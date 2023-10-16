Coffee

Iced Coffee

Small Coffee

$5.00

Large Coffee

$5.50

Hot Coffee

Small Coffee Hot

$5.00

Large Coffee Hot

$5.50

Tea

Iced Teas

Small Tea

$4.50

Large Tea

$5.50

Hot Teas

Small Tea Hot

$4.50

Large Tea Hot

$5.50

Antojos

Esquite

Large Esquite

$6.00

Small Esquite

$4.50

Nachos

Regular Nachos

$6.99

Supreme Nachos

$8.50

Papas Preparadas

$5.99

Fruit

Vaso de Frutas

$5.50

16 OZ cup filled with assorted chopped fruit topped with chamoy, tajin and lime.

Fresas con Crema

$7.75

16oz cup of strawberries and cream. Topped with whipped cream and pecans

Snacks

Chilindrina

$10.00

Chicharron topped with pepino, jicama, shredded cabbage, cueritos, sour cream, cotija, mayo, avocado and valentina

Locos

$10.00

Choice of chip topped with jicama, pepino, cueritos, valentina, peanuts, lime

Chamoyada

$10.00

24 OZ cup filled with choice of ice cream, topped with chamoy, tajin, lime, banderilla

Ice Cream

Small Cup

$3.50

Two scoops of your choice

Medium Cup

$5.50

Just the ice cream in a cup, up to 2 flavors

Large Cup

$6.75

Just the ice cream in a cup

Waffle Cone

$6.75

Double scoop in a cone

Waffle Bowl

$7.25

Cake Cone

$3.50

Single scoop in a cake cone

Banana Split

$9.00

3 scoops of ice cream , banana, pecans, chocolate sauce, whipped cream topped with a cherry

Gansito Split

$11.75

3 scoops ice cream, 2 Gansitos split, chocolate sauce, whipped cream topped with a cherry

Milk Shake

$9.00

24 OZ Cup

Escamocha

$11.00

Two scoops of ice cream topped with assorted fruits, crema and whipped cream cherry on top

Concha Ice Cream Sammy

$9.50

Waffle Chips

$1.50

Extra Scoop

$1.50

Paletas

Paleta

Paleta

$4.00

Just the Paleta

Paleta Supreme

$5.00

Paleta topped with your choice of 3 toppings

Choco Banana

$4.50

Paleta Mini

$2.75

Drinks

Aguas Frescas

Pepino

$4.75

Melon

$4.75

Fresa

$4.75

Sandia

$4.75

Piña

$4.75

Tuna

$4.75

Tamarindo

$4.75

Horchata

Bottles

Jarito

$2.99

Smart Water

$2.50

Fanta

$3.85

Coke

$3.75

Mineral Water

$2.99

Red Bull

$4.50

Red Bull Preparada

$5.50

Agua Preparada

$4.25

Frappe

Small Horchata Frappe

$5.45

Large Horchata Frappe

$5.75

Small Vanilla Bean

$5.45

Large Vanilla Bean

$5.75

Desserts

Crepe

$7.99

Comes with whipped cream-cheese filling, Nutella, condensed milk, banana, strawberry topped with whipped cream

Churros Large

$8.00

8 Churros tossed in cinnamon sugar

Churros Small

$4.50

4 churros tossed in cinnamon sugar

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.99

Funnel Cake Fries topped with powdered sugar strawberry sauce and strawberries

Raspados

Raspados (Copy)

Raspado

$6.00

24 OZ cup filled with shaved iced topped with choice of flavor(s)

Diablito

$7.00

Raspado topped chamoy, tajin, lime mango and pepino

Raspado Supreme

$7.00

Raspado with fresh fruit

Jugos

Green Juice

Small Green Juice

$7.99

Celery, Spinach, Apple and Pineapple fresh squeezed

Large Green Juice

$9.99

Celery, Spinach, Apple and Pineapple fresh squeezed

Add Ons

Bubulubu

$1.50

Small Chips

$3.75

Chips Large

$4.50

Payaso

$2.00

Mazapan

$0.25

Concha

$3.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Fruit Topping

$1.00

Pastry

$5.50

Chili Popote

$0.50

Additional Ice Cream Topping

$0.50

Gummy Candies

$0.75

Additional Flavor Syrup

$0.30

Nacho Cheese

$1.50

Avocado

$1.00

Extra Shot

$1.50

Chili Mango Candy

$0.75

Dia De Los Meurtos Rogelio

$2.00