Nordic Brew Works, Inc.

730 Boardwalk Ave Suite 1B

Bozeman, MT 59715

Order Again

Shareables

Dirty Potatoes

$12.00

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$8.00

Artichoke Hummus Dip

$13.00

Smoked Wings

$18.00

Ahi Tuna Caprese

$18.00

Soup & Salads

Soup of the Day

$6.00+

Watermelon Gazpacho

$8.00+

Frey's Garden Salad

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Arugula Salad

$16.00

Pizza

Quattro Formaggi

$13.00

Margherita

$14.00

Montana Mushroom

$18.00

Meat Me

$18.00

Fig and Pig

$17.00

Pesto Pollo

$18.00

On the Bun

BLT

$14.00

Nordic Burger

$18.00

The Bjorn Burger

$24.00

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Brisket Tacos

$16.00

Kids

Little Burger

$6.00

Little Pizza

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Sides/Add ons

Fries

$5.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$7.00

Chicken

$5.00

Steak

$10.00

Salmon

$10.00

Shrimp

$8.00

Tuna

$12.00

Sd Lemon Vin

$0.50

Sd Blood orange vin

$0.50

Sd Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Sd Balsamic Vin

$0.50

Sd Green Goddess Aioli

$0.50

Sd Sweet Chili aioli

$0.50

Sd Black Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Sd Mayo

$0.50

Sd Beer Cheese

$1.00

Sd Brown Beer Mustard

$0.25

Side Salad

$5.00

Desserts

Bombolini

$7.00

Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Nightly Gelato

$8.00

Cannolies

$10.00

Happy Hour

HH Dirty Potatoes

$12.00

HH Margherita

$14.00

HH Caesar Salad

$14.00

Beer

Flight

$12.00

Blood Orange Wheat

$0.00+

Devil's Slide Sour

$0.00+

Machete Mex Lager

$0.00+

Nardwuar Milk Stout

$0.00+

Outside Bozeman Adventure Brew

$0.00+

B r i g h t c i t r u s a n d f l o r a l h o p a r o m a t i c s w i t h a l i g h t m a l t c h a r a c t e r b a l a n c i n g t h e n u a n c e d f l a v o r s o f w h i t e g r a p e f r u i t a n d r e s i n . A n i d e a l s e s s i o n a b l e I PA f o r y o u r n e x t o u t d o o r adventure.

Polar 45 Lager

$0.00+

Polar Festbier

$0.00+

Polar Wit

$0.00+Out of stock

Princess Unicorn IPA

$0.00+

Technocrat IPA

$0.00+

Casual Friday Amber (Upstairs)

$3.00+

M a h o g a n y i n c o l o r, b r e w e d w i t h a b l e n d o f s p e c i a l i t y r o a s t e d m a l t s u n v e i l i n g r o b u s t a r o m a t i c s o f t o a s t e d b i s c u i t a n d h i n t s o f s w e e t t o f f e e . S i m i l a r l a y e r e d f l a v o r s f o l l o w w i t h a n earthy hop balance.

Eltons West Coast IPA

$4.00+

T h i s We s t- Co a s t S t y l e I PA h a s a l i g h t e r m a l t b a s e a l l o w i n g f o r h o p a r o m a s o f s t r a w b e r r y a n d b u b b l e g u m t o s h i n e t h r o u g h e n d i n g w i t h a crisp, dry finish.

White Rascal

$0.00+

Last Chance Cider

$0.00+

Wine

Two Mountains Hidden Horse Blend

$9.00

Boen Pinot Noir

$13.00

Rioja

$13.00Out of stock

Benziger Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Cotes Du Crow

$12.00

GLS J. Dusi Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Le Paradou Viognier

$9.00

Intrinsic Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

Raeburn Chardonnay

$12.00

La Bella Prosecco

$9.00

Jean Luc Colombo Rose

$10.00

Altos Rioja (Bottle)

$48.00

Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon 2020, Paso Robles

$154.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir, Santa Maria Valley

$79.00

Benzinger Cabernet Sauvignon (Bottle)

$46.00

Black Slate Porrera Priorat, Catalonia

$67.00

Boen Pinot Noir (Bottle)

$52.00

Browne Family Vineyards Cabernet Sauviginon, Columbia Valley

$96.00

Celeste Crianza, Temperanillo, D.O Ribera del Duero

$66.00

Chianti Riserva Casanova D.O.C.G, Casanova

$86.00

Cotes du Crow's (Bottle)

$46.00

Growers Guild Cabernet Sauvignon

$65.00

Honig Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley

$117.00

Jean-Michel Gerin "La Champine" Syrah, Rhone

$79.00

L'Ecole No. 41 Frenchtown, Columbia Valley

$64.00

La Nerthe Côtes du Rhône, Côtes du Rhône

$70.00

Lang and Reed Cab Franc, Napa Valley

$87.00

Langhe DOC Nebbiolo, Piedmont

$59.00Out of stock

Napa Valley Quilt, The Fabric of the Land, Napa Valley

$91.00

Planetta Cerasulo di Vittoria D.O.C.G, Vittoria, Sicily

$69.00

Ridolfi Brunello Di Montalcino

$163.00

Routestock Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley

$68.00

Seghesio Family Vineyards Zinfandel, Sonoma

$72.00

Tamarack Cellars Merlot, Columbia Valley

$62.00

Tikal Amorio Malbec, Mendoza

$92.00

Two Mountain Hidden Horse (Bottle)

$36.00

Adami Garbel Prosecco

$55.00

Bex Riesling

$65.00

County Line Rose

$80.00

Domaines Schlumberger Pinot Grigio

$69.00

Honig Sauvignon Blanc

$117.00

Laxas Albarino Rias Baixas

$49.00

Loveblock Sauvignon Blanc

$63.00

Luchien Albrecht Brut Rose

$59.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$62.00

Taittinger

$122.00

Treana Blanc

$68.00

Honig Sauvignon Blanc

$90.00

Santa Margherita Rose

$65.00

County Line Chardonnay

$90.00

Le Paradou Viognier (Bottle)

$34.00