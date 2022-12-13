Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Noon Mirch Cuisine of India

review star

No reviews yet

505 East Nasa Parkway Suite A

Webster, TX 77598

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Chicken Masala CTM (rice, salad)
Vegetable Samosa(2PCS)

Kids Menu

FINGERS & FRIES

$6.50

PIZZA NAAN

$6.50

Open Face Cheese Pizza Naan

$9.00

French Fries

$4.00

CREAMY SPAGHETTI

$8.00

Butter Noodles

$7.00

Vodka

Absolut

$9.00

Absolut Mango

$9.00

Absolut Peppar

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Sky

$10.00

Tito's

$8.00

Well Vodka (Taaka)

$7.00

Well Vodka (Taaka) DBL

$12.00

Deep Eddy Lemon DBL

$14.00

Belvedere DBL

$18.00

Grey Goose DBL

$18.00

Ketel One DBL

$14.00

Sky DBL

$18.00

Stoli DBL

$14.00

Stoli Orange DBL

$14.00

Stoli Peach DBL

$14.00

Stoli Raspberry DBL

$14.00

Absolut Citron DBL

$14.00

Smirnoff DBL

$16.00

Absolut Mango DBL

$16.00

Absolut Peppar DBL

$16.00

Absolut Raspberry DBL

$16.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red DBL

$14.00

Deep Eddy Lemon DBL

$14.00

Rum

Bacardi Superior

$8.00

Bicardi Anejo

$9.50

Cachaca 51

$7.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$8.00

Leblon Cachaca

$6.00

Malibu Coconut

$7.00

Myers's Dark

$7.00

Old Monk

$7.00

Old Monk 18 Yr

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$7.00

Well Rum (Ron Rio)

$7.00

Well Rum (Ron Rio) DBL

$12.00

Bacardi Light DBL

$14.00

Gin

Well Gin (Taaka)

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Hendrick's

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.50

Tanqueray Rangpur

$8.50

Well Gin (Taaka) DBL

$12.00

Tequila

Well Tequila (Torada)

$6.00

Patron Silver

$9.50

Herradura Reposado

$8.00Out of stock

Cazadores Reposado

$8.00Out of stock

1800 Silver

$6.00Out of stock

Tia Maria

$6.00

Don Julio 1942

$39.00

Milagro

$9.00

Jose Cuervo

$9.50

Pueblo Viejo

$7.50

Well Tequila (Torada) DBL

$12.00

Whiskey/Scotch

Amrut Single Malt (Indian)

$12.00

Chivas Regal 12 Yr

$11.00

Glenfiddich 12 Yr

$10.70

Glenlivet 12 Yr

$11.00

Glenmorange 10yr

$13.00

Jameson (Irish)

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie walkerDouble black

$10.50

Johnny Walker Blue

$49.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Macallan 12 Yr

$17.00

Macallan Fine Oak 10 Yr

$12.00Out of stock

Miyagikyo Single Malt

$18.00

Nikka Taketsuru (Japan)

$12.90Out of stock

Signature (Indian)

$10.00Out of stock

Suntory Toki

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

The Tottori (japanese Whiskey)

$10.95

Well Whiskey DBL

$12.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Well Scotch(sunnybrook)

$6.00

Seagram

$5.00

crown royal

$7.00

crown royal reserve

$9.50

Monkey shoulder

$7.00

jack daniels

$7.50

gentleman jack

$8.00

jim bean

$7.00

makers mark

$7.00

Bulleit (bourbon)

$7.00

Knobb Creek Rye Whiskey

$8.00

Well Scotch(sunnybrook) DBL

$12.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

D.O.M BENEDICTINE

$10.00

Frangelico Hazel nut (liqueur)

$7.00

Kahlua (coffee liqueur)

$6.00

Grand Marnier (liqueur)

$7.00

Chambord (liqueurs)

$7.00

Creme Violette

$6.00

Baily's Irish cream (liqueur)

$6.00

Fonseca Port 20 yr(sweet wine)

$10.50

Remy Martin (cognac)

$9.50

courvoisier VS (cognac)

$7.00

Drambui (liqueur)

$9.00

Hennessy VS Cognac

$9.00

Sambuca Romana (liqueurs)

$6.00

Sanademan (Port) 10yr

$8.00

Tia Maria (Coffee liqueur)

$7.00

Midori

$5.50

Creme de Cacao

$5.00

CHARTREUSE GREEN

$12.00

Pimm's Liqeur

$5.00

Warre's port (sweet wine)

$4.00

cointreau (orange liqueur)

$8.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Appletini

$10.00

Bay Breeze

$8.00

Blueberry Gin Fizz

$10.00

Blueberry Mule

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Boozy Lemonade

$11.00

Lucky Leprechaun

$12.00

Boozy Strawberry Lemonade

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$11.00

El Jefe

$10.00

Frozen Toasted Almond

$11.00Out of stock

Gimlet

$8.00

Greyhound

$9.00Out of stock

Hot Tottie

$9.50

Hot Toasted Almond

$10.00Out of stock

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Italian Mudslide

$12.00Out of stock

Kalua Colada

$11.00Out of stock

Kir Royale

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Michelada

$8.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mr. Belvadere

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Ocean Water

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Peach On The Beach

$8.00Out of stock

Pina Colada

$10.00

Rob Roy

$10.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Senorita Margarita

$10.00

Skinny Margarita

$11.00

Smokey Mountain

$13.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$10.00

Strawberry Lemon Drop

$11.00

Strawberry Mudslide

$12.00

Sweaty Hipster

$10.00Out of stock

Tahoe Toddy

$11.00

Tavern Paloma

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

The Caddy

$12.00

Thirsty Lizard

$12.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$10.00

Smokey

$5.00

Craft Cocktails

Anarkali

$9.00

Indian Summer Cooler

$9.70

Dhamaka Long Island Chai

$11.00

Jaipuri Cosmo

$9.00

Jhoom Jhoom Punjabi Lassi

$9.00

Kerala Pina Colada

$9.00

Luscious Lychee

$10.00

Margaritas Mama Style Classic

$9.00

Margaritas Mama Style Mango

$9.00

Margarita Mama Style Tamarind

$9.00

Mirchi Martini

$9.00

Mohan's Mule

$9.50

Mojito 505 Classic

$10.00

Mojito 505 Blueberry

$10.00

Mumbai Mai Tai

$11.00

N & M Caipirinha

$9.00

Sarangi Sangria

$8.00

Spice-e-rita

$9.00

Smoke Infused

$5.00

Tamarind Storm

$10.00

Noon Mirch Word

$11.00

Sugar Cookie Shot

$8.00

Zombie!

$13.00

Pumpkin Pie Martini

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Bottled Beer

60minute IPA

$5.50

Baltika

$9.00

Buckler Non Alcoholic

$4.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Carlsberg Elephant

$7.00

Coors Light Btl

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.50

Devil's back bone

$5.00

Dos X

$5.50

Carlsberg Danish Style Pilsner

$6.00

Flying Horse

$14.50

Fuller's London Pride

$7.00

Goose Island IPA

$5.50

Guiness

$5.90

Himalayan (Pint)

$10.00

Heineken

$5.50

King Cobra

$10.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Samuel Adams Boston Lager

$4.50

Samuel smith Oatmeal Stout

$8.50

Samuel Smith - Nut Brown Ale (12 oz)

$8.50

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Stella

$5.50

White Rascal

$5.50

Sapporo

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Taj SM

$7.00

Taj LG

$14.50

Samuel smith -Nut Brown Ale (19 oz)

$14.00Out of stock

Paulaner Hefeweizen

$5.50

Old Speckled Hen

$8.00

Canned Beer

Brooklyn Lager

$5.95

The Maharaja

$9.70

Jai Alai IPA

$5.95Out of stock

Clichē

$4.00

Taco Tusday (Beer)

