Italian
Pizza

Norma Gastronomia Siciliana

review star

No reviews yet

438 3rd Ave

New York, NY 10016

Popular Items

Pizza Margherita
Rucola e Parmigiano
Pizza Prosciutto & Rucola

PICCOLI PIATTI

Olive “Cunsate”

Olive “Cunsate”

$6.00

Mix marinated olives, garlic, oregano, celery, parsley

Panelle

Panelle

$9.00

Fried chickpea & agli-oli’ sauce

Bruschetta classica

Bruschetta classica

$10.00

Roasted bread, garlic, extra v. olive oil, tomato, basil

Burrata

Burrata

$18.00

Bread, imported burrata, arugula, olive oil

Carciofo ripieno

Carciofo ripieno

$18.00

Whole artichoke stuffed with bread crumbs, parmesan, garlic, parsley

Timballo Melanzane

Timballo Melanzane

$19.00

Eggplant parmigiana timbale with mozzarella and Parmigiano, basil, tomato sauce

Polpette di vitello

Polpette di vitello

$17.00

Organic veal meat-ball, tomato sauce, melted provolone cheese

Involtini alla siciliana

Involtini alla siciliana

$19.00

Roasted pork loin rolled with mix cured meat and smoked mozzarella

Involtini di Melanzane

Involtini di Melanzane

$16.00

Baked eggplant “rollatini”stuffed with bread crumbs, Racine, pine nuts, anchovies and smoked provolone cheese

Carpaccio di Bresaola

Carpaccio di Bresaola

$16.00

Cured beef, lemon, arugula, shaved parmesan, extra vergin olive oil

Carpaccio di Polipo

Carpaccio di Polipo

$21.00

Mediterranean octopus carpaccio, with orange, fennel, moroccan olives salad and “salmoriglio” sauce

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$18.00

Buffalo mozzarella, tomato and basil

Caponata

Caponata

$11.00

Eggplant, celery, green olives, capers, onions and tomato in sweet and savor, crostini bread

INSALATE

Insalata Pantesca

Insalata Pantesca

$18.00

Olive oil cured fatty tuna filet in extra v. olive oil, green beans, cherry tomato, capers, potato, Nocellara olives, red onions, celery, oregano, white wine vinaigrette

Frutta Secca e Gorgonzola

Frutta Secca e Gorgonzola

$16.00

Mixed salad, tomatoes, roasted peppers, gorgonzola cheese, mixed dried fruit, walnuts, balsamic dressing

Rucola e Parmigiano

Rucola e Parmigiano

$14.00

Arugula, pear, caramelized walnuts, shaved Parmigiano, balsamic vinegar

PASTE ASCIUTTE

Busiate al pesto Trapanese

Busiate al pesto Trapanese

$22.00

Our imported from Trapani “Busiate Campo" pasta with“Trapanese” pesto: fresh tomato, organic basil, Sicilian garlic, Sicilian’s almond, “Nocellara” extra v. olive oil

Pasta alla Norma

Pasta alla Norma

$20.00

Gragnano’s paccheri with fresh tomato and garlic sauce, basil, eggplant, pecorino & ricotta salata cheese

Trenette al pomodoro

Trenette al pomodoro

$19.00

Home made spaghetti with fresh tomato, garlic, basil, parmigiano cheese

Fettuccine Funghi Porcini

Fettuccine Funghi Porcini

$26.00

Home made fettuccine with sautéed fresh imported porcini

Tagliolini Lamb

Tagliolini Lamb

$21.00

Home made spaghetti with braised lamb, served with crambled goat cheese

Gnocchi Bolognese

Gnocchi Bolognese

$18.00

Home made potato “Gnocchi” with pork and beef ragout

Couscous con pesce

Couscous con pesce

$29.00

Sicilian organic durum semola slowly steamed, and Sicilian fish broth, with: Branzino, cod, calamari, mussels ; cinnamon, tomato, almonds, parsley, flavored

ARANCINE

Arancina Norma

Arancina Norma

$15.00

Tomato rice ball stuffed with eggplant, mozzarella, basil, served over ricotta sauce

Arancina Ragu’

Arancina Ragu’

$15.00

Saffron rice ball stuffed with “Bolognese meat sauce”, green peas, mozzarella, served over tomato sauce

Arancina Al Burro

Arancina Al Burro

$15.00

Saffron rice ball stuffed with Italian prosciutto cotto, mozzarella, béchamel sauce

Arancina Nero Seppia

Arancina Nero Seppia

$15.00

Squid ink risotto rice ball filled w/ spicy shrimp & tomato ragu’

PASTE AL FORNO

Anelletti Siciliani

Anelletti Siciliani

$28.00

“Ring”shaped pasta baked in wood oven, with beef ragù, green peas, eggplant, basil, Italian ham and pecorino cheese

Pasta con Sarde a Timballo

Pasta con Sarde a Timballo

$27.00

Durum flour “Spaghetti Setaro”, fresh Portuguese sardine, wild fennel, pine nuts, racine, saffron

Lasagna Palermitana

Lasagna Palermitana

$26.00

Wide, flat-shaped pasta with, meat ragù, pork sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella, light béchamel

