Noon Mirch Cuisine of India
No reviews yet
505 East Nasa Parkway Suite A
Webster, TX 77598
Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Mango
Absolut Peppar
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Sky
Tito's
Well Vodka (Taaka)
Well Vodka (Taaka) DBL
Belvedere DBL
Grey Goose DBL
Ketel One DBL
Sky DBL
Stoli DBL
Stoli Orange DBL
Stoli Peach DBL
Stoli Raspberry DBL
Absolut Citron DBL
Smirnoff DBL
Absolut Mango DBL
Absolut Peppar DBL
Absolut Raspberry DBL
Deep Eddy Ruby Red DBL
Rum
Gin
Tequila
Whiskey/Scotch
Amrut Single Malt (Indian)
Chivas Regal 12 Yr
Glenfiddich 12 Yr
Glenlivet 12 Yr
Glenmorange 10yr
Jameson (Irish)
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie walkerDouble black
Johnny Walker Blue
Johnnie Walker Red
Macallan 12 Yr
Macallan Fine Oak 10 Yr
Miyagikyo Single Malt
Nikka Taketsuru (Japan)
Signature (Indian)
Suntory Toki
Well Whiskey
The Tottori (japanese Whiskey)
Well Whiskey DBL
Whiskey/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
D.O.M BENEDICTINE
Frangelico Hazel nut (liqueur)
Kahlua (coffee liqueur)
Grand Marnier (liqueur)
Chambord (liqueurs)
Creme Violette
Baily's Irish cream (liqueur)
Fonseca Port 20 yr(sweet wine)
Remy Martin (cognac)
courvoisier VS (cognac)
Drambui (liqueur)
Hennessy VS Cognac
Sambuca Romana (liqueurs)
Sanademan (Port) 10yr
Tia Maria (Coffee liqueur)
Midori
Creme de Cacao
CHARTREUSE GREEN
Pimm's Liqeur
Warre's port (sweet wine)
cointreau (orange liqueur)
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Appletini
Bay Breeze
Blueberry Gin Fizz
Blueberry Mule
Bloody Mary
Boozy Lemonade
Lucky Leprechaun
Boozy Strawberry Lemonade
Cosmopolitan
Dark 'N Stormy
El Jefe
Frozen Toasted Almond
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Tottie
Hot Toasted Almond
Irish Coffee
Italian Mudslide
Kalua Colada
Kir Royale
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Manhattan
Martini
Michelada
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mr. Belvadere
Negroni
Ocean Water
Old Fashioned
Peach On The Beach
Pina Colada
Rob Roy
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Senorita Margarita
Skinny Margarita
Smokey Mountain
Strawberry Daiquiri
Strawberry Lemon Drop
Strawberry Mudslide
Sweaty Hipster
Tahoe Toddy
Tavern Paloma
Tequila Sunrise
The Caddy
Thirsty Lizard
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Smokey
Craft Cocktails
Anarkali
Indian Summer Cooler
Dhamaka Long Island Chai
Jaipuri Cosmo
Jhoom Jhoom Punjabi Lassi
Kerala Pina Colada
Luscious Lychee
Margaritas Mama Style Classic
Margaritas Mama Style Mango
Margarita Mama Style Tamarind
Mirchi Martini
Mohan's Mule
Mojito 505 Classic
Mojito 505 Blueberry
Mumbai Mai Tai
N & M Caipirinha
Sarangi Sangria
Spice-e-rita
Smoke Infused
Tamarind Storm
Noon Mirch Word
Sugar Cookie Shot
Zombie!
