Noodle World - Monterey Park

1935 S. Atlantic Blvd

Monterey park, CA 91754

Appetizers

1. Thai Chicken Satay

$10.99

2. Fried Tofu

$8.99

3. Fried Chicken Wings

$10.99

4. Spicy Wings

$10.99

5. Veggie Egg Rolls

$10.99

6. Egg Rolls

$10.99

7. Gyoza

$9.99

8. Edamame

$4.29

9. Seaweed Salad

$5.59

10. Chicken Wrap

$10.79

Salads

15. Thai Chicken Satay Salad

$10.99

16. Thai Spicy Beef Salad

$12.29

17. Noodle World Salad

$10.99

18. Pork Chop Salad

$10.99

Soupless Noodles

64. Charbroiled Pork Chop Noodles

$10.99

65. Charbroiled Shrimp & Egg Rolls

$10.99

66. Chicken Teriyaki Lo-Mein

$10.79

67. Porkchop Lo-Mein

$10.99

Wok Noodles

70. Pad Thai

$11.99

71. Seafood Pad Thai

$13.49

79. Noodle World Spaghetti

$12.79

82. Hong Kong Pan Fried

$12.29

83. Thai Pan Fried

$11.49

84. Garlic Noodles

$11.99

85. Singapore Noodles

$11.99

72. Rad Nah Beef

$12.79

72. Rad Nah Chicken

$11.29

72. Rad Nah Pork

$11.29

72. Rad Nah Seafood

$12.79

73. Pad See-You Beef

$12.79

73. Pad See-You Chicken

$11.29

73. Pad See-You Pork

$11.29

74. Seafood Pad See-You

$12.79

75. Drunken Noodles Beef

$12.49

75. Drunken Noodles Chicken

$10.99

75. Drunken Noodles Pork

$10.99

76. Spicy Yakisoba Beef

$12.79

76. Spicy Yakisoba Chicken

$11.29

76. Spicy Yakisoba Pork

$11.29

78. Yakisoba Beef

$12.79

78. Yakisoba Chicken

$11.29

78. Yakisoba Pork

$11.29

77. Chow Mein Beef

$13.49

77. Chow Mein Chicken

$11.99

77. Chow Mein Pork

$11.99

77. Seafood Chow Mein

$13.49

77. Crispy Chow Mein Beef

$13.49

77. Crispy Chow Mein Chicken

$11.99

77. Crispy Chow Mein Pork

$11.99

77. Crispy Seafood Chow Mein

$13.49

80. Spicy Spaghetti Beef

$12.79

80. Spicy Spaghetti Chicken

$11.29

80. Spicy Spaghetti Pork

$11.29

80. Spicy Spaghetti Seafood

$12.79

Thai Noodle Soups

20. Noodle World Tom Yum

$11.99

21. Chicken Tom Yum

$10.99

22. Shrimp Tom Yum

$11.59

21. Seafood Tom Yum

$12.49

23. Chicken Tom Kah

$11.59

23. Seafood Tom Kah

$13.09

24. Thai Boat Noodles

$12.29

Noodle & Soup

$6.99

Chinese Noodle Soup

30. House Rice Noodles

$10.99

30. House Egg Noodles

$10.99

31. House Wonton Noodles

$11.49

32. BBQ Pork Wonton Noodles

$11.49

33. Seafood Noodles

$11.99

34. Seafood Wonton Noodles

$12.29

35. Chicken Noodles

$10.79

36. Beef Stew Noodles

$11.99

Vietnamese Noodle Soup

40. Noodle World Pho

$11.29

41. Combo Pho

$11.29

42. Rare Steak Pho

$10.49

42. Well Done Pho

$10.49

43. Rare Steak & Well Done Beef Pho

$10.49

44. Chicken Pho

$10.29

45. Seafood Pho

$11.29

Noodle & Soup

$6.99

Japanese Noodle Soup

50. Udon

$11.29

51. Shoyu Pork Ramen

$11.29

52. Veggie Miso Ramen

$10.99

53. Pork Miso Ramen

$11.29

54. Ramen Tom Yum Shrimp

$11.29

55. Beef Tom Yum Ramen

$12.59

56. Veggie Shoyu Ramen

$10.99

57. Veggie Udon

$10.99

Rice Dishes

91. Mint Leaf Chicken

$11.99

92. Charbroiled Pork Chop

$12.49

93. Beef Steak

$12.99

94. Beef w/ Chili

$12.49

94. Chicken w/ Chili

$10.99

94. Shrimp w/ Chili

$12.49

95. Catfish w/ Chili Sauce

$12.99

96. Garlic Spare Ribs

$11.29

97. Garlic Beef

$12.79

97. Garlic Chicken

$11.29

97. Garlic Pork

$11.29

98. Chicken Curry

