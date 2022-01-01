Restaurant header imageView gallery

Noodle World Jr. Ontario

398 Reviews

$$

960 Ontario Mills Dr

Ontario, CA 91764

NOODLE SOUPS

1. BBQ PORK WONTON NOODLES

1. BBQ PORK WONTON NOODLES

$10.79

BBQ pork, pork & shrimp wontons, Yu Choy, fried garlic, green onions, cilantro, chicken broth, egg noodles.

2. CHICKEN NOODLES

2. CHICKEN NOODLES

$9.99

Sliced chicken, fried garlic, green onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, chicken broth, egg noodles.

3. CHICKEN PHO

3. CHICKEN PHO

$9.99

Sliced chicken, onions, green onions, chicken broth, rice stick noodles.

3. BEEF PHO

3. BEEF PHO

$9.99

Sliced rare steak beef, onions, green onions, beef broth, rice stick noodles.

4. COMBO PHO

4. COMBO PHO

$10.29

Sliced rare steak beef, onions, green onions, beef broth, rice stick noodles.

5. CHICKEN TOMKAH

5. CHICKEN TOMKAH

$10.29

Sliced chicken, mushrooms, cilantro, green onions, lemongrass, coconut milk broth, rice stick noodles.

6. UDON

$10.79
7. TONKOTSU RAMEN

7. TONKOTSU RAMEN

$10.79

Pork slices, bamboo, corn, seaweed, bean sprouts, green onions, sesame seeds, tonkotsu broth, ramen noodles.

8. SPICY BEEF STEW RAMEN

8. SPICY BEEF STEW RAMEN

$10.79

Beef stew, seaweed, bean sprouts, green onions, sesame seeds, spicy tonkotsu broth, ramen noodles.

9. BEEF TOM YUM RAMEN

9. BEEF TOM YUM RAMEN

$10.79

Beef stew, mushrooms, bean sprouts, green onions, cilantro, spicy tom yum broth, ramen noodles.

9. SHRIMP TOM YUM RAMEN

9. SHRIMP TOM YUM RAMEN

$10.79

Shrimp, mushrooms, bean sprouts, green onions, cilantro, spicy tom yum broth, ramen noodles.

10. VEGGIE MISO RAMEN

$10.79

10. PORK MISO RAMEN

$10.79

10. CHICKEN MISO RAMEN

$10.79

11. SHOYU

$10.79

BEEF UDON TUM YUM

$10.79

WOK NOODLES

20. PADTHAI

20. PADTHAI

$10.99

Chicken & shrimp, egg, chives, cilantro, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, rice stick noodles.

21. PAD SEE YOU

21. PAD SEE YOU

$10.29

Chicken, rice noodles, eggs, chinese broccoli, so sauce.

