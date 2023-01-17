Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nordic Brew 2202 West Elm Street

2202 West Elm Street

McHenry, IL 60051

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Monkey Business
Gingerbread Latte
Mango Tango

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

We serve Tala's Ruca House Blend, batch-brewed to perfection. We don't have decaf brewed coffee available. For a similar option, try a decaf Americano.

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

We serve Tala's Cannonball Cold Brew, brewed for twelve hours with cold water for a smooth, delicious cold offering.

Café Au Lait

$2.75+

As directly translated to "coffee with milk," our cafe au lait is half drip coffee, half steamed milk of your choice.

Espresso

$3.00

Traditional espresso served as a double shot.

Americano

$3.25+

Espresso and hot water.

Macchiato

$3.25

Two shots of Amoret Espresso with one ounce of steamed milk. Macchiato means "to mark," so this drink is traditionally espresso "marked" with a bit of milk.

Gibraltar

$3.50

Sometimes also called "Cortado" or "Piccolo," this is like a tiny latte with 2oz espresso and 2oz steamed milk.

Cappucino

$3.75

A traditional cappuccino: 2oz espresso, 2oz steamed milk and 2oz foam. Called, "the drink of thirds" this is a strong yet balanced and creamy espresso drink.

Latte

$4.00+

Two shots of Espresso and steamed milk.

Iced Latte

$4.25+

Gingerbread Latte

$5.00+

Made with espresso, ginger, holiday spices, brown sugar, and steamed milk.

Smoothie

Monkey Business

$7.99

Banana, Vanilla or Chocolate Protein, PBFit, Almond Milk

Strawberry Blonde

$7.99

Strawberry, Banana, Vanilla Protein, Almond Milk

Ballistic Berry

$7.99

Blueberry, Blackberry, Raspberry, Vanilla Protein, Almond Milk

Mango Tango

$7.99

Mango, Vanilla Protein, Spinach, Orange Juice, Almond Milk

Misc Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Tea

$3.50

Tea Latte

$4.50

Retail Food

Coffee Bag

$16.00

Thorne Whey Protein

$55.00

Thorne Vegan Protein

$48.00

FitAid

$3.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2202 West Elm Street, McHenry, IL 60051

Directions

