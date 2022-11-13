Restaurant header imageView gallery

NORI Thai and Sushi

391 Reviews

$$

4704 cahaba river rd

Birmingham, AL 35243

Order Again

Popular Items

Spring Roll
Pad Thai
Tofu Coconut Soup

Nori Starter

Basil Roll

Basil Roll

$6.50

Two home made roll with Thai basil,Crabs ,Shrimp,Lettuce,Carrot,with rice wrap serve with Nori Dipping Sauce.

Chicken Larb

Chicken Larb

$9.50

Ground chicken blend with basil leaf, green onion, lime juice, lettuce, chilies and served with crispy cabbage.

Crab Angels

Crab Angels

$6.95

Four fried crab cheese wonton serve with Thai sweet sour sauce.

Crispy Rock Chicken

Crispy Rock Chicken

$6.95

Chicken tender lightly battered and served with sweet & spicy mango sauce

Edamame

Edamame

$5.50
Hamachi Kama

Hamachi Kama

$12.95
Pot Sticker With Panang Curry

Pot Sticker With Panang Curry

$8.95

Delicate vegetable and pork dumpling served with panang sauce.

Roti Canai

Roti Canai

$4.50

Served with curry sauce.

Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$3.95

Two homemade delicately fried vegetarian rolls

Tuna Potar

Tuna Potar

$12.50

Layer of sushi rice with wakame,snow crab,tuna poké,avocado with drizzle of kabayaki sauce

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$7.50

Fried Japanese tofu served with tempura sauce

Bao Bun

Bao Bun

$9.95

Japanese soft white Bun with Pork Belly withCucumber and reduction of Nori brown sauce.

Korokke

Korokke

$9.25

Japanese creamy croquette

Hiyayako Tofu

Hiyayako Tofu

$9.25Out of stock

Chilled Japanese silken tofu with bonito flake and grated fresh ginger

Tonkatsu

Tonkatsu

$11.50

Fried pork tenderloin coated with japanese panko

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$7.50

Japanese Tapas / Fried Soy Mirin base marinated japanese chicken tender.

Ika Geso

Ika Geso

$7.50

Japanese tapas / Fried Squid tentacles served with shriracha

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$7.50

Japanese Tapas / Octopus balls ; a ball shaped japanese snack with choped octopus

lidako Karaage

lidako Karaage

$7.95

Japanese Tapas / Fried Baby Octopus served with shriracha

Nori Soup

Tofu Coconut Soup

$6.50

Chicken Coconut Soup

$6.95

Shrimp Coconut Soup

$7.95

Tomyum Soup

$6.95

Miso Soup

$4.95

L chicken coconut soup

$12.95

L shrimp coconut soup

$15.95

L tofu coconut soup

$12.95

L Tomyum Soup

$13.95

Extra Shrimp

$5.00

Extra Chicken

$2.50

Extra Tofu

$2.00

Nori Green

Ahi Tuna Tataki Salad

Ahi Tuna Tataki Salad

$13.50

Tuna tataki with green apple, cucumber, spring mix , tomato, served with ponzu vinegrate.

Gado - Gado Salad

Gado - Gado Salad

$11.50

Fried tofu, cabbage and green bean, with green salad and served with spicy peanut sauce and bean sprout.

Green Salad

$3.95

Mixed green salad served with Nori ginger dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.95

Grilled chicken breast mixed with green salad served with Nori ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad / Wakame

$6.00

Spicy Beef Salad

$12.95

Grilled beef, tomato, red onion, cucumber, lettuce, spring mix, with spicy Thai dressing.

Sunomono

$5.75
Tako Sunomono

Tako Sunomono

$6.95

Octopus salad.

Grilled salmon salad

$14.95

Grilled salmon over lettuce and spring mix with Nori ginger dressing.

Nori Entrée

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$13.95

Thin rice noodles pan fried with chicken, shrimps, scallions, bean sprouts, egg, and crushed peanuts.

Spicy Noodle

Spicy Noodle

$13.95

Rice noodles stir fried with lean slices of meat broccoli, green beans, tomato, onions, and Thai basil in our spicy house sauce.

Pad See-U

Pad See-U

$13.95

Thai flat rice noodles sautéed with egg, broccoli, garlic, and Thai sauce

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$12.50

Stir fried rice with egg,tomato,onion and scallions.

Veggie Delight

Veggie Delight

$14.50

A medley of broccoli, carrot, onions, cabbage, and zucchini in a light delicate sauce garnished with bean sprouts.

Ginger & Mushrooms

Ginger & Mushrooms

$13.95

Fresh mushrooms, white onions, scallions, Zucchini and carrot in ginger sauce.

Cashew Nut

Cashew Nut

$14.50

Bell peppers,garlic,scallions and white onions,stir fried with cashew nuts in spicy pepper sauce.

Spicy Basil Leaves

Spicy Basil Leaves

$14.50

Green beans, fresh basil, bell peppers and a hot chili sauce.

Pad Prik

Pad Prik

$14.50

Bell peppers, onions and straw mushrooms in pepper sauce.

