Noodle World Jr. Portland

1434 SW Park Ave.

Portland, OR 97201

NOODLE SOUPS

1. BBQ PORK WONTON NOODLES

1. BBQ PORK WONTON NOODLES

$9.99

BBQ pork, pork & shrimp wontons, Yu Choy, fried garlic, green onions, cilantro, chicken broth, egg noodles.

2. CHICKEN NOODLES

2. CHICKEN NOODLES

$9.50

Sliced chicken, fried garlic, green onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, chicken broth, egg noodles.

3 BEEF PHO

3 BEEF PHO

$9.50

Sliced rare steak beef, onions, green onions, beef broth, rice stick noodles.

3 CHICKEN PHO

3 CHICKEN PHO

$9.50

Sliced chicken, onions, green onions, chicken broth, rice stick noodles.

5 CHICKEN TOMKAH

5 CHICKEN TOMKAH

$9.50

Sliced chicken, mushrooms, cilantro, green onions, lemongrass, coconut milk broth, rice stick noodles.

6. UDON

$9.99

Japanese fish cake, pork slices, tofu, seaweed, green onion, udon noodles.

7. TONKOTSU RAMEN

7. TONKOTSU RAMEN

$9.99

Pork slices, bamboo, corn, seaweed, bean sprouts, green onions, sesame seeds, tonkotsu broth, ramen noodles.

8. SPICY BEEF STEW RAMEN

8. SPICY BEEF STEW RAMEN

$9.99

Beef stew, seaweed, bean sprouts, green onions, sesame seeds, spicy tonkotsu broth, ramen noodles.

9. BEEF TOM YUM RAMEN

9. BEEF TOM YUM RAMEN

$9.99

Beef stew, mushrooms, bean sprouts, green onions, cilantro, spicy tom yum broth, ramen noodles.

9. SHRIMP TOM YUM RAMEN

9. SHRIMP TOM YUM RAMEN

$9.99

Shrimp, mushrooms, bean sprouts, green onions, cilantro, spicy tom yum broth, ramen noodles.

10. VEGGIE MISO RAMEN

$9.99

Steamed tofu, bean sprouts, carrots, corn, seaweed, bamboo, green onions, ramen noodles. Vegetarian.

11. SHOYU

$9.99

Pork slices, fish cake, bamboo shoots, seaweed, green onions, ramen noodles in shoyu chicken broth.

WOK NOODLES

20. PADTHAI

20. PADTHAI

$10.29

Chicken & shrimp, egg, chives, cilantro, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, rice stick noodles.

21. PAD SEE YOU

21. PAD SEE YOU

$9.99

Chicken, rice noodles, eggs, chinese broccoli, so sauce.

22. CHOW MEIN

$9.99

23. DRUNKEN NOODLES

$9.99

24. GARLIC NOODLES

$9.99

25. YAKISOBA

$9.99

26. SINGAPORE NOODLE

$10.29

RICE DISHES

30. MINT LEAF CHICKEN

$10.29

31. BEEF STEAK

$10.99

32. CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$9.50

32. SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$10.99

32. TOFU FRIED RICE

$9.50

33. PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

$9.99

35. BEEF TERIYAKI

$9.79

35. CHICKEN TERIYAKI

$9.79

36. SHRIMP CHILI

$10.59

36. BEEF CHILI

$10.59

40. GREEN CURRY

$9.99

41. PANANG CURRY

$9.99

42. CHICKEN CURRY

$9.99

42. VEGGIE CURRY

$9.99

SALADS

GRILLED TOFU SALAD

$9.50

50. CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD

$9.50

51. LEMONGRASS PORK VERMICELLI

$9.99

52. GRILLED SHRIMP VERMICELLI

$9.99

APPETIZERS

EDAMAME

$3.99

GYOZA

$4.99

SEAWEED SALAD

$4.99

FRIED TOFU

$4.99

STEAMED VEGGIES

$4.99

VEGGIE EGG ROLLS

$4.99

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$4.99

CHICKEN WINGS

$4.99

CHICKEN KARAKE

$4.99

TAKOYAKI

$4.99

SIDES

SM RICE

$1.99

LG RICE

$2.99

FRIED EGGS

$2.25

BOBA

$0.50

BOTTLE

$1.99

MANGO STICKY RICE

$7.99

STICKY RICE

$4.99

DELIVERY MODS

NO UTENSILS

NO UTENSILS, YES STRAW

NO STRAW

SRIRACHA

SOY SAUCE

HOISIN SAUCE

CHILI OIL

CHILI PASTE

CHILI FLAKES

BOTTLED

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.50

MEXICAN GLASS 500ML

$2.99

RAMUNE

$2.99

VITAMIN WATER

$2.50

POWERADE

$1.99

DUNKIN' DONUTS COFFEE

$2.99

ROOT BEER GLASS

$2.99

ZICO 100% COCONUT WATER

$2.99

SPARKLING WATER - LIME

$1.99

MONSTER 16 OZ

$2.99

SMART WATER 700 ML

$2.99

LEMONADE - GLASS

$2.99

BOBA WORLD FAVORITES

PRETTY IN PEACH

$5.50

S&L

$5.50

TWO TO MANGO

$5.50

NUMBER 93

$5.50

MASHIN' PASSION

$5.50

BRUCE LYCHEE

$5.50

BOBA WHIRLS

CHAMANGO SMOOTHIE

$5.50

COCONUT SMOOTHIE

$5.50

HONEYDEW SMOOTHIE

$5.50

TARO SMOOTHIE

$5.50

VANILLA SMOOTHIE

$5.50

JAPANESE GREEN TEA SMOOTHIE

$5.50

PINEAPPLE COCONUT SMOOTHIE

$5.50

PINEAPPLE MANGO SMOOTHIE

$5.50

MANGO SMOOTHIE

$5.50

MANGO PEACH SMOOTHIE

$5.50

STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

$5.50

STRAWBERRY BANANA SMOOTHIE

$5.50

STRAWBERRY MANGO SMOOTHIE

$5.50

OREO VANILLA SMOOTHIE

$5.50

TARO COCONUT SMOOTHIE

$5.50

THAI TEA SMOOTHIE

$5.50

COOLERS

PASSION FRUIT COOLER

$5.50

PEACH COOLER

$5.50

LYCHEE COOLER

$5.50

MANGO COOLER

$5.50

PINEAPPLE COOLER

$5.50

PINEAPPLE MANGO COOLER

$5.50

STRAWBERRY COOLER

$5.50

MILK TEAS

ALMOND MILK TEA

$4.99

BLACK MILK TEA

$4.99

GREEN MILK TEA

$4.99

MATCHA GREEN MILK TEA

$4.99

TARO MILK TEA

$4.99

THAI ICED TEA

$4.99

VIETNAMESE ICED COFFEE

$4.99

FRUIT FLAVORED TEAS

PLAIN GREEN TEA

$4.50

HONEY GREEN TEA

$4.99

LYCHEE GREEN TEA

$4.99

MANGO GREEN TEA

$4.99

PASSION FRUIT GREEN TEA

$4.99

PEACH GREEN TEA

$4.99

PINEAPPLE GREEN TEA

$4.99

STRAWBERRY GREEN TEA

$4.99

HOT DRINKS

HOT GREEN TEA

$2.99

HOT JASMINE TEA

$2.99

HOT OOLONG TEA

$9.92

VIETNAMESE COFFEE LATTE

$4.99

MATCHA GREEN TEA LATTE

$4.99

BEER

CHANG BEER

$4.99

SAPPORO

$4.99

ANGRY ORCHARD

$4.99

BLUE MOON

$4.99

DESCHUTES

$4.99

HEINEKEN

$4.99

CORONA

$4.99

DESCHUTES TWILIGHT

$4.99

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.50

MEXICAN GLASS 500ML

$2.99

RAMUNE

$2.99

VITAMIN WATER

$2.50

POWERADE

$1.99

DUNKIN' DONUTS COFFEE

$2.99

ROOT BEER GLASS

$2.99

ZICO 100% COCONUT WATER

$2.99

SPARKLING WATER - LIME

$1.99

MONSTER 16 OZ

$2.99

SMART WATER 700 ML

$2.99

PASTA

PENNE ARRABBIATA PASTA

$10.99

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$10.99

ROASTED GARLIC PENNE

$10.99

PASTA BUD

$10.99

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$10.99

SPAGHETTI & ITALIAN SAUSAGES

$10.99

PENNE MEAT LOVERS

$10.99

SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$10.99

SHRIMP CHECCA

$11.99

WHITE CLAM SPAGHETTI

$11.99

FETTUCCINE PRIMAVERA

$10.99

SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE

$10.99

SIDES

BEEF MEATBALLS

$3.99

ITALIAN MILD SAUSAGE

$3.99

FRIED MAC & CHEESE BALLS

$4.99

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$4.99

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$4.99

HALF CEASAR SALAD

$6.99

FULL CEASAR SALAD

$9.99
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
1434 SW Park Ave., Portland, OR 97201

