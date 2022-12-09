Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nora Jean’s Koffee Koach

review star

No reviews yet

4250 West Anthem Way

Anthem, AZ 85086

Order Again

Pastries and More

Danish

Danish

$4.00

Flakey and Tender and filled with Cream Cheese or Fruit

Muffin

Muffin

$4.50

Check for today's selections

Beverages

Americano

$3.50

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

Equal parts drip coffee and hot milk

Cappuccino (12 oz.)

$4.00

Equal parts of Espresso, Milk and Foam

Cinnamon Brown Sugar Oatmilk

$5.00Out of stock

Cinnamon and Brown Sugar Oatmilk

Espresso

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Choose From Prickly Pear Black or Prickly Pear Peach Green

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00

Large Coffee (20oz)

$4.00

A unique Blend of Bold yet Smooth Coffee

Small Coffee(12oz)

$2.50

Organic Hot Tea

$3.00

Organic Selection of Teas In a Silk Bag

Regular Cold Brew

$5.00

A unique Blend of Bold yet Smooth Coffee

Steamer(Flavor and Milk)

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Choc Milk

$4.00

DBL Espresso

$4.00

20 OZ.

$1.00

Add Whipped Cream

$0.50

No Ice

$0.50

Add Whip

$0.50

Medium Coffee (16oz)

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Lattes

Black and White Mocha

$5.00

White and Dark Chocolate Sauces, Espresso and Steamed Milk

Caramel

$5.00

Buttery Caramel Sauce, Espresso and Steamed Milk

Caramel Macchiato

$5.50

Caramel Sauce, Vanilla Syrup, Espresso and Steamed Milk and Topped with Caramel

Chai

$5.00

Chai Tea Concentrate and Steamed Milk topped with a Cinnamon and Powdered Sugar Mix

Dirty Chai

$6.00

Chai Concentrate, Espresso and Steamed Milk

Mexican Mocha

$6.00

Mexican Chocolate, Espresso and Steamed Milk

Mocha

$5.00

Dark Chocolate Sauce, Espresso and Milk

Raspberry White Chocolate

$5.50

Raspberry Syrup, White Chocolate Sauce, Espresso and Steamed Milk

Vanilla

$5.00

Vanilla Syrup, Espresso and Steamed Milk

White Mocha

$5.00

White Chocolate Sauce, Espresso and Steamed Milk

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

White Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Plain Latte

$4.75

Campfire Cold Brew

$4.00

Smokey Oak Barrel Concentrate and Toasted Marshmallow with Cold Brew Coffee and Milk

DECAF

20 OZ.

$1.00

Add Whipped Cream

$0.50

Signature Lattes

Road Runner

$6.00

Cinnamon Bun and Apple Syrups, Espresso and Steamed Milk

Coyote

$6.00

Cinnamon Bun Syrup, Vanilla Syrup, White Chocolate Sauce, Espresso and Milk

Sidewinder

$6.00

Caramel Sauce, Butterscotch Syrup, Espresso and Steamed Milk

Hummingbird

$6.00

Vanilla and Lavender Syrups, Espresso and Steamed Milk

Gila Monster

$6.00

White Chocolate Sauce and Raspberry Syrup

Badger

$6.00

Coconut and Toffee Nut Syrups, Espresso and Steamed Milk

Scorpion

$5.75

Mexican Chocolate, Habanero Syrup, Vanilla Syrup, Espresso and Steamed Milk

Black Widow

$6.00

Dark Chocolate Sauce, Cherry Syrup, Espresso and Milk

Yellow Jacket

$6.00

Cinnamon and Honey Syrups, Espresso and Milk

Honey Bee

$6.00

Honey and Lavender Syrups, Espresso and Steamed Milk

Grasshopper

$6.00

Chocolate and Mint, Espresso and Milk

Javalina

$6.00

Coconut, Dark Chocolate, Espresso and Milk

The Camper

$6.00

Chocolate Sauce, Toasted Marshmallow Syrup, Espresso and Milk. Think S'Mores!!

Jackalope

$6.00

Spicy Chocolate, Espresso and Milk

Pumpkin Spice

$6.00

Pumpkin Chai

$6.00

Dutch Apple Pie

$6.00

Eggnog Latte

$6.00

Eggnog Chai

$6.00

Pumpkin Spice Eggnog

$6.00

Peppermint Mocha

$6.00

Lotus Energy

Thunderbird

Thunderbird

$5.50+

White Lotus, Blue Raspberry and Coconut

Phoenix

Phoenix

$5.50+

White Lotus, Prickly Pear

Cardinal

Cardinal

$5.50+

White Lotus, Strawberry, Cherry

Raven

Raven

$5.50+

Purple Lotus, Prickly Pear and Pomegranate

Blue Jay

$5.50+

Blue Lotus, Blue Raspberry

Nighthawk

$5.50+

Blue Lotus, Blue Raspberry and Toasted Marshmallow

Custom Coffee

Ground Coffee (1 lb.)

$12.00

House custom Made Blend of Coffees From Around The World

Whole Bean Coffee (1 lb.)

$12.00

House custom Made Blend of Coffees From Around The World

Sticker

$1.00

Retail Items

Cutting Board - Small

$75.00

Cutting Board - Large

$125.00

Ciabatta (Each)

$1.50

Ciabatta (Half Dozen)

$7.00

Ciabatta (Dozen)

$13.00

Salsa

$6.99

Homemade Hot Sauce

$7.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for giving us a try!! Have a wonderful day.

Website

Location

4250 West Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ 85086

Directions

