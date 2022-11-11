Noodle Craft Inc. imageView gallery

Noodle Craft Inc. 10-39 47th RD , LIC , NY, 11101

10-39 47th Road

Long island City, NY 11101

C-1 Classic Lan Zhou Beef Noodle Soup (兰州拉面)
A-6 Taiwanese Salt and Pepper Chicken ( 盐酥鸡)
D-1 Minced Pork Noodles (炸酱面)

Appetizer

Steam or Pan -fried
A-1 Pickled Crushed Cucumber in Garlic Soy Sauce ( 凉拌黄瓜) - Cold Dish

$6.95
A-2 Bok Choy in Soy Sauce (醬油上海青)

$6.95
A-3 Sliced Beef in Sesame Chili Sauce (凉拌麻辣牛肉) - Cold Dish

$10.75
A-4 Sze Chuan Chicken w/ Red Chili Oil ( 麻辣手撕鸡) - Cold Dish

$9.25
A-5 Cantonese Ginger Scallion Chicken ( 姜葱手撕鸡) - Cold Dish

$9.25
A-6 Taiwanese Salt and Pepper Chicken ( 盐酥鸡)

$8.75
A-7 Scallion Pancake ( 葱油饼)

$6.50
A-8 Pork & Cabbage Dumpling ( 白菜猪肉饺子)

$6.50
A-9 Chicken Dumpling (鸡肉玉米饺子)

$6.50
A-10 Vegetable Dumpling (素餃)

$6.50
A-11 Fried Wonton ( 炸馄饨)

$8.75Out of stock
A-12 Wonton in Chili Oil (红油馄饨)

$8.75

pork and shrimp filing

A-13 Wonton Soup (馄饨湯)

$9.25

Pork and Shrimp filing

A-14Dlumping Soup (饺子汤)

$8.50
A-15 Mouth-Watering Chicken(口水鸡)

$10.75

Dim Sum

B-1 Steam Pork ribs (black bean source ) 蒸排骨

$6.50
B-2 Shrimp Shumai (3 Pcs) 虾烧卖

$7.50
B-3 Pork Shumai ( 3 Pcs) 猪烧卖

$6.50
B-4 Shrimp Dumplings (4 PCs) 虾饺

$7.50

B-5 Duck Dumpling (3 PCs) 鴨餃

$7.50
B-6 Mushroom Dumplings ( 3 Pcs) 菇餃

$7.50
B-7 Salted Egg Custard Bun (3 Pcs) 流沙包

$8.00
B-8 Roast Pork Bun (3 Pcs) 叉燒包

$8.00
B-9 Vegetable spring Roll (3 Pcs) 春卷

$6.50

B-10 Fried Crab Claw (2 Pcs) 炸蟹鉗

$9.00
B-11 Fried Pumpkin Ball with Salted Egg Custard (3 PCs) 炸南瓜球

$7.50
B-12 Fried Shrimp Stick with Cheese (3 PCs) 炸芝士蝦條

$9.00

Noodle Soup

C-1 Classic Lan Zhou Beef Noodle Soup (兰州拉面)

$14.25
C-2 Braise Beef Noodle Soup (红烧牛肉面)

$15.00
C-3 Chicken Noodle Soup (鸡肉汤面)

$13.25

C-4 Vegetarian Noodle Soup (素汤面)

$13.25

Soy protein slice , Bok Choy and noodle

C-5 Traditional Singaporean Laksa (传统新加坡叻沙)

$15.00

C-6 Hong Kong Style Wonton Noodle (云吞面)

$12.75

C-7 Curry Noodle Soup with Shredded Chicken (咖喱鸡丝汤面)

$15.00

C-8 Seafood Tom Yum Kung Noodle Soup (海鲜冬阴功汤面)

$20.00

C-9 Plain Noodle with broth (清湯面)

$7.50

Dry Noodle

D-1 Minced Pork Noodles (炸酱面)

$12.75
D-2 Shanghai Cold Noodles with Shredded Chicken ( 上海鸡丝冷面)

$12.75
D-3 Peanut Butter Noodles with diced Pineapple (花生酱拌面)

$11.75
D-4 Scallion Oil Noodles (蔥油拌面)

$9.50
D-5 Dan Dan Noodles (担担面)

$12.75
D-6 Pan-Fried Noodles (炒面)

$12.75

Drinks

E-1 Regular Bubble Milk Tea (原味珍珠奶茶)

$4.00
E-2 Taro Bubble Milk Tea (香芋珍珠奶茶)

$4.00

E-3 Coconut Bubble Milk Tea(椰香奶茶)

$4.00
E-4 Mango Bubble Milk Tea (芒果珍珠奶茶)

$4.00
E-5 Strawberry Bubble Milk Tea (草莓珍珠奶茶)

$4.00

E-6 Jasmine Milk Tea(茉莉珍珠奶茶)

$4.00

E-7 Vanilla Bubble Milk Tea(香草奶茶)

$4.00

E-8 Thai Bubble Milk Tea(泰式奶茶)

$4.00

E-9 Honeydew Bubble Milk Tea(蜜瓜奶茶)

$4.00

E-10 Mocha Bubble Milk Tea (摩卡珍珠奶茶)

$4.00

E-11 Black Tea (冰紅茶)

$4.00

E-12 Jasmine Green Tea (茉莉花冰茶)

$4.00
E-13 Passion Fruit Green Tea (百香果冰茶)

$4.00
E-14 Mango Green Tea (芒果冰茶)

$4.00
E-15 Strawberry Green Tea (草莓冰茶)

$4.00

E-16 Bottle of Water (瓶裝水)

$1.50

E-17 Soda (汽水)

$2.00

E-18 Sparkling Water (气泡水)

$3.50

E-19 Orange Juice (橙汁)

$2.50

E-20 Matcha (末茶珍珠奶茶)

$4.00

E-21 Coconut Milk(椰树牌椰汁)

$2.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Location

10-39 47th Road, Long island City, NY 11101

Directions