Masaman

Masaman

$15.50

Protein of your choice in massaman curry sauce with avocado, carrots and cashew nuts.

Panang

Panang

$14.95

Panang curry sautéed with coconut milk, green beans, bell peppers, carrots and basil.

Green Curry

Green Curry

$14.95

A hot green curry sauce served with bell peppers ,Chinese cabbage,green bean,zucchini,asparagus and fresh Thai Basil.

Thai Emerald Chicken

Thai Emerald Chicken

$15.50

Golden fried chicken, stir fried with onion, bell pepper with sweet spicy Thai sauce.

Nori Cat Fish

Nori Cat Fish

$19.95

3 Boneless catfish fillets, fried tender and served with Thai ginger soy sauce.

Three Flavour Fish

Three Flavour Fish

$25.50

Red snapper fillets, fried tender and served with ground chicken, shrimp in Nori special sauce

Nom Tok Beef

Nom Tok Beef

$20.50

Grilled beef in a spicy mixture, basil leaves, rice powder and red onion with fresh cabbage.

Roasted Garlic Shrimp And Scallops

Roasted Garlic Shrimp And Scallops

$27.95

A spicy chili, roasted garlic and scallion sauce with fresh asparagus over fresh shrimp and scallops.

Ka Proud Lamb

Ka Proud Lamb

$28.50

Fresh lamb rack split into chops char grilled and seasoned with a basil mushrooms and bell peppers.

Red Curry

$15.50

Yellow Curry

$15.50

Side Orders

Brown Rice

$3.50

French Fries

$3.75

Fried Rice

$4.75

Hibachi fried rice

$4.75

Jasmine Rice

$2.75

Large Ginger Dressing

$15.50

Large Jasmine Rice

$6.75

Medium Ginger Dressing

$8.50

Plain Thin Noodle

$4.25

Plain Wide Noodle

$4.25

Small Ginger Dressing

$4.75

Sticky Rice

$3.75

Sushi Rice

$3.75

To Go EEL Sauce

$0.75

To Go Shrimp sc

$0.75

To Go Spicy Mayo

$0.75

To go Nori sc

$0.75

To Go spicy Mango sc

$0.75

To go Yumyum sc

$0.75

To go Ginger dressing

$0.75

To go Ponzu sc

$0.75

Side brown sauce

$4.75

Side curry sauce

$6.95

To go Spring Roll sc

$0.75

To go Teriyaki sc

$0.75

To go Chili Paste

$0.75

To go Chili Flake

$0.75

Kids Menu

Kids Shrimp Tempura

$7.50

Kids Chicken Tempura

$6.95

Dessert

Cheese Cake Tempura

$6.95

Black Rice Pudding

$7.95
"Ants Nest" Caramel cake a la Mode

"Ants Nest" Caramel cake a la Mode

$7.95

Tempura ice cream

$6.95

Popsicle

$4.00

Indo Food

Ayam Penyet / Smashed fried spring chicken w/ hot chilli sc

Ayam Penyet / Smashed fried spring chicken w/ hot chilli sc

$14.95
Beef Rendang / Indonesian Beef stew

Beef Rendang / Indonesian Beef stew

$18.95
Ikan Balado / Fried whole fish w/ garlic pepper sc

Ikan Balado / Fried whole fish w/ garlic pepper sc

$25.00

Mie Goreng / Indonesian fried Noodle

$13.50

Nasi Goreng / Indonesian fried Rice

$13.50
Sate Kambing / Lamb satay

Sate Kambing / Lamb satay

$18.95

Nigiri/Sashimi

Maguro / Bluefin Tuna - Sashimi

$7.50

Hamachi / Yellow Tail - Sashimi

$7.50

Sake / Salmon - Sashimi

$6.75

Tako / Octopus - Sashimi

$6.75

Ebi / Shrimp - Sashimi

$5.75

Ika / Squid- Sashimi

$5.75

Tamago / Egg Omelette- Sashimi

$5.50

Unagi / Eel- Sashimi

$6.75

Amaebi / Sweet Shrimp- Sashimi

$13.50

Hokkigai / Surf Clam- Sashimi

$6.50

Kani / Crab Stick- Sashimi

$5.75

Tobiko / Flying Fish Roe- Sashimi

$5.75

Ikura / Salmon Roe- Sashimi

$6.75

Masago / Smelt Roe- Sashimi

$5.50

Kunsei / Smoked salmon Sashimi

$7.50

Maguro / Bluefin Tuna Nigiri

$7.50

Hamachi / Yellow Tail Nigiri

$7.50

Sake / Salmon Nigiri

$7.50

Tako / Octopus Nigiri

$6.75

Ebi / Shrimp Nigiri

$5.75

Ika / Squid Nigiri

$5.75

Tamago / Egg Omelette Nigiri

$5.50

Unagi / Eel Nigiri

$6.75

Amaebi / Sweet Shrimp Nigiri

$13.50

Hokkigae / Surf Clam Nigiri

$6.50

Kani / Crab Stick Nigiri

$5.75

Tobiko / Flying Fish Roe Nigiri

$5.75

Ikura / Salmon Roe Nigiri

$6.75

Masago / Smelt Roe Nigiri

$5.50

Kunsei / Smoked salmon Nigiri

$7.50

Nori Signature

7 Angel Roll

$18.95

Albacore, shrimp tempura, crab stix, cucumber, salmon, tuna, yellow tail, izumidai, with Nori & eel sauce.

