Nooshe jân - Persian Grill

review star

No reviews yet

400 State Route 17m

Monroe, NY 10950

BEVERAGES

COKE (12OZ)

$2.50

DIET COKE (12OZ)

$2.50

SPRITE (12OZ)

$2.50

PELLEGRINO

$4.00

ICED TEA (12OZ)

$2.50

BOTTLE OF WATER

$2.50

APPLE JUICE BOX

$2.00

FRUIT PUNCH JUICE BOX

$2.00

VERY BERRY JUICE BOX

$2.00

APPETIZERS

SALAD OLIVIEH

$8.00

Freshly cooked shredded chicken breast, potatoes, boiled eggs, cooked carrots, and pickles, mixed with mayonnaise and served with warm naan bread

BREAD & DIP

$5.00

Warm flatbread served with our refreshing Nooshe jân White Sauce & zesty Nooshe jân Green Sauce

HUMMUS

$8.00

Smooth and creamy puree of chickpeas, tahini paste, lemon juice, and spices topped with tomatoes and onions and served with warm flatbread

EXTRA FLATBREAD

$2.00

ENTRÈES

CHICKEN JOOJEH KABOB

$16.00

One skewer of juicy strips of marinated boneless chicken breast, char-grilled on our open-flame barbecue served with basmati saffron rice, grilled tomato, pepper, slice of flat bread, salad (spring mix, carrots, radishes, and onions), lemon wedge, and Nooshe jân White Sauce

CHICKEN KOOBIDEH KABOB

$18.00

Two skewers of seasoned ground chicken, char-grilled on our open-flame barbecue, served with basmati saffron rice, grilled tomato, pepper, a slice of flatbread, salad (spring mix, carrots, radishes, and onions), lemon wedge, and Nooshe jân White Sauce

BEEF KOOBIDEH KABOB

$18.00

Two skewers of seasoned ground beef, char-grilled on our open-flame barbecue, served with basmati saffron rice, grilled tomato, pepper, A slice of flatbread, salad (spring mix, carrots, radishes, and onions) , lemon wedge, and Nooshe jân White Sauce

CHICKEN SHAWARMA

$18.00

A generous portion of seasoned pan-seared chicken gyro served with basmati saffron rice, grilled tomato, pepper, a slice of flatbread, salad (spring mix, carrots, radishes, and onions), lemon wedge, and Nooshe jân White Sauce

SALMON STEAK

$21.00

Seasoned pan-seared center cut piece of salmon served with basmati saffron rice, grilled tomato, pepper, a slice of flatbread, salad (spring mix, carrots, radishes, and onions) , lemon wedge, and Nooshe jân White Sauce

VEGETARIAN KABOB

$15.00

Grilled vegetables served with basmati saffron rice, grilled tomato, pepper, a slice of flatbread, salad (spring mix, carrots, radishes, and onions) , lemon wedge, and Nooshe jân White Sauce

WRAPS

BEEF KOOBIDEH KABOB WRAP

$12.00

Seasoned ground beef, char-grilled on our open-flame barbecue, spring mix, carrots, onions, parsley, lemon juice, and Persian herbs topped with our house-made Nooshe jân White Sauce

CHICKEN KOOBIDEH KABOB WRAP

$12.00

Seasoned ground chicken, char-grilled on our open-flame barbecue, spring mix, carrots, onions, parsley, lemon juice, and Persian herbs topped with our house-made Nooshe jân White Sauce

CHICKEN SHAWARMA WRAP

$12.00

Seasoned pan-seared chicken gyro, spring mix, carrots, onions, parsley, lemon juice, and Persian herbs topped with our house-made Nooshe jân White Sauce

VEGETARIAN KABOB WRAP

$9.00

Seasoned grilled vegetables, spring mix, carrots, onions, parsley, lemon juice, and Persian herbs topped with our house-made Nooshe jân White Sauce

SALADS

SALAD-E SHIRAZI

$10.00

Fresh, chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, and red onions mixed with fresh lime juice, parsley, and mint

MEDITERRANEAN CHOPPED SALAD

$10.00

Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, black olives, and goat cheese with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

RICE

SAFFRON RICE

$4.00

Basmati rice mixed with saffron

ZERESHK POLO RICE

$7.00

Saffron rice mixed with barberries

BAGHALI POLO RICE

$7.00

Saffron rice mixed with dill and fava beans

SAUCES

NOOSHE JÂN WHITE SAUCE (4OZ)

$2.00

A mixture of yogurt, freshly chopped Persian herbs, Persian cucumbers, and freshly squeezed lemon juice

NOOSHE JÂN GREEN SAUCE (4OZ)

$2.00

A mixture of yogurt, freshly chopped Persian herbs, jalapeños, and freshly squeezed lemon juice

NOOSHE JÂN WHITE SAUCE (16OZ)

$8.00

A mixture of yogurt, freshly chopped Persian herbs, Persian cucumbers, and freshly squeezed lemon juice

NOOSHE JÂN GREEN SAUCE (16OZ)

$8.00

A mixture of yogurt, freshly chopped Persian herbs, jalapeños, and freshly squeezed lemon juice

DESSERTS

BAKLAVA

$8.00

Layers of filo pastry filled with pistachio and sweetened with honey

