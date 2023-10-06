MAIN MENU

Starters

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.90

Oysters 6 count

$16.50

Oysters 12 count

$32.00

Bruschetta

$12.90

Mussels

$14.90

Brussels Sprouts

$12.90

Sausage and Peppers

$13.90

Coconut Shrimp

$14.90

Lollipop Lambchops

$16.90

Small Charcuterie

$9.90

Large Charcuterie

$18.90

Scallops

$17.90

Noosa Crabcakes

$20.90

Calamari

$14.90

Soups

Tomato Basil Cup

$6.90

Tomato Basil Bowl

$8.90

Soup Du Jour Cup

$6.90

Soup Du Jour Bowl

$8.90

Salads

Ahi Tuna Salad

$19.90

Beet Salad

$11.90

Caesar Salad

$11.90

Noosa Salad

$11.90

Berry Salad

$11.90

Soup and Salad Combo

$15.90

Sides

Toast Points

$3.00

Side Vegetable

$4.50

Bread Service

$1.50

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$3.90

Cream Sauce

$2.90

Red Sauce

$1.90

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Side of Fries

$3.90

Side Aparagus

$4.90

Dessert

Warm Fudgie Brownie

$8.90

Tiramisu

$10.90

Ice Cream

$2.90

Peach Cobbler

$9.90

Creme Brule

$10.90

KIDS MENU

Butter Noodles

$7.90

Pasta Alfredo

$7.90

Grilled Cheese and Fries

$7.90

Pasta Marinara

$7.90

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$7.90

DINNER

Dinner Burgers

Bistro Burger

$16.90

Noosa Burger

$16.90

Turkey Burger

$16.90

Beyond Burger

$16.90Out of stock

Dinner Entrees

Noosa Filet

$38.90

Lamb Rack

$34.90

Prime Rib

$38.90

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.90

Sockeye Salmon

$31.90

Ahi Tuna

$32.90

Chicken Marsala

$24.90

Pasta Primavera

$19.90

Shrimp and Grits

$25.90

Grilled Swordfish

$31.90

NY Strip Steak

$29.90

Noosa Cajun Pasta

$24.90

Dinner Specials

Burger Night

$13.90Out of stock

Chilean Sea Bass

$42.90Out of stock

Beef Borguignon

$34.90Out of stock

Prime Rib

$38.90

Ribeye Special

$33.90Out of stock

Pan Seared Halibut

$38.90Out of stock

Blackened Redfish

$34.90Out of stock

Sauteed Halibut

$42.90Out of stock

Halibut Piccata

$38.90Out of stock

Mahi Mahi

$32.90Out of stock

Blackened Barranmundi

$32.90Out of stock

DRINKS

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Tonic

$3.75