CABBUCI

Cabbucio Cunzato

Cabbucio Cunzato

$19.00

In vine tomatoes, anchovies, primo sale oregano, moroccan olives

Cabbucio Caprese

Cabbucio Caprese

$19.00

Tomato, mozzarella, basil, prosciutto di parma, rucola, spicy mayo

Cabbucio Porchetta

Cabbucio Porchetta

$20.00

Our roasted porchetta, arugula, provolone cheese, spicy mayo

Cabbucio Mufoletta

Cabbucio Mufoletta

$21.00

Italian prosciutto cotto, soppressata, mortadella, cured eggplant, green olive & dry tomato pate’, roasted peppers, provolone cheese

PIZZE

Pizza Norma

Pizza Norma

$19.00

Tomato, mozzarella, basil, eggplant, ricotta salata cheese

Pizza Rianata

Pizza Rianata

$18.00

Fresh candy tomatoes, anchovies, garlic, parsley, pecorino cheese, oregano

Pizza Margherita

Pizza Margherita

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Pizza Regina con bufala

Pizza Regina con bufala

$22.00

Tomato sauce, bufalo mozzarella, cherry tomato, basil

Pizza Napoletana

Pizza Napoletana

$19.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, anchovies, oregano

Pizza Capricciosa

Pizza Capricciosa

$26.00

Fresh candy tomatoes, mozzarella, ham, mushrooms, artichoke hearts moroccan olives, parsley

Pizza Ortolana

Pizza Ortolana

$18.00

Eggplants, mozzarella, roasted peppers, zucchini, mushrooms

Pizza Cotto & funghi

Pizza Cotto & funghi

$21.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, Italian prosciutto cotto

Pizza Prosciutto & Rucola

Pizza Prosciutto & Rucola

$26.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, shaved Parmigiano, arugula, Prosciutto di Parma 36 months aged

Pizza Funghi & Porchetta

Pizza Funghi & Porchetta

$28.00

Our roasted porchetta, mozzarella, mix sautéed mushroom, provolone cheese, red onions

Pizza 4 Formaggi

Pizza 4 Formaggi

$19.00

Mozzarella, gorgonzola, ricotta, stracchino cheese, basil

Pizza Carrettiera

Pizza Carrettiera

$20.00

Our made sausage, mozzarella, broccoli rabe

Pizza Diavola

Pizza Diavola

$22.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Calabrese ‘Nduja, spicy salami, black olives, parsley

Pizza Tonno

Pizza Tonno

$23.00

Cherry tomatoes, mozzarella ,olive oil cured tuna, onions, cappers, black olives, parsley, oregano

Pizza Mortadella

Pizza Mortadella

$24.00

Mortadella, mozzarella, pistachio & arugula pesto, stracciatella

Pizza Bresaola

Pizza Bresaola

$22.00

Cherry tomatoes, arugula, bresaola, stracciatella cheese

Pizza Porcini

Pizza Porcini

$27.00

Fresh Italian porcini mushrooms, mozzarella, Caciocavallo Ragusano, lardo di Colonnata, red onions, truffle oil

DESSERT

Cannoli Siciliani

Cannoli Siciliani

$8.00

Small cannoli stuffed with sheep milk ricotta and pistacchio

Cassatella con Ricotta

Cassatella con Ricotta

$9.00Out of stock

Deep fried sweet “ravioli” stuffed w/ricotta cheese & chocolate

Cassatina Siciliana

Cassatina Siciliana

$9.00

Traditional little cake made with soft ricotta cheese, marzapane, candy fruit

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

Light ladyfinger infused with coffee, layered with mascarpone and topped with powdered cocoa

Torta Cioccolato Senza Farina

Torta Cioccolato Senza Farina

$9.00

Flowerless chocolate cake, whipped cream

Torta della Nonna

Torta della Nonna

$9.00

Shortcrust cake, stuffed with lemon creme and covered with toasted almonds and pine nuts

Vini Rossi - Bottiglia

BTL , Sedara, DonnaFugata Nero D'Avola

$58.00

BTL Tornatore, Etna Rosso

$59.00

BTL Feudo Montoni, Perricone "Core"

$60.00

BTL Barone di Villagrande, Etna Rosso

$62.00

BTL Planeta "Mamertino"

$59.00

Graci "Arcuria Sopra il Pozzo"

$250.00

BTL Nero D'Avola Baglio di Serramarocco

$75.00

Vini Bianchi e Rosati - Bottiglia

Bottle Purato, Rose'

$45.00

BTL Feudi Branciforti, Grillo

$46.00

Bottle Benede' Alessandro di Camporeale, Catarratto

$47.00

Bottle Alessandro di Camporeale, Mandranova, Grillo

$49.00

BTL Barone di Villagrande Etna Rose'

$49.00

Bottle Catarratto Del Masso Feudo Montoni

$62.00

Bottle Tornatore, Etna Bianco

$54.00

Bottle Etna Rosato Terre Nere

$53.00

BTL COS "Rami" Grecanico e Inolia

$70.00

BTL Murgo Etna Bianco

$58.00

BTL Zibibbo 100% Quojane Serramarrocco

$58.00

BTL GRILLO DEL BARONE SERRAMARROCCO

$54.00

Birre

Peroni

$8.00

Menabrea Bionda

$9.00

Menabrea Amber

$9.00

Moretti Bionda

$9.00

Dolomiti Pils

$9.00

Dolomiti Rossa

$9.00

Bevande

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

San Pellegrino Limonata

$4.00

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$4.00

Chinotto

$4.00

Acqua

San Pellegrino - 0.5 Liter

$6.00

San Pellegrino - 1 Liter

$9.00

Acqua Panna - 0.5 Liter

$6.00

Acqua Panna - 1 Liter

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

438 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10016

Directions

