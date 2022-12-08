Restaurant header imageView gallery

Norah

No reviews yet

3801 SE Belmont St.

Portland, OR 97214

SMALL PLATES

Ma Hor (gf)

$10.00

fresh pineapple bites, sweet radish, peanut, palm sugar

Tom Yum Wingz (gf)

$8.00

fried tofu, tangy tom yum sauce, crispy basil

Norah Roll (gf)

$6.00

seasonal greens, grilled tofu, vermicelli noodle, herbs, house peanut sauce

Samosa (gf)

$9.00

massaman curry, potato three sisters masa, lime aioli

Spicy Mushroom Soup 🌶🌶

$11.00

seasonal mushrooms, tomato, red onion, holy basil, thai chili, herb consemmé (medium)

Lotus Root Salad

$13.00

tempeh, lotus root chips, chickpeas, red onion, peanut, coconut chili dressing

Larb Croquette (gf) 🌶

$10.00

tofu, soy curls, potato, cucumber, mint, toasted rice, lime aioli (mild)

MAINS

Crispy Curry Rice Salad

$18.00

house fermented mushroom, seasonal greens, thai herbs, lime dressing

Spicy Basil (gf) 🌶🌶

$17.00

tofu, soy curls, tempeh, basil garlic sauce, jasmine rice (medium)

Cauliflower Curry (gf) 🌶🌶

$18.00

roasted cauliflower, house curry & pickles, jasmine rice (medium)

Coconut Mushroom Linguine

$19.00

seasonal mushrooms, spinach, tomato, galangal cream sauce (gf option available)

Pad Thai

$16.00

tofu, soy curls, JUST Egg, beansprout, chives, peanut

Drunken Linguine

$17.00

tofu, soy curls, pepper, onion, crispy basil, house garlic sauce (medium) (gf option available)

Norah Fried Rice (gf)

$16.00

tempeh, JUST Egg, yu choy, onion, tomato

Mushroom Wonton Soup

$18.00

oyster mushroom wonton, yu choy, fried garlic, vegetable consommé

Volcano Tempura Noodle 🌶🌶🌶

$19.00

vegetable tempura, glass noodle, yu choy, house spicy ma la broth (hot)

SIDES (all GF)

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Sauteed Mushroom

$6.00

Yu Choy Garlic

$6.00

House Pickles

$5.00

House Peanut Sauce

$4.00

Side Tempeh

$4.00

Side Tofu

$4.00

BEVERAGES

Thai Tea

$6.00

Iced Green Tea Latte

$6.00

Hibiscus Soda

$5.00

House Hot Tea

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

ZERO-PROOFS

Happy Bunny

$9.00

apple, carrot, ginger, aquafaba, lemon

Norah Sour

$10.00

lemon, aquafaba, pink guava, demerara, ghia aperitif, pomegranate, pineapple

Find me in the Garden

$10.00

cucumber, lime, demerara, pomegranate, pineapple, green herbs, sweet creature pdx chamoy

Mango Mania

$9.00

coconut milk, OJ, mango, agave, vanilla

Desserts

Coconut Caramel Banana

$7.00

thai-style grilled banana, young coconut

Taro Rice Cake

$9.00

housemade taro & sticky rice cake, gingko, dates, served warm

Coconut Banana Split

$10.00

vegan vanilla ice cream, grilled banana, sticky rice

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
PLANTED-BASED & PAN-ASIAN CUISINE WITH A MODERN VEGAN TWIST

3801 SE Belmont St., Portland, OR 97214