Ahi Roll

Ahi Roll

$18.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, snow crab, top with seared tuna, jalapeño sriracha, scallion, spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Cozy Roll

$19.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, top snow crab, tuna, salmon, yellow tail, Nori sauce, eel sauce, yumyum sauce, tempura flakes, red tobiko, scallion.

Holland Roll

$18.95

Spicy yellow tail, avocado, scallion, tempura flakes, top with salmon tuna, avocado, jalapeño, ponzu sauce, eel sauce, sriracha, and lemon lime zest.

Norito- Nori Sushi Burito

Norito- Nori Sushi Burito

$14.95

Tuna, snow crab, avocado, masago and wakame with poké sauce.

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$15.95

Tuna, salmon, crab stix, wakame, edamame, cucumber, avocado.

Summit Roll

Summit Roll

$19.50

Tuna, salmon, smoked salmon and cream cheese, top with spicy tuna, avocado, eel sauce, Nori sauce, wasabi mayo, tempura flakes, masago, scallion.

Volcano Deluxe Roll

Volcano Deluxe Roll

$19.95

Shrimp tempura,tuna,wakame,cream cheese top with avocado and baked shrimp,kani,tai , spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Nori Sushi Specialties

Amazon Roll

$14.95

Tempura crab, cream cheese top with eel & avocado with eel sauce.

Big Steak Nori Roll

$15.50

American favorite burger roll) Steak, bacon, onion ring, white cheese, jalapeno, deep fried with spicy mayo.

Blazer Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese top, avocado with spicy mango sauce.

Crab Angel Roll

$15.50

Snow crab, crab stix, cream cheese, deep fried with eel sauce & spicy mayo.

Crazy Cajun Roll

$18.50

Spicy crawfish, cream cheese, avocado, jalapeño, deep fried top with ell sauce, sriracha & tobiko.

Crunch Crunch

$12.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado top with tempura flake & masago.

Double Trouble

$17.95

Spicy salmon, tempura flakes, avocado, scallion, top with seared Salmon, Japanese mayo, sriracha, ikura.

El Coyote

$15.50

Spicy tuna,tempura flakes, cucumber, jalapeño, scallion top with tuna, salmon, sriracha, eel sauce, lemon zest, tobiko.

Forty7

$15.50

Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, top with tuna, ebi, with Nori & eel sauce.

Godzilla Roll

$15.50

Shrimp, crab stick, eel, avocado, cream cheese cucumber, deep fried with eel sauce & spicy mango sauce.

Hawaii Roll

$14.95

Salmon, Tuna, Mango top with avocado and shrimp with spicy mango & eel sauce.

Mango Roll

$14.95

Shrimp tempura, snow crab, mango, cucumber top with shrimp, avocado, with Nori & eel sauce.

Miami Heat

$15.50

Spicy tuna, jalapeño, crab stick, cream cheese, deep fried top with Nori & eel sauce

Moana Roll

$15.50

Salmon, crab, cream cheese, avocado, deep fried, top with eel sauce, spicy mayo, & spicy sauce on the side.

Mr Krabby

$17.50

Soft shell crab, cream cheese, avocado top with spicy crab, eel sauce.

Naruto Roll

$14.95

Salmon,Avocado,Crab stix,Masago,Scallion wrapped with Cucumber with Ponzu Sauce

Nori Crispy Spicy Tuna

$13.95

Crispy rice cake, spicy tuna, avocado, jalapeno with eel sauce.

Nori Roll

Nori Roll

$14.50

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, top with snow crab and coconut flake with eel sauce & spicy mayo.

Rock And Roll

$14.50

Eel, cream cheese, avocado top with smoked salmon with eel sauce

Roll Tide Roll

Roll Tide Roll

$13.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese top with tuna with eel sauce & spicy mayo.

Sexy Roll

$15.50

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, top with crab stick, spicy tuna, with both Nori & eel sauce.

Summer Road Trip

$14.95

Tuna, Crab, mango, cucumber, top with salmon, orange, ponzu sauce, eel sauce, sriracha, & scallion.

Summer Roll

$14.50

Shrimp tempura, crab tempura, avocado inside, wrapped with soy paper, & spicy mayo on top

Super Crunch

$12.95

Smoked salmon, tempura, masago with eel sauce.

Super Crunch Delux

$14.95

Tempura flake, masago top with smoked salmon, avocado & shrimp with eel sauce.

Super Tuna Crunch

$15.50

Spicy tuna, tempura flakes, scallion, avocado, top with tuna, spicy mayo, & eel sauce.

Sweet Heart Roll

$13.95

Smoked salmon, eel, crab, deep fried with wasabi mayo & eel sauce.