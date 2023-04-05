Restaurant header imageView gallery

Norm's of Yakima 5 North Front St

review star

No reviews yet

5 North Front St

Yakima, WA 98901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Appetizers

Norm's Chicken Wings

$15.00

Buffalo, BBQ, cajun, sweet chili or habenero. Blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Balls

$12.00

House-made meatballs in Aurora sauce or pesto cream

Scotch Eggs

$14.00

Hard boiled eggs wrapped in sausage. Panko breaded & fried. Served with spicy mustard dipping sauce.

Hush Puppies

$10.00Out of stock

Red pepper, jalapenos, green onion, cilantro, cheddar, hot honey.

Mozzarella Stix

$10.00

House-made mozzarella sticks & Marinara

Trailer Park Nachos

$15.00

Thick fried potato chips, smoked bbq pulled pork, beer cheese, pico de gallo & fresh jalapeno

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Bacon wrapped, jalapenos, stuffed with cream cheese. Served with Hot honey.

Funeral Fries

$12.00

#Norm’s chicken chili & beer cheese or mushroom gravy & beer cheese

The Meat Sweats

$17.00

Smoked brisket, 1/2LB ale house meatloaf, Bacon wrapped jalapeno poppers house-made BBQ sauce

Bottomless Bowls

$9.00

Dipping sauce of your choice *Bottomless bowls available for dine-in only

Bottomless Refill

Classic Favorites

Ale House Meatloaf

$19.00

Cumin-chipotle glaze 1/2LB meatloaf, mushroom gravy, fried fingerling potatoes, seasonal veggies

Herbed Panko Fish & Chips

$16.00

Herb & panko crusted cod with Chips, Slaw, lemon & house-made tartar sauce

Buttermilk Chicken Tender Basket

$15.00

Southern buttermilk fried chicken tenders & fries

Creole Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Blackened shrimp, peppers, onions, sauteed with garlic, white wine & cajun butter over cheesy grits. Topped with green onions. Served with garlic bread

Bacon Marsala Ribeye

$36.00Out of stock

Washington raised 12oz ribeye, bacon marsala gravy, fried fingerling potatoes, seasonal veggies

Sandwiches

Meatloaf BLT

$18.00

1/2LB Ale House meatloaf, bacon, pepperjack, onion rings, BBQ, chipotle aioli, L & T, on sourdough, chips & slaw

Classic Reuben

$17.00

Bale Breaker braised corned beef, 1000 island, kraut, swiss, on marbled rye, chips & slaw

B.L.A.T.

$15.00

1/4LB of bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato & aioli, on sourdough, side Caesar salad

Fried Chicken Po'Boy

$17.00

Buttermilk fried chicken tenders, slaw, pickles, chipotle ranch & hot honey, on a hoagie, fries & slaw

Smoked Brisket

$17.00

House smoked brisket, caramelized onions, provolone & sweet hot mustard, on sourdough, chips & slaw

Turkey Pesto

$17.00

Turkey, bacon, swiss, pesto aioli, L.T.O., on parmesan crusted sourdough, chips & slaw

Deluxe Grilled Cheese

$14.00

1/4LB Cheddar/pepperjack, tomato, red peppers, mushrooms, avocado, on sourdough, chips & slaw

Cheese Steak

$17.00

Thinly sliced steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms & sweet hot mustard, on a hoagie, fries & slaw

Smoked Pulled Pork

$17.00

House smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce, slaw, pickled red onion, chips & slaw

Burgers

The Farm Burger

$18.00

Fried egg, bacon, cheddar & aioli. Served with fries.

Basic, Unimaginative, but Damn Good Burger

$16.00

Get crazy, add cheese. Served with fries.

Black & Blue Bacon Burger

$18.00

Blackening spice, gorgonzola, bacon & chipotle ranch. Served with Fries.

The Beast Burger

$21.00

House smoked brisket, bacon, caramelized onions, double pepper jack, jalapenos & aioli. Served with fries.

Bacon Cheddar Avocado Burger

$18.00

Do you really need a description? Served with fries.

Cowboy Burger

$19.00

Bacon, cheddar, onion rings, house made BBQ, chipotle aioli & a bacon wrapped jalapeno. Served with Fries.

Pasta

Pasta Alfredo

$16.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed in house made creamy alfredo sauce, parmesan. Served with garlic bread.

Bacon Jalapeno Mac-N-Cheese

$18.00

House made jalapeno cheese sauce, bacon, jalapenos & cheddar. Topped with a bacon wrapped jalapeno

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$17.00

House made meatballs, marinara, parmesan, spaghetti. Served with garlic bread.

Lil' Smokies Mac-N-Cheese

$18.00

Lil’ smokies, cheese sauce, cheddar & fontina

Three Cheese Mac-N-Cheese

$16.00

House made cheese sauce, cheddar, Fontina & parmesan

Cajun Seafood Mac-N-Cheese

$19.00

Shrimp, cod, cajun butter, blackening spices, cheese sauce, cheddar & fontina

Beef Stroganoff

$20.00

Thinly sliced steak, onions, mushrooms, cavatappi, stroganoff sauce, parmesan, sour cream. Served with garlic bread.

Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

Parmesan breaded chicken breast, house marinara & provolone over spaghetti tossed in pesto & parmesan. Served with garlic bread.

Soups & Salads

Soup of the Day

$5.00

It's our soup, for today.

Norm's Chicken Chili

$5.00

It's our Chicken Chili, every day.

Ale House Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, gorgonzola, candied pecans, balsamic vinaigrette, onion rings, orange slices

Side Ale House Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, gorgonzola, candied pecans, balsamic vinaigrette, onion rings, orange slices

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Romaine, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato, gorgonzola, croutons, avocado & ranch

Side Cobb Salad

$8.00

Romaine, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato, gorgonzola, croutons, avocado & ranch

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, grilled chicken, Caesar, croutons & parmesan

Side Chicken Caesar

$7.00

Romaine, grilled chicken, Caesar, croutons & parmesan

Spinach Salad

$14.00

Baby spinach, crispy bacon, apples, hard boiled egg, balsamic onions, croutons, honey mustard

Side Spinach Salad

$7.00

Baby spinach, crispy bacon, apples, hard boiled egg, balsamic onions, croutons, honey mustard

Spicy Chicken Salad

$16.00

Romaine, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, tomato, cucumbers, red onion, avocado, croutons & chipotle ranch

Side Spicy Chicken Salad

$8.00

Romaine, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, tomato, cucumbers, red onion, avocado, croutons & chipotle ranch

Tossed Salad

$12.00

Spring mix, tomato, cucumber, croutons & ranch

Side Tossed Salad

$6.00