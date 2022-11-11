- Home
- /
- San Marino
- /
- Noodle World - San Marino
Noodle World San Marino
788 Reviews
$$
932 Huntington Dr.
San Marino, CA 91108
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
APPETIZERS
1. THAI CHICKEN SATAY
Six boneless chicken breast meat skewers marinated and grilled. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.
2. FRIED TOFU
Bite sized pieces of deep fried tofu served with sweet sauce topped with crushed peanuts.
3. FRIED CHICKEN WINGS
4. SPICY WINGS
5. VEGGIE EGG ROLLS
6. EGG ROLLS
7. VIETNAMESE HAND ROLLS
8. CHICKEN SATAY HAND ROLLS
9. GYOZA
10. CHICKEN WRAP
11. EDAMAME
12. POTATO CROQUETTE
SALADS
THAI NDL
20. NOODLE WORLD TOM YUM
Shrimp, chicken, ground pork, fish ball, fish cake, green onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, fried garlic, and rice stick noodles in spicy tom yum soup flavored with lime juice, crushed peanuts, and chili flakes.
21. CHICKEN TOM YUM
Chicken, mushrooms, green onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, fried garlic, and rice vermicelli noodles in spicy tom yum soup flavored with lemongrass, lime juice and chili paste.
21. SEAFOOD TOM YUM
Shrimp, squid, mussels, imitation crab meat, fish ball, fish cake, mushrooms, green onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, fried garlic, and rice vermicelli noodles in spicy tom yum soup flavored with lemongrass, lime juice, and chili paste.
22. SHRIMP TOM YUM
Shrimp, mushroom, green onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, fried garlic, and rice vermicelli noodles in spicy tom yum soup flavored with lemongrass, lime juice and chili.
23. CHICKEN TOM KAH
Chicken, mushrooms, green onions, cilantro and rice stick noodles in spicy coconut soup flavored with lemongrass, lime juice, and chili paste.
23. SEAFOOD TOM KAH
Shrimp, mushrooms, mussel, squid, imitation crab meat, fish cake, and fish ball with green onions, cilantro, and rice stick noodles in spicy coconut soup flavored with lemongrass, lime juice, and chili paste.
24. THAI BOAT NOODLES
Rare beef slices, beef balls, tendon, tripe, green onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, fried garlic and rice stick noodles in spicy beef soup.
NDL & SOUP
SM SOUP $2
CHIN NDL
34. HOUSE NOODLES
Shrimp, chicken, ground pork, fish ball, fish cakes with bean sprouts, green onions, fried garlic, and cilantro.
35. HOUSE WONTON NOODLES
Wontons, shrimp, chicken, ground pork, fish ball, and fish cakes with bean sprouts, green onions, friend garlic, and cilantro.
36. BBQ PORK WONTON NOODLES
Sliced BBQ pork, wontons, bok choy, green onions, cilantro, and fried garlic.
37. SEAFOOD WONTON NOODLES
Shrimp, mussels, squid, imitation crab meat, fish ball, fish cake, wontons, bok choy, green onions, cilantro, and fried garlic.
38. CHICKEN NOODLES
Sliced chicken with bean sprouts, green onions, cilantro, and fried garlic.
39. BEEF STEW NOODLES
NDL & SOUP
SM SOUP $2
VIET NDL
45. NOODLE WORLD PHO
Rare slices of steak, well done flank, beef balls, tendon, tripe, onions, green onions, cilantro and rice stick noodles, in soup flavored with lime juice, peanuts and chili flakes.
46. COMBO PHO
Rare slices of steak, well done flank, beef balls, tendon, tripe, onions, green onions, cilantro, and rice stick noodles.
47. RARE STEAK PHO
Rare slices of steak, onions, green onions, cilantro, and rice stick noodles.
48. WELL DONE BEEF PHO
Well done flank, onions, green onions, cilantro, rice stick noodles.
49. RARE & WELL DONE BEEF PHO
Rare slices of steak, well done flank, onions, green onions, cilantro, and rice stick noodles.
50. CHICKEN PHO
Chicken slices, onions, green onions, cilantro, and rice stick noodles in beef broth.
51. SEAFOOD PHO
Shrimp, squid, mussels, imitation crab meat, fish cake, fish ball, onions, green onions, cilantro, and rice stick noodles in beef broth.
BEEF BALL PHO
NDL & SOUP
SM SOUP $2
JPN NDL
55. UDON
Japanese fish cake, pork slices, tofu, seaweed, black mushrooms, and green onions with udon noodles.
56. VEGGIE UDON
Japanese fish cake, pork slices, tofu, seaweed, black mushrooms, and green onions with udon noodles.
57. SHOYU PORK RAMEN
Japanese fish cake, pork slices, bamboo, and seaweed in soy sauce based broth with ramen noodles.
58. VEGGIE SHOYU RAMEN
Tofu, corn, carrots, black mushrooms, bean sprouts, bamboo, and seaweed in soy sauce based broth with ramen noodles.
59. PORK MISO RAMEN
Pork slices, ground pork, seaweed, bean sprouts, and green onions in miso broth with ramen noodles.
60. VEGGIE MISO RAMEN
Tofu, corn, carrots, bamboo, bean sprouts, green onions, and seaweed in miso broth with ramen noodles.
61. TONKOTSU RAMEN
Pork slices, seaweed, bamboo, corn, sesame seeds, green onions, and bean sprouts in tonkotsu pork broth with ramen noodles.
62. SEAFOOD RAMEN TONKOTSU
Pork slices, seaweed, bamboo, corn, sesame seeds, green onions, and bean sprouts in tonkotsu pork broth with ramen noodles.
63. SPICY BEEF STEW RAMEN
Beef stew, bean sprouts, sesame seeds, and seaweed in spicy tonkotsu broth with ramen noodles.
64. PORK MISO TONKOTSU
Pork slices, ground pork, seaweed, bean sprouts, and green onions in miso broth with ramen noodles.
67. BEEF TOM YUM RAMEN
Beef stew, mushrooms, bean sprouts, cilantro, and green onions in spicy tom yum broth with ramen noodles.
67. PORK TOM YUM RAMEN
Beef stew, mushrooms, bean sprouts, cilantro, and green onions in spicy tom yum broth with ramen noodles.
68. SHRIMP TOM YUM RAMEN
Shrimp, mushrooms, bean sprouts, cilantro, and green onions in spicy tom yum broth with ramen noodles.
69. KIMCHI RAMEN
Pork slices, ground pork, green onions, and kimchi in spicy soup.
70. BEEF KIMCHI RAMEN
71. TOFU KIMCHI RAMEN
Soft tofu, kimchi, and green onions in spicy soup.