Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Normandy Teriyaki

review star

No reviews yet

17841 1st Ave S

Normandy Park, WA 98148

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea

$6.49

Bubble Tea

Soda / Water / Energy Drink

Diet Pepsi - Bottle

$1.99

Diet Pepsi - Can

$1.25

Dr. Pepper - Can

$1.25

Dr. Pepper Bottle

$1.99

Mountain Dew - Bottle

$1.99

Orange Crush Bottle

$1.99

Pepsi - Bottle

$1.99

Pepsi - Can

$1.25

Rockstar Energy

$3.00

Rockstar Energy

Rootbeer Bottle

$1.99Out of stock

Rootbeer Can

$1.25

Sierra Mist Bottle

$1.99

Sierra Mist Can

$1.25

Water - Bottle

$1.25

Beer

Heineken - Bottle

$3.65

Stella Artois - Bottle

$3.65

Blue Moon - Bottle

$3.65

Coors Light - Can

$2.50

Kirkland- Can

$2.50

Utensils

Utensils - Yes

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A 1988 Seattle Restaurant

Location

17841 1st Ave S, Normandy Park, WA 98148

Directions

Gallery
Normandy Teriyaki image
Normandy Teriyaki image
Normandy Teriyaki image

Similar restaurants in your area

Trapper's Sushi - Kent Station
orange star4.3 • 4,405
321 Ramsay Way Kent, WA 98032
View restaurantnext
Grillbird
orange star4.6 • 1,415
6501 35th Ave Sw Seattle, WA 98126
View restaurantnext
Trapper's Sushi - Federal Way
orange star4.0 • 927
31835 Pacific Hwy S Federal Way, WA 98003
View restaurantnext
Oak
orange star4.3 • 553
3019 Beacon Ave S Seattle, WA 98144
View restaurantnext
BB's Teriyaki Grill - 3rd Avenue
orange star4.0 • 27
1111 3rd ave Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Momiji
orange star4.4 • 2,985
1522 12th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Normandy Park

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Elliott's Oyster House
orange star4.3 • 12,462
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100 Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Acres of Clams
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Fish Bar - Alaskan Way
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Umi Sake House
orange star4.1 • 8,197
2230 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Normandy Park
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.2 (62 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston