Norman Rose Tavern

1,552 Reviews

$$

1401 First Street

Napa, CA 94559

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Truffle Fries
Burger
Chicken Sandwich

Bowls

Chili

$17.95

Award Winning 5 Dot Ranch Beef Chili. Cheddar, Sour Cream, Tortilla Strips, Onion

Mac & Cheese

$9.95

Small Chili

$10.95

Vegetable Soup

$7.95

Burgers & Sandwiches

Bean Burger

$14.95

Rancho Gordo Midnight Bean & Barley Burger, Pepper Jack, Avocado & Red Chili Mayo

BLT Sandwich

$15.00

Burger

$16.95

5 Dot Ranch Cheeseburger

Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Watercress, Red Onion & Peppercorn Dressing

Egg Sandwich

$14.95

Organic Fried Egg Sandwich on Model Bakery Sourdough with Bacon, Swiss Cheese and Mayo.

Fish Sandwich

$17.95

Pickled Onion, Arugula & Caper Mayo

French Dip

$17.95

Sciambra Torpedo Roll, Top Sirloin, Caramelized Onions, Horseradish Cream, Au Jus

Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Hot Dog

$9.95

Lamb Burger

$17.95

Garlic Spinach & Herbed Goat Cheese

Chalkboard

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Mussels

$19.00Out of stock

Onion Rings

$9.00

Salmon BLT

$22.00Out of stock

Shishito Peppers

$10.00Out of stock

Zucchini Sticks

$5.00Out of stock

Salmon

$36.00

Special Soup

$11.00Out of stock

Cubano

$19.00

Fries

BBQ Fries

$6.50

Chili Fries

$10.95

Disco Fries

$12.95

Sausage Gravy & Cheddar Cheese

Natural Fries

$5.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.95

Truffle Fries

$9.95

Plates

1/2 Fish & Chips

$17.95

Fish & Chips

$25.95

Meat Loaf

$27.95

3 Meat Loaf, Red Skinned Mashed Potatoes, Broccolini, Coffee BBQ Glaze

New York Steak

$37.95

10 oz NY Strip, Fries, Spice Rub, Tavern Steak Sauce, Watercress

Roasted Half Chicken

$27.95

Brussels Sprouts and Root Vegetables, Mustard-Thyme Gravy

Salads

1/2 Green Goddess

$9.50

1/2 Mixed Greens

$8.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$19.95

Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Apples, Grapes, Celery Root, Candied Pecans, Orange-Yogurt Dressing

Waldorf Salad NO Chicken

$14.95

Green Goddess

$15.95

Little Gems, Carrots, Radish, Pumpkin Seeds, Goddess Dressing

Iceberg Wedge

$17.95

Iceberg Lettuce, Bacon, Radish, Hard-Boiled Egg, Creamy Herbed Dressing

Mixed Greens

$14.95

Mixed Greens, Pt. Reyes Bleu Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Sides

Broccolini

$6.95Out of stock

Lemon Vinaigrette and Parmesan

Brussels Sprouts and Veggies

$7.95

Sweet Corn and Summer Squash with Cream

Mashed Potatoes

$5.95

Pickled Vegetables

$5.95

Side Avocado Relish

$3.50

Side Avocado Sliced

$3.50

Side o' Pickle

$1.25

Starters

1 pc Slider

$7.50

Nachos

$17.95

Pulled Pork Nachos, Salsa, Cheddar, Jalepenos, Sour Cream

Pickled Vegetables

$5.95

Sliders

$14.95

Smoked Salmon

$15.95

Desserts

Apple Pie Eggrolls

$11.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$11.00Out of stock

Grasshopper Pie

$11.00

Cobbler

$11.00Out of stock

Churros

$9.00Out of stock

Crisp

$11.00Out of stock

Bottle Beer

Allagash

$8.00

Best Day N/A

$7.00

Bud Light

$5.50

Consecration

$21.00

Coors BTL

$5.00

Cosmic Crisp

$8.00

Decoy Seltzer

$9.50

Hop Valley Can

$9.00

Karl Strauss Can

$8.50

Lindemans Framboise

$13.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Modelo Can

$8.00

PBR Can

$5.00

Reno as F#$%

$10.00

Stella Can

$8.50

Topo Chico

$7.50

White Claw

$10.00

Trumer Can

$7.00

N/A BEVS

Coke

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Decaf

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.50

Ginger Ale

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$5.50

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.50

IZZE Blackberry

$5.50

IZZE Clementine

$5.50

IZZE Grapefruit

$5.50Out of stock

Martinelli's

$5.50

Milk

$4.00

Mtn Valley Sparkling

$8.00

OJ

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

refil Soda Water

refill Coke

refill Diet

refill Ginger

refill Roy Rogers

refill Shirley

refill Sprite

Root Beer

$6.00

Roy Rogers

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$4.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Tonic Water

$5.00

Virgin Bloody

$6.00

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

Takeout Cocktails / Growlers

(Bring Your Own Growler) of Draft Beer (excluding Pliny)

$15.00

(Bring Your own Growler) of Pliny

$20.00

Stormin Norman for 2

$20.00

Jameson Irish whiskey, Lime juice, Ginger Beer

Mojito for 2

$20.00

Bacardi Rum, Fresh Mint, Lime juice, Cane Syrup

Moscow Mule for 2

$20.00

Grey Goose Vodka, Fresh Lime, Bitters, Ginger Beer

Na'Paloma for 2

$20.00

Tres Agaves Tequila, Fee Bros. Grapefruit Bitters, Izze Grapefruit Soda, Fresh Lime

My Darling for 2

$20.00

Skyy Blood Orange Vodka, Aperol, lime juice, IZZE Clementine Soda

Takeout Bottles of Wine

Biale Party Line Zin, 2021

$32.00

Chandon, Brut Classic

$28.00

Etude, Pinot Gris, Carneros, NV, 2019

$31.00

Flora Springs, Trilogy, Red Blend, Cabernet, Petit Verdot, Malbec, 2016

$87.50

Frank Family, Zinfandel, NV, 2019

$31.00

Hahn SLH, Pinot Noir, Monterey County, 2019

$31.50

Hogwash Rose, California, 2020

$24.00Out of stock

Honig SB, Napa Valley, 2021

$28.00

JCB Brut Rose

$40.00

Mer Soleil, SLH,Reserve, PN, 2017

$52.50

Mondavi Pinot, Napa Valley, 2018

$40.00

Mumm, Brut Prestige, NV

$37.00

Notorious Pink Rose, France, 2019

$28.00

Peju Sauvignon Blanc, 2021

$28.00

Pride Chardonnay, Napa/Sonoma, 2018

$49.00

Provenance Merlot NV, 2017

$35.00

Rutherford Ranch, Merlot, NV, 2018

$31.00

Saldo Zinfandel, CA, 2018

$36.00

Sean Thackrey, Pleiades, Red Blend

$34.00Out of stock

Summers Cab, Napa Valley, 2020

$40.00

Textbook, Cab, Napa Valley, 2019

$35.00Out of stock

ZD Chard, CA, 2019

$42.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1401 First Street, Napa, CA 94559

Directions

Gallery
Norman Rose Tavern image
Norman Rose Tavern image
Norman Rose Tavern image

