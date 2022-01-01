- Home
- /
- Forest Lake
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Norman Quacks Chophouse - Forest Lake
Norman Quacks Chophouse Forest Lake
No reviews yet
843 W Broadway Ave
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Chophouse Cheese Curds
Norm's beer batter, Wisconsin cheese and a deep fryer equals "Heaven in a Basket". Sides: Ranch
Traditional Pontoon Skins Online
Nobody has bigger Idaho bakers, so we have the BIGGEST skins! Classic cheese, bacon, & chives. Sides: Sour Cream
Tender Bones Rib App Online
About a handful of the tenderest, juiciest, fall-off-the-boniest BBQ pork ribs you'll ever have. Served on a bed of house fries.
Tips & Toms Online
Hand cut, always choice tenderloin tips seared rare with our peppercorn crust and served with roasted roma tomatoes, chunks of bleu cheese and chives. (Can only be cooked rare).
Teaser Sampler Online
A tantalizing house favorite. Tease your taste buds with a fair share of our homemade flour tortilla chips & pepperjack queso, giant traditional potato skins, onion rings, a couple of bones & chicken quack tenders. (no substitutions) Sides: Sour Cream Honey Mustard
Onion Rings App Online
The most jumbo yellow onions available for pure Quackitizer pleasure!
Coconut Shrimp App Online
Cajun spiced jumbo shrimp rolled in flaky coconut and fried to yummy perfection with pineapple chunks.
Mixed Bag Sampler Online
Ridiculous array of quackitizer flavor. A handful of plain tote road wings, a couple of jumbo coconut shrimp and traditional pontoon skins plus a generous portion of buffalo style tender bites and garlic alfredo toast. (no substitutions) Sides: Sour Cream BBQ Blue Cheese Dressing
Puddle Duck Bites Online
Just like the wings without the bones! Juicy hand battered chicken tenders served bite sized. Tossed in your choice of Quack honey BBQ, sweet & spicy red chili sauce or hot Louisiana style buffalo. Served on a bed of seasoned shoestring fries. Sides: Blue cheese dressing
Chicken Tender App Online
Possibly the world's purest Quackitizer! Fresh chicken tenders hand dipped & fried golden brown. Served on a bed of seasoned shoestring fries. Sides: Sauce of choice *Note: Choosing Buffalo Sauce will mean a side of buffalo sauce for dipping. Adding Buffalo Style will have the tenders TOSSED IN buffalo sauce.
Queso & Chips Online
Our unique Minnesota blend of pepperjack & Philly cream cheese spiced with our zesty pico de gallo. Served with homemade flour tortilla chips and topped with fresh chives!
Tote Road Wings Online
Try a basket of crispy fried chicken wings. Tossed in your choice of Quack BBQ, sweet & spicy red chili sauce or hot Louisiana style buffalo. Sides: Celery and carrot sticks Blue cheese dressing
Burgers
Plain Jane Burger Online
Plain Hamburger on Toasted Onion Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle
Country Bumpkin Online
Slathered in BBQ sauce, mayonnaise, sauteed onions, country sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, and topped with a couple colossal fried onion rings. On our toasted Onion Bun with lettuce, tomato, & pickle.
Big Fat Greek Online
Burger juiciness peppered with green and black olives, banana peppers, pesto sauce and melted feta cheese on our toasted Onion Bun with lettuce, tomato, & pickle.
Loosey Goosey Online
Spiked with cayenne and cracked pepper, layered with coleslaw, spicy mayo, two cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and smothered with homemade pepperjack queso on Multigrain Sourdough Toast with pickle.
Patty's Melt Online
Caramelized onion and cheddar cheese with your choice patty. A classic on Multigrain Sourdough Toast with pickle.
Blue Suede Shoes Online
The King's favorite! Two thick strips of apple smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, dripping with homemade blue cheese dressing. "Hubba Hubba" on our toasted Onion Bun with lettuce, tomato * pickle. (Cannot be made without blue cheese dressing.)
Infamous Smokehead
The ultimate smothered monster burger. Sauteed mushrooms and onion, sliced bacon, oozing with BBQ sauce and topped with both melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese. On our toasted Onion Bun with lettuce, tomato, & pickle.
Mushroom Burger Online
An entire mountain of our specially seasoned sauteed mushrooms with a slice of mozzarella and a slice of Swiss on our toasted Onion Bun with lettuce, tomato, & pickle.
Four Cheesy Online
Almost more cheese than meat! Smothered in melted cheddar, mozzarella, Swiss and pepperjack on our toasted Onion Bun with lettuce, tomato, & pickle.
Jalapeno + Cream Cheese Burger Online
We heat this brute up with roasted jalapenos and cool it down with sweet Philly cream cheese. Yes this bad boy is hot! On our toasted Onion Bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, & a fried jalapeno.
Sandwiches
Big Dipper
Forget what you think you know about this classic sandwich. Ours is real roasted prime rib, sliced thin, piled high on a fabulous toasted sourdough hoagie and smothered in mozzarella. Served au jus.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
It's huge, monstrous, gargantuan! Fresh, tender chicken hand-dipped, fried golden and then basted in Louisiana hot sauce and smothered with sliced bacon and melted cheddar cheese. On our toasted Onion Bun with lettuce, tomato, & pickle.
Chophouse BLT
Norm spices up an old friend. Bacon, lettuce, tomato, matched with cheese and the heat of our homemade chipotle mayo. On our toasted multigrain sourdough.
Cuban Ciabatta
Towering layers of sliced ham, tender prime pork, layered with pickles, spicy mustard, coleslaw and two melted cheeses on our toasted Ciabatta loaf.
Dagwood's Triple Play
Three layers of cranberry wild rice bread piled high with turkey, ham, roast beef, bacon, mayo, cheddar, mozzarella and pep-jack cheese.
Dante's Revenge
This is a chicken sandwich for the brave! Our moist juicy grilled chicken breast is sliced and covered with thinly shaved yellow onions, spicy mayo and pepperjack cheese on our toasted sourdough hoagie.
Monte Quackster
Old school hand-battered & deep fried, three layer, scrumptious sandwich featuring smoked ham, turkey and two cheeses. Sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with a side of raspberry sauce.
Pork & Cheddar Sandwich
Wafer thin sliced BBQ pork smothered with melted cheddar and topped with mounds of crispy fried sliced onions on a toasted sourdough hoagie.
Skinny Ribeye
Really thin center-cut ribeye seasoned, seared and served medium under caramelized onions and melted cheddar. Served open face on cabin style toast (multigrain sourdough). Must be cooked medium.
Walleye Sandwich
Minnesota's favorite son, hand breaded & fried to a crisp golden brown. Served on a toasted sourdough hoagie bun with homemade tartar sauce, lettuce, & tomato.
Entrees
Chophouse Chicken
Overnight marinating and house seasoning guarantee you the best fresh chicken breasts. No skin, no bone, just lots of juicy grilled chicken. Your choice of plain BBQ, cajun, teriyaki or Jerk seasoning.
Love My Tenders Dinner
Overnight marinating and house seasoning guarantee you the best fresh chicken breasts. No skin, no bone, just lots of juicy grilled chicken. Your choice of plain, BBQ, cajun, teriyaki or Jerk seasoning.
Peppercorn Ribeye
Norm's absolute favorite cut! Combination of a big 12 oz juicy ribeye hand rubbed with fresh ground peppercorn is off the charts!
Filet Mignon
Every time we cut these 8 oz filets and wrap them in bacon we're reminded how unbelievably tender they are. Clearly there is no substitute for aged USDA choice!
New Yorker
14 oz. of hand tenderized aged juicy, very well marbled choice beef, cut strip style and grilled to beef-eater perfection!
7 oz Sirloin
The perennial favorite of the Old Duck Hunters Association, In. (Inc. stand for incorrigible!) Our hand cut certified 7 oz sirloin steak.
Half Rack Ribs
Ooh, are these babies good! Norm's Not-So-Famous, No-Contest Baby Back Pork ribs. The tenderest, juiciest, fall-off-the-boniest ribs ever made! Overnight-smoked and finished on the grill dripping in our sweet tangy BBQ sauce.
One Pork Chop
**Available 3pm to close** Single center-cut, bone-in, prime roasted chops grilled to order. Get 'em plain, BBQ, teriyaki, cajun or Jerk.
Smothered Chopped Steak
10 oz. of ground Choice Beef smothered in mushrooms, onions and mozzarella cheese! Real comfort food. Make it a Smothered Godfather by adding a creamy bed of fettuccini alfredo under your chopped steak for $3.59.
Full Rack Ribs
Ooh, are these babies good! Norm's Not-So-Famous, No-Contest Baby Back Pork ribs. The tenderest, juiciest, fall-off-the-boniest ribs ever made! Overnight-smoked and finished on the grill dripping in our sweet tangy BBQ sauce.
Carnivore Sampler
**Available after 3pm** Here is a one of a kind party sampling platter of our different cuts. Including a sirloin, ribeye (both cooked near medium), pork chop, BBQ ribs and grilled chicken breast. Served with BBQ sauce, au jus, horseradish and seasoned skinny fries. (No Substitutions)
Two Pork Chops
**Available 3pm to close** Two center-cut, bone-in, prime roasted chops grilled to order. Get 'em plain, BBQ, teriyaki, cajun or Jerk.
Quesadilla Online
Giant toasted flour tortilla stuffed with onions, shrooms, black beans, tomatoes and oozing with cheese. Garnish of chipotle mayo and chives. Sides: Sour Cream Pico de gallo Salsa
Blackened Meat Treat Online
Sample a trio of our favorite blackened meats, dressed with our favorite sauces (chipotle mayo, teriyaki, BBQ). Choice beef tips (rare), fresh chicken breasts and flaky salmon filet. All seared on the ole' cast iron and kept company with three coconut fried shrimp. (no substitutions) Sides: Loaded smashed potatoes (no sour cream)
Prime Rib Starter Cut
**Available after 3 pm** Served au jus.
Prime Rib Hearty Cut
**Available after 3 pm** Served au jus.
Prime Rib Signature Cut
**Available after 3 pm** Served au jus.
One Walleye Dinner
One filet, lightly breaded, without anything to mask their classic appeal. Minnesota's favorite fish!
Coconut Shrimp Dinner
Not your Mama's fried shrimp. These jumbo babies have the sweetness of pineapple and flaked coconut and the zip & zang of New Orleans seasoning. You'll love 'em!
Salmon New Orleans
A very generous filet of harmoniously sustainable Patagonia salmon. Basted with tangy Jerk BBq sauce and grilled to flaky perfection. Enjoy fresh and feel good about how your fish is raised.
Salmonitas
Not your everyday tacos! Warmed corn tortillas filled with cajun veggies and fresh blackened salmon, sided with cabbage, black beans, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese.
Salad & Soup
Spinach Tips & Toms Salad
Drop dead gorgeous portion of peppercorn crusted beef tenderloin cooked rare and combined with roasted tomatoes, fresh red onion, and sliced mushrooms on a fresh bed of spinach with apple smoked bacon bits and blue cheese crumbles. (Steak tips must be cooked rare)
Pacific Rim Salad
Gorgeous blend of spinach and greens featuring fresh chicken and vegetables sauteed in spicy peanut sauce, guarded by a kabob of coconut shrimp and sprinkled with chopped cashews.
Classic Caesar
Our already delicious hears of Romaine, Caesar dressing & fresh shredded Parmesan topped with fresh grilled chicken breast and homemade croutons.
Quack Tender Salad
Fresh greens and chopped vegetables mixed with shredded cheese and topped with hot, delicious chicken tenders. *Note: Choosing Buffalo Style will have the tenders TOSSED IN buffalo sauce.*
Fajita Salad
Always fresh & grilled to order. Southwest seasoned chicken, seared fajita style vegetables, homemade pico de gallo and salsa, served up in a fried flour tortilla shell.
