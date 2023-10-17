Food

Skewers

All Skewers are Seasoned with Sea Salt and House Tare Sauce. Skewers are grilled over Japanese Binchotan White Charcoal.
Breast
$4.75

Chicken Breast and Green Onion Skewer topped with Wasabi (We use Mary's Farm non-GMO Free Range Chicken)

Thigh
$4.75

Chicken Thigh Skewer (We use Mary's Farm non-GMO Free Range Chicken)

Wing
$4.75

Chicken Wing Skewer (We use Mary's Farm non-GMO Free Range Chicken)

Meatball
$6.25

Housemade Tsukune Meatball Skewer with Jidori Egg (We use Mary's Farm non-GMO Free Range Chicken) *includes shellfish and pork*

Heart
$4.75

Chicken Heart Skewer (We use Mary's Farm non-GMO Free Range Chicken)

Tail
$5.75

Chicken Tail Skewer (We use Mary's Farm non-GMO Free Range Chicken)

Gizzard
$4.75

Chicken Gizzard Skewer (We use Mary's Farm non-GMO Free Range Chicken)

Shishito Pepper
$3.50

Shishito Pepper Skewer

Shiitake Mushroom
$3.50

Shiitake Mushroom Skewer

Eryngii Trumpet Mushroom
$3.50

Trumpet Mushroom Skewer

Cherry Tomato
$3.00

Cherry Tomato Skewer

Berkshire Pork Belly
$4.75

Berkshire Pork Belly Skewer topped with green onion

Scallop
$4.75

Japanese Scallop Skewer

Beef Short Rib
$4.75

Short Rib Skewer

Beef Tongue
$6.50

Beef Tongue Skewer

Kurobuta Sausage
$2.50

Kurobuta Pork Japanese Sausage Skewer

Ebi
$9.00

Marinated Giant White Shrimp Skewer topped with green onion (2 pieces)

Wagyu
$9.50

Wagyu Beef Skewer topped with Wasabi

Bacon Scallop
$6.50

Bacon Wrapped Scallop Skewer

Bacon Mochi
$5.00

Bacon Wrapped Mochi Skewer

Small Plates

Miso Soup
$3.00

House Miso Soup with Seaweed, Tofu, and Green Onion

Edamame
$5.00

Edamame Soybeans

Kani Sunomono
$8.00

Snow Crab Cucumber Salad with Ponzu Jelly

Agedashi Tofu
$8.00

Fried Agedashi Tofu in Dashi Broth topped with Green Onion and Bonito Flakes

Hiyashi Wakame
$5.00

Chilled Seaweed Salad

Gyutansuji Nikomi
$12.00

Slow Cooked Angus Beef Tongue with Daikon and Green Onion in Miso based broth

Spicy Buta
$11.00

Stir-Fried Pork Belly with Kimchi and Bean Sprouts (Spicy)

Tori Karaage
$10.00

Japanese Old School Fried Chicken with House Tartar Sauce

Yaki Onigiri
$4.50

Grilled Onigiri Rice Ball with Japanese Seasoning, Green Onion, and Tare Sauce

Crispy Chicken Skin
$8.00

Crispy Fried Chicken Skin with Seaweed Flakes and Garlic Ponzu Dipping Sauce

Idako
$6.00

Fried Baby Octopus with Spicy Mayo

Truffle Salmon
$18.00

Seared New Zealand Ora Salmon with White Truffle Ponzu Sauce topped with Microgreens and Cherry Tomatoes

Steam Rice
$3.50

Dessert

Matcha Mont Blanc Cake
$8.00Out of stock

Flavored chestnut paste with cream on top of sponge cake

Yuzu Cheesecake
$8.00

Yuzu flavored Japanese Cheesecake with Whipped Cream

Matcha Cheesecake
$8.00

Matcha flavored Japanese Cheesecake with Whipped Cream

Drink

Beer

Orion
$11.00

350 ml

Sake

Onikoroshi 300ML
$28.00

Honjyozoshu, 16%

Dassai 45 Nigori 300ML
$35.00

Junmai Daiginjo, 16%

Kikusui JG 300ML
$28.00
Funaguchi Nama 200ML
$13.00
Funaguchi Sparkling 270ML
$18.00
Perfect Snow 180ML
$11.00
Kubota JDG 300ML
$32.00
Hakkaisan Kijoshu 300ML
$35.00
Yuzu Jelly Sake 180ML
$11.00

180 ml. Peach or yuzu, 5.5%

Peach Jelly Sake 180ML
$11.00
Hot Sake 300ML
$25.00
Kubota Flight
$20.00
Unique Flight
$20.00

Sake 720ML Bottles

Kikumasamune Taru Junmai 720ML
$73.00
Kubota Senju Ginjo 720ML
$73.00
Kubota Suiju DG Nama 720ML
$73.00
Kubota JDG 720ML
$73.00
Kubota Yamahai 720 ML
$73.00
Kinoene Yuzushu 720ML
$73.00
Niwa Usu Nigori 720ML
$73.00
Shirakabe Tokubetsu Junmai 720ML
$73.00
Tengumai Yamahai 720ML
$73.00
Onikoroshi 1.8L
$115.00

Honjyozoshu, 16%

Onikoroshi 720ML
$65.00

Honjyozoshu, 16%

Dassai 45 Nigori 720ML
$88.00

Junmai Daiginjo, 16%

Shochu

Kuro Yokaichi Imo 750 ML
$99.00

63% sweet potatoes and 37% rice

Hakutake Shirosoju 750 ML
$88.00

100% rice

Migaki Shochu 750 ML
$107.00

82% barley and 18% rice

Hakutake Kinjo Gold 750 ML
$88.00
Hakutake Yuzu Mon 750 ML
$99.00
Hakutake Ume Pon 750ML
$99.00

Rosé

Coppola Sofia Rose 750 ML
$60.00

Soft Drink

Perrier
$4.50
Ramune
$4.50
Uji Matcha White Strawberry
$7.00
Yuzu White Peach
$7.00
Oolong Tea Lychee
$7.00