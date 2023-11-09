- Home
- /
- Monticello
- /
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- /
- Nordic Brewpub - 530 Cedar St
Nordic Brewpub 530 Cedar St
No reviews yet
530 Cedar St
Monticello, MN 55362
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
2x points for loyalty members
Drinks
CROWLER CANS TO GO
- Addled Ale$9.00
Bright and refreshing easy drinker made from Maltwerks locally malted Pale Malt, flaked corn and American yeast.
- Dank Wagon V2$10.00
We piled on the juicy goodness into this thirst carriage. Cashmere hops sits along side Azacca and Idaho 7 in this triple dry hopped delight. Plenty of citrus and tropical fruit along with a touch of dank and pine... get on the wagon and roll!
- Fire To Steam$9.00
California Common inspired beer with slight bite from the Northern Brewer hops. Malty backbone that finishes slightly dry with very subtle notes of chocolate and caramel from the malt.
- Mango Woman$11.00
Oyoy Oyah -Lively, Tart, Fruity and deceptively strong; this powerhouse of a wheat sour beer is fermented with almost 30 lb per barrel of Black Currant and Mango puree. Dis 'ere jumpalong beer wit color of an island sunset. ABV 7.2%
- Monti's Golden Lite$8.00
The official beer of Monticello! Made with the high quality ingredients you expect here at the Nordic, this non threatening brew is a highly carbonated "domestic" favorite.
- Munth Of Gunth IPA Series$10.00
Mild approach to West Coast style bettering, late addition Simcoe, Amarillo and a touch of Citra hops with rich, malty backbone provides balance and drinkability.
- My Pandy$9.00
German-ish Lager. Balanced honey and pineapple sweetness blended with smoked malt.
- Ol' Pudgy Frontbottom$9.00
“Lips on the front o’ da glass, don’t stop drinking’ till ya see da bottom! Only way ta drink for Ol’ Pudgy. Thats why they call me Ol’ Pudgy Frontbottom! Can’t wait ta wrap my lips around that frontbottom!” ~Pudgy Frontbottom. Our take on an English Pub Ale. Easy drinking, malt forward, with notes of toffee, raisins and Christmas cake as it warms.
- Sail Brown Bay$10.00
A very dark brown with notes of coffee on the nose. Chocolate and fruit flavors follow a smooth mouthfeel.
FOOD
Appetizers
- Buffalo Tots$11.00
Comes with Buffalo chicken, green onion and pablano ranch.
- Camp Fire Chips And Dip$8.00
Large bowl of our seasoned kettle chips served with our Chef's homemade french onion dip. Best Dip EVER!
- Fire Roasted Edamame$8.00
Choice of Sea Salt and Soy, Sweet Sesame or Angry Sesame (Spicy).
- French Fries Basket$7.00
- Loaded Chicken Nachos$14.00
Chips, chicken, house queso cheese with homemade pico de gallo, jalapeños and sour cream.
- Paul Bunyan's Pretzel$14.00
Salted and served with Nordic's in house beer cheese sauce and honey mustard.
- Signature Jumbo Wings$16.00
Over a pound of jumbo juicy chicken wings! Choose from 1 of our sauces or dry rubs below.
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$13.00
Cream cheese blend mixed with baby spinach and artichoke hearts. Topped with shaved parmesan cheese and served with toasted garlic baguette's.
- Tater Tots Basket$7.00
Flat Breads
- Cheese Flatbread$12.00
Our house Bold Pizza Sauce loaded with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese.
- Loaded Pepperoni Flat Bread$14.00
Our house Bold Pizza Sauce, loaded with Pepperoni & Shredded Mozzarella Cheese.
- Jalapeno Popper Flat Bread$14.00
Cream Cheese, Jalapeño's, shredded Mozzarella Cheese & drizzled with Sweet Chile Sauce.
- Margherita Flat Bread$14.00
Garlic Spread, Fresh Heirloom Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil & drizzled with Balsamic Glaze.
- Wild Mushroom Flatbread$15.00
Garlic Butter Spread, Wild Mushroom Blend, Mozzarella Cheese, Smoked Gouda & Truffle Oil.
- Smoked Salmon Flatbread$16.00
Toasted flatbread with cream cheese spread, mixed spring greens, cold smoked salmon with everything bagel seasoning.
- BBQ Pulled Pork Flatbread Special$10.00
Delicious flatbread crust, with BBQ, Cheese, Pulled Pork, Chopped Pickles, Red Onion and BBQ drizzle. Limited time only
- Caesar Flatbread Special$10.00
Flakey flatbread crust with caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, in house shredded chicken and diced fresh tomatoes! Limited time only
Burgers/Sandwiches
- Smash Burger$8.50
Our new signature smash burgers! Smashed locally sourced beef patty with American cheese and house made special sauce! Served with seasoned kettle chips. Upgrade to fries or tots. Make it a California style or double smash!
- Best Ever Grilled Cheese$11.00
Toasted thick cut brioche bread topped with a blend of Gouda, American, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with our house made ketchup. Comes with seasoned kettle chips. Coming soon!! Upgrade to French Frys of Tots.
- Campfire Bison Burger$17.00
Our Signature Grilled Bison Burger topped with our homemade french onion dip and melted provolone cheese on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with seasoned kettle chips. Upgrade to French Frys or Tots.
- MN Wild Mushroom Bison Burger$17.00
Our Signature Grilled Bison Burger, locally sourced mushrooms, melted smoked gouda cheese and house made creamy horseradish sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with seasoned kettle chips. Upgrade to French Frys or Tots.
- Jalapeno Popper Bison Burger$17.00
Our signature Bison Burger topped with Grilled jalapeños, cream cheese & sweet chili sauce on a toasted brioche bun.
- Pub Pizza Bison Burger$17.00
Our Signature Grilled Bison Burger topped with our house pizza sauce, pepperoini and melted mozzarella cheese on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with seasoned kettle chips! Upgrade to French Frys or Tots.
- Pork Belly BLT$12.00
In house roasted pork belly, lettuce, fresh tomato & cilantro aioli on a toasted ciabatta roll. Comes with seasoned kettle chips or upgrade to fries or tots!
- German Texicano Dog Special$9.00
Sliced down the middle German sausage topped with our house chili, shredded American cheese, sour cream, red onion & chives pilled on top of an open faced garlic butter toasted bun.
- El Pollo Loco Sandwich Special$9.00
In house shredded chicken, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, and chipotle ranch on a three cheese baguette!
Boards/Bowls
- German Sausage Board$17.00Out of stock
3 grilled assorted specialty sausages. Served with a side of sauerkraut, grilled toast points, pickles and homemade dipping sauces.
- South West Protein Bowl$14.00
Served with black bean salad, steamed jasmine rice, sweet pickled veggies, avocado, shredded cheese and poblano avocado ranch sauce. Comes with in house shredded chicken. Shredded pork option coming soon.
- Ahi Tuna Protein Bowl$19.00Out of stock
Steamed jasmine rice, avocado, steamed broccoli, pickled veggies, and a seared 8oz Ahi Tuna steak. Comes with a sriracha aioli dressing.
Desserts
Salads/Soups
- Loaded Bowl of Chili$9.00
A Bowl of our House Chili loaded with sour cream, shredded American Cheese, red onion & chives. Comes with 2 toasted bread points.
- Beer Cheese Soup$4.00+
Made in house with beer from our very own taproom! Topped with popcorn garnish.
- House Salad$7.00
Mixed spring greens, cucumber, cherry tomato's, onions and shredded cheese with ranch dressing. Try adding chicken or pulled pork.
- Classic Caesar Salad$6.00
Chopped romaine tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing with parmesan cheese and house grilled croutons. Try adding chicken or salmon?
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Beer The Ultimate Quest! We make all of our beer in house using local ingredients as much as possible. We also boast a full bar and kitchen serving up delicious pub food. Come in and enjoy! Book your next party with us! Cheers
530 Cedar St, Monticello, MN 55362