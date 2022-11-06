A map showing the location of Noon-O Kabob 3 242 Green Bay RdView gallery

Noon-O Kabob 3 242 Green Bay Rd

review star

No reviews yet

242 Green Bay Rd

Highwood Park, IL 60040

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizer

Kask-E-Bademjan

$12.50

Hummus

$11.00

Falafel

$7.00+

Moosir

$12.00

Dolmeh

$9.00

Soups & Salad

Aash-E-Reshteh

$7.00

Lentil Saffron Soup

$6.00

Persian Garden Salad

$12.00

Persian Salad

$7.00

Vegetarian Plates

Loobia Polo

$14.00

Adas Polo W/ Charbroiled Vegetables

$14.00

Shirin Polo W/ Pomegranate Mushroom

$18.00

Vegetarian Mix Curry

$19.00

Dolmeh & Hummus

$12.00

Falafel Plate

$15.00

Entrée

Beef Koubideh

$14.00

Chenjeh Kabab

$18.00

Lamb Koubideh

$18.00

Lamb Kabab

$18.00

Barg Kabab

$25.00

Spring Lamb Shank

$25.00

Ghormeh Sabzi ( Stew)

$25.00

Joujeh Kabab

$15.00

Joujeh Koubideh

$15.00

Joujeh Barg

$23.00

Signature Salmon

$30.00

Shrimp Kabab

$20.00

Individual Kababs

Beef Koubideh

$11.00

Joujeh Kabab

$12.00

Joujeh Koubideh

$12.00

Chenjeh Kabab

$15.00

Lamb Kabab

$15.00

Lamb Koubideh

$15.00

Shrimp Kabab

$17.00

Signature Salmon

$25.00

Joujeh Barg

$20.00

Spring Lamb Shank

$22.00

Family Platter

Family Platter A

$90.00

3 Skewers Signature Ground Sirloin 3 Skewers Marinated Chicken Breast 1 Skewer Charbroiled Tomatoes

Family Platter B

$120.00

(1) Skewer of Barg (Filet Mignon) (1) Skewer of Chenjeh (Choice Rib eye) (2) Skewer of Koubideh (Ground Sirloin) (1) Skewer of Joujeh (Marinated Chicken Breast) (1) Skewer of Joujeh Koubideh (Seasoned ground chicken)

Family Platter with Seafood C

$160.00

(1) Skewer of Barg (Filet Mignon) (1) Skewer of Chenjeh (Choice Rib eye) (2) Skewer of Koubideh (Ground Sirloin) (1) Skewer of Joujeh (Marinated Chicken Breast) (1) Skewer of Joujeh Koubideh (Seasoned ground chicken) (1) Skewer Salmon Kabab (1) Skewer Shrimp Kabab and Charbroiled Vegetables

Side Order

Fries

$5.50+

Ghormeh Sabzi

$15.00

Charbroiled Vegetable

$4.00

Charbroiled Tomatoes

$1.00+

White Rice

$5.00

Dill Rice

$6.00

Adas Polo

$10.00

Loobia Polo

$10.00

Shirin Polo

$10.00

2 Pcs Pita bread

Hot Sauce

$0.00+

Tahini Sauce

$0.00+

Creamy Garlic Sauce

$1.50+

Dry Persian Tea

$5.00

Dessert

Baklava

$4.00

Bamiyeh

$2.50

Tiramisu

$6.00

Beverage

Can Drinks

$2.50+

Bottle Drinks

$4.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Doogh

$4.00

Hot Persian Tea

$2.00

S Pellegrino

$3.50

Juice

$3.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

242 Green Bay Rd, Highwood Park, IL 60040

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Garasi
orange starNo Reviews
431 Temple Avenue Highland Park, IL 60035
View restaurantnext
El Buren Caribbean Cuisine
orange star4.8 • 586
331 Waukegan Ave Highwood, IL 60040
View restaurantnext
Ruby of Siam - Highland Park - 1849 2nd St
orange star4.5 • 3,033
1849 2nd St Highland Park, IL 60035
View restaurantnext
Cafe Dacha
orange starNo Reviews
675 Cental Ave Highland Park, IL 60035
View restaurantnext
Michael's Grill & Salad Bar
orange star4.7 • 3,786
1879 2nd St Highland Park, IL 60035
View restaurantnext
New York Slices
orange starNo Reviews
1843 Second Street Highland Park, IL 60035
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Highwood Park

El Buren Caribbean Cuisine
orange star4.8 • 586
331 Waukegan Ave Highwood, IL 60040
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Highwood Park
Highland Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Deerfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Lake Forest
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Glencoe
review star
No reviews yet
Northbrook
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Lake Bluff
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Winnetka
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Wheeling
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Glenview
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston