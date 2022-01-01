Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Steakhouses
Sandwiches

Norman Quack's Chophouse Stillwater

No reviews yet

1400 W Frontage Rd

Stillwater, MN 55082

Popular Items

Full Rack Ribs
Plain Jane Burger
Chophouse Cheese Curds

Appetizers

Chophouse Cheese Curds

$9.99

Norm's beer batter, Wisconsin cheese and a deep fryer equals "Heaven in a Basket". Sides: Ranch

Pontoon Skins

$11.99

Nobody has bigger Idaho bakers, so we have the BIGGEST skins! Classic cheese, bacon, & chives. Sides: Sour Cream

Tender Bones Rib App

$14.99

About a handful of the tenderest, juiciest, fall-off-the-boniest BBQ pork ribs you'll ever have. Served on a bed of house fries.

Tips & Toms

$16.99

Hand cut, always choice tenderloin tips seared rare with our peppercorn crust and served with roasted roma tomatoes, chunks of bleu cheese and chives. (Can only be cooked rare).

Teaser Sampler

Teaser Sampler

$18.99

A tantalizing house favorite. Tease your taste buds with a fair share of our homemade flour tortilla chips & pepperjack queso, giant traditional potato skins, onion rings, a couple of bones & chicken quack tenders. (no substitutions) Sides: Sour Cream Honey Mustard

Onion Rings App

Onion Rings App

$10.99

The most jumbo yellow onions available for pure Quackitizer pleasure!

Coconut Shrimp App

$11.99

Cajun spiced jumbo shrimp rolled in flaky coconut and fried to yummy perfection with pineapple chunks.

Mixed Bag Sampler

$18.99

Ridiculous array of quackitizer flavor. A handful of plain tote road wings, a couple of jumbo coconut shrimp and traditional pontoon skins plus a generous portion of buffalo style tender bites and garlic alfredo toast. (no substitutions) Sides: Sour Cream BBQ Blue Cheese Dressing

Puddle Duck Bites

$12.99

Just like the wings without the bones! Juicy hand battered chicken tenders served bite sized. Tossed in your choice of Quack honey BBQ, sweet & spicy red chili sauce or hot Louisiana style buffalo. Served on a bed of seasoned shoestring fries. Sides: Blue cheese dressing

Chicken Tender App

$14.99

Possibly the world's purest Quackitizer! Fresh chicken tenders hand dipped & fried golden brown. Served on a bed of seasoned shoestring fries. Sides: Sauce of choice *Note: Choosing Buffalo Sauce will mean a side of buffalo sauce for dipping. Adding Buffalo Style will have the tenders TOSSED IN buffalo sauce.

Queso & Chips

$9.99

Our unique Minnesota blend of pepperjack & Philly cream cheese spiced with our zesty pico de gallo. Served with homemade flour tortilla chips and topped with fresh chives!

Tote Road Wings

$11.99

Try a basket of crispy fried chicken wings. Tossed in your choice of Quack BBQ, sweet & spicy red chili sauce or hot Louisiana style buffalo. Sides: Celery and carrot sticks Blue cheese dressing

Burgers

Plain Jane Burger

$10.99

Plain Hamburger on Toasted Onion Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle

Country Bumpkin

Country Bumpkin

$14.99

Slathered in BBQ sauce, mayonnaise, sauteed onions, country sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, and topped with a couple colossal fried onion rings. On our toasted Onion Bun with lettuce, tomato, & pickle.

Big Fat Greek

$14.99

Burger juiciness peppered with green and black olives, banana peppers, pesto sauce and melted feta cheese on our toasted Onion Bun with lettuce, tomato, & pickle.

Loosey Goosey

Loosey Goosey

$14.99

Spiked with cayenne and cracked pepper, layered with coleslaw, spicy mayo, two cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and smothered with homemade pepperjack queso on Multigrain Sourdough Toast with pickle.

Patty's Melt

$14.99

Caramelized onion and cheddar cheese with your choice patty. A classic on Multigrain Sourdough Toast with pickle.

Blue Suede Shoes

$14.99

The King's favorite! Two thick strips of apple smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, dripping with homemade blue cheese dressing. "Hubba Hubba" on our toasted Onion Bun with lettuce, tomato * pickle. (Cannot be made without blue cheese dressing.)

Infamous Smokehead

$14.99

The ultimate smothered monster burger. Sauteed mushrooms and onion, sliced bacon, oozing with BBQ sauce and topped with both melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese. On our toasted Onion Bun with lettuce, tomato, & pickle.

Mushroom Burger

$14.99

An entire mountain of our specially seasoned sauteed mushrooms with a slice of mozzarella and a slice of Swiss on our toasted Onion Bun with lettuce, tomato, & pickle.

Four Cheesy

$14.99

Almost more cheese than meat! Smothered in melted cheddar, mozzarella, Swiss and pepperjack on our toasted Onion Bun with lettuce, tomato, & pickle.

Jalapeno + Cream Cheese Burger

$14.99

We heat this brute up with roasted jalapenos and cool it down with sweet Philly cream cheese. Yes this bad boy is hot! On our toasted Onion Bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, & a fried jalapeno.

Sandwiches

Big Dipper

$15.99

Forget what you think you know about this classic sandwich. Ours is real roasted prime rib, sliced thin, piled high on a fabulous toasted sourdough hoagie and smothered in mozzarella. Served au jus.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

It's huge, monstrous, gargantuan! Fresh, tender chicken hand-dipped, fried golden and then basted in Louisiana hot sauce and smothered with sliced bacon and melted cheddar cheese. On our toasted Onion Bun with lettuce, tomato, & pickle.

Chophouse BLT

$13.99

Norm spices up an old friend. Bacon, lettuce, tomato, matched with cheese and the heat of our homemade chipotle mayo. On our toasted multigrain sourdough.

Cuban Ciabatta

$14.99

Towering layers of sliced ham, tender prime pork, layered with pickles, spicy mustard, coleslaw and two melted cheeses on our toasted Ciabatta loaf.

Dagwood's Triple Play

Dagwood's Triple Play

$14.99

Three layers of cranberry wild rice bread piled high with turkey, ham, roast beef, bacon, mayo, cheddar, mozzarella and pep-jack cheese.

Dante's Revenge

$14.99

This is a chicken sandwich for the brave! Our moist juicy grilled chicken breast is sliced and covered with thinly shaved yellow onions, spicy mayo and pepperjack cheese on our toasted sourdough hoagie.

Monte Quackster

$14.99

Old school hand-battered & deep fried, three layer, scrumptious sandwich featuring smoked ham, turkey and two cheeses. Sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with a side of raspberry sauce.

Pork & Cheddar Sandwich

$14.99

Wafer thin sliced BBQ pork smothered with melted cheddar and topped with mounds of crispy fried sliced onions on a toasted sourdough hoagie.

Skinny Ribeye

$15.99

Really thin center-cut ribeye seasoned, seared and served medium under caramelized onions and melted cheddar. Served open face on cabin style toast (multigrain sourdough). Must be cooked medium.

Walleye Sandwich

$15.99

Minnesota's favorite son, hand breaded & fried to a crisp golden brown. Served on a toasted sourdough hoagie bun with homemade tartar sauce, lettuce, & tomato.

Entrees

Chophouse Chicken

$19.99

Overnight marinating and house seasoning guarantee you the best fresh chicken breasts. No skin, no bone, just lots of juicy grilled chicken. Your choice of plain BBQ, cajun, teriyaki or Jerk seasoning.

Love My Tenders Dinner

$21.99

Overnight marinating and house seasoning guarantee you the best fresh chicken breasts. No skin, no bone, just lots of juicy grilled chicken. Your choice of plain, BBQ, cajun, teriyaki or Jerk seasoning.

Peppercorn Ribeye

$32.99

Norm's absolute favorite cut! Combination of a big 12 oz juicy ribeye hand rubbed with fresh ground peppercorn is off the charts!

Filet Mignon

$38.99

Every time we cut these 8 oz filets and wrap them in bacon we're reminded how unbelievably tender they are. Clearly there is no substitute for aged USDA choice!

New Yorker

$38.99

14 oz. of hand tenderized aged juicy, very well marbled choice beef, cut strip style and grilled to beef-eater perfection!

7 oz Sirloin

$21.99

The perennial favorite of the Old Duck Hunters Association, In. (Inc. stand for incorrigible!) Our hand cut certified 7 oz sirloin steak.

Half Rack Ribs

$23.99

Ooh, are these babies good! Norm's Not-So-Famous, No-Contest Baby Back Pork ribs. The tenderest, juiciest, fall-off-the-boniest ribs ever made! Overnight-smoked and finished on the grill dripping in our sweet tangy BBQ sauce.

One Pork Chop

$22.99

**Available 3pm to close** Single center-cut, bone-in, prime roasted chops grilled to order. Get 'em plain, BBQ, teriyaki, cajun or Jerk.

Smothered Chopped Steak

$19.99

10 oz. of ground Choice Beef smothered in mushrooms, onions and mozzarella cheese! Real comfort food. Make it a Smothered Godfather by adding a creamy bed of fettuccini alfredo under your chopped steak for $3.59.

Full Rack Ribs

Full Rack Ribs

$29.99

Ooh, are these babies good! Norm's Not-So-Famous, No-Contest Baby Back Pork ribs. The tenderest, juiciest, fall-off-the-boniest ribs ever made! Overnight-smoked and finished on the grill dripping in our sweet tangy BBQ sauce.

Two Pork Chops

$29.99

**Available 3pm to close** Two center-cut, bone-in, prime roasted chops grilled to order. Get 'em plain, BBQ, teriyaki, cajun or Jerk.

Carnivore Sampler

Carnivore Sampler

$49.99

**Available after 3pm** Here is a one of a kind party sampling platter of our different cuts. Including a sirloin, ribeye (both cooked near medium), pork chop, BBQ ribs and grilled chicken breast. Served with BBQ sauce, au jus, horseradish and seasoned skinny fries. (No Substitutions)

Blackened Meat Treat

Blackened Meat Treat

$29.99

Sample a trio of our favorite blackened meats, dressed with our favorite sauces (chipotle mayo, teriyaki, BBQ). Choice beef tips (rare), fresh chicken breasts and flaky salmon filet. All seared on the ole' cast iron and kept company with three coconut fried shrimp. (no substitutions) Sides: Loaded smashed potatoes (no sour cream)

Quesadilla

$11.99

Giant toasted flour tortilla stuffed with onions, shrooms, black beans, tomatoes and oozing with cheese. Garnish of chipotle mayo and chives. Sides: Sour Cream Pico de gallo Salsa

Prime Rib Starter Cut

$26.99

**Available after 3 pm** Served au jus.

Prime Rib Hearty Cut

$32.99

**Available after 3 pm** Served au jus.

Prime Rib Signature Cut

$37.99

**Available after 3 pm** Served au jus.

One Walleye Dinner

$21.99

One filet, lightly breaded, without anything to mask their classic appeal. Minnesota's favorite fish!

Coconut Shrimp Dinner

$21.99

Not your Mama's fried shrimp. These jumbo babies have the sweetness of pineapple and flaked coconut and the zip & zang of New Orleans seasoning. You'll love 'em!

Salmon New Orleans

$21.99

A very generous filet of harmoniously sustainable Patagonia salmon. Basted with tangy Jerk BBq sauce and grilled to flaky perfection. Enjoy fresh and feel good about how your fish is raised.

Salmonitas

Salmonitas

$13.99

Not your everyday tacos! Warmed corn tortillas filled with cajun veggies and fresh blackened salmon, sided with cabbage, black beans, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese.

Salad & Soup

Spinach Tips & Toms Salad

$17.99

Drop dead gorgeous portion of peppercorn crusted beef tenderloin cooked rare and combined with roasted tomatoes, fresh red onion, and sliced mushrooms on a fresh bed of spinach with apple smoked bacon bits and blue cheese crumbles. (Steak tips must be cooked rare)

Pacific Rim Salad

Pacific Rim Salad

$16.99

Gorgeous blend of spinach and greens featuring fresh chicken and vegetables sauteed in spicy peanut sauce, guarded by a kabob of coconut shrimp and sprinkled with chopped cashews.

Classic Caesar

$10.99

Our already delicious hears of Romaine, Caesar dressing & fresh shredded Parmesan topped with fresh grilled chicken breast and homemade croutons.

Quack Tender Salad

$14.99

Fresh greens and chopped vegetables mixed with shredded cheese and topped with hot, delicious chicken tenders. *Note: Choosing Buffalo Style will have the tenders TOSSED IN buffalo sauce.*

Fajita Salad

$14.99

Always fresh & grilled to order. Southwest seasoned chicken, seared fajita style vegetables, homemade pico de gallo and salsa, served up in a fried flour tortilla shell.

House Salad

$3.99

Side salad of tossed greens, Roma tomatoes, Bermuda onion, sliced cucumber, black olive and our own house dressing.

Bowl Potato Soup

$4.99

Started with baked Idahos and finished with bacon, cheese and chives.

Bowl Day Soup

$4.99

Homemade as always! Please call to find out what flavor we're serving up today!

Bowl Ike Stew

$5.99

A Quack's family tradition! Hunting shack stew made with chunks of prime rib and roasted vegetables in a hearty beef gravy-style broth.

Cup Potato Soup

$3.99

Started with baked Idahos and finished with bacon, cheese and chives.

Cup Day Soup

$3.99

Homemade as always! Please call to find out what flavor we're serving up today!

Soup & Salad

$9.99

Bowl of homemade soup (creamy potato or soup of the day) and a side House salad or upgrade to a side Caesar salad.

Stew & Salad

$9.99

Bowl of Red Ike Stew and a side House salad or upgrade to a side Caesar salad.

Pasta & Stuffed Spuds

Chicken Alfredo

$19.99

Garlic chicken pan seared to order and tossed in our light alfredo sauce and set on a bed of tender fettucini.

Pesto Primavera

$15.99

Almost an entire garden of fresh vegetables lovingly blended with our roasted pesto sauce and Quack's fettuccine.

Fajita Chicken Spud

$12.99

Stuffed Idaho baked potato featuring southwest chicken, red & green peppers, onions, tomatoes and beans topped with lots of queso cheese and chives. Like a giant potato burrito!

Chicken Alfredo Spud

$12.99

Perfect combo of juicy chicken, creamy alfredo, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and fresh grated Parmesan cheese stuffed onto a full Idaho baked potato.

Stew Spud

$12.99

The heartiest spud of them all! One of our big baked potatoes smothered with a ladle of our hearty Red Ike beef stew.

Veggie Spud

$12.99

Giant stuffed baked potato featuring tomatoes, broccoli, peppers, onions, carrots, mushrooms and garlic butter. Drizzled with Ranch dressing.

Kids

Kids Cheesy Dilla

$7.99

Flour tortilla packed with melted cheese.

Lil Alfredo

$9.99

Everyone's favorite fettuccine alfredo!

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Choose from our multigrain sourdough or white bread.

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.99

Just like a carnival dog, but really mini!

Lil Nuggets

$9.99

Bite size pieces of chicken tenders battered & fried golden.

Fried Mac n Cheese

$9.99

Deep fried mac-n-cheese wedges. Familiar flavor in a fun new, bite-sized style!

Lil Tenders

$11.99

Two juicy tender fried chicken tenders.

Lil Biggie Burger

$9.99

Our big old 1/3 pound grilled hamburger. Untoasted White Bun. No Cali Set.

Lil Nachos

$7.99

Flour tortilla chips topped with our homemade super smooth queso sauce. Add chicken bites or ground beef for $1.99

Lil Fried Wings

$11.99

5 Crispy fried wings & drummies with your choice of sauce on the side.

Kid Ribs

$11.99

A kid sized portion of our tenderest, juiciest, fall off the boniest BBQ pork ribs.

Lil Wally

$11.99

Very lightly breaded and golden fried walleye!

Desserts Online

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

New York style, this cake features a graham cracker crust - the best ever! Plain, raspberry or rich turtle style topping available. (image shows turtle style option)

Chocolate Tower

Chocolate Tower

$13.99

Your plate runneth over with this unbelievable tower of four different types of chocolate-layered cake. Its rich, its massive and a real party pleaser!

Key Lime Pie

$8.99

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00

Sides Online

Side Mushrooms

$3.49

Side Onions

$3.99

Side Baked Potato

$3.99

Side Veggies

$2.99

Side Skinny Fries

$3.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Side Pineapple

$1.99

Side Coleslaw

$2.99

Side Kettle Chips

$3.99

Side Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

Side Smashed Potatoes

$2.99

Add Dressing/Sauce Online

Side Waffle Fries

$3.99

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Norman Quack's is a family owned and operated discount chophouse. Normans boasts an expansive menu with something for everyone (even the kids menu has almost 20 choices)!! All food is fresh and made from scratch. PLEASE NOTE: If you do not see an option to modify an item how you would like on the online ordering platform, please call the restaurant to place your order and we would be happy to assist live and in stereo! (651) 342-0446 or (651) 342-0426 **Allergy Information** Please understand that while we will do our level best to accommodate noted allergies, our kitchen has no allergen-specific cooking equipment and we cannot guarantee any allergen-free food. Please assess your own risk. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

1400 W Frontage Rd, Stillwater, MN 55082

