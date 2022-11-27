Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

Noodleosophy Cupertino

review star

No reviews yet

10425 S De Anza Blvd

Cupertino, CA 95014

Popular Items

Beef Stew 红烧牛肉
Sizzling Garlic 飘香油泼
Spicy Cumin Lamb 孜然羊肉

Main （面条）

Beef Stew 红烧牛肉

Beef Stew 红烧牛肉

$13.99

Beef stew with broccoli, green onion.

Spicy Cumin Lamb 孜然羊肉

Spicy Cumin Lamb 孜然羊肉

$14.49

Sautéed spicy cumin lamb, onions, jalapeños and broccoli. ONLY Mild and Strong spicy are available.

Sizzling Garlic 飘香油泼

Sizzling Garlic 飘香油泼

$10.99

Noodles ​topped with mashed garlic and ginger, broccoli, bean sprouts, seared with hot vegetable oil (Dry Only / optional pork).

Zha Jiang Mian 秘制炸酱

Zha Jiang Mian 秘制炸酱

$11.99

Pork meat sauce cooked with sweet soy paste, topped with corn, green onion and cucumber (Dry Only) / Cal. 460

Curry & Chicken 咖喱鸡排

Curry & Chicken 咖喱鸡排

$13.99

Fried chicken breast with curry, coconut milk, shallot, broccoli and green onion. ONLY Mild and Strong spicy are available.

Mixed Veggie 什锦素菜

Mixed Veggie 什锦素菜

$10.99

I am a vegetarian and just love vegetables and fresh hand-made noodles!

Pickled Veggie & Pork 酸菜肉丝

Pickled Veggie & Pork 酸菜肉丝

$11.99

Sautéed pork meat with pickled vegetable, bean sprout and green onion.

Spicy & Sour 酸爽臊子

Spicy & Sour 酸爽臊子

$11.99

Spicy and sour diced pork, with potato, carrot, corns, green onion. ONLY Mild and Strong spicy are available.

Plain Noodle 净面

Plain Noodle 净面

$6.50

Plain noodle with sauce.

Specialty （小吃）

Cucumber Salad 凉拍黄瓜

Cucumber Salad 凉拍黄瓜

$5.99

Asian cucumbers cut and smashed, tossed in black vinegar, garlic, and chili oil.

Fried Chicken Breast 酥炸鸡排

Fried Chicken Breast 酥炸鸡排

$5.99

Fried chicken breast with salted pepper & dipping sauce / Cal. 210

Dumplings Boiled (4)煮饺子

Dumplings Boiled (4)煮饺子

$5.99

Boiled dumplings with vinegar and chili oil.

Dumplings Fried (4)炸饺子

Dumplings Fried (4)炸饺子

$5.99

Fried dumplings with spicy mayonnaise sauce.

Butterfly Shrimp (4) 黄金炸虾

Butterfly Shrimp (4) 黄金炸虾

$5.99

Fried pan ko breaded butterfly shrimp with seaweed flake, ranch dressing and green onion.

Curry Fishball 咖喱鱼蛋

Curry Fishball 咖喱鱼蛋

$5.99Out of stock

Fishball cooked with curry and other spices. Cal. 103

Popcorn Chickens

$6.99

Beverages （饮料）

Lemon Tea

Lemon Tea

$3.49
Green Tea 绿茶

Green Tea 绿茶

$1.49

Green tea.

Coke 可乐

Coke 可乐

$1.49

Coke.

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.49

Diet Coke.

Bottled Water 水

Bottled Water 水

$1.49

Water.

Herbal Tea 加多寶

Herbal Tea 加多寶

$1.49

Herbal tea.

House-made Sauce

Thousand Fragrance Chilli Oil

$0.99

Two 1oz of house-made chilli oil.

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 5:29 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 5:29 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 5:29 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 5:29 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 5:29 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 5:29 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy freshly hand-made noodle!

Website

Location

10425 S De Anza Blvd, Cupertino, CA 95014

Directions

Gallery
Noodleosophy image
Noodleosophy image
Noodleosophy image

Map
