Chinese

Noodleosophy - San Mateo

review star

No reviews yet

41 East 4th Ave

San Mateo, CA 94401

Popular Items

Beef Stew
Curry & Chicken
Pickled Veggie & Pork

Main

Beef Stew

Beef Stew

$14.99

Beef stew with broccoli, green onion / Cal. 570

Spicy Cumin Lamb

Spicy Cumin Lamb

$15.49

Sautéed spicy cumin lamb, onions, jalapeños and broccoli. ONLY Mild and Strong spicy are available.

Sizzling Garlic

Sizzling Garlic

$11.99

Noodles ​topped with mashed garlic and ginger, bean sprouts, seared with hot vegetable oil (Dry Only / optional pork).

Meat Paste

Meat Paste

$12.99

Pork meat sauce cooked with sweet soy paste, topped with corn, carrot, green onion and cucumber (Dry Only) / Cal. 460

Curry & Chicken

Curry & Chicken

$14.99

Fried chicken breast with curry, coconut milk, shallot, broccoli and green onion. ONLY Mild and Strong spicy are available.

I'm Vegetarian

I'm Vegetarian

$11.99

I am a vegetarian and just love vegetables and fresh hand-made noodles!

Pickled Veggie & Pork

Pickled Veggie & Pork

$12.99

Sautéed pork meat with pickled vegetable and green onion.

Spicy & Sour

Spicy & Sour

$12.99

Spicy and sour diced pork, with potato, carrot, corns, green onion. ONLY Mild and Strong spicy are available.

Plain Noodle

Plain Noodle

$7.50

Plain noodle with sauce.

Specialty

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$5.99

Asian cucumbers cut and smashed, tossed in black vinegar, garlic, and chili oil.

Fried Chicken Breast

Fried Chicken Breast

$5.99

Fried chicken breast with salted pepper & dipping sauce / Cal. 210

Dumplings Boiled (4)

Dumplings Boiled (4)

$5.99

Boiled dumplings with vinegar and chili oil.

Dumplings Fried (4)

Dumplings Fried (4)

$5.99

Fried dumplings with spicy mayonnaise sauce.

French Fries

French Fries

$4.49Out of stock

Potato Fries with Ketchup.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.49Out of stock

Potato Fries with Chinese spice.

Curry Fishball

Curry Fishball

$4.49

Fishball cooked with curry and other spices. Cal. 103

Butterfly Shrimp (4)

Butterfly Shrimp (4)

$5.99

Fried pan ko breaded shrimps with seaweed flake, ranch dressing and green onion.

Beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.95

Water.

Green Tea

Green Tea

$2.45Out of stock

Green tea.

Herbal Tea

Herbal Tea

$2.45

Herbal tea.

Coke

Coke

$1.95

Coke.

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.95

Diet Coke.

Sprite

Sprite

$1.95

Sprite.

Soymilk

Soymilk

$2.45

Soymilk.

House-made Sauce

Thousand Fragrance Chilli Oil

$0.99

Two 1oz of house-made chilli oil.

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy freshly hand-made noodle!

Website

Location

41 East 4th Ave, San Mateo, CA 94401

Directions

