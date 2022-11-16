Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Noodlehead

review star

No reviews yet

242 S. Highland Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Popular Items

Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls
Street Noodle #1
See Yew CHICKEN

Snack

Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls

Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls

$4.50

2 per order

Thai Fried Chicken

Thai Fried Chicken

$7.50

8-10 slices of chicken breast

Pulled Pork Belly Steam Buns

Pulled Pork Belly Steam Buns

$7.50

2 per order

Chicken & Shrimp Dumplings

Chicken & Shrimp Dumplings

$6.00

4 per order

Soup

Sukothai

Sukothai

$10.00

rice noodles, pork meatballs, cilantro, peanuts, green beans, hard-boiled egg, lime juice

Love Boat

Love Boat

$10.00

thin rice noodles, thin-sliced beef, bean sprouts, cilantro, bok choy, basil, galangal

Beef Soup

Beef Soup

$12.50

thin rice noodles, slow-cooked beef, bean sprouts, bok choy, cilantro

Wok Noodles

Kee Mao CHICKEN

Kee Mao CHICKEN

$12.50

big flat rice noodles, bok choy, napa cabbage, basil, chili garlic sauce

Kee Mao SHRIMP

Kee Mao SHRIMP

$12.50

big flat rice noodles, bok choy, napa cabbage, basil, chili garlic sauce

Kee Mao TOFU

Kee Mao TOFU

$12.50

big flat rice noodles, bok choy, napa cabbage, basil, chili garlic sauce

Kee Mao VEG

Kee Mao VEG

$12.50

big flat rice noodles, bok choy, napa cabbage, basil, chili garlic sauce

See Yew CHICKEN

See Yew CHICKEN

$12.50

big flat rice noodles, egg, broccoli, napa cabbage, sweet black soy sauce

See Yew SHRIMP

See Yew SHRIMP

$12.50

big flat rice noodles, egg, broccoli, napa cabbage, sweet black soy sauce

See Yew TOFU

See Yew TOFU

$12.50

big flat rice noodles, egg, broccoli, napa cabbage, sweet black soy sauce

See Yew VEG

See Yew VEG

$12.50

big flat rice noodles, egg, broccoli, napa cabbage, sweet black soy sauce

Pad Thai CHICKEN

Pad Thai CHICKEN

$12.50

rice noodles, egg bean sprouts, peanuts, scallions, tamarind sauce (gf)

Pad Thai SHRIMP

Pad Thai SHRIMP

$12.50

rice noodles, egg bean sprouts, peanuts, scallions, tamarind sauce (gf)

Pad Thai TOFU

Pad Thai TOFU

$12.50

rice noodles, egg bean sprouts, peanuts, scallions, tamarind sauce (gf)

Pad Thai VEG

Pad Thai VEG

$12.50

rice noodles, egg bean sprouts, peanuts, scallions, tamarind sauce (gf)

House Noodles

Chiang Mai Curry

Chiang Mai Curry

$12.50

egg noodles, chicken, pickled mustard greens, bean sprouts, crispy shallots, scallions, yellow curry coconut milk sauce (curries start at a spice 1)

Street Noodle #1

Street Noodle #1

$12.50

rice noodles, Thai fried chicken, bok choy, bean sprouts, cilantro

Street Noodle #2

Street Noodle #2

$12.50

thin egg noodles, tempura shrimp, bok choy, bean sprouts, cilantro

Green Curry Linguine CHICKEN

Green Curry Linguine CHICKEN

$12.50

semolina noodles, green curry sauce, broccoli, green beans, bell peppers, eggplant, basil, coconut milk (curries start at a spice 1)

Green Curry Linguine SHRIMP

Green Curry Linguine SHRIMP

$12.50

semolina noodles, green curry sauce, broccoli, green beans, bell peppers, eggplant, basil, coconut milk (curries start at a spice 1)

Green Curry Linguine TOFU

Green Curry Linguine TOFU

$12.50

semolina noodles, green curry sauce, broccoli, green beans, bell peppers, eggplant, basil, coconut milk (curries start at a spice 1)

Green Curry Linguine VEG

Green Curry Linguine VEG

$12.50

semolina noodles, green curry sauce, broccoli, green beans, bell peppers, eggplant, basil, coconut milk (curries start at a spice 1)

Kid Noodle #1

$8.00

plain rice noodles, Thai fried chicken, steamed broccoli

Kid Noodle #2

$8.00

plain thin egg noodles, tempura shrimp, steamed broccoli

Drink

San Pellegrino Flavored Sparkling Water - Grapefruit

$2.00

San Pellegrino Flavored Sparkling Water - Blood Orange

$2.00

San Pellegrino Flavored Sparkling Water - Limonata

$2.00

Boxed Water

$2.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.50

Red Ribbon Seltzer

$2.50

Red Ribbon Bitter Lemon Soda

$2.50

Red Ribbon Root Beer

$2.50

Red Ribbon Mint Ginger Ale

$2.50

Red Ribbon Cola

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Mexican Fanta Orange Soda

$3.00

Jamaica's Finest HOT HOT HOT Ginger Beer

$4.00
your neighborhood Thai noodle shop

242 S. Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206

