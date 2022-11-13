- Home
- /
- Birmingham
- /
- NORI Thai and Sushi
NORI Thai and Sushi
391 Reviews
$$
4704 cahaba river rd
Birmingham, AL 35243
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Nori Starter
Basil Roll
Two home made roll with Thai basil,Crabs ,Shrimp,Lettuce,Carrot,with rice wrap serve with Nori Dipping Sauce.
Chicken Larb
Ground chicken blend with basil leaf, green onion, lime juice, lettuce, chilies and served with crispy cabbage.
Crab Angels
Four fried crab cheese wonton serve with Thai sweet sour sauce.
Crispy Rock Chicken
Chicken tender lightly battered and served with sweet & spicy mango sauce
Edamame
Hamachi Kama
Pot Sticker With Panang Curry
Delicate vegetable and pork dumpling served with panang sauce.
Roti Canai
Served with curry sauce.
Spring Roll
Two homemade delicately fried vegetarian rolls
Tuna Potar
Layer of sushi rice with wakame,snow crab,tuna poké,avocado with drizzle of kabayaki sauce
Agedashi Tofu
Fried Japanese tofu served with tempura sauce
Bao Bun
Japanese soft white Bun with Pork Belly withCucumber and reduction of Nori brown sauce.
Korokke
Japanese creamy croquette
Hiyayako Tofu
Chilled Japanese silken tofu with bonito flake and grated fresh ginger
Tonkatsu
Fried pork tenderloin coated with japanese panko
Chicken Karaage
Japanese Tapas / Fried Soy Mirin base marinated japanese chicken tender.
Ika Geso
Japanese tapas / Fried Squid tentacles served with shriracha
Takoyaki
Japanese Tapas / Octopus balls ; a ball shaped japanese snack with choped octopus
lidako Karaage
Japanese Tapas / Fried Baby Octopus served with shriracha
Nori Soup
Nori Green
Ahi Tuna Tataki Salad
Tuna tataki with green apple, cucumber, spring mix , tomato, served with ponzu vinegrate.
Gado - Gado Salad
Fried tofu, cabbage and green bean, with green salad and served with spicy peanut sauce and bean sprout.
Green Salad
Mixed green salad served with Nori ginger dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast mixed with green salad served with Nori ginger dressing
Seaweed Salad / Wakame
Spicy Beef Salad
Grilled beef, tomato, red onion, cucumber, lettuce, spring mix, with spicy Thai dressing.
Sunomono
Tako Sunomono
Octopus salad.
Grilled salmon salad
Grilled salmon over lettuce and spring mix with Nori ginger dressing.
Nori Entrée
Pad Thai
Thin rice noodles pan fried with chicken, shrimps, scallions, bean sprouts, egg, and crushed peanuts.
Spicy Noodle
Rice noodles stir fried with lean slices of meat broccoli, green beans, tomato, onions, and Thai basil in our spicy house sauce.
Pad See-U
Thai flat rice noodles sautéed with egg, broccoli, garlic, and Thai sauce
Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with egg,tomato,onion and scallions.
Veggie Delight
A medley of broccoli, carrot, onions, cabbage, and zucchini in a light delicate sauce garnished with bean sprouts.
Ginger & Mushrooms
Fresh mushrooms, white onions, scallions, Zucchini and carrot in ginger sauce.
Cashew Nut
Bell peppers,garlic,scallions and white onions,stir fried with cashew nuts in spicy pepper sauce.
Spicy Basil Leaves
Green beans, fresh basil, bell peppers and a hot chili sauce.
Pad Prik
Bell peppers, onions and straw mushrooms in pepper sauce.
Masaman
Protein of your choice in massaman curry sauce with avocado, carrots and cashew nuts.
Panang
Panang curry sautéed with coconut milk, green beans, bell peppers, carrots and basil.
Green Curry
A hot green curry sauce served with bell peppers ,Chinese cabbage,green bean,zucchini,asparagus and fresh Thai Basil.
Thai Emerald Chicken
Golden fried chicken, stir fried with onion, bell pepper with sweet spicy Thai sauce.
Nori Cat Fish
3 Boneless catfish fillets, fried tender and served with Thai ginger soy sauce.
Three Flavour Fish
Red snapper fillets, fried tender and served with ground chicken, shrimp in Nori special sauce
Nom Tok Beef
Grilled beef in a spicy mixture, basil leaves, rice powder and red onion with fresh cabbage.
Roasted Garlic Shrimp And Scallops
A spicy chili, roasted garlic and scallion sauce with fresh asparagus over fresh shrimp and scallops.
Ka Proud Lamb
Fresh lamb rack split into chops char grilled and seasoned with a basil mushrooms and bell peppers.
