rare steak slices, well done flank, beef balls, white onions, green onions, cilantro, rice stick noodles in beef broth. Gluten friendly.
- 5. CHICKEN TOMKAH$14.99
Sliced steamed chicken, mushrooms, cilantro, green onions, rice stick noodles in lemongrass coconut milk broth. Gluten friendly.
- 6. UDON NOODLE$14.99
Japanese fishcake, inari tofu, pork slices, seaweed, green onions, udon noodles.
- 7. TONKOTSU RAMEN$14.99
Pork slices, bamboo, corn, seaweed, green onions, beansprouts, sesame seeds, ramen noodles in Tonkotsu pork broth.
- 8. SPICY BEEF RAMEN$14.99
Stewed beef, seaweed, beansprouts, green onions, sesame seeds, ramen noodles in spicy Tonkotsu pork broth.
- 9. BEEF TOM YUM RAMEN$14.99
Stewed beef, mushrooms, green onions, beansprouts, cilantro, ramen noodles in spicy tom yum broth.
- 9. CHICKEN TOM YUM RAMEN$13.99
Chicken, mushrooms, green onions, beansprouts, cilantro, ramen noodles in spicy tom yum broth.
- 9. SHRIMP TOM YUM RAMEN$14.99
Shrimp, mushrooms, green onions, beansprouts, cilantro, ramen noodles in spicy tom yum broth.
- 10. VEGGIE MISO RAMEN$13.99
Steamed tofu, bamboo, corn, carrots, seaweed, beansprouts, green onions, sesame seeds, ramen noodles in vegetarian miso broth.
- 10. CKN MISO RAMEN$13.99
Sliced steamed chicken, bamboo, corn, carrots, seaweed, beansprouts, green onions, sesame seeds, ramen noodles in vegetarian miso broth.
- 10. PORK MISO RAMEN$14.99
Pork slices, bamboo, corn, carrots, seaweed, beansprouts, green onions, sesame seeds, ramen noodles in vegetarian miso broth.
- 10. SHR MISO RAMEN$14.99
Shrimp, bamboo, corn, carrots, seaweed, beansprouts, green onions, sesame seeds, ramen noodles in vegetarian miso broth.
- 11. SHOYU$14.99
Pork slices, bamboo, corn, seaweed, green onions, beansprouts, sesame seeds, ramen noodles in Tonkotsu pork broth.
WOK NOODLES
- 20. PAD THAI$14.99
Chicken, shrimp, rice stick noodles, eggs, chives, beansprouts, crushed peanuts. Gluten friendly
- 21. PAD SEE YOU$13.49
Chicken, rice noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli, garlic, soy sauce.
- 22. CHOW MEIN$13.49
Chicken, broccoli, beansprouts, cabbage, carrots, garlic, mushrooms, chow mein noodles.
- 23. DRUNKEN NOODLES$13.49
Chicken, rice noodles, beansprouts, white onions, bell peppers, jalapenos, carrots, tomatoes, garlic, mushrooms, basil.
- 24. GARLIC NOODLES$14.49
Chicken, Japanese egg noodles, white & shiitake mushrooms, corn, peas, butter, fresh garlic, fried garlic, Parmesan cheese.
- 25. YAKISOBA$13.99
Chicken, yakisoba noodles, cabbage, carrots, onions, mushrooms, sesame seeds, beansprouts.
- 26. SINGAPORE NOODLES$14.99
BBQ Pork, shrimp, curry powder, egg, white onions, green onions, beansprouts, rice vermicelli noodles.
- 28. SPICY YAKISOBA$13.99
Chicken, jalapeno, bean sprouts, bell peppers, carrots, basil, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and yakisoba noodles.
RICE DISHES
- 30. MINT LEAF CHICKEN$13.99
Ground chicken sautéed with basil, bell pepper, garlic and jalapeños, served with fried eggs. Spicy.
- 31. BEEF STEAK$14.99
Diced beef steak sauteed with garlic, pepper, onions and sauce.
- 32. BEEF FRIED RICE$14.49
Thai fried rice with beef, eggs, tomatoes, onions, green onions.
- 32. CHICKEN FRIED RICE$12.99
Thai fried rice with chicken, eggs, tomatoes, onions, green onions.
- 32. SHRIMP FRIED RICE$14.49
Thai fried rice with shrimp, eggs, tomatoes, onions, green onions.
- 32. TOFU FRIED RICE$12.99
Thai fried rice with fried tofu, eggs, tomatoes, onions, green onions.
- 33. PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE$13.99
Thai fried rice with chicken, shrimp, cashews, raisins, pineapple chunks.
