Brewpubs & Breweries

Nordic Brewpub 530 Cedar St

530 Cedar St

Monticello, MN 55362

Burgers/Sandwiches

Bertram Caprese Bison Burger

$19.00

Our Signature Grilled Bison Burger topped with fresh basil pesto, thin sliced tomato and fresh mozzarella cheese on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with seasoned kettle chips. Coming soon!! Upgrade to French Frys or Tots.

French Onion Bison Burger

$19.00

Our Signature Grilled Bison Burger topped with homemade french onion jam and melted gruyere cheese on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with seasoned kettle chips. Coming soon!! Upgrade to French Frys or Tots.

Minnesota Wild Mushroom Bison Burger

$19.00

Our Signature Grilled Bison Burger, locally sourced mushrooms, melted smoked gouda cheese and house made creamy horseradish sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with seasoned kettle chips. Coming soon!! Upgrade to French Frys or Tots.

Pub Style French Dip

$16.00

Thin sliced roast beef on a toasted ciabatta roll, melted provolone cheese, giardiniera and house made auju. Comes with seasoned kettle chips. Coming soon!! Upgrade to French Frys of Tots.

Best Ever Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Toasted thick cut brioche bread topped with a blend of Gouda, American, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with our house made ketchup. Comes with seasoned kettle chips. Coming soon!! Upgrade to French Frys of Tots.

Pork Belly Cuban

$18.00

Our in house thick sliced pork belly, pit smoked ham, melted provolone cheese, homemade pickles and dijon mustard on a toasted ciabatta bun. Comes with seasoned kettle chips. Coming soon!! Upgrade to French Frys of Tots.

B.O.M The Ghost Rider Burger

$19.00

Our signature grilled bison burger topped with candied jalapeños, BBQ sauce, jack cheese and onion tangles. Served with seasoned kettle chips. LIMITED TIME ONLY!

Boards

German Sausage Board

$17.00

3 grilled assorted specialty sausages. Served with a side of sauerkraut, grilled toast points, pickles and homemade dipping sauces.

Charcuterie Board

$22.00

The best selection of chef choice cured meats, artisan cheese's, mixed nuts, dried fruits, specialty crackers and homemade jams.

Desserts

Campfire S'mores Flat Bread

$11.00

Crust covered with Nutella, mini marshmallows and gram cracker crumble. Drizzled with caramel sauce.

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$7.00Out of stock

A chocolate lover's dream come true! Dense and indulgent, the perfect gluten free treat!

New York Style Cheesecake

$7.00

Our New York style cheesecake, what more do we need to say? Choose from plain, caramel drizzle, chocolate drizzle or turtle (both) drizzle.

Power Bowls

South West Bowl

$16.00

Served with black bean salad, steamed white rice, avocado, cotija cheese, red sauce and green chili sauce. Choose from either chicken or pork.

Ahi Tuna Bowl

$23.00

Steamed white rice, avocado, pickled asian vegetables, and a seared 8oz Ahi Tuna steak. Topped with nori strips and sriracha aioli dressing.

Featured Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Salads/Soups

House Salad

$7.00

Mixed spring greens, diced granny smith apples, candied pecans and blue cheese crumbles. Served with balsamic glaze. Try adding chicken or salmon?

Classic Caesar Salad

$6.00

Chopped romaine tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing with parmesan cheese and house grilled croutons. Try adding chicken or salmon?

Beer Cheese Soup

$4.00+

Made in house with beer from our very own taproom! Topped with popcorn garnish.

Soup of the Day

$4.00+Out of stock

Bowl of Chili with Bread and Butter

$9.00Out of stock

Bowl of Stew with Bread and Butter

$9.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Beer The Ultimate Quest! Come in and enjoy!

Location

530 Cedar St, Monticello, MN 55362

Directions

