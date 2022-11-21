Restaurant header imageView gallery

Noodlefun

176 North Park Avenue

Warren, OH 44481

Chicken Shoyu Ramen
Pork Belly Steam Buns
Karaage Chicken Steam Buns

Ramen Bowls

Chicken Shoyu Ramen

$13.00

roasted chicken broth, ramen noodles, karaage chicken, shoyu marinated egg, roasted tomato, nori, scallions, local greens

Vegetarian Ramen

$13.00

roasted tomato and mushroom broth, shiitake mushroom, local greens, shoyu marinated egg, nori

Spicy Chicken Donburi

$13.00

Spicy Karaage Donburi, Japanese fried chicken in a spicy garlic oil over steamed rice with marinated cucumber and yakiniku sauce

Tonkatsu Pork Donburi

$13.00

Panko crusted pork cutlet, steamed rice, marinated cucumbers, yakiniku BBQ sauce

Chili Garlic Pork Mazemen

$13.00

A broth-less ramen style, crispy pork shoulder, ramen noodles, chili/garlic miso sauce, marinated egg, scallions, nori

Snacks and Bites

Pork Gyoza

$7.00

pork, ginger and scallion filling with house sauce

Edamame Gyoza

$7.00

edamame and ginger filling with house sauce

Okonomiyaki

$9.00

cabbage and scallion pancake, pork belly, carrots, pickled ginger, scallions, bonito flake, bulldog sauce, and kewpie mayo

Agedashi tofu

$9.00

crispy fried tofu, pickled ginger, carrots, sweet soy, bonito flake, kewpie mayo, scallions

Karaage chicken

$9.00

crispy battered chicken thigh, sweet soy, lemon

Harumaki

$7.00

crispy vegetable spring roll, sweet plum sauce

Eggplant & Shiitake Tempura

$7.00Out of stock

Local Japanese eggplant and shiitake mushrooms, coated in a crispy tempura batter and drizzled with spicy mayo and crispy garlic

Salads

Chilled Soba Noodles

$9.00

cold buckwheat soba noodles, ginger dressing, scallions, carrots and cucumber

Teppanyaki Wedge Salad

$6.00

iceberg wedge, ginger dressing, carrot, cucumber, tomato

Steam Buns

Pork Belly Steam Buns

$7.00

glazed pork belly, cucumbers, scallions,

Karaage Chicken Steam Buns

$7.00

crispy fried chicken, cucumber, scallions, sweet soy

Crispy Tofu Steam Buns

$7.00

crispy tofu, ginger dressing, carrot, scallions

Marinated Shiitake Steam Buns

$7.00

marinated shiitake, carrot, scallions, bulldog sauce

Sides

Steamed Rice (Copy)

$3.00

Sunomono marinated cucumbers

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
The area's only Ramen Noodle shop, serving a variety of ramen noodle options, as well as Japanese street food favorites. Take-out orders are to be placed online only, and pre-paid with a credit card, no cash for Carry-Out

176 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481

