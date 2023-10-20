Acai Bowls

Sunrise
$11.95

Blended: acai, almond butter, blueberries, banana, kale, orange juice / Topped with: granola, coconut oil, banana, strawberry, shredded coconut, chia seeds

Soma
$11.95

Blended: acai, almond butter, blueberries, banana, kale, orange juice / Topped with: granola, banana, cacao nibs, shredded coconut, cashews, mape syrup, cinnamon

Blue Majik
$11.95

Blended: E3 Live (spirulina extract), mango, banana, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, coconut oil, shredded coconut. chia seeds, blueberries, strawberries

Dragon Bowl
$11.95

Blended: dragon fruit, banana, strawberries, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, coconut oil, coconut shreds, pneapple, cashews, strawberries

Juice

Greenleaf
$8.95

kale, spinach, ginger, lime, celery, apple, cucumber

Simple Greens
$8.95

kale, spinach, basil, lemon, celery, cucumber

Green Lemonade
$8.95

kale, spinach, ginger, lemon, pineapple, pear, cucumber

Sweetleaf
$8.95

kale, spinach, mint, ginger, lemon, pear, cucumber

Wondrous Punch
$8.95

kale, spinach, beet, strawberry, carrot, apple, pear, orange

Pineapple Express
$8.95

pineapple, ginger, carrot, orange

Turmeric Sunshine
$8.95

turmeric, lemon, carrot, orange, beet, kale

Morning After
$8.95

kale, spinach, beet, orange, strawberry, celery, carrot

Smoothies

Almond Berry
$8.95

banana, blueberry, strawberry, almond butter, protein powder, almonds, cashew milk

Berry Fix
$7.95

blueberry, strawberry, banana, orange juice

Blue Mango
$8.95

E3 live (spirulina extract), banana, mango, pineapple, baby spinach, coconut oil, cashew milk

Dragon Berry
$8.95

dragonfruit, banana, strawberry, pineapple, coconut oil, cashew milk

Green Being
$7.95

baby spinach, lemon, banana, pineapple, ginger, apple-kale juice

Green Solution +
$8.95

banana, lime, baby spinach, almond butter, hemp seeds, coconut oil, apple-kale juice

Maca Cacao
$8.95

banana, cacao, almond butter, maca, oats, maple syrup, cinnamon, cold brew coffee

Smoothie of the Month
$8.95

Our Smoothie of the Month is chosen by our in-store teams and is either seasonally specific or a throwback from our previous menu. Check us out on Instagram for this month's featured smoothie!

Oatmeal Bowls

Morning Berries
$9.25

oats, chia seeds, almond butter, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, banana, strawberry, blueberry, maple, cinnamon

Banana Coconut
$9.25

oats, almond butter, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, banana, shredded coconut, cacao nibs, maple syrup, cinnamon

Apple Cinnamon
$9.25

oats, almond butter, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, banana, apple, hemp seeds, maple syrup, cinnamon

Grain Salads

Southwest
$10.75

Ancient Grains (quinoa, buckwheat, long grain black wild rice) topped with baby spinach, black beans, avocado, tomato, cilantro, chia seeds, hemp seeds. Served with Spicy Cilantro dressing

Mediterrenan
$10.75

Ancient Grains (quinoa, buckwheat, long grain black wild rice) topped with spinach & microgreens, bean mix, tomato, cucumber, red onion. Served with Garlic Basil Dressing

Shots

Wheatgrass
$5.95

wheatgrass

Zen
$4.95

ginger, lemon, cayenne

Tiger's Blood
$4.95

ginger, lemon, beet, cayenne

Blue Ginger
$4.95

ginger, pineapple, E3 live (spirulina extract)

ACV Shot
$4.95

Signature apple cider vinegar, lemon

Custom Drinks

Custom Juice
$8.95
Custom Smoothie
$7.95

Other Drinks

Coconut Water
$2.95
Cold Brew Coffee
$4.95
Cup of Water

Hot Drinks

Hot Cacao
$7.95

Cashew milk, maca, cacao powder, coconut oil, maple steamed hot topped with cinnamon

Apple Cashew Spice
$7.95

Juiced apple, kale, and ginger mixed with cashew milk and steamed hot. Topped with cinnamon.

Golden Milk Latte
$7.95

Turmeric and pear juice, mixed with cashew milk, pure maple syrup, coconut oil and steamed hot. Topped with cinnamon

Hot Lemony Sip-It
$8.95

Retail Items

Power Bite
$2.75

almond butter, coconut, cacao, chia seeds, cinnamon, coconut oil, salt, maple

Sochatti Chocolate Pouch
$2.50
Signature ACV Bottle
$16.75
YouLoveFruit Snacks
$3.50
Bada Bean Bada Boom
$3.50Out of stock
Protein Puck - Plant-Based Protein Bars
$3.50

non GMO, V, GF

Mavuno Harvest Organic Fruit Bites
$2.99

Organic, non GMO, V, GF

Just Date Syrup
$8.99
Just Date Pomegranate Molasses
$7.99
Blender Bottle
$12.50
Mindright Bar
$2.50

Bottle Juices

Discount Bottle
$4.50
Cashew Milk Bottle
$8.95Out of stock
Greenleaf Bottle
$8.95Out of stock
Green Lemonade Bottle
$8.95Out of stock
Pineapple Express Bottle
$8.95Out of stock
Wondrous Punch Bottle
$8.95Out of stock
Simple Greens Bottle
$8.95Out of stock

Matcha (New!)

Iced Matcha Latte with Cashew Milk
$6.95

Ujido Ceremonial Blend Matcha with house made cashew milk, shaken and served over ice.

Hot Matcha Latte with Cashew Milk
$6.95

Ujido Ceremonial Blend Matcha with house made cashew milk, steamed and served hot.

Iced Blue Matcha Latte
Iced Blue Matcha Latte
$8.95

Cashew Milk, Blue Majik, and Ujido Matcha, shaken and served over ice.