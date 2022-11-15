Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
American

Noona's

110 Reviews

$$

1203 West Mt Royal Ave

Baltimore, MD 21217

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Brussels
Wings
Mt. Royale Burger

Natural Wine

Sikele Bianco Grecanico

Sikele Bianco Grecanico

$14.00+

Sicilian white wine, notes of honey, orange, apricot

Il Farneto 'Giabdon Rosso

Il Farneto 'Giabdon Rosso

$45.00+
Cirelli La Collina Biologica

Cirelli La Collina Biologica

$38.00

Organic, biodynamic white table wine. 80% Trebbiano d’Abruzzo, 20% other local varieties. Stainless Steel fermentation and aging. Notes of green apple, white peach & lemon. Made by visionary, holistic winemaker, Francesco Cirelli - “When I make wine, I imagine I am an alchemist preparing a magic potion. An antidote to misery, a balm for healing old wounds, a drink that makes us forgive but not forget.”

Cacique Maravilla, Pipeño (1L)

Cacique Maravilla, Pipeño (1L)

$48.00

Light red wine brewed from Pais grapes hand-picked from the celebrated volcanic vineyards of Cacique Maravilla and aged in raulí wood barrels. Light-bodied, fresh and funky with bright red berry flavors. Crisp acidity and lower in tannin with flinty, earthy notes.

Red Wine

Julia James Pinot Noir

$27.00+

medium body, bright acidity with notes of berries and baking spices

Domaine Cavalier Cabernet Syrah

Domaine Cavalier Cabernet Syrah

$8.00+

French blend of Cabernet Sauvignon & Syrah, dry finish

El Coto Crianza Rioja

El Coto Crianza Rioja

$13.00+

Exceptionally balanced with layers of raspberry, cherry, spice, and toasted oak.

HOUSE Angeline Cabernet Sauvignon

HOUSE Angeline Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00+

Well-balanced California Pinot Noir, Food & Wine calls "an amazing value". Tastes of ripe cherries and light cinnamon with deep hues of plum.

White Wine

Auspicion Chardonnay

Auspicion Chardonnay

$8.00+

California light-body chardonnay vinified in stainless steel with flavors of ripe pineapple, golden apple, and Anjou pear. Balanced with citrus notes & smooth, creamy finish.

Alverdi Pinot Grigio

Alverdi Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

A fresh, floral bouquet with notes of acacia flowers; well-balanced with white fruit flavors

Rosé Wine

El Coto Rosado Rioja

El Coto Rosado Rioja

$9.00+

A bright raspberry-colored rosé with cherry, candied-apple, watermelon and red-plum aromas. It’s medium-to full-bodied with a creamy texture. Fruity and flavorful. Dry. Tempranillo and Grenache grapes.

Canned Beer

DC BRAU Joint Resolution Hazy IPA

DC BRAU Joint Resolution Hazy IPA

$6.00

5.5% // 12oz Approachable New England-style hazy IPA featuring Michigan copper and chinook hops

Peak Organic IPA

Peak Organic IPA

$7.00

7.1% // 12oz Assertive, hop-forward IPA featuring simcoe, amarillo and nugget hops

Peak Organic Pilsner

Peak Organic Pilsner

$6.00

4.7% // 16oz tall can Crisp and refreshing pilsner delicately brewed for maximum crushability

Burley Oak Sorry Chicky Sour

Burley Oak Sorry Chicky Sour

$7.00

4.4% // 12oz Dry-hopped sour Berliner-Weisse style beer

Graft Farm Flor Cider

Graft Farm Flor Cider

$7.00

6.9% // 12oz Mezcal margarita inspired cider, dry & slightly tart

Other Beverages

Mexican Coca Cola Bottle

Mexican Coca Cola Bottle

$2.25
Maine Root Ginger Beer

Maine Root Ginger Beer

$2.25
San Pellegrino Blood Orange - 12oz can

San Pellegrino Blood Orange - 12oz can

$2.25
Perrier Sparkling Mineral Water

Perrier Sparkling Mineral Water

$2.25
Diet Coke - 12oz Can

Diet Coke - 12oz Can

$1.50

Hot Tea (dine-in only)

$2.00
Fiji water

Fiji water

$2.25

Small Plates

Smashed Sunchokes

$12.00

crispy fried sunchokes, herbed yogurt, harissa honey mustard, toasted black cumin seeds, served w/ lemon wedge.

Crispy Brussels

Crispy Brussels

$8.00

hot honey, fresh mint, toasted sesame

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$11.00Out of stock

buttermilk marinated and fried to golden perfection, topped with parsley, served with side of marinara sauce and lemon wedge Gluten Free!

Wings

Wings

$11.00

7 wings. Choose your flavor & your sauce.

Kale Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

$11.00

dino kale, caesar dressing, herbed brioche bread crumbs, freshly grated parmesan

Hand-cut Fries

Hand-cut Fries

$5.00

served with ketchup

Meatballs & Polenta

Meatballs & Polenta

$12.00

5 marinara-braised Roseda beef meatballs, local corn grits, black garlic, Aleppo chili, Manchego, Parmigiano Reggiano

Burgers

Mt. Royale Burger

Mt. Royale Burger

$15.00

two Roseda beef patties, american cheese, red onion, dijonnaise, pickles, served with hand-cut fries

Bacon Pepper Jam Burger

Bacon Pepper Jam Burger

$16.00

2 Roseda beef patties, manchego, Aleppo pepper tamarind jam, applewood smoked bacon, crispy shallots

Thin Crust 16" Pizzas

tomato, mozzarella, prosciutto, roasted pineapple, shallots
Special: Pollastro e Carciofo 16"