$10.79

99. Mixed Veggie Beef

$12.49

99. Mixed Veggie Chicken

$10.99

99. Mixed Veggie Pork

$10.99

100. Spicy Veggie Beef

$12.49

100. Spicy Veggie Chicken

$10.99

100. Spicy Veggie Pork

$10.99

101. Thai BBQ Chicken

$11.29

102. Teriyaki Bowl

$10.59

102. Teriyaki Bowl Beef

$11.29

103. Green Curry

$11.29

Fried Rice

110. Thai Fried Rice Beef

$12.49

110. Thai Fried Rice Chicken

$10.99

110. Thai Fried Rice Pork

$10.99

110. Thai Fried Rice Veggie

$10.99

111. Spicy Fried Rice Beef

$12.79

111. Spicy Fried Rice Chicken

$11.29

111. Spicy Fried Rice Pork

$11.29

111. Spicy Fried Rice Seafood

$12.79

112. Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.49

113. Pineapple Fried Rice

$11.99

114. Thai Fried Rice Seafood

$12.49

Dessert

Mango w Sticky Rice

$9.49

Sticky Rice

$4.99

CREME BRULEE

$4.29

SIDES

SMALL RICE $1.79

$1.79

LARGE RICE $2.79

$2.79

FRIED RICE $2.99

$2.99

Small Soup

$1.79

Peanut Sauce

$1.59

Cucumber Sauce

$1.29

B SALAD SAUCE

$1.59

Small Salad

$2.99

FRIED EGGS (2) $2.25

$2.25

RAMEN

$2.00

EGG ND

$1.50

TERI SAUCE

$1.25

SMALL SOUP - TOMYUM

$2.50

DELIVERY MODS

NO UTENSILS

YES STRAW

NO STRAW

YES STRAW

SRIRACHA

SOY SAUCE

HOISIN SAUCE

CHILI OIL

CHILI PASTE

CHILI FLAKES

CHILI W/ VINEGAR

CUSTOMER CONTRIB

SODA

COKE

$2.59

DIET COKE

$2.59

SPRITE

$2.59

FANTA

$2.59

PINK LEMONADE

$2.59

FRUIT PUNCH

$2.59

Soda

$2.59

LIME SODA

$2.79

LYCHEE SODA

$2.79

GREEN APPLE SODA

$2.79

LEMON ICED TEA

$2.59

REGULAR ICED TEA

$2.59

RASPBERRY ICED TEA

$2.59

JASMINE HOT TEA

$1.79

GREEN HOT TEA

$1.79

MILK TEAS

THAI TEA

$3.79

THAI COFFEE

$3.79

ALMOND MILK TEA

$3.79

BLACK MILK TEA

$3.79

GREEN MILK TEA

$3.79

TARO MILK TEA

$3.79

MATCHA MILK TEA

$3.79

LEMON ICED TEA

$2.59

REGULAR ICED TEA

$2.59

RASPBERRY ICED TEA

$2.59

ICED WATER

HOT WATER

JASMINE HOT TEA

$1.79

GREEN HOT TEA

$1.79

SMOOTHIES

STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

$4.59

MANGO SMOOTHIE

$4.59

PEACH SMOOTHIE

$4.59

TARO SMOOTHIE

$4.59

STRAWBERRY MANGO SMOOTHIE

$4.79

PEACH MANGO SMOOTHIE

$4.79

PINA COLADA SMOOTHIE

$4.79

TARO COCONUT SMOOTHIE

$4.79

STRAWBERRY BANANA SMOOTHIE

$4.79

MANGO COCONUT SMOOTHIE

$4.79

MATCHA SMOOTHIE

$4.59

COCONUT SMOOTHIE

$4.59

STRAWBERRY COCONUT SMOOTHIE

$4.79

CHAMANGO SMOOTHIE

$4.59

PINEAPPLE MANGO SMOOTHIE

$4.79

OREO VANILLA SMOOTHIE

$4.79

OREO CHOCOLATE SMOOTHIE

$4.79

CHOCOLATE SMOOTHIE

$4.59

VANILLA SMOOTHIE

$4.59

CAPPUCCINO SMOOTHIE

$4.59

OREO CAPPUCCINO SMOOTHIE

$4.59

HONEYDEW SMOOTHIE

$4.59

THAI TEA SMOOTHIE

$4.59

BW COOLER

LYCHEE COOLER

$4.59

STRAWBRY COOLER

$4.59

GRN APPLE COOLER

$4.59

MANGO COOLER

$4.59

PEACH MANGO COOLER

$4.59

PEACH COOLER

$4.59

PINEAPPLE COOLER

$4.59

PASSION FRUIT COOLER

$4.59

PINE MANGO COOLER

$4.59

BEV BTL DRINKS

JARRITOS TAM

$2.59

JARRITOS STRAW

$2.59

JARRITOS PINE

$2.59

JARRITOS MANDARIN OR

$2.59

BOTTLED WATER

$1.29

APPLE JUICE

$2.29

Young Coconut Juice

$3.29

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1935 S. Atlantic Blvd, Monterey park, CA 91754

Directions

Gallery
Noodle World - Monterey Park image

