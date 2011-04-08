Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nori

3208 Guadalupe Street STE B

Austin, TX 78705

Popular Items

Volcano
Gyoza
Dragon Roll

Chilled Dishes

Kimchi

$5.00

Napa cabbage, carrot, spring onion and chili

Yuzu Greens

$12.00

Hydroponic greens, orange segments, tosaka, shredded green cabbage, tsukemono cucumber, cherry tomato, Yuzu dressing and lotus crisp

Appetizers

Miso

$4.00

Negi, Tofu, Shiitake

Edamame

$5.00

Sel Gris

Edamame Spicy

$6.00

Fired with chili sauce

Tatume Squash

$11.00

Lemon corn aioli with ume, shiso microgreens, chili flakes, ginger, shiso salt

Tempura

$10.00

Bok Choy, Potato, Zucchini, Carrot, Red Bell Pepper, Sweet Onion

Beet Fries

$9.00

Yuzu Aioli, Habanero Salt and Togarashi

Shishito pepper

$9.00

Blistered peppers with nikiri

Gyoza

$11.00

Impossible meat, cabbage, onion, carrot, Ponzu, Negi, Chili Oil, Garlic Crunch

Seaweed

$10.00Out of stock

Signature Rolls

California Roll

$13.00

Avocado, cucumber, "crab salad", sesame seeds

Volcano

$14.00

Deep fried roll, spinach, avocado, sweet potato. On top: spicy mayo, sweet soy sauce, chili sauce, Caviart and tempura onion

Hearts of Palm

$18.00

Tempura hearts of palm, avocado, bibb lettuce. On top: tomato, Caviart, microgreens, spicy mayo and chili sauce

Rainbow Roll

$17.00

Heart of palm surimi mix, avocado, cucumber: On top: avocado, mango, tomato

Manhattan Roll

$18.00

Just Egg tamago, smoked carrot, avocado and cream cheese. On top: mango, tempura garlic and spicy mayo

Spider Roll

$12.00

Tempura beech mushroom, gobo, cucumber, sprouts, yanagi

Dragon Roll

$16.00

Tempura asparagus, nasu japanese eggplant, cucumber. On top: avocado, sweet soy sauce, sesame seeds, microgreens

Creamy Crunchy

$15.00

Deep fried roll, cream cheese, grilled asparagus, grilled red pepper, daikon and shiitake

Good Catch Tuna

$16.00

Spicy Good Catch Tuna mix, cucumber. On top: mango and kimchi sauce

Shiitake Roll

$22.00

Roasted Shiitake mix, tempura scallion crunch. On Top: zucchini, miso caramel sauce, leek fries and shiitake

Golden Lady

$18.00

Nigiri

Nigiri sample

$17.00

Contains one of each: Shiitake - Marinated shiitake, chili oil, garlic crunch Cucumber - Amazu, shiso, goma, sel gris Avocado - Ume, shiso micro, goma Tofu - Tosa, negi, shoga,goma, Tomato - Tosa, spicy mayo, caviart Tamago - Just egg omelet, pickled cranberry on top

Grill

Okra

$6.50Out of stock

Habanero salt, shiraga negi and tare

Red Cabbage

$6.00

Negi, Tare, Arare

Meatball

$8.50

Impossible Meat, Mustard, togarashi, negi, tare

Shiitake Onigiri

$8.00

Rice Ball with Shiitake, Nikiri, negi and ginger fry

Mains

Yakisoba

$18.00

Noodles, cabbage, scallion, shiitake, negi, carrot, locally grown mushrooms

Japanese Curry

$18.00

Jazmin rice, cabbage, carrot, daikon, scallion, curry sauce

Ramen

Ginger Miso Ramen

$20.00

Ramen noodles, ginger miso broth. baked tofu, shiitake, wakame, shoga ginger, kazami nori, corn, broccolini, scallion

Creamy Spicy Ramen

$20.00

Ramen noodles, spicy creamy broth, baked tofu, shiitake, wakame, shoga gigner, kazami nori, corn, broccolini, scallion

Shiitake Ramen

$20.00

Desserts

Molten Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Chocolate molten lava cake, ginger strawberry puree

Peanut Butter Whisky Shake

$15.00

Screwball Bourbon, NadaMoo vanilla ice cream, chocolate ganache and candied peanuts

Non-alcoholic Peanut Butter Shake

$13.00

NadaMoo vanilla ice cream, chocolate ganache and candied peanuts

Classic Rolls

Avocado Roll

$11.00

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$11.00

Avocado Sweet potato Roll

$11.00

Sweet potato Roll

$11.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Plant-based Japanese Cuisine

Location

3208 Guadalupe Street STE B, Austin, TX 78705