House Salad Online
Side salad of tossed greens, Roma tomatoes, Bermuda onion, sliced cucumber, black olive and our own house dressing.
Bowl Potato Soup
Started with baked Idahos and finished with bacon, cheese and chives.
Bowl Day Soup
Homemade as always! Please call to find out what flavor we're serving up today!
Bowl Ike Stew
A Quack's family tradition! Hunting shack stew made with chunks of prime rib and roasted vegetables in a hearty beef gravy-style broth.
Cup Potato Soup
Started with baked Idahos and finished with bacon, cheese and chives.
Cup Day Soup
Homemade as always! Please call to find out what flavor we're serving up today!
Soup & Salad
Bowl of homemade soup (creamy potato or soup of the day) and a side House salad or upgrade to a side Caesar salad.
Stew & Salad
Bowl of Red Ike Stew and a side House salad or upgrade to a side Caesar salad.
Pasta & Stuffed Spuds
Chicken Alfredo
Garlic chicken pan seared to order and tossed in our light alfredo sauce and set on a bed of tender fettucini.
Pesto Primavera
Almost an entire garden of fresh vegetables lovingly blended with our roasted pesto sauce and Quack's fettuccine.
Fajita Chicken Spud
Stuffed Idaho baked potato featuring southwest chicken, red & green peppers, onions, tomatoes and beans topped with lots of queso cheese and chives. Like a giant potato burrito!
Chicken Alfredo Spud
Perfect combo of juicy chicken, creamy alfredo, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and fresh grated Parmesan cheese stuffed onto a full Idaho baked potato.
Stew Spud
The heartiest spud of them all! One of our big baked potatoes smothered with a ladle of our hearty Red Ike beef stew.
Veggie Spud
Giant stuffed baked potato featuring tomatoes, broccoli, peppers, onions, carrots, mushrooms and garlic butter. Drizzled with Ranch dressing.
Kids
Kids Cheesy Dilla
Flour tortilla packed with melted cheese.
Lil Alfredo
Everyone's favorite fettuccine alfredo!
Kid Grilled Cheese
Choose from our multigrain sourdough or white bread.
Mini Corn Dogs
Just like a carnival dog, but really mini!
Lil Nuggets
Bite size pieces of chicken tenders battered & fried golden.
Fried Mac n Cheese
Deep fried mac-n-cheese wedges. Familiar flavor in a fun new, bite-sized style!
Lil Tenders
Two juicy tender fried chicken tenders.
Lil Biggie Burger
Our big old 1/3 pound grilled hamburger. Untoasted White Bun. No Cali Set.
Lil Nachos
Flour tortilla chips topped with our homemade super smooth queso sauce. Add chicken bites or ground beef for $1.99
Lil Fried Wings
5 Crispy fried wings & drummies with your choice of sauce on the side.
Kid Ribs
A kid sized portion of our tenderest, juiciest, fall off the boniest BBQ pork ribs.
Lil Wally
Very lightly breaded and golden fried walleye!
Desserts
Cheesecake Online
New York style, this cake features a graham cracker crust - the best ever! Plain, raspberry or rich turtle style topping available. (Image shows turtle style option)
Chocolate Tower
Your plate runneth over with this unbelievable tower of four different types of chocolate-layered cake. Its rich, its massive and a real party pleaser!
Key Lime Pie
Carrot Cake
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Sides Online
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Norman Quack's is a family owned and operated discount chophouse. Normans boasts an expansive menu with something for everyone (even the kids menu has almost 20 choices)!! All food is fresh and made from scratch. PLEASE NOTE: If you do not see an option to modify an item how you would like on the online ordering platform, please call the restaurant to place your order and we would be happy to assist live and in stereo! (651) 982-6777 or (651) 464-0084 **Allergy Information** Please understand that while we will do our level best to accommodate noted allergies, our kitchen has no allergen-specific cooking equipment and we cannot guarantee any allergen-free food. Please assess your own risk. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
843 W Broadway Ave, Forest Lake, MN 55025