Special: Pollastro e Carciofo 16"

$26.00

mozzarella, feta, rosemary chicken breast, marinated artichoke, fresh basil

Margherita 16"

Margherita 16"

$21.00

tomato, hand-stretched mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, local basil

Il Polpette 16"

Il Polpette 16"

$24.00

tomato, mozzarella, ricotta, Roseda beef meatball, shaved garlic, freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano & local basil

Salume e Funghi 16"

Salume e Funghi 16"

$26.00

tomato, mozzarella, pepperoni, maitake mushroom, shaved garlic, local basil

Bambino 16"

Bambino 16"

$26.00

tomato, red onion, fennel sausage, fermented peppers, stracciatella, hot honey

Il Carnoso 16"

Il Carnoso 16"

$28.00

tomato, mozzarella, pepperoni, prosciutto, fennel sausage, crispy shallots

Il Giardino 16"

Il Giardino 16"

$24.00

mozzarella, spinach, maitake mushrooms, red onion, kalamata olives, shaved garlic (vegetarian)

Bianchi 16"

Bianchi 16"

$21.00

mozzarella, ricotta, shaved garlic, olive oil, fresh grated parmesan, local basil

Speziata 16"

Speziata 16"

$24.00

mozzarella, ricotta, pepperoni, pickled serrano peppers, red onion. *spicy*

Mangione 16"

Mangione 16"

$26.00

mozzarella, ricotta, prosciutto, fennel sausage, local basil

Signora 16"

Signora 16"

$24.00

mozzarella, ricotta, baby spinach, cherry tomato, shaved garlic, balsamic reduction

Funghi e Funghi e Funghi 16"

Funghi e Funghi e Funghi 16"

$24.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, lemon roasted mushroom medley, shaved garlic, local basil, fresh grated parmesan

Thin Crust 12" Pizzas

tomato, mozzarella, prosciutto, roasted pineapple, shallots
Special: Pollastro e Carciofo 12"

Special: Pollastro e Carciofo 12"

$18.00

mozzarella, feta, rosemary chicken breast, marinated artichoke, fresh basil

Margherita 12"

Margherita 12"

$14.00

tomato, hand-stretched mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, local basil

Il Polpette 12"

Il Polpette 12"

$16.00

tomato, mozzarella, ricotta, Roseda beef meatball, shaved garlic, freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano & local basil

Salume e Funghi 12"

Salume e Funghi 12"

$18.00

tomato, mozzarella, pepperoni, maitake mushroom, shaved garlic, local basil

Bambino 12"

Bambino 12"

$18.00

tomato, red onion, fennel sausage, fermented peppers, stracciatella, hot honey

Il Carnoso 12"

Il Carnoso 12"

$20.00

tomato, mozzarella, pepperoni, prosciutto, fennel sausage, crispy shallots

Il Giardino 12"

Il Giardino 12"

$16.00

mozzarella, spinach, maitake mushrooms, red onion, kalamata olives, shaved garlic (vegetarian)

Bianchi 12"

Bianchi 12"

$14.00

mozzarella, ricotta, shaved garlic, olive oil, fresh grated parmesan, local basil

Speziata 12"

Speziata 12"

$16.00

mozzarella, ricotta, pepperoni, pickled serrano peppers, red onion. *spicy*

Mangione 12"

Mangione 12"

$16.00

mozzarella, ricotta, prosciutto, fennel sausage, local basil

Signora 12"

Signora 12"

$16.00

mozzarella, ricotta, baby spinach, cherry tomato, shaved garlic, balsamic reduction

Funghi e Funghi e Funghi 12"

Funghi e Funghi e Funghi 12"

$16.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, lemon roasted mushroom medley, shaved garlic, local basil, fresh grated parmesan

Dessert

Damn Good Pie

Damn Good Pie

$8.00

brûléed buttermilk tart with chocolate cookie crumble crust

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Noona’s is a New American pizza restaurant & bar in the Midtown-Bolton Hill neighborhoods in Baltimore. We offer an Italian-inspired menu of small plates and hand-made pastas with an emphasis on our sourdough-crust pies led by chef Cai Lindeman, previously of Michelin-starred The Dabney (DC).

Website

Location

1203 West Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD 21217

Directions

Gallery
Noona's image
Noona's image
Noona's image
Noona's image

Similar restaurants in your area

No Land Beyond
orange starNo Reviews
2125 Maryland Ave Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
Alma Cocina Latina
orange star4.9 • 2,953
1701 N Charles St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
The Tilted Row
orange star4.8 • 286
305 McMechen Baltimore, MD 21217
View restaurantnext
CookHouse
orange star5.0 • 214
1501 Bolton Street Baltimore, MD 21217
View restaurantnext
Molina Brick Oven Pizza
orange star3.7 • 96
301 W 29th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
R House Bar
orange star4.7 • 549
301 W 29th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

The Brewer's Art
orange star4.2 • 3,044
1106 N Charles St Suite 100 Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Baltimore MD
orange star4.4 • 2,346
1205 W. Mt Royal Ave Baltimore, MD 21217
View restaurantnext
The Owl Bar - at The Belvedere
orange star4.3 • 492
1 E Chase St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Red Emma's Bookstore Coffeehouse
orange star4.8 • 425
3128 Greenmount Avenue Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
Indochine Vietnamese Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 385
1015 N. Charles St Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
Wet City - 223 W. Chase Street
orange star4.0 • 151
223 W. Chase Street Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Canton
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Mid - Govans
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Federal Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Hampden
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Pigtown/Washington Village
review star
Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Fells Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston