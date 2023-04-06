Restaurant header imageView gallery

Noodle Lane & Dumplings

review star

No reviews yet

230 7th Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Dumplings

Pork Soup Dumpling 猪肉小笼包

Pork Soup Dumpling 猪肉小笼包

$10.00
Pork & Crab Soup Dumpling 猪肉蟹粉小笼包

Pork & Crab Soup Dumpling 猪肉蟹粉小笼包

$13.00

Pork & Chives Dumpling 猪肉韭菜饺

$7.00

Veggie Dumpling 蔬菜饺

$8.00

cabbage, tofu, noodles (捲心菜, 豆腐, 麵條)

Appetizers

Scallion Pancakes 葱油饼

$8.00

Cold Cucumber Salad 凉拌黄瓜

$9.00Out of stock

garlic, cilantro, sesame oil, chili oil; (大蒜、香菜、芝麻油、辣椒油)

Hot & Sour Soup 酸辣汤

$6.00

Wonton Soup 云吞汤

$7.00
Braised Pork Belly Bao 红烧五花肉包

Braised Pork Belly Bao 红烧五花肉包

$10.00

cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño (黄瓜、香菜、墨西哥辣椒)

Spiced Braised Beef 五香红烧牛肉

$12.00Out of stock

garlic, cilantro, chili oil (大蒜、香菜、辣椒油)

Pork Dumplings in Chili Vinaigrette 辣猪肉水饺

$9.00Out of stock

Noodles/Soup/Rice

Pan Fried Noodles 炒面

Pan Fried Noodles 炒面

$14.00

thin egg noodles (细面)

Lo Mein 捞面

Lo Mein 捞面

$14.00

thin egg noodles (细面)

Noodle Soup 汤面

$14.00

Spicy Noodle soup w. Pickles 麻辣烫面

$15.00

Dan Dan Noodles 担担面

$11.00Out of stock

pork, sichuan pickles, scallions, chili oil; (四川咸菜，葱，辣油）

Shrimp Paste Fried Rice 虾炒饭

$16.00

fermented shrimp paste, shrimp, onions, scallions; (发酵虾酱，虾，洋葱，大葱)

House Special Fried Rice 招牌炒饭

$16.00

pork, egg, green peas, scallions; (烤猪肉，鸡蛋，青豆，葱)

Plain Noodles 白面

$7.00

Jasmine Rice 白饭

$2.00

Veggies

Sautéed Bok Choy w Garlic 蒜蓉炒白菜

$14.00

vegan (素食)

Sautéed String Beans 炒四季豆

Sautéed String Beans 炒四季豆

$15.00

pork, sichuan pickle, garlic, (vegetarian option available); (猪肉，四川泡菜，大蒜, 有素食选择)

Eggplant w Garlic Sauce 蒜蓉茄子

$16.00

chicken, pickled chili peppers, (vegetarian option available); (猪肉碎、泡椒， 素食)

Dry Pot Cauliflower 干锅花椰菜

Dry Pot Cauliflower 干锅花椰菜

$17.00

pork belly, shrimp paste, chili, garlic; (五花腩，虾，辣椒，大蒜，素食)

Entrees

Chicken w Garlic Sauce 蒜蓉鸡

$16.00

Chicken w Broccoli 番芥兰鸡

$17.00

(不含白饭)

Chicken w Bamboo Shoots 竹笋鸡

$17.00Out of stock

garlic, fish sauce

Mapo Tofu w Minced Pork 麻婆豆腐

$16.00

Beef w Black Bean Sauce 豉汁牛肉

$23.00

leeks, chili peppers; (大葱，辣椒)

Poached Beef in Chili Sauce 水煮牛肉

$28.00

sliced flank steak, garlic (切片牛排，大蒜)

Pickled Fish 酸菜鱼

$28.00

fillet tilapia, mustard green pickles, garlic, chili peppers; (芥末酱菜，大蒜，辣椒)

Filet fish in Chili Sauce 辣椒酱水煮鱼

$28.00

tilapia, garlic, chili peppers (罗非鱼、大蒜、辣椒)

Salt & Pepper Shrimp 椒盐虾

$32.00

garlic (蒜蓉)

Ice Cream

Black Sesame Ice Cream 黑芝麻冰淇淋

$8.00Out of stock

Mango Ice Cream 芒果冰淇淋

$8.00Out of stock

Lychee Ice Cream 荔味冰淇淋

$8.00Out of stock

Drink

Drinks

Fresh squeezed lemonade

$5.00

Lemonade Iced Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Half&Half

Mexican Coke

$4.00Out of stock

Sprite

$3.00Out of stock

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Coke

Coke

$3.00

Coffee/Tea

Hot Coffee 热咖啡

$3.00

Iced Coffee 冻咖啡

$4.00Out of stock

Black Iced Tea 冰红茶

$4.00Out of stock

Hot Green Tea 热绿茶

$4.00Out of stock

w Roasted Brown Rice 加烤糙米

Beer/Wine

Sapporo

$6.00Out of stock

TsingTao

$6.00Out of stock

Sauvignon blanc GL

$10.00Out of stock

Allan Scott, Marlborough, New Zealand - zesty fruit driven

Sauvignon blanc BTL

$40.00Out of stock

Allan Scott, Marlborough, New Zealand - zesty fruit driven

Grigio GL

$11.00Out of stock

White, J Vineyard, California, USA - medium body, crisp and refreshing w sweet nectar, green apple and wild grass

Grigio BTL

$44.00Out of stock

White, J Vineyard, California, USA - medium body, crisp and refreshing w sweet nectar, green apple and wild grass

Chardonnay GL

$13.00Out of stock

Butter, California, USA - baked lemon notes with vanilla finish

Chardonnay BTL

$48.00Out of stock

Butter, California, USA - baked lemon notes with vanilla finish

Red Pinot Noir GL

$11.00Out of stock

Cavit, Veneto, Italy - bright cherry notes with a hint of red berries

Red Pinot Noir BTL

$42.00Out of stock

Cavit, Veneto, Italy - bright cherry notes with a hint of red berries

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious Chinese, noodles, dumplings, and soup dumplings.

Location

230 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

One More Charm Thai
orange star4.8 • 653
236 7th Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurantnext
Fresca Bowl & Poke Mahi - 7th Ave Brooklyn
orange starNo Reviews
258 7th Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurantnext
170 7th Ave - NY, Park Slope [4]
orange starNo Reviews
170 7th Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurantnext
7th Ave Donuts & Diner
orange starNo Reviews
324 7th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurantnext
Two Boots Pizza - Park Slope
orange starNo Reviews
284 5th Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurantnext
Bonnie's Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,137
278 5th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Llama Inn
orange star4.5 • 16,716
50 Withers Street Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Kings Co Imperial - Williamsburg
orange star4.8 • 15,438
20 Skillman Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Sunday in Brooklyn
orange star4.5 • 15,247
348 Wythe Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Roberta's Pizza Bushwick - TAKE OUT
orange star4.5 • 14,937
261 Moore St Brooklyn, NY 11206
View restaurantnext
Pies 'n' Thighs
orange star4.2 • 10,215
166 S 4th St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Birds of a Feather 鸳鸯
orange star4.7 • 8,898
172 N 1st St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (2000 restaurants)
Ozone Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Rockaway Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)
Rego Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston