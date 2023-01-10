Restaurant header imageView gallery

Norma's Breakfast

3710 Minnesota Avenue Northeast

Washington, DC 20019

BREAKFAST PLATTERS

NORMA'S PLATTER

NORMA'S PLATTER

$7.00

1 choice of meat, 2 eggs and 1 side order with white or wheat toast

PUDDIN PANCAKES/FRENCH TOAST PLATTER

PUDDIN PANCAKES/FRENCH TOAST PLATTER

$9.00

Pancakes OR French Toast, 2 eggs, and choice of meat

DC HALL OF FAMER PLATTER

DC HALL OF FAMER PLATTER

$12.00

Pancakes, french toast or waffle with 2 eggs, 2 meats, and 2 sides

OMELETES & BURRITOS

MU'MEES OMELET

MU'MEES OMELET

$10.00

Omelet with bacon, sausage, peppers, onions and cheese with side of home fries or grits and toast

VIOLA'S VEGGIE OMELET

VIOLA'S VEGGIE OMELET

$8.00

Omelet with spinach, peppers, onions, tomatoes and cheese with side of home fries or grits and toast

BETTY'S BREAKFAST BURRITO

BETTY'S BREAKFAST BURRITO

$10.00

Bacon, Egg and cheese wrapped in a tortilla with a side of Salsa (some meat substitutions will be extra)

SMITTY'S SANDWICHES

Breakfast sandwiches with meat, egg and cheese on choice of bread. Some bread options are extra.
FATTY

FATTY

$7.00

Two meats & two eggs on choice of bread.

BACON, EGG & CHEESE

BACON, EGG & CHEESE

$4.75

Bacon, egg and cheese on your choice of bread.

SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEESE

SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEESE

$4.75

Sausage, egg & cheese on your choice of bread

SCRAPPLE, EGG & CHEESE

SCRAPPLE, EGG & CHEESE

$4.75

Fried Scrapple, egg & cheese on choice of bread

HAM, EGG & CHEESE

HAM, EGG & CHEESE

$4.75

Ham, egg & cheese on your choice of bread

TURKEY BACON, EGG & CHEESE

TURKEY BACON, EGG & CHEESE

$5.25

Turkey bacon, egg & cheese on choice of bread

TURKEY SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEESE

TURKEY SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEESE

$5.25

Turkey sausage, egg & cheese on choice of bread

BEEF ECKRICH, EGG & CHEESE

$7.00

Beef Eckrich Sausage, Egg & Cheese on Choice of Bread

SALMON CAKE, EGG & CHEESE

SALMON CAKE, EGG & CHEESE

$7.00

Salmon cake patty with egg and cheese on choice of bread

BLT (BACON LETTUCE TOMATO)

BLT (BACON LETTUCE TOMATO)

$5.00

Bacon, lettuce and tomato on choice of bread

EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

$4.00

Egg and cheese sandwich on choice of bread

GILBERT'S GRILLED CHEESE

GILBERT'S GRILLED CHEESE

$3.75

Grilled cheese sandwich on choice of bread

GARNER'S GRITS

FISH & GRITS (OR FRIES)

$11.00

3pc fried whiting with grits & toast

SHRIMP & GRITS

SHRIMP & GRITS

$14.00

Large shrimp in cheesy grits with colorful peppers topped with bacon (optional). Comes with toast.

JUANITA'S WINGS

WINGS & WAFFLE

WINGS & WAFFLE

$14.00

4 whole fried wings & Belgium Waffle

WINGS & FRIES

$11.00

4 whole fried wings with crinkle cut french fries

STEAK

T-Bone Steak with 2 eggs, home fries or grits and toast
CURT-BONE

CURT-BONE

$19.00

T-bone steak, 2 eggs, 1 side & toast

BURGERS

BERNARD'S BREAKFAST BURGER

BERNARD'S BREAKFAST BURGER

$11.00

Beef or turkey burger topped with bacon, fried egg & cheese

CHEESEBURGER

$8.00

JO JO'S CHEESESTEAKS

STEAK & CHEESE

STEAK & CHEESE

$9.00

Steak & cheese on 8 inch sub roll with choice of toppings

CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK

CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK

$9.00

Chicken cheese steak on 8 inch sub roll with choice of toppings.

HALF SMOKES

HAZEL'S HALFS

$5.00

Hot or Mild Halfsmoke

SIDES

EGG

$1.00

GRITS

$3.00

GRITS W/CHEESE

$3.50

HOME FRIES

$3.00

OATMEAL

$2.50

DRINKS

TRIPLE MIX

$2.00+

COKE 20oz

$2.00

SPRITE 20oz

$2.00

GRAPE FANTA 20oz

$2.00

ORANGE FANTA 20oz

$2.00

Hi-C FRUIT PUNCH 20oz

$2.00

CHERRY COKE 20oz

$2.00

PEPSI CAN

$1.25

GINGERALE CAN

$1.25

MOUNTAIN DEW CAN

$1.25

COFFEE

$1.50

HOT TEA

$1.00

ORANGE JUICE

$2.25

APPLE JUICE

$2.25

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.25

BOTTLE WATER

$1.50

ICE

$0.50+

EXTRA ADD ON

BACON

$2.00

SAUSAGE LINKS

$2.00

SAUSAGE PATTY

$2.00

TURKEY BACON

$2.50

TURKEY SAUSAGE

$2.50

HAM

$2.00

SCRAPPLE

$2.00

BEEF ECKRICH SAUSAGE

$4.00

CORNED BEEF HASH

$2.00

SALMON CAKE

$4.00

WINGS (EACH)

$2.00

PANCAKES/FRENCH TOAST

$4.00

WAFFLE

$5.00

EGG (EACH)

$1.00

GRITS

$3.00

GRITS WITH CHEESE

$3.50

OATMEAL

$2.00

FRIES

$3.00

HOMEFRIES

$3.00

TOAST

$0.50

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$0.50

CROSSAINT

$1.25

BAGEL

$1.25

TORTILLA

$1.00

STEAK (BY ITSELF)

$15.00

EXTRA BURGER PATTY

$4.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Homestyle Breakfast Favorites Served Quickly to go

3710 Minnesota Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20019

