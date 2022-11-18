Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion

Noodle World Jr. Westchester

1,134 Reviews

$$

8636 S Sepulveda Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90045

NOODLE SOUPS

1. BBQ PORK WONTON NOODLES

1. BBQ PORK WONTON NOODLES

$11.99

BBQ pork, pork & shrimp wontons, yu choy, fried garlic, green onions, cilantro, egg noodles in chicken broth.

2. CHICKEN NOODLES

2. CHICKEN NOODLES

$10.79

Sliced steamed chicken, fried garlic, green onions, cilantro, beansprouts, egg noodles in chicken broth.

3. CHICKEN PHO

3. CHICKEN PHO

$10.79

Sliced steamed chicken, white onions, green onions, cilantro,rice stick noodles in chicken broth. Gluten friendly.

3. RARE STEAK PHO

3. RARE STEAK PHO

$10.99

Thin rare steak slices, white onions, green onions, cilantro, rice stick noodles in beef broth. Gluten friendly.

4. COMBO PHO

4. COMBO PHO

$11.29

Thin rare steak slices, well done flank, beef balls, white onions, green onions, cilantro, rice stick noodles in beef broth. Gluten friendly.

5. CHICKEN TOMKAH

5. CHICKEN TOMKAH

$11.59

Sliced steamed chicken, mushrooms, cilantro, green onions, rice stick noodles in lemongrass coconut milk broth. Gluten friendly.

6. UDON

6. UDON

$11.59

Japanese fishcake, inari tofu, pork slices, seaweed, green onions, udon noodles.

7. TONKOTSU RAMEN

7. TONKOTSU RAMEN

$11.79

Pork slices, bamboo, corn, seaweed, green onions, beansprouts, sesame seeds, ramen noodles in Tonkotsu pork broth.

8. SPICY BEEF STEW RAMEN

8. SPICY BEEF STEW RAMEN

$11.99

Stewed beef, seaweed, beansprouts, green onions, sesame seeds, ramen noodles in spicy Tonkotsu pork broth.

9. BEEF TOM YUM RAMEN

9. BEEF TOM YUM RAMEN

$11.99

Stewed beef, mushrooms, green onions, beansprouts, cilantro, ramen noodles in spicy tom yum broth.

9. CHICKEN TOM YUM RAMEN

9. CHICKEN TOM YUM RAMEN

$11.99

Stewed beef, mushrooms, green onions, beansprouts, cilantro, ramen noodles in spicy tom yum broth.

9. SHRIMP TOM YUM RAMEN

9. SHRIMP TOM YUM RAMEN

$11.99

Shrimp, mushrooms, green onions, beansprouts, cilantro, ramen noodles in spicy tom yum broth.

10. VEGGIE MISO RAMEN

10. VEGGIE MISO RAMEN

$11.59

Steamed tofu, bamboo, corn, carrots, seaweed, beansprouts, green onions, sesame seeds, ramen noodles in vegetarian miso broth.

10. CHICKEN MISO RAMEN

10. CHICKEN MISO RAMEN

$11.59

Steamed tofu, bamboo, corn, carrots, seaweed, beansprouts, green onions, sesame seeds, ramen noodles in vegetarian miso broth.

10. SHRIMP MISO RAMEN

10. SHRIMP MISO RAMEN

$11.59

Steamed tofu, bamboo, corn, carrots, seaweed, beansprouts, green onions, sesame seeds, ramen noodles in vegetarian miso broth.

10. PORK MISO RAMEN

10. PORK MISO RAMEN

$11.59

Steamed tofu, bamboo, corn, carrots, seaweed, beansprouts, green onions, sesame seeds, ramen noodles in vegetarian miso broth.

11. SHOYU RAMEN

$11.59

Pork slices, fishcake, bamboo, seaweed, green onions, ramen noodles in Shoyu chicken broth.

12. VEGGIE NOODLE SOUP

$10.79

BEEF UDON TUM YUM

$11.99

WOK NOODLES

20. PADTHAI

20. PADTHAI

$11.99

Chicken & shrimp, egg, chives, cilantro, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, rice stick noodles.

21. PAD SEE YOU

21. PAD SEE YOU

$11.49

Chicken, rice noodles, eggs, chinese broccoli, so sauce.

22. CHOW MEIN

$11.49

23. DRUNKEN NOODLES

$11.49

24. GARLIC NOODLES

$11.49

25. NOODLE WORLD YAKISOBA

$11.49

26. SINGAPORE NOODLES

$11.99

RICE DISHES

30. MINT LEAF CHICKEN

$11.99

31. BEEF STEAK

$12.99

32. CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$10.99

32. SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$12.49

32. VEGGIE TOFU FRIED RICE

$10.99

34. GARLIC CHICKEN

$11.29

35. TERIYAKI BEEF

$10.99

35. TERIYAKI CHICKEN

$10.99

33. PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

$11.99

36. CHARBROILED PORK CHOP

$12.49

CURRY

40. GREEN CURRY

$10.99

41 PANANG

$10.99

42. CHICKEN CURRY

$10.99

42. VEGGIE CURRY

$10.99

SALADS

50. CHICKEN SATAY SALAD

$10.99

51. PORKCHOP VERMICELLI SALAD

$11.29

52. SHRIMP NOODLE SALAD

$11.59

53. THAI SPICY BEEF SALAD

$12.29

APPETIZERS

EDAMAME

$3.99

GYOZA

$5.29

SEAWEED SALAD

$4.99

FRIED TOFU

$4.99

VEGGIE EGG ROLLS

$5.29

CHICKEN SATAY

$5.99

CHICKEN TATSUTA-AGE

$5.99

STEAMED VEGGIES

$4.79

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$5.99

TAKOYAKI

$5.99

CHICKEN WINGS

$5.59

SIDES

SM RICE

$1.99

LG RICE

$2.99

FRIED EGGS

$2.25

BOBA

$0.50

MANGO STICKY RICE

$7.99

STICKY RICE

$4.99

SMALL CHICKEN BROTH $2.50

$2.50

SMALL BEEF BROTH $2.50

$2.50

SHRIMP FR - FULL TRAY

$120.00

PAD SEE YOU CKN - FULL TRAY

$110.00

WHITE RICE - HALF TRAY

$10.00

DELIVERY MODS

NO UTENSILS

NO UTENSILS, YES STRAW

NO STRAW

YES STRAW

FORK

SPOON

CHOPSTICKS

NAPKINS

SRIRACHA

SOY SAUCE

HOISIN SAUCE

CHILI OIL

CHILI PASTE

CHILI FLAKES

PICKELED JALAPENO

CUSTOMER CONTRIBUTION

BOTTLED

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.50

BOTTLED WATER

$1.75

CALPICO - LYCHEE

$3.50

CALPICO - ORIGINAL

$3.50

CALPICO - STRAWBERRY

$3.50

COCONUT WATER

$2.75

RAMUNE - MELON

$3.25

RAMUNE - ORANGE

$3.25

RAMUNE - ORIGINAL

$3.25

RAMUNE - STRAWBERRY

$3.25

JARRITOS

$2.95

BOBA WHIRLS

CHAMANGO SMOOTHIE

$4.99

COCONUT SMOOTHIE

$4.99

HONEYDEW SMOOTHIE

$4.99

TARO SMOOTHIE

$4.99

VANILLA SMOOTHIE

$4.99

JAPANESE GREEN TEA SMOOTHIE

$4.99

PINEAPPLE COCONUT SMOOTHIE

$4.99

PINEAPPLE MANGO SMOOTHIE

$4.99

MANGO SMOOTHIE

$4.99

MANGO PEACH SMOOTHIE

$4.99

STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

$4.99

STRAWBERRY BANANA SMOOTHIE

$4.99

STRAWBERRY MANGO SMOOTHIE

$4.99

OREO VANILLA SMOOTHIE

$4.99

THAI TEA SMOOTHIE

$4.99

COOLERS

PASSION FRUIT COOLER

$4.99

PEACH COOLER

$4.99

LYCHEE COOLER

$4.99

MANGO COOLER

$4.99

PINEAPPLE COOLER

$4.99

PINEAPPLE MANGO COOLER

$4.99

STRAWBERRY COOLER

$4.99

MILK TEAS

BLACK MILK TEA

$4.59

GREEN MILK TEA

$4.59

MATCHA GREEN MILK TEA

$4.59

TARO MILK TEA

$4.59

THAI ICED TEA

$4.59

VIETNAMESE ICED COFFEE

$4.59

ALMOND MILK TEA

$4.59

FRUIT FLAVORED TEAS

PLAIN GREEN TEA

$3.79

HONEY GREEN TEA

$3.79

LYCHEE GREEN TEA

$4.29

MANGO GREEN TEA

$4.29

PASSION FRUIT GREEN TEA

$4.29

PEACH GREEN TEA

$4.29

PINEAPPLE GREEN TEA

$4.29

STRAWBERRY GREEN TEA

$4.29

JAPANESE ICED TEA

$4.29

HOT DRINKS

HOT GREEN TEA

$1.95

HOT JASMINE TEA

HOT JASMINE TEA
$1.95

MATCHA GREEN TEA LATTE

$3.99
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

8636 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045

Directions

Noodle World Jr. image
Noodle World Jr. image

