Mediterranean
Greek

Noon Mediterranean

1,157 Reviews

$

95 Summer St

Boston, MA 02110

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Lamb Meatball Bowl

Catering

Noon Mediterranean Buffet 13.95/person

$13.95

Everything you need to build your own rice bowl and or salad, including your choices of base, 2 proteins, 6 toppings, and 3 sauces. *Note that each buffet comes with equal portions of both proteins selected.

Extras

Side of Braised Chicken

$2.85

Side of Braised Beef

$4.00

Side of Braised Pork

$3.00

Side of Falafel

$2.75

Quinoa

$6.95

Cabbage Salad

$6.95

Cucumber Tomato

$6.95

Chickpeas

$6.95

Jalapeno Carrots

$6.95

Feta

$11.45

Carrot Salad

$6.95

Pickled Onions

$6.95

Olives

$6.95

Tzatziki

$11.75

Herb Vinaigrette

$6.95

Spicy Cilantro

$6.95

Hot Harissa

$6.95

Hummus

$6.95

Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

$6.95

Baba Ganoush

$6.95
Side Falafel

$2.75

Four falafel balls made with fresh chickpeas, herbs and spices.

Dip Trio

$6.40

Baked pita chips served with our house-made hummus, tzatziki and roasted red pepper sauce. Contains walnuts.

Baked Pita Chips & Hummus

$3.70

Baked pita chips served with our signature hummus.

Hummus Plate

$5.30

Our signature hummus served with, fresh-baked pita bread, topped with herb za'atar and spiced chickpeas.

Side Rice

$2.50
Fresh Baked Pita Bread

$1.65

Side of fresh baked pita bread.

Pita Chips

$2.75
Chocolate Chunk Gluten Free Brownie

$4.00

Individually wrapped brownies, baked with only cage-free eggs, our own blend of gluten-free flour, sustainable chocolates and ingredients free of GMO's and artificial additives– yet the star of these irresistible brownies is the purely dark Honduran chocolate mixed into every batch.

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.00

Intensely flavorful chunks and morsels of sustainable chocolates with the added crunch of savory pretzel bits all in a brown butter, caramelized, chewy-crisped-edged wonder.

Caramel Salted Cookie

$3.00

All-natural toffee and milky white chocolate chunks, alongside crisp pretzel bites and sea salt. Topped with pretzel salt and golden Demerara sugar for a salty sweet mashup.

Rice Crispy Treat

$3.00

Individually wrapped Chewy Marshmallow Bars with browned butter and sea salt. Certified gluten-free and free of GMO’s and additives.

Tahini

$6.95

Drinks

Spindrift Lemon

$3.00
Spindrift Grapefruit

$3.00
Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$3.00
Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.00
Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00
Dasani

$2.25
Pure Leaf Unsweetened

$3.00
Pure Leaf Lemon

$3.00
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$3.00
Pure Leaf Raspberry

$3.00
Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

$3.00
Red Bull

$3.00Out of stock

Bag Fee

$0.05

Build Your Own

Create your own meal to fit your taste buds. Start by choosing a base, add a protein, select your favorite toppings, and finish it off with your choice of sauces.
Fresh Baked Pita

$9.65

House-baked pita with choice of protein, toppings, and sauces.

Citrus Turmeric Rice Bowl

$10.15

Citrus turmeric brown rice with choice of protein, toppings, and sauces.

Kale Salad

$10.15

Kale salad with choice of protein, toppings, and sauces.

Mixed Greens Salad

$10.15

Mix greens with choice of protein, toppings, and sauces.

Quinoa Bowl

$10.15

Protein-packed quinoa with choice of protein, toppings, and sauces.

Spinach Salad

$10.15

Spinach with choice of protein, toppings, and sauces.

Wrap

$8.95

Warm wrap with choice of protein, toppings, and sauces.

Chef Creations

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.15

Kale salad, grilled chicken, charred corn salad, pickled red onions, charred baba ganoush, feta cheese, roasted red pepper sauce, baked pita crunch. (Sauce contains walnuts)

Spicy Lamb Meatball Bowl

$12.10

Citrus turmeric brown rice, spicy lamb meatballs, spiced chickpeas, cabbage salad, pickled jalapeño and carrots, charred baba ganoush, hot harissa sauce.

Vegan Falafel Bowl

$10.15

Citrus turmeric brown rice, spring mix, falafel, cucumber and tomato salad, pickled red onions, hummus, roasted red pepper sauce. (Sauce Contains Walnuts)

Grilled Chicken Pita

$9.65

Freshly baked pita bread, grilled chicken, Mediterranean spiced french fries, cucumber and tomato salad, pickled red onions, tzatziki sauce, Mediterranean spiced honey mustard sauce.

Savory Pork Quinoa Bowl

$11.15

Protein-packed quinoa, braised pork, cucumber and tomato salad, carrot salad, cabbage salad, pickled red onions, tzatziki sauce, spicy cilantro sauce.

Vegan Charred Carrot Salad

$10.15

Market greens, charred carrot, crispy harissa chickpeas, banana peppers, marinated olives, pickled onions, cucumber tomato mix, beet hummus, charred carrot hummus, herb vinaigrette.

Soup and Fresh Baked Pita Bread

Your choice of soup is served with a warm baked mini pita bread.

Creamy Tomato Soup (Contains Dairy)

$6.99

Vine-ripened roma tomatoes pureed with fresh cream and spices for a velvety smooth flavor. Served with a warm baked mini pita bread.

Broccoli & Cheese Soup (Contains Dairy and Wheat)

$6.99

Chopped Broccoli, shredded carrots, and spices, cooked in a velvety smooth cheese sauce. Served with a warm baked mini pita bread.

Chicken Tortilla Soup (Contains Dairy)

$6.99

Zesty roasted tomato, chili broth, and spices cooked with roasted corn, poblano peppers, and stone-ground tortilla chips. Served with a warm baked mini pita bread.

Sides Made to Order

Mediterranean Spiced Fries

$2.75

Enjoy these scrumptious medium-cut fries which are spiced with our secret Mediterranean spiced seasoning.

Side Falafel

$2.75

Four falafel balls made with fresh chickpeas, herbs and spices.

Dip Trio

$6.40

Baked pita chips served with our house-made hummus, tzatziki and roasted red pepper sauce. Contains walnuts.

Baked Pita Chips & Hummus

$3.70

Baked pita chips served with our signature hummus.

Hummus Plate

$5.30

Our signature hummus served with, fresh-baked pita bread, topped with herb za'atar and spiced chickpeas.

Side Rice

$2.50
Fresh Baked Pita Bread

$1.65

Side of fresh baked pita bread.

Baked Pita Chips

$2.75

A generous serving of Baked Pita Chips.

Smoked Paprika Pita Chips

$2.85

A generous serving of Baked Pita Chips topped with Smoked Paprika.

Spicy Harissa Tater Tots

$4.00

A generous portion of crispy, golden brown tater tots, tossed in spicy harissa seasoning with feta cheese & served with a side of tzatziki.

Crispy Harissa Chickpeas

$3.75

A generous portion of crunchy, golden brown, chickpeas tossed in citrus juice, and spicy harissa seasoning.

Sweet Tooth Fix

Chocolate Chunk Gluten Free Brownie

$4.00

Individually wrapped brownies, baked with only cage-free eggs, our own blend of gluten-free flour, sustainable chocolates and ingredients free of GMO's and artificial additives– yet the star of these irresistible brownies is the purely dark Honduran chocolate mixed into every batch.

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.00

Intensely flavorful chunks and morsels of sustainable chocolates with the added crunch of savory pretzel bits all in a brown butter, caramelized, chewy-crisped-edged wonder.

Caramel Salted Cookie

$3.00

All-natural toffee and milky white chocolate chunks, alongside crisp pretzel bites and sea salt. Topped with pretzel salt and golden Demerara sugar for a salty sweet mashup.

Rice Crispy Treat

$3.00

Individually wrapped Chewy Marshmallow Bars with browned butter and sea salt. Certified gluten-free and free of GMO’s and additives.

Walnut Baklava (Contains Nuts)

$4.50

Layers of crispy golden phyllo dough, filled with chopped walnuts, butter, cinnamon, topped with hot honey.

Outrageously Triple Layer Chocolate Cake (Contains wheat, eggs, soy, dairy)

$6.00

Outrageously deep, dark, triple layer devil's food cake, filled with chocolate filling, and topped with silky chocolate cream and shaved chocolate shavings.

Triple Layer Red Velvet Cake (Contains wheat, eggs, soy, dairy)

$6.00

Triple layer, rich red velvet cake filled with sweet cream filling and frosting topped with red velvet crumbles.

Triple Layer Carrot Cake (Contains wheat, eggs, soy, dairy, nuts)

$6.00

Triple layer of classic carrot cake made with plump golden raisins, sliced walnuts and spices. Filled with sweet cream cheese icing between cake layers and frosted with sweet cream cheese icing.

Extra Sauce

Herb Vinaigrette

$0.75

Red Wine Vinegar, Mustard & Herbs

Spicy Cilantro

$0.75

Cilantro, Jalapeno & Lemon (Medium Spice)

Charred Baba Ganoush

$0.75

Roasted Eggplant, Garlic, Lemon & Spices

Hot Harissa

$0.75

Spicy, Red Pepper, Chili & Cumin (Very Spicy)

Roasted Red Pepper

$0.75

Roasted Red Pepper, Walnut & Garlic (Spicy) *Contains walnuts*

Garlic Sauce

$0.75

Garlic, Lemon & Spices

Hummus

$0.75

Chickpeas, Tahini & Lemon

Tzatziki

$0.75

Yogurt, Cucumber & Dill

Red Pepper Hummus

$0.75

Roasted Red Peppers, Chickpeas, Tahini, Lemon & Spices

Tahini

$0.75

Tahini, Lemon & Spices

Smashed Beet Hummus

$0.75

Beets, Roasted Garlic, Pepper Flakes and Spices

Charred Carrot Hummus

$0.75

Charred Carrots, Chickpeas, Tahini & Spices.

Drinks

Spindrift Lemon

$3.00
Spindrift Grapefruit

$3.00
Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$3.00
Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.00
Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00
Dasani

$2.25
Pure Leaf Unsweetened

$3.00
Pure Leaf Lemon

$3.00
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$3.00
Pure Leaf Raspberry

$3.00
Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

$3.00
Red Bull

$3.00Out of stock

Kevita Kombucha Ginger

$4.75

Kevita Kombucha Tart Cherry

$4.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! To schedule and pick up catering order outside normal business hours, please call the store.

Location

95 Summer St, Boston, MA 02110