22. CHOW MEIN

$10.29

23. DRUNKEN NOODLES

$10.29

24. GARLIC NOODLES

$10.29

25. NOODLE WORLD YAKISOBA

$10.29

26. SINGAPORE NOODLES

$10.99

28. SPICY YAKISOBA

$10.29

RICE DISHES

30. MINT LEAF CHICKEN

$10.99

31. BEEF STEAK

$11.79

32. CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$9.99

32. SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$11.49

33. PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

$10.99

34. GARLIC CHICKEN

$10.79

35. TERIYAKI BEEF

$9.99

35. TERIYAKI CHICKEN

$9.99

36. BEEF CHILI

$11.59

36. SHRIMP CHILI

$11.59

37. LEMONGRASS PORK

$10.29

40. GREEN CURRY

$10.59

41. PANANG CURRY

$10.59

42. CHICKEN CURRY

$10.59

42. VEGGIE CURRY

$10.59

SALADS

50. CHICKEN SATAY SALAD

$10.29

51. LEMONGRASS PORK VERMICELLI SALAD

$10.29

52. SHRIMP VERMICELLI SALAD

$10.29

53. THAI SPICY BEEF SALAD

$11.29

SEAWEED SALAD

$4.99

APPETIZERS

CHICKEN SATAY

$5.99

CHICKEN TATSUTA-AGE

$5.59

CHICKEN WINGS

$5.59

EDAMAME

$3.99

FRIED TOFU

$4.99

GYOZA

$4.99

SEAWEED SALAD

$4.99

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$5.99

STEAMED VEGGIES

$4.99

TAKOYAKI

$5.99

VEGGIE EGG ROLLS

$4.99

SIDES

SM RICE

$1.99

LG RICE

$2.99

FRIED EGGS

$2.25

BOBA

$0.50

BOTTLE

$1.00

MANGO STICKY RICE

$7.99

STICKY RICE

$4.99

DELIVERY MODS

NO UTENSILS

NO UTENSILS, YES STRAW

NO STRAW

YES STRAW

CHOPSTICKS

FORK

SPOON

B

BOTTLED

BOTTLED WATER

$1.75

CALPICO - LYCHEE

$3.50

CALPICO - ORIGINAL

$3.50

CALPICO - STRAWBERRY

$3.50

COCONUT WATER

$2.95

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.50

RAMUNE - MELON

$3.25

RAMUNE - ORANGE

$3.25

RAMUNE - ORIGINAL

$3.25

RAMUNE - STRAWBERRY

$3.25

JARRITO

$2.95

SIMPLY ORANGE

$2.95

SIMPLY LEMONADE

$2.95

BOBA WORLD FAVORITES

PRETTY IN PEACH

$5.29

S&L

$5.29

TWO TO MANGO

$5.29

NUMBER 93

$5.29

MASHIN' PASSION

$5.29

BRUCE LYCHEE

$5.29

BOBA WHIRLS

CHAMANGO SMOOTHIE

$5.04

COCONUT SMOOTHIE

$5.29

HONEYDEW SMOOTHIE

$5.29

TARO SMOOTHIE

$5.29

VANILLA SMOOTHIE

$5.29

JAPANESE GREEN TEA SMOOTHIE

$5.29

PINEAPPLE COCONUT SMOOTHIE

$5.29

PINEAPPLE MANGO SMOOTHIE

$5.29

MANGO SMOOTHIE

$5.29

MANGO PEACH SMOOTHIE

$5.29

STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

$5.29

STRAWBERRY BANANA SMOOTHIE

$5.29

STRAWBERRY MANGO SMOOTHIE

$5.29

OREO VANILLA SMOOTHIE

$5.29

TARO COCONUT SMOOTHIE

$5.29

COOLERS

PASSION FRUIT COOLER

$5.29

PEACH COOLER

$5.29

LYCHEE COOLER

$5.29

MANGO COOLER

$5.29

PINEAPPLE COOLER

$5.29

PINEAPPLE MANGO COOLER

$5.29

STRAWBERRY COOLER

$5.29

STRAWBERRY MANGO COOLER

$5.29

MANGO PEACH COOLER

$5.29

MILK TEAS

BLACK MILK TEA

$4.99

GREEN MILK TEA

$4.99

MATCHA GREEN MILK TEA

$4.99

TARO MILK TEA

$4.99

THAI ICED TEA

$4.99

VIETNAMESE ICED COFFEE

$4.99

ALMOND MILK TEA

$4.99

FRUIT FLAVORED TEAS

PLAIN GREEN TEA

$3.99

HONEY GREEN TEA

$4.59

LYCHEE GREEN TEA

$4.59

MANGO GREEN TEA

$4.59

PASSION FRUIT GREEN TEA

$4.59

PEACH GREEN TEA

$4.59

PINEAPPLE GREEN TEA

$4.59

STRAWBERRY GREEN TEA

$4.59

HOT DRINKS

HOT GREEN TEA

$2.99

HOT JASMINE TEA

$2.99

MATCHA GREEN TEA LATTE

$4.99

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

960 Ontario Mills Dr, Ontario, CA 91764

Directions

Gallery
Noodle World Jr. image
Noodle World Jr. image