Pumpkin Pie Martini
Espresso Martini
Bottled Beer
60minute IPA
Baltika
Buckler Non Alcoholic
Bud Light
Carlsberg Elephant
Coors Light Btl
Corona Extra
Devil's back bone
Dos X
Carlsberg Danish Style Pilsner
Flying Horse
Fuller's London Pride
Goose Island IPA
Guiness
Himalayan (Pint)
Heineken
King Cobra
Michelob Ultra
Samuel Adams Boston Lager
Samuel smith Oatmeal Stout
Samuel Smith - Nut Brown Ale (12 oz)
Shiner Bock
Stella
White Rascal
Sapporo
Stella Artois
Taj SM
Taj LG
Samuel smith -Nut Brown Ale (19 oz)
Paulaner Hefeweizen
Old Speckled Hen
Canned Beer
Wine BTL
Avalon, California BTL
Spellbound, California BTL
Elouan Pinot Noir, Oregon BTL
Kaiken Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina BTL
Campo Viejo Tempranillo, Spain BTL
Bar Dog, Cabernet, Btl
Tembo, Pinot Noir, Btl
Disruption, Merlot, Btl
Leyth Cabernet, Btl
Domaine Cabirau
Chateau Gassier Espit Gassier Rosé, Provence, France BTL
Dr. Loosen Blue Slate Riesling, Mosel Germany BTL
Giesen, Marlborough, Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand BTL
Halter Ranch Rosé, Paso Robles California BTL
Lagaria Pino Grigio
Masi Masianco, Pinot Grigio, Veneto Italy BTL
Mer Soleil Silver by Caymus, Chardonnay, BTL
Mount Hermon Moscato
Joel Gott, Sauvignon Blanc, BTL
Rodney Strong Chalk Hill, Chardonnay, BTL
Toro de Piedro, Chardonnay
Beaulieu Vinyard Chardonnay 2016
Santa Marina, Pinot Grigio
Proverb Btl (Pinot Noir)
Lunetta proseco 187 mL
Wine GLS
Cabernet GLS
Chardonnay GLS
Pinot grigio GLS
White Zinfandel GLS
Pinot Noir GLS
Merlot Gls
Sauvignon Blanc (Casa Mateo)
Come And Drink It ( Rose)
Avalon, California GLS
Spellbound, California GLS
St Francis, Sonoma County GLS
Elouan Pinot Noir, Oregon GLS
Kaiken Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina GLS
Campo Viejo Tempranillo, Spain GLS
Bar Dog, Cabernet Gls
Leyth Cabernet Gls
Disruption, Merlot Gls
Tembo, Pinot Noir Gls
Rodney Strong Chalk Hill, Chardonnay, Sonoma County GLS
Mer Soleil Silver by Caymus, Chardonnay, Santa Lucia Highlands GLS
Giesen, Marlborough, Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand GLS
Napa Cellars, Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley 1 GLS
Masi Masianco, Veneto Italy GLS
Banfi San Angelo, Sauvignon Blanc,Tuscany, Italy GLS
Dr. Loosen Blue Slate Riesling, Mosel Germany GLS
Charles Smith ViNO Moscato, Washington GLS
Rosatello Moscato, Lombardy, Italy GLS
Joel Gott, Sauvignon Blanc GLS
Chateau Gassier Espit Gassier Rosé, Provence, France GLS
Toro de Piedro, Chardonnay
Lagaria Pino Grigio
Mount Hermon Moscato
Santa Marina Pinot Grigio
Beaulieu Vinyard 2016, Chardonnay
Caposaldo Prosecco, Veneto, Italy GLS
Lunesta Prosecco, Italy
Sandeman Port 10 Year Tawny GLS
Fonseca Port 20 Year Tawny GLS
Warren Ruby Port
Tyku (rice wine) GLS
HAPPY HOUR
SAM ADAMS
TAJ MAHAL
TAJ MAHAL LARGE
BUD LITE
SHINER BOCK
LYCHEE MARTINI
HOUSE SANGRIA
HOUSE MARGARITA
HOUSE MARTINI
CABERNET
PINOT NOIR
PINOT GRIGIO
WHITE ZINFANDEL
CHARDONNAY
MERLOT
Wine Flight
Samuel Smith - Nut Brown Ale
Samuel Smith - Oatmeal Stout
Blodymarry Special
Old Fashion Special
SOFT DRINKS
CHAI ON THE ROCKS
Mango Lassi
Masala Chai Hot
Iced Tea
Strawberry Lassi
Coca Cola
Diet Coke
Sprite
Sprite Zero
Mango Ice Tea
Dr. Pepper
Thandai
Hot Desi Style Espresso
Cold Desi Style Espresso
Sweet Lassi
Salted Lassi
Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Ginger Lemonade
