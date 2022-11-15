Pizza
Bars & Lounges
American
Noona's
110 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Noona’s is a New American pizza restaurant & bar in the Midtown-Bolton Hill neighborhoods in Baltimore. We offer an Italian-inspired menu of small plates and hand-made pastas with an emphasis on our sourdough-crust pies led by chef Cai Lindeman, previously of Michelin-starred The Dabney (DC).
Location
1203 West Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD 21217
Gallery