Red Curry
Yellow Curry
Side Orders
Brown Rice
French Fries
Fried Rice
Hibachi fried rice
Jasmine Rice
Large Ginger Dressing
Large Jasmine Rice
Medium Ginger Dressing
Plain Thin Noodle
Plain Wide Noodle
Small Ginger Dressing
Sticky Rice
Sushi Rice
To Go EEL Sauce
To Go Shrimp sc
To Go Spicy Mayo
To go Nori sc
To Go spicy Mango sc
To go Yumyum sc
To go Ginger dressing
To go Ponzu sc
Side brown sauce
Side curry sauce
To go Spring Roll sc
To go Teriyaki sc
To go Chili Paste
To go Chili Flake
Dessert
Indo Food
Nigiri/Sashimi
Maguro / Bluefin Tuna - Sashimi
Hamachi / Yellow Tail - Sashimi
Sake / Salmon - Sashimi
Tako / Octopus - Sashimi
Ebi / Shrimp - Sashimi
Ika / Squid- Sashimi
Tamago / Egg Omelette- Sashimi
Unagi / Eel- Sashimi
Amaebi / Sweet Shrimp- Sashimi
Hokkigai / Surf Clam- Sashimi
Kani / Crab Stick- Sashimi
Tobiko / Flying Fish Roe- Sashimi
Ikura / Salmon Roe- Sashimi
Masago / Smelt Roe- Sashimi
Kunsei / Smoked salmon Sashimi
Maguro / Bluefin Tuna Nigiri
Hamachi / Yellow Tail Nigiri
Sake / Salmon Nigiri
Tako / Octopus Nigiri
Ebi / Shrimp Nigiri
Ika / Squid Nigiri
Tamago / Egg Omelette Nigiri
Unagi / Eel Nigiri
Amaebi / Sweet Shrimp Nigiri
Hokkigae / Surf Clam Nigiri
Kani / Crab Stick Nigiri
Tobiko / Flying Fish Roe Nigiri
Ikura / Salmon Roe Nigiri
Masago / Smelt Roe Nigiri
Kunsei / Smoked salmon Nigiri
Nori Signature
7 Angel Roll
Albacore, shrimp tempura, crab stix, cucumber, salmon, tuna, yellow tail, izumidai, with Nori & eel sauce.
Ahi Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, snow crab, top with seared tuna, jalapeño sriracha, scallion, spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Cozy Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, top snow crab, tuna, salmon, yellow tail, Nori sauce, eel sauce, yumyum sauce, tempura flakes, red tobiko, scallion.
Holland Roll
Spicy yellow tail, avocado, scallion, tempura flakes, top with salmon tuna, avocado, jalapeño, ponzu sauce, eel sauce, sriracha, and lemon lime zest.
Norito- Nori Sushi Burito
Tuna, snow crab, avocado, masago and wakame with poké sauce.
Poke Bowl
Tuna, salmon, crab stix, wakame, edamame, cucumber, avocado.
Summit Roll
Tuna, salmon, smoked salmon and cream cheese, top with spicy tuna, avocado, eel sauce, Nori sauce, wasabi mayo, tempura flakes, masago, scallion.
Volcano Deluxe Roll
Shrimp tempura,tuna,wakame,cream cheese top with avocado and baked shrimp,kani,tai , spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Nori Sushi Specialties
Amazon Roll
Tempura crab, cream cheese top with eel & avocado with eel sauce.
Big Steak Nori Roll
American favorite burger roll) Steak, bacon, onion ring, white cheese, jalapeno, deep fried with spicy mayo.
Blazer Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese top, avocado with spicy mango sauce.
Crab Angel Roll
Snow crab, crab stix, cream cheese, deep fried with eel sauce & spicy mayo.
Crazy Cajun Roll
Spicy crawfish, cream cheese, avocado, jalapeño, deep fried top with ell sauce, sriracha & tobiko.
Crunch Crunch
Shrimp tempura, avocado top with tempura flake & masago.
Double Trouble
Spicy salmon, tempura flakes, avocado, scallion, top with seared Salmon, Japanese mayo, sriracha, ikura.
El Coyote
Spicy tuna,tempura flakes, cucumber, jalapeño, scallion top with tuna, salmon, sriracha, eel sauce, lemon zest, tobiko.
Forty7
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, top with tuna, ebi, with Nori & eel sauce.
Godzilla Roll
Shrimp, crab stick, eel, avocado, cream cheese cucumber, deep fried with eel sauce & spicy mango sauce.
Hawaii Roll
Salmon, Tuna, Mango top with avocado and shrimp with spicy mango & eel sauce.
Mango Roll
Shrimp tempura, snow crab, mango, cucumber top with shrimp, avocado, with Nori & eel sauce.
Miami Heat
Spicy tuna, jalapeño, crab stick, cream cheese, deep fried top with Nori & eel sauce
Moana Roll
Salmon, crab, cream cheese, avocado, deep fried, top with eel sauce, spicy mayo, & spicy sauce on the side.
Mr Krabby
Soft shell crab, cream cheese, avocado top with spicy crab, eel sauce.
Naruto Roll
Salmon,Avocado,Crab stix,Masago,Scallion wrapped with Cucumber with Ponzu Sauce
Nori Crispy Spicy Tuna
Crispy rice cake, spicy tuna, avocado, jalapeno with eel sauce.
Nori Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, top with snow crab and coconut flake with eel sauce & spicy mayo.
Rock And Roll
Eel, cream cheese, avocado top with smoked salmon with eel sauce
Roll Tide Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese top with tuna with eel sauce & spicy mayo.
Sexy Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, top with crab stick, spicy tuna, with both Nori & eel sauce.
Summer Road Trip
Tuna, Crab, mango, cucumber, top with salmon, orange, ponzu sauce, eel sauce, sriracha, & scallion.
Summer Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab tempura, avocado inside, wrapped with soy paper, & spicy mayo on top
Super Crunch
Smoked salmon, tempura, masago with eel sauce.
Super Crunch Delux
Tempura flake, masago top with smoked salmon, avocado & shrimp with eel sauce.
Super Tuna Crunch
Spicy tuna, tempura flakes, scallion, avocado, top with tuna, spicy mayo, & eel sauce.
Sweet Heart Roll
Smoked salmon, eel, crab, deep fried with wasabi mayo & eel sauce.