Norman's Bistro 1001 E 43rd Street

1001 E 43rd Street

Chicago, IL 60653

Fresh Beginnings

Chicken Gumbo Cup

$8.00

Chicken Gumbo Bowl

$10.00

Seafood Chili Cup

$10.00

Seafood Chili Bowl

$12.00

House Salad

$4.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Signature Sandwiches & Wraps

New Blue Burger

$15.00

Just A Burger

$13.00

Jerk Burger

$14.00

Turkey Burger

$15.00

Blackened Chicken Breast Sandwich

$14.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$18.00

Fried Catfish Po Boy

$18.00

Blackened Catfish Po Boy

$18.00

Caribbean Rice & Bean Wrap

$15.00

Caesar Club Wrap

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Flatbread

$17.00

Grilled Fish Flatbread

$17.00

Salads

Tropic Sensation

$15.00

Grilled Vegetable Caesar Salad

$16.00

Pasta

Shrimp Chipolte Cream Pasta

$21.00

Chicken Chipolte Cream Pasta

$21.00

Tomato Veggie Pasta

$18.00

Entree Selections

Tender St. Louis Spareribs

$19.00

Juicy Bone In Pork Chops

$19.00

Grilled T-Bone Steak 16oz

$28.00

Shrimp, Chicken & Lobster Gumbo

$30.00

Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya

$25.00

Island Stir Fry Bowl

$20.00

Blackened Catfish

$19.00

Fried Catfish

$19.00

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

Jerk Tilapia

$19.00

Blackened Tilapia

$19.00

Caribbean Flame Grilled Lamb Chops

$26.00

Jerk Chicken

$18.00

Fried Chicken

$18.00

Pan Seared Tender Beef Liver

$15.00

Sides

Red Beans & Rice

$5.00

White Rice

$5.00

Wild Rice

$5.00

Caribbean Smashed Yams

$5.00

Braised Collard Greens

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Corn Bread

$1.00

Spinach

$5.00

Dessert

Salted Carmel Cake

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Peach Cobbler

$8.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Muse Cake

$8.00

Lemon Berry Cake

$8.00

Appetizers

Two Mini Beef Burgers

$10.00

Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Fried Green Beans

$10.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

Wings

$10.00

Mini Rib Bones

$10.00

Cup Chicken Gumbo

$6.00

Veggie Bite Burgers

$8.00

House Cheese Pizza

$14.00

One Topping Pizza

$18.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
1001 E 43rd Street, Chicago, IL 60653