$5.50

Devils Back Bone

$6.50

Coor's Lite Can

$5.00

White Rascal

$5.50

Wine BTL

Avalon, California BTL

$30.00

Spellbound, California BTL

$40.00

Elouan Pinot Noir, Oregon BTL

$45.00

Kaiken Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina BTL

$33.00

Campo Viejo Tempranillo, Spain BTL

$38.00

Bar Dog, Cabernet, Btl

$32.00

Tembo, Pinot Noir, Btl

$30.00

Disruption, Merlot, Btl

$32.00

Leyth Cabernet, Btl

$30.00

Domaine Cabirau

$50.00

Chateau Gassier Espit Gassier Rosé, Provence, France BTL

$46.00

Dr. Loosen Blue Slate Riesling, Mosel Germany BTL

$46.00

Giesen, Marlborough, Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand BTL

$30.00

Halter Ranch Rosé, Paso Robles California BTL

$38.00

Lagaria Pino Grigio

$32.00

Masi Masianco, Pinot Grigio, Veneto Italy BTL

$30.00

Mer Soleil Silver by Caymus, Chardonnay, BTL

$54.00

Mount Hermon Moscato

$36.00

Joel Gott, Sauvignon Blanc, BTL

$38.00

Rodney Strong Chalk Hill, Chardonnay, BTL

$38.00

Toro de Piedro, Chardonnay

$31.00Out of stock

Beaulieu Vinyard Chardonnay 2016

$31.00

Santa Marina, Pinot Grigio

$34.00

Proverb Btl (Pinot Noir)

$27.00

Lunetta proseco 187 mL

$9.00

Wine GLS

Cabernet GLS

$7.00

Chardonnay GLS

$7.00

Pinot grigio GLS

$7.00

White Zinfandel GLS

$7.00

Pinot Noir GLS

$7.00

Merlot Gls

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc (Casa Mateo)

$7.00

Come And Drink It ( Rose)

$7.00

Avalon, California GLS

$8.00

Spellbound, California GLS

$10.00

St Francis, Sonoma County GLS

$12.00Out of stock

Elouan Pinot Noir, Oregon GLS

$14.00Out of stock

Kaiken Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina GLS

$9.00

Campo Viejo Tempranillo, Spain GLS

$10.00

Bar Dog, Cabernet Gls

$9.00

Leyth Cabernet Gls

$9.00

Disruption, Merlot Gls

$9.00

Tembo, Pinot Noir Gls

$8.00

Rodney Strong Chalk Hill, Chardonnay, Sonoma County GLS

$12.00

Mer Soleil Silver by Caymus, Chardonnay, Santa Lucia Highlands GLS

$14.00

Giesen, Marlborough, Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand GLS

$8.00

Napa Cellars, Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley 1 GLS

$10.00Out of stock

Masi Masianco, Veneto Italy GLS

$8.00

Banfi San Angelo, Sauvignon Blanc,Tuscany, Italy GLS

$12.00Out of stock

Dr. Loosen Blue Slate Riesling, Mosel Germany GLS

$12.00

Charles Smith ViNO Moscato, Washington GLS

$8.00Out of stock

Rosatello Moscato, Lombardy, Italy GLS

$9.00Out of stock

Joel Gott, Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$10.00

Chateau Gassier Espit Gassier Rosé, Provence, France GLS

$12.00

Toro de Piedro, Chardonnay

$9.00Out of stock

Lagaria Pino Grigio

$9.00Out of stock

Mount Hermon Moscato

$10.00

Santa Marina Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Beaulieu Vinyard 2016, Chardonnay

$9.00

Caposaldo Prosecco, Veneto, Italy GLS

$9.00Out of stock

Lunesta Prosecco, Italy

$9.00

Sandeman Port 10 Year Tawny GLS

$10.00

Fonseca Port 20 Year Tawny GLS

$15.00

Warren Ruby Port

$9.00

Tyku (rice wine) GLS

$5.00

HAPPY HOUR

SAM ADAMS

$3.50

TAJ MAHAL

$5.50Out of stock

TAJ MAHAL LARGE

$10.00Out of stock

BUD LITE

$4.00

SHINER BOCK

$4.50

LYCHEE MARTINI

$8.00

HOUSE SANGRIA

$6.00

HOUSE MARGARITA

$6.00

HOUSE MARTINI

$6.00

CABERNET

$5.00

PINOT NOIR

$5.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$5.00

WHITE ZINFANDEL

$5.00

CHARDONNAY

$5.00

MERLOT

$5.00

Wine Flight

$18.00

Samuel Smith - Nut Brown Ale

$8.00

Samuel Smith - Oatmeal Stout

$8.00

Blodymarry Special

$6.00

Old Fashion Special

$6.00

Mocktails

Virgin Piña Colada

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

SOFT DRINKS

CHAI ON THE ROCKS

$4.50

Mango Lassi

$4.50

Masala Chai Hot

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Strawberry Lassi

$4.00

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sprite Zero

$2.50

Mango Ice Tea

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Thandai

$5.00

Hot Desi Style Espresso

$4.00

Cold Desi Style Espresso

$4.00

Sweet Lassi

$4.00

Salted Lassi

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Ginger Lemonade

$4.00

Spiced IceTea

$3.50

Green Tea

$4.00

Reg. Coffee

$3.00

Bootle Water

$2.50

Chai On The Rocks

$4.50

LIQUOR

Taj Mahal SM

$4.00

APPETIZER

Calamari

Calamari

$17.00

crisped with gram flour batter

Chaat Papdi

Chaat Papdi

$9.50

semolina cracker, potato, chick peas, sev, pomegranate, topped with yogurt, tamarind,mint chutney

Chicken Death Wings

Chicken Death Wings

$11.00

chicken Wings, our psycho sauce

Chicken Manchurian

$12.00

Chicken Momo (8PCS)

$12.00

seasoned hand-made nepalese dumplings

Chicken Pakora

$10.50

Chicken Samosa(2PCS)

$8.50

flaky pastry stuffed with chicken

Chicken Seekh Kebab (Ground)

Chicken Seekh Kebab (Ground)

$12.00

flame broiled ground chicken, mint chutney

Crispy Lamb

$15.00

sesoned crispy lamb sauteed with chilis, beaten rice

Gobi Manchurian

Gobi Manchurian

$11.00

lightly battered cauliflower tossed in spicy tomato sauce

Jhol Momo - Chicken

Jhol Momo - Chicken

$14.25

Jhol Momo - Vegetable

$13.25
Lamb Samosa

Lamb Samosa

$9.50

flaky pastry stuffed with lamb

Lamb Seekh Kebab (Ground)

Lamb Seekh Kebab (Ground)

$12.00

flame broiled ground lamb, mint chutney

Masala Dosa

Masala Dosa

$12.00

rice & lentil crepe, seasoned baby shrimp

Mixed Vegetable Pakora

Mixed Vegetable Pakora

$8.70

crispy spinach leaves, carrot, sweet pepper, jalapenos, onions

Nepalese Chili BBQ Chicken

Nepalese Chili BBQ Chicken

$10.00

flame broiled chicken, spicy ginger bbq sauce, beaten rice

Pani Puri

Pani Puri

$8.50

Shrimp Dosa

$15.00

rice & lentil crepe, seasoned potatoes

Soy Death Wings

Soy Death Wings

$11.00

soy chicken, our psycho sauce

Tandoori Drumettes

$10.00

flame broiled drumettes, tamarind chutney

Vegetable Momo (8)

Vegetable Momo (8)

$10.50

seasoned handmade nepalese dumplings

Vegetable Samosa(2PCS)

Vegetable Samosa(2PCS)