- 35. CHICKEN TERIYAKI$13.99
- 35. GARLIC CHICKEN RICE$13.99
- 36. BEEF CHILI$14.49
Beef slices sauteed with jalapeno, bell peppers, garlic, onions. Spicy.
- 36. SHRIMP CHILI$14.49
Shrimp sauteed with jalapeno, bell peppers, garlic, onions. Spicy.
- 37. LEMONGRASS RICE$13.99
- 40. GREEN CURRY$12.99
- 41. PANANG CURRY$12.99
- 42. YELLOW CURRY$12.99
Chicken, potatoes and onions in yellow curry sauce. Gluten free
SALADS
- 50. CHICKEN SATAY SALAD$14.99
Grilled chicken satay, red onions, mixed greens and peanut dressing. Gluten free.
- 51. LEMONGRASS SALAD$14.99
Shrimp, veggie egg rolls, rice vermicelli, fresh vegetables, fried red onions and crushed peanuts.
- 52. SHRIMP VERMICELLI SALAD$15.59
Shrimp, veggie egg rolls, rice vermicelli, fresh vegetables, fried red onions and crushed peanuts.
- 53. THAI SPICY BEEF SALAD$15.99
Grilled tri tip steak, red onions, green onions, cilantro and mixed greens in spicy lime dressing. Gluten free and spicy.
APPETIZERS
- VEGGIE EGG ROLLS$5.99
5 crispy egg rolls stuffed with mixed vegetables and sweet Thai dipping sauce. Vegetarian.
- CHICKEN SATAY$5.99
Three grilled chicken skewers and peanut dipping sauce. Gluten free.
- CHICKEN KARAKE$5.99
Boneless chicken marinated with Japanese sauce. Served with mayonnaise and Sriracha sauce.
- FRIED TOFU$5.99
Deep fried tofu, sweet Thai sauce. Topped with crush peanuts. Vegetarian.
- GYOZA$5.99
6 pork and cabbage pot stickers with soy sauce for dipping.
- CHICKEN WINGS$5.99
5 fried chicken wings served with sweet and sour sauce.
- HOUSE FRIES$4.99
- SWEET POTATO FRIES$4.99
- SHRIMP TEMPURA$5.99
3 fried shrimp tempura.
- TAKOYAKI$5.99
5 ball-shaped traditional Japanese snacks with octopus (tako) inside, topped with takoyaki sauce, mayonaise, seaweed and bonita flakes.
- EDAMAME$4.99
Steamed soybean pods and seasoned with sea salt. Vegetarian.
- STEAMED VEGGIES$5.29
Steamed assorted vegetables with peanut dipping sauce. Vegetarian and gluten Free.
- WHITE RICE$1.99
- BROWN RICE$2.99
- MOZARELLA STICKS (5)$5.99
DELIVERY MODS
DRINKS
BOBA WORLD
- PRETTY IN PEACH$5.99
Strawberry peach flavored green tea. Comes with peach bits. Served in a 24 oz cup.
- S & L$5.99
Strawberry lychee flavored green tea. Comes with strawberry bits and lychee jelly. Served in a 24 oz cup.
- BRUCE LYCHEE$5.99
Peach lychee flavored green tea. Comes with peach bits and lychee jelly. Served in a 24 oz cup.
- TWO TO MANGO$5.99
Mango peach flavored green tea. Comes with peach bits and mango jelly. Served in a 24 oz cup.
- NUMBER 93$5.99
Pineapple mango flavored green tea. Comes with mango jelly. Served in a 24 oz cup.
- MASHIN' PASSION$5.99
Mango Passion fruit flavored green tea. Comes with mango jelly. Served in a 24 oz cup.
BOBA WHIRLS
COOLERS
TEA
MILK TEA
FOUNTAIN DRINK
- COKE$2.59
- DIET COKE$2.59
- SPRITE$2.59
- ROOT BEER$2.59
- HI-C PINK LEMONADE$2.59
- HI-C FRUIT PUNCH$2.59
- FANTA (ORANGE)$2.59
- RASPBERRY TEA$2.59
- WHITE CITRUS TEA$2.59
- BOTTLED WATER$1.79
- COCONUT WATER$2.99
- MALL EE SODA$1.00
- JARRITOS - PINEAPPLE$2.99
- JARRITOS - MANDARIN$2.99
- JARRITOS - TAMARIND$2.99
- RAMUNE - MELON$3.99
- RAMUNE - STRAWBERRY$3.99
- RAMUNE - ORIGINAL$3.99
- WATER CUP
ADD ON
DELIVERY
NOODLE SOUPS.
WOK NOODLES.
RICE DISHES.
APPETIZERS.
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
5060 E MONTCLAIR PLAZA LANE, Montclair, CA 91763