Spiced IceTea
Green Tea
Reg. Coffee
Bootle Water
Chai On The Rocks
LIQUOR
APPETIZER
Calamari
crisped with gram flour batter
Chaat Papdi
semolina cracker, potato, chick peas, sev, pomegranate, topped with yogurt, tamarind,mint chutney
Chicken Death Wings
chicken Wings, our psycho sauce
Chicken Manchurian
Chicken Momo (8PCS)
seasoned hand-made nepalese dumplings
Chicken Pakora
Chicken Samosa(2PCS)
flaky pastry stuffed with chicken
Chicken Seekh Kebab (Ground)
flame broiled ground chicken, mint chutney
Crispy Lamb
sesoned crispy lamb sauteed with chilis, beaten rice
Gobi Manchurian
lightly battered cauliflower tossed in spicy tomato sauce
Jhol Momo - Chicken
Jhol Momo - Vegetable
Lamb Samosa
flaky pastry stuffed with lamb
Lamb Seekh Kebab (Ground)
flame broiled ground lamb, mint chutney
Masala Dosa
rice & lentil crepe, seasoned baby shrimp
Mixed Vegetable Pakora
crispy spinach leaves, carrot, sweet pepper, jalapenos, onions
Nepalese Chili BBQ Chicken
flame broiled chicken, spicy ginger bbq sauce, beaten rice
Pani Puri
Shrimp Dosa
rice & lentil crepe, seasoned potatoes
Soy Death Wings
soy chicken, our psycho sauce
Tandoori Drumettes
flame broiled drumettes, tamarind chutney
Vegetable Momo (8)
seasoned handmade nepalese dumplings
Vegetable Samosa(2PCS)
flaky pastry stuffed with vegetables
BEVERAGES
DESSERTS
Besun Burfi
gram flour cookie, cashew, pistachio
Carrot Halwa
warm glazed carrots, khoya
Chili Strawberry Mango Mousse
Dessert Quartet
kheer, besun burfi, gulab jamun, carrot halwa
Double ka Meetha
indian bread pudding, saffron, cardamon, nuts
Gulab Jamun
warm dumplings cinnamon syrup
Kheer
slow cooked rice pudding
Kheer Brule'e
creamy rice pudding, caramelized crust
Malai Kulfi
homemade plain ice cream
Mango kulfi
homemade mango ice cream
Pina colada sorbet (V)
pineapple &coconut sherbet
Pistachio kulfi
homemade pistachio ice cream
Rus malai
no crust indian cheesecake
Nutella Samosas
ENTREES
Chicken Bhuna
chicken sauteed with carmelized onion masala
Chicken Ceylon (rice, salad)(medium hot)
medium hot, onion and pepper sauce
Chicken Cilantro (medium hot) (rice, salad)
creamy hot, tangy cilantro sauce
Chicken Curry (rice, salad)
mild tomato onion sauce
Chicken Dhansak (medium hot) (rice, salad)
medium hot, simmered with pureed vegetables
CHICKEN FRIED RICE
nepalese style chicken fried rice
Chicken Jalfrezi (rice, salad)
chicken sauteed with vegetables, tangy tomato sauce
Chicken Karahi (medium hot)(rice, salad)
black pepper sauce, mango masala
Chicken Korma (rice, salad)
mild nutty crean sauce with hint of cardamon
Chicken Madras (medium hot) (rice, salad)
medium hot, onion & tomato sauce
Chicken Masala CTM (rice, salad)
mild creamy tomato sauce
Chicken Meatball W/Bell Pepper
meatballs sauteed with onion and bell pepper
Chicken Mungfali (rice,salad)
medium hot tangy peanut sauce
Chicken Reshmi Kebab (ENTREE)
Seasoned ground chicken, grilled, served with naan
Chicken Saag
mild creamed creamed spinach
Chicken Tikka (No Sauce)(naan, salad)
marinated chicken breast, grilled
Chicken Vindaloo(rice,salad)(hot)
extra hot tomato onion sauce
Keema Curry
ground chicken simmered with onion and tomato
Ku Ka Masu
home style bone in chicken curry
Tandoori Chicken (8 pcs)
Full chicken served with naan
Tandoori Chicken (4pcs)
Half chicken, marinated, grilled