$7.50

flaky pastry stuffed with vegetables

BEVERAGES

MANGO LASSI

$4.50

THANDAI

$5.50

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50

CHAI ON THE ROCKS

$4.50

COFFEE ON THE ROCKS

$4.50

DESI STYLE COFFEE

$4.50

GINGER LEMONADE

$3.00

SALTY LASSI

$4.25

DESSERTS

Besun Burfi

Besun Burfi

$5.50

gram flour cookie, cashew, pistachio

Carrot Halwa

$6.00

warm glazed carrots, khoya

Chili Strawberry Mango Mousse

$7.00
Dessert Quartet

Dessert Quartet

$12.00

kheer, besun burfi, gulab jamun, carrot halwa

Double ka Meetha

$6.50

indian bread pudding, saffron, cardamon, nuts

Gulab Jamun

$7.00

warm dumplings cinnamon syrup

Kheer

$6.00

slow cooked rice pudding

Kheer Brule'e

Kheer Brule'e

$7.50

creamy rice pudding, caramelized crust

Malai Kulfi

$5.00

homemade plain ice cream

Mango kulfi

$5.00

homemade mango ice cream

Pina colada sorbet (V)

$6.00

pineapple &coconut sherbet

Pistachio kulfi

$5.00

homemade pistachio ice cream

Rus malai

$7.00

no crust indian cheesecake

Nutella Samosas

$12.00Out of stock

ENTREES

Chicken Bhuna

$17.00

chicken sauteed with carmelized onion masala

Chicken Ceylon (rice, salad)(medium hot)

$17.00

medium hot, onion and pepper sauce

Chicken Cilantro (medium hot) (rice, salad)

$17.00

creamy hot, tangy cilantro sauce

Chicken Curry (rice, salad)

Chicken Curry (rice, salad)

$17.00

mild tomato onion sauce

Chicken Dhansak (medium hot) (rice, salad)

$21.00

medium hot, simmered with pureed vegetables

CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$17.00

nepalese style chicken fried rice

Chicken Jalfrezi (rice, salad)

$17.00

chicken sauteed with vegetables, tangy tomato sauce

Chicken Karahi (medium hot)(rice, salad)

Chicken Karahi (medium hot)(rice, salad)

$17.00

black pepper sauce, mango masala

Chicken Korma (rice, salad)

Chicken Korma (rice, salad)

$17.00

mild nutty crean sauce with hint of cardamon

Chicken Madras (medium hot) (rice, salad)

$17.00

medium hot, onion & tomato sauce

Chicken Masala CTM (rice, salad)

Chicken Masala CTM (rice, salad)

$17.00

mild creamy tomato sauce

Chicken Meatball W/Bell Pepper

$17.00

meatballs sauteed with onion and bell pepper

Chicken Mungfali (rice,salad)

$17.00

medium hot tangy peanut sauce

Chicken Reshmi Kebab (ENTREE)

$17.00

Seasoned ground chicken, grilled, served with naan

Chicken Saag

$17.00

mild creamed creamed spinach

Chicken Tikka (No Sauce)(naan, salad)

$17.00

marinated chicken breast, grilled

Chicken Vindaloo(rice,salad)(hot)

$17.00

extra hot tomato onion sauce

Keema Curry

Keema Curry

$17.00

ground chicken simmered with onion and tomato

Ku Ka Masu

$17.00

home style bone in chicken curry

Tandoori Chicken (8 pcs)

$18.00

Full chicken served with naan

Tandoori Chicken (4pcs)

$14.00

Half chicken, marinated, grilled

BUTTER CHICKEN (rice, salad)

$25.00

FISH BHUNA

$18.00

FISH CEYLON

$18.00

FISH CILANTRO

$18.00
FISH CURRY

FISH CURRY

$18.00

FISH DHANSAK

$21.50

FISH JALFRAZIE

$18.00

FISH KARAHI

$18.00

FISH KORMA

$18.00

FISH MADRAS

$18.00

FISH MASALA

$18.00

FISH MUNGFALI

$18.00

FISH SAAG

$18.00

FISH VINDALOO

$18.00