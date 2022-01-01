Nori Poke & Sushi imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Nori Poke & Sushi

No reviews yet

21016 BEACH BLVD

Hungtington Beach, CA 92648

Popular Items

Poke Bowl ( Build your own) one size only ( 3 Proteins )
Tempura Shrimp Roll
Nori Signature Roll

Appetizer

Poke Tostada ( 3 pc)

Poke Tostada ( 3 pc)

$8.99

House special Poke tuna serve with japanese tostada

Nori Signature French Fries

Nori Signature French Fries

$10.99

French fries with real crab

Spam Musubi (2pc)

Spam Musubi (2pc)

$7.50

Spam, Nori and Sushi rice

Spicy Inari shrimp ( 4 pc )

Spicy Inari shrimp ( 4 pc )

$7.99

Japanese fried tofu with spicy shrimp

Tempura shrimp ( 5PC )

$7.99

Wonton Crab & Cream Cheese Ragoons (4pc)

$6.99

Vegetable fired Spring roll ( 4pc)

$6.99

Nori Shrimp Fried rice

$10.99

Gyoza Pork (6pc)

$7.99

Sushi Roll

Nori Signature Roll

Nori Signature Roll

$13.99

Inside- real crab meat, cucumber, avocado Outside- sear scallop, green onion, spicy mayo, unagi sauce.

Salmon King Roll

Salmon King Roll

$12.99

Inside- salmon, avocado, cucumber Outside - salmon, sear salmon, lemon skin, unagi sauce, ponzu.

Wild Tuna Roll

Wild Tuna Roll

$12.99

Inside- spicy tuna, cucumber Avocado Outside - Tuna , jalapeño spicy mayo, siracha, ponzu

Ignite Roll

Ignite Roll

$12.99

Inside ( California roll), outside (Sear Salmon, Sear Scallop, Green Onion, Spicy Mayo, Unagi Sauce)

Sniper Roll

Sniper Roll

$12.99

Inside ( Eel ), outside ( Eel)

Tempura Shrimp Roll

Tempura Shrimp Roll

$11.99

Inside ( Tempura Shrimp) imitation crab, cucumber, avocado , outside ( Imitation Crab), spicy mayo, eel sauce, fried onion, tempura flake

Paradise Roll

Paradise Roll

$12.99

Inside ( Tempura Shrimp, Imitation Crab, Cucumber, Avocado), outside ( Spicy Tuna, Mango, Avocado,Eel sauce, Spicy Mayo )

Sunset Roll

Sunset Roll

$12.99

Inside ( Spicy Tuna, Cucumber , Avocado ) , Outside ( Albacore, Garlic Butter, Green Onion, Ponzu )

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$12.99

Inside ( California roll), outside Choice of Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp,Albacore, Yellow tail)

Samurai roll

Samurai roll

$13.99

Tempura Shrimp, Imitation crab ( inside) Salmon,

Side Kick Roll

Side Kick Roll

$13.99

Inside ( Tempura soft shell crab) , outside Sear Salmon)

Golden Phili Roll

$12.99

Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Cucumber with Tempura butter deep fried rolls. It come with drizzle spicy mayo with eel sauces.

Golden Cali Roll

$10.99

Nigiri ( 6 Pc )

$11.99

Salmon,Yellow tail,Albacore, Shrimp, Eel, Scallop, Tuna)

Sashimi ( 6 Pc )

$12.99

(Salmon,Albacore, Tuna)

California Roll

$7.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.50

Vegetable Roll

$7.50

Phili Salmon Roll

$8.50

Nigiri ( 2 Pc )

$3.99

Sashimi ( 2 Pc )

$4.35

Poke Bar

Poke Bowl ( Build your own) one size only ( 3 Proteins )

$12.99

Choice of Protein ( Tuna, Salmon, Scallop, Spicy Tuna,Albacore, Shrimp)

Miso soup

Miso soup

$1.75

Drink

Drink 12 oz Can

$1.75

Choice of pepsi prodcut

Ice water

Green Tea

$2.50

Seaweed Salad 12 oz

Seaweed Salad

$4.50

party tray

Sushi Party Tray

$130.00

$ Sauses

Unagi Sauce (21oz)

$1.00

Spicy Mayo (2oz)

$1.00

Nori Bulgogi Bowl

Nori Bulgogi Bowl

$12.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

21016 BEACH BLVD, Hungtington Beach, CA 92648

Nori Poke & Sushi image
Nori Poke & Sushi image

