Chicken

Nora's Kabob & Catering Ellicott City

1,624 Reviews

$$

9338 Baltimore National Pike

Ellicott City, MD 21042

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Kabob
Traditional Hummus
Lamb Gyro

Combo Entrées

Served with rice or Greek salad or 1/2 and 1/2 , pita taziki sauce
Filet & Khoobideh Combo I

Filet & Khoobideh Combo I

$25.00
Chicken & Khoobideh Combo II

Chicken & Khoobideh Combo II

$19.00
Chickens & Lamb Combo III

Chickens & Lamb Combo III

$23.00
Chicken & Beef Combo IV

Chicken & Beef Combo IV

$23.00

Lamb & Beef Combo V

$24.00

Kabob Entrees

Served with rice or Greek salad or 1/2 and 1/2 , pita taziki sauce
Chicken Kabob

Chicken Kabob

$16.00
Koobideh Kabob

Koobideh Kabob

$14.00
Beef Kabob

Beef Kabob

$21.00
Lamb Kabob

Lamb Kabob

$20.00
Filet Mignon Kabob

Filet Mignon Kabob

$24.00
Pomborn Kabob

Pomborn Kabob

$21.00Out of stock
Vegetable Kabob

Vegetable Kabob

$14.00
Baby Lamb Chops(4)

Baby Lamb Chops(4)

$25.00
Falafel Entree

Falafel Entree

$16.00

Nora’s Chef Specials Entrees

Served with rice or Greek salad or 1/2 and 1/2 , pita taziki sauce
Land & Sea(Shrimp & Chicken)

Land & Sea(Shrimp & Chicken)

$25.00
Surf & Turf(Shrimp & beef )

Surf & Turf(Shrimp & beef )

$26.00
Beef & Salmon

Beef & Salmon

$26.00
Filet Mignon & Shrimp

Filet Mignon & Shrimp

$27.00

Chicken & Filet Mignon

$26.00

Filet Mignon & Lamb

$27.00
Shrimp & Lamb

Shrimp & Lamb

$26.00
Lamb & Khoobideh

Lamb & Khoobideh

$22.00

Salmon & Chicken

$25.00
Chicken & Falafel

Chicken & Falafel

$18.00

Lamb & Salmon

$26.00

Beef & Koobideh

$22.00

Salmon & Koobideh

$24.00Out of stock

Salmon & Beef

$26.00

Seafood Entree

Octopus Salad

Octopus Salad

$24.00
Saffron Salmon

Saffron Salmon

$18.00
Shrimp Kabob

Shrimp Kabob

$18.00
Seafood Combo(Salmon & Shrimp)

Seafood Combo(Salmon & Shrimp)

$25.00

Cold Mezze

Traditional Hummus

Traditional Hummus

$7.00
Mirza

Mirza

$7.00
Borani Spinach

Borani Spinach

$7.00
Mast-O-Khiar (Tzatziki)

Mast-O-Khiar (Tzatziki)

$6.00
Shirazi Salad

Shirazi Salad

$7.00
Dolmades

Dolmades

$6.00
Trio Sampler

Trio Sampler

$16.00
Imported olives and cheese

Imported olives and cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Authentic Gyros

$20 Gyro Beer Greek salad(Dine In Only)

$20.00
Lamb Gyro

Lamb Gyro

$14.00
Greek Gyro Salad

Greek Gyro Salad

$14.00
Chicken Gyro

Chicken Gyro

$14.00
Koobideh Wrap

Koobideh Wrap

$13.00
Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$13.00
$14 amb Gyro, Salad & Beer(Monday’s Only)

$14 amb Gyro, Salad & Beer(Monday’s Only)

$14.00

Lamb Gyro Mythos beer & Greek salad

Dinner For 2

Super Combo(2-3 people)

Super Combo(2-3 people)

$60.00

chicken, beef, khoobideh and lamb kabobs, Greek salad, saffron rice and yogurt and pita

Salads

Imported Olives & Cheese

Imported Olives & Cheese

$4.00Out of stock
Side Greek Salad

Side Greek Salad

$5.00
Greek Pasta Salad 16oz

Greek Pasta Salad 16oz

$5.00
Greek Salad Entree

Greek Salad Entree

$10.00

Hot Mezze

Grilled Octopus Mezze

Grilled Octopus Mezze

$18.00
Falafel Mezze

Falafel Mezze

$8.00
Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$9.00
Vegetable Samosa

Vegetable Samosa

$8.00Out of stock
Spinach Feta pies (4)

Spinach Feta pies (4)

$8.00Out of stock
Nora’s Favorite Tray

Nora’s Favorite Tray

$60.00

Variety of falafels, spinach pies, coconut shrimp, grilled Octopus, samosa & eggplant dip

French Frise

French Frise

$7.00

Bottled Wines

Cabernet Sauvignon Italian wine Bottle

Cabernet Sauvignon Italian wine Bottle

$15.00
Chardonnay Italian white wine Bottle

Chardonnay Italian white wine Bottle

$15.00

Extras-kabobs A La Carte

Chicken Skewer

Chicken Skewer

$7.25
Koobideh Skewer

Koobideh Skewer

$6.00
Shrimp(5)Skewer

Shrimp(5)Skewer

$10.00
 Salmon skewer

Salmon skewer

$10.00
Filet Mignon Skewer

Filet Mignon Skewer

$20.00
Grilled Tomato(4)skewer

Grilled Tomato(4)skewer

$5.00
 Beef Skewer

Beef Skewer

$10.00
Lamb Skewer

Lamb Skewer

$10.00
Veggie Skewer

Veggie Skewer

$7.00
Gyro Meat

Gyro Meat

$8.00
Basmati Rice

Basmati Rice

$5.00+
Pita bread

Pita bread

$1.50+

Side Spicy Green Saucec

$0.99

Extra Tzatziki

$1.75
Pickled dill jalapeños

Pickled dill jalapeños

$1.75

Lamb Chop

$22.00

Misc

$20.00

Mirza Ghasemi And Bread

$60.00

Extra Dressing

$0.99

Skerwr Shrimp

$10.00

Signature Desserts

Greek Baklava

Greek Baklava

$6.00
Wild berry Creme Brûlée’s

Wild berry Creme Brûlée’s

$8.00
Chocolate lover

Chocolate lover

$8.00
Rice Pudding 8oz

Rice Pudding 8oz

$6.00
Box Dessert(Cookies & Baklava)

Box Dessert(Cookies & Baklava)

$15.00
Napoleon French Cake

Napoleon French Cake

$7.00Out of stock
Baklava Cheese Cakes

Baklava Cheese Cakes

$7.00

Kataifi

$6.50

Soups

Lentil soup 16 oz

Lentil soup 16 oz

$6.00

Lentil with carrots celery and herbs vegetarian

Quart Lentil Soup

$11.00

Family Style Kabob

3 skewers chicken (15pcs) 2 skewers beef (10pcs)1 skewer grilled vegetables, saffron rice , Greek salad, pita bread, Hummus, smoked eggplant and taziki sauce
5 People Family Style

5 People Family Style

$80.00

chicken & Beef kabobs Grilled vegetables Greek Salad & Rice hummus, taziki & pita

5 People Family Deluxe Style

5 People Family Deluxe Style

$120.00

Salmon kabob , chicken kabob, Beef kabob, Greek salad, basmati rice , grilled vegetables, 3 appetizers & Dessert Tray & bottled wine

7 people Family Style

7 people Family Style

$110.00

4 skewers chicken (20 pcs) 3 skewers beef (15 pcs)1 skewer grilled vegetables, saffron rice , Greek salad, pita bread, Hummus, smoked eggplant , borani spinach and taziki sauce

10 people Family Style

10 people Family Style

$160.00

5 skewers chicken (25pcs) 5 skewers beef (25 pcs)1 skewer whole grilled vegetables, saffron rice , Greek salad, pita bread, 12” round sampler Mezze tray

Family Style Greek Salad

1/2 shallow Greek Salad tray serving 3-5

1/2 shallow Greek Salad tray serving 3-5

$20.00
1/2 Deep tray Greek Salad serving 8-10

1/2 Deep tray Greek Salad serving 8-10

$30.00
Medium tray Greek Salad serving 10_15

Medium tray Greek Salad serving 10_15

$40.00
Full deep Greek Salad serving 20_25

Full deep Greek Salad serving 20_25

$50.00

Family Style Mezze tray & pita

Includes: Hummus, spinach yogurt, taziki, stuffed grape leaves , smoked eggplant & pita
Sampler Mezze Tray 10 serving

Sampler Mezze Tray 10 serving

$40.00

Includes: Hummus, spinach yogurt, taziki, stuffed grape leaves , smoked eggplant & pita

Sampler Mezze tray 20 serving

Sampler Mezze tray 20 serving

$70.00

Includes: Hummus, spinach yogurt, taziki, stuffed grape leaves , smoked eggplant & pita

Sampler Mezze 30 serving

Sampler Mezze 30 serving

$90.00

Includes: Hummus, spinach yogurt, taziki, stuffed grape leaves , smoked eggplant & pita

Bottled\Can Sodas

Diet Soda Bottle

Diet Soda Bottle

$2.75
Coca Cola Bottle

Coca Cola Bottle

$2.75
 Sprite Bottle

Sprite Bottle

$2.75

Can Coca Cola

$2.00

Can Diet Soda

$2.00

Yogurt Soda

$3.50

Orange Fanta

$2.75
Iced Tea Bottle

Iced Tea Bottle

$2.75
Lemonade Bottle

Lemonade Bottle

$2.75
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$2.50Out of stock
 water Bottle

water Bottle

$1.99

Ginger Ale Bottle

$2.75

Mango Nectar

$2.50Out of stock

Employee soda

$1.50

S.Pellegrino

$2.50

Margaritas & Sangrias 16oz Mason Jar

Classic Patron Margarita Mason Jar 16oz

Classic Patron Margarita Mason Jar 16oz

$7.00
Red House Sangria

Red House Sangria

$7.00

Mules 16oz Mason Jar

Wild Cherry Mule 16oz mason jar

Wild Cherry Mule 16oz mason jar

$7.00Out of stock
Pear Wild Roots Mule16oz mason jar

Pear Wild Roots Mule16oz mason jar

$7.00Out of stock
Apple cinnamon Mule 16oz mason jar

Apple cinnamon Mule 16oz mason jar

$8.00Out of stock

Peach Mule 16oz Mason Jar

Out of stock

Additional 10 Person

Chicken Kabobs

Chicken Kabobs

$16.00

Package includes Chicken kabobs, Basmati rice, Greek salad, grilled vegetables, mezze sampler tray & Pita

Chicken & Steak Kabob

Chicken & Steak Kabob

$19.00

Package includes Chicken and Steak kabobs, Basmati rice, Greek salad, grilled vegetables, mezze sampler tray & Pita

Chicken & Lamb

Chicken & Lamb

$19.00

Package includes Chicken and lamb kabobs, Basmati rice, Greek salad, grilled vegetables, mezze sampler tray & Pita

Chicken & Koobideh Kabob

Chicken & Koobideh Kabob

$18.00

Package includes Chicken and Koobideh kabobs, Basmati rice, Greek salad, grilled vegetables, mezze sampler tray & Pita

Chicken & Shrimp

Chicken & Shrimp

$18.00

Package includes Chicken and shrimp kabobs, Basmati rice, Greek salad, grilled vegetables, mezze sampler tray & Pita

Chicken & Salmon

Chicken & Salmon

$18.00

Package includes Chicken & Salmon kabobs, Basmati rice, Greek salad, grilled vegetables, mezze sampler tray & Pita

Chicken & Shrimp & Steak Kabob

Chicken & Shrimp & Steak Kabob

$22.00

Package includes Chicken, shrimp and steak kabobs, Basmati rice, Greek salad, grilled vegetables, mezze sampler tray & Pita

Chicken & Salmon & Steak Kabob

Chicken & Salmon & Steak Kabob

$22.00

Package includes Chicken salmon and steak kabobs, Basmati rice, Greek salad, grilled vegetables, mezze sampler tray & Pita

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

9338 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21042

Directions

