Restaurant header imageView gallery

Noodle World Jr. Upland

623 Reviews

$

2440 W Arrow Rt

Upland, CA 91786

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

VEGGIE EGG ROLLS
21. PAD SEE YOU
20. PADTHAI

NOODLE SOUPS

1. BBQ PORK WONTON NOODLES

1. BBQ PORK WONTON NOODLES

$11.79

BBQ pork, pork & shrimp wontons, Yu Choy, fried garlic, green onions, cilantro, chicken broth, egg noodles.

2. CHICKEN NOODLES

2. CHICKEN NOODLES

$10.49

Sliced chicken, fried garlic, green onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, chicken broth, egg noodles.

3. CHICKEN PHO

3. CHICKEN PHO

$10.49

Sliced chicken, onions, green onions, chicken broth, rice stick noodles.

3. RARE STEAK PHO

3. RARE STEAK PHO

$10.49

Sliced rare steak beef, onions, green onions, beef broth, rice stick noodles.

4. COMBO PHO

$10.79

4. RARE STEAK & WELL DONE PHO

$10.79
5. CHICKEN TOMKAH

5. CHICKEN TOMKAH

$10.99

Sliced chicken, mushrooms, cilantro, green onions, lemongrass, coconut milk broth, rice stick noodles.

6. PORK UDON

$11.79
7. TONKOTSU RAMEN

7. TONKOTSU RAMEN

$11.79

Pork slices, bamboo, corn, seaweed, bean sprouts, green onions, sesame seeds, tonkotsu broth, ramen noodles.

8. SPICY BEEF STEW RAMEN

8. SPICY BEEF STEW RAMEN

$11.79

Beef stew, seaweed, bean sprouts, green onions, sesame seeds, spicy tonkotsu broth, ramen noodles.

9. BEEF TOM YUM RAMEN

9. BEEF TOM YUM RAMEN

$11.79

Beef stew, mushrooms, bean sprouts, green onions, cilantro, spicy tom yum broth, ramen noodles.

9. SHRIMP TOM YUM RAMEN

9. SHRIMP TOM YUM RAMEN

$11.79

Shrimp, mushrooms, bean sprouts, green onions, cilantro, spicy tom yum broth, ramen noodles.

10. VEGGIE MISO RAMEN

$11.79

10. CKN MISO RAMEN

$11.79

10. SHRIMP MISO RAMEN

$11.79

10. PORK MISO RAMEN

$11.79

11. SHOYU RAMEN

$11.79

BEEF UDON TOM YUM

$11.79

WOK NOODLES

20. PADTHAI

20. PADTHAI

$11.79

Chicken & shrimp, egg, chives, cilantro, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, rice stick noodles.

21. PAD SEE YOU

21. PAD SEE YOU

$11.29

Chicken, rice noodles, eggs, chinese broccoli, so sauce.

22. CHOW MEIN

$11.29

23. DRUNKEN NOODLES

$11.29

24. GARLIC NOODLES

$11.29

25. YAKISOBA

$11.29

26. SINGAPORE NOODLES

$11.79

28. SPICY YAKISOBA

$11.29

SRIRACHAGETTI

$11.29

RICE DISHES

30. MINT LEAF CHICKEN

$11.99

31. BEEF STEAK

$12.99

32. CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$10.49

32. SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$11.99

32. TOFU FRIED RICE

$10.49

33. PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

$11.49

34. GARLIC CHICKEN

$10.99

35. TERIYAKI BEEF

$10.99

35. TERIYAKI CHICKEN

$10.99

36. BEEF CHILI

$12.49

36. SHRIMP CHILI

$12.49

37. LEMONGRASS PORK

$10.99

40. GREEN CURRY

$10.59

41. PANANG CURRY

$10.59

42. CHICKEN CURRY

$10.59

SALADS

50. CHICKEN SATAY SALAD

$10.99

51. LEMONGRASS PORK VERMICELLI SALAD

$10.99

52. SHRIMP VERMICELLI SALAD

$11.59

53. THAI SPICY BEEF SALAD

$12.29

SEAWEED SALAD

$4.99

APPETIZERS

CHICKEN SATAY

$5.99

CHICKEN KARAKE

$4.99

CHICKEN WINGS

$5.99

EDAMAME

$3.99

FRIED TOFU

$4.99

GYOZA

$4.99

SEAWEED SALAD

$4.99

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$5.99

STEAMED VEGGIES

$4.99

TAKOYAKI

$5.99

VEGGIE EGG ROLLS

$4.99

MANGO STICKY RICE

$7.99

STICKY RICE

$4.99

SM RICE

$1.99

LG RICE

$2.99

SM RICE BROWN

$2.99

LG RICE BROWN

$4.99

S BEEF SALAD SAUCE $1

$1.00

PEANUT SAUCE SM (2 OZ) $0.65

$0.65

PEANUT SAUCE LG $1

$1.00

DELIVERY MODS

NO UTENSILS

NO UTENSILS, YES STRAW

NO STRAW

YES STRAW

CHOPSTICKS

FORK

SPOON

NAPKINS

BOWL

PLATE

SRIRACHA

SOY SAUCE

HOISIN SAUCE

CHILI OIL

CHILI PASTE

CHILI FLAKES

PICKLED JALAPENO

EX CHILI OIL $0.25

$0.25

SM TERIYAKI SAUCE 2 OZ $0.50

$0.50

BOTTLED

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.50

BOTTLED WATER

$1.75

CALPICO - LYCHEE

$3.50

CALPICO - ORIGINAL

$3.50

CALPICO - STRAWBERRY

$3.50

COCONUT WATER

$2.75

RAMUNE - MELON

$3.25

RAMUNE - ORANGE

$3.25

RAMUNE - ORIGINAL

$3.25

RAMUNE - STRAWBERRY

$3.25

JARRITOS

$2.95

SIMPLY ORANGE

$2.95

SIMPLY LEMONADE

$2.95

BOBA WORLD FAVORITES

PRETTY IN PEACH

$5.29

S&L

$5.29

TWO TO MANGO

$5.29

NUMBER 93

$5.29

MASHIN' PASSION

$5.29

BRUCE LYCHEE

$5.29

BOBA WHIRLS

MANGO SMOOTHIE

$5.29

STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

$5.29

PINEAPPLE COCONUT SMOOTHIE

$5.29

TARO SMOOTHIE

$5.29

HONEYDEW SMOOTHIE

$5.29

MANGO PEACH SMOOTHIE

$5.29

STRAWBERRY BANANA SMOOTHIE

$5.29

PINEAPPLE MANGO SMOOTHIE

$5.29

TARO COCONUT SMOOTHIE

$5.29

JAPANESE GREEN TEA SMOOTHIE

$5.29

CHAMANGO SMOOTHIE

$5.04

STRAWBERRY MANGO SMOOTHIE

$5.29

COCONUT SMOOTHIE

$5.29

VANILLA SMOOTHIE

$5.29

OREO VANILLA SMOOTHIE

$5.29

THAI TEA SMOOTHIE

$5.29

COOLERS

PASSION FRUIT COOLER

$5.29

PEACH COOLER

$5.29

LYCHEE COOLER

$5.29

MANGO COOLER

$5.29

PINEAPPLE COOLER

$5.29

PINEAPPLE MANGO COOLER

$5.29

STRAWBERRY COOLER

$5.29

MILK TEAS

BLACK MILK TEA

$4.99

GREEN MILK TEA

$4.99

MATCHA GREEN MILK TEA

$4.99

TARO MILK TEA

$4.99

THAI ICED TEA

$4.99

VIETNAMESE ICED COFFEE

$4.99

ICED JAPANESE GREEN TEA

$4.99

ALMOND MILK TEA

$4.99

FRUIT FLAVORED TEAS

PLAIN GREEN TEA

$4.59

HONEY GREEN TEA

$4.59

LYCHEE GREEN TEA

$4.59

MANGO GREEN TEA

$4.59

PASSION FRUIT GREEN TEA

$4.59

PEACH GREEN TEA

$4.59

PINEAPPLE GREEN TEA

$4.59

STRAWBERRY GREEN TEA

$4.59

HOT DRINKS

HOT GREEN TEA

$1.95

HOT JASMINE TEA

$1.95

MATCHA GREEN TEA LATTE

$3.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2440 W Arrow Rt, Upland, CA 91786

Directions

Gallery
Noodle World Jr. image
Noodle World Jr. image

Similar restaurants in your area

Nuno's Bistro & Bar
orange star4.9 • 243
2440 W. Arrow Rte. Ste. 4A Upland, CA 91786
View restaurantnext
Cafe Moderno
orange starNo Reviews
9197 Central Avenue Suite J Montclair, CA 91763
View restaurantnext
Walter's Restaurant
orange star3.4 • 2,432
310 Yale Ave Claremont, CA 91711
View restaurantnext
Viva Madrid
orange star4.7 • 621
225 Yale Ave Claremont, CA 91711
View restaurantnext
Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico - Claremont
orange star4.8 • 224
415 W Foothill Blvd Claremont, CA 91711
View restaurantnext
The Whisper House - 502 W 1st St
orange starNo Reviews
502 W 1st St Claremont, CA 91711
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Upland

WaBa Grill - WG0061 - Upland
orange star4.5 • 1,905
899 W. Foothill Blvd Upland, CA 91786
View restaurantnext
Rad Coffee - Upland
orange star4.5 • 1,276
232 N 2nd Ave Upland, CA 91786
View restaurantnext
The Upland Pizza Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 950
121 W Foothill Blvd. suite B Upland, CA 91786
View restaurantnext
Butter Cafe & Bakery - Upland
orange star4.3 • 494
1071 E 16th St Upland, CA 91784
View restaurantnext
Nuno's Bistro & Bar
orange star4.9 • 243
2440 W. Arrow Rte. Ste. 4A Upland, CA 91786
View restaurantnext
Thai Satay BBQ
orange star4.5 • 227
1403 E Foothill Boulevard Upland, CA 91786
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Upland
Claremont
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Montclair
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Rancho Cucamonga
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Ontario
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Chino
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
San Dimas
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Pomona
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Glendora
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Fontana
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston