Noodle World San Marino

788 Reviews

$$

932 Huntington Dr.

San Marino, CA 91108

91. PADTHAI
92. PAD SEE-YOU CHICKEN
23. CHICKEN TOM KAH

APPETIZERS

1. THAI CHICKEN SATAY

$11.29

Six boneless chicken breast meat skewers marinated and grilled. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.

2. FRIED TOFU

$8.99

Bite sized pieces of deep fried tofu served with sweet sauce topped with crushed peanuts.

3. FRIED CHICKEN WINGS

$11.29
4. SPICY WINGS

$11.29
5. VEGGIE EGG ROLLS

$10.99
6. EGG ROLLS

$10.99
7. VIETNAMESE HAND ROLLS

$10.99
8. CHICKEN SATAY HAND ROLLS

$10.99
9. GYOZA

$9.99
10. CHICKEN WRAP

$10.99
11. EDAMAME

$4.99
12. POTATO CROQUETTE

$8.99

SALADS

15. NOODLE WORLD SALAD

$10.99
16. THAI CHICKEN SATAY SALAD

$10.99
17. THAI SPICY BEEF SALAD

$12.29
18. SEAWEED SALAD

$5.99Out of stock
CHICKEN LAB

$10.99

PORKCHOP SALAD

$11.99

THAI NDL

20. NOODLE WORLD TOM YUM

$11.99

Shrimp, chicken, ground pork, fish ball, fish cake, green onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, fried garlic, and rice stick noodles in spicy tom yum soup flavored with lime juice, crushed peanuts, and chili flakes.

21. CHICKEN TOM YUM

$11.29

Chicken, mushrooms, green onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, fried garlic, and rice vermicelli noodles in spicy tom yum soup flavored with lemongrass, lime juice and chili paste.

21. SEAFOOD TOM YUM

$12.79

Shrimp, squid, mussels, imitation crab meat, fish ball, fish cake, mushrooms, green onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, fried garlic, and rice vermicelli noodles in spicy tom yum soup flavored with lemongrass, lime juice, and chili paste.

22. SHRIMP TOM YUM

$11.99

Shrimp, mushroom, green onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, fried garlic, and rice vermicelli noodles in spicy tom yum soup flavored with lemongrass, lime juice and chili.

23. CHICKEN TOM KAH

$11.59

Chicken, mushrooms, green onions, cilantro and rice stick noodles in spicy coconut soup flavored with lemongrass, lime juice, and chili paste.

23. SEAFOOD TOM KAH

$13.09

Shrimp, mushrooms, mussel, squid, imitation crab meat, fish cake, and fish ball with green onions, cilantro, and rice stick noodles in spicy coconut soup flavored with lemongrass, lime juice, and chili paste.

24. THAI BOAT NOODLES

$12.49

Rare beef slices, beef balls, tendon, tripe, green onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, fried garlic and rice stick noodles in spicy beef soup.

NDL & SOUP

$7.99

SM SOUP $2

$2.00

CHIN NDL

34. HOUSE NOODLES

$11.29

Shrimp, chicken, ground pork, fish ball, fish cakes with bean sprouts, green onions, fried garlic, and cilantro.

35. HOUSE WONTON NOODLES

$11.79

Wontons, shrimp, chicken, ground pork, fish ball, and fish cakes with bean sprouts, green onions, friend garlic, and cilantro.

36. BBQ PORK WONTON NOODLES

$11.79

Sliced BBQ pork, wontons, bok choy, green onions, cilantro, and fried garlic.

37. SEAFOOD WONTON NOODLES

$12.49

Shrimp, mussels, squid, imitation crab meat, fish ball, fish cake, wontons, bok choy, green onions, cilantro, and fried garlic.

38. CHICKEN NOODLES

$10.99

Sliced chicken with bean sprouts, green onions, cilantro, and fried garlic.

39. BEEF STEW NOODLES

$12.29

NDL & SOUP

$7.99

SM SOUP $2

$2.00

VIET NDL

45. NOODLE WORLD PHO

$11.49

Rare slices of steak, well done flank, beef balls, tendon, tripe, onions, green onions, cilantro and rice stick noodles, in soup flavored with lime juice, peanuts and chili flakes.

46. COMBO PHO

$11.49

Rare slices of steak, well done flank, beef balls, tendon, tripe, onions, green onions, cilantro, and rice stick noodles.

47. RARE STEAK PHO

$10.79

Rare slices of steak, onions, green onions, cilantro, and rice stick noodles.

48. WELL DONE BEEF PHO

$10.79

Well done flank, onions, green onions, cilantro, rice stick noodles.

49. RARE & WELL DONE BEEF PHO

$10.79

Rare slices of steak, well done flank, onions, green onions, cilantro, and rice stick noodles.

50. CHICKEN PHO

$10.29

Chicken slices, onions, green onions, cilantro, and rice stick noodles in beef broth.

51. SEAFOOD PHO

$11.49

Shrimp, squid, mussels, imitation crab meat, fish cake, fish ball, onions, green onions, cilantro, and rice stick noodles in beef broth.

BEEF BALL PHO

$10.79

NDL & SOUP

$7.99

SM SOUP $2

$2.00

JPN NDL

55. UDON

$11.79

Japanese fish cake, pork slices, tofu, seaweed, black mushrooms, and green onions with udon noodles.

56. VEGGIE UDON

$10.99

Japanese fish cake, pork slices, tofu, seaweed, black mushrooms, and green onions with udon noodles.

57. SHOYU PORK RAMEN

$11.79

Japanese fish cake, pork slices, bamboo, and seaweed in soy sauce based broth with ramen noodles.

58. VEGGIE SHOYU RAMEN

$10.99

Tofu, corn, carrots, black mushrooms, bean sprouts, bamboo, and seaweed in soy sauce based broth with ramen noodles.

59. PORK MISO RAMEN

$11.79

Pork slices, ground pork, seaweed, bean sprouts, and green onions in miso broth with ramen noodles.

60. VEGGIE MISO RAMEN

$10.99

Tofu, corn, carrots, bamboo, bean sprouts, green onions, and seaweed in miso broth with ramen noodles.

61. TONKOTSU RAMEN

$11.79

Pork slices, seaweed, bamboo, corn, sesame seeds, green onions, and bean sprouts in tonkotsu pork broth with ramen noodles.

62. SEAFOOD RAMEN TONKOTSU

$12.79

Pork slices, seaweed, bamboo, corn, sesame seeds, green onions, and bean sprouts in tonkotsu pork broth with ramen noodles.

63. SPICY BEEF STEW RAMEN

$12.79

Beef stew, bean sprouts, sesame seeds, and seaweed in spicy tonkotsu broth with ramen noodles.

64. PORK MISO TONKOTSU

$11.79

Pork slices, ground pork, seaweed, bean sprouts, and green onions in miso broth with ramen noodles.

67. BEEF TOM YUM RAMEN

$12.79

Beef stew, mushrooms, bean sprouts, cilantro, and green onions in spicy tom yum broth with ramen noodles.

67. PORK TOM YUM RAMEN

$12.79

Beef stew, mushrooms, bean sprouts, cilantro, and green onions in spicy tom yum broth with ramen noodles.

68. SHRIMP TOM YUM RAMEN

$12.49

Shrimp, mushrooms, bean sprouts, cilantro, and green onions in spicy tom yum broth with ramen noodles.

69. KIMCHI RAMEN

$12.49

Pork slices, ground pork, green onions, and kimchi in spicy soup.

70. BEEF KIMCHI RAMEN

$12.79
71. TOFU KIMCHI RAMEN

$12.49

Soft tofu, kimchi, and green onions in spicy soup.

NDL & SOUP

$7.99

SM SOUP $2

$2.00

SOUPLESS NDL

75. CHARBROILED PORK CHOP NOODLES

$11.79

Charbroiled pork chop strips served on a bed of rice vermicelli noodles with fried onions, peanuts, and fresh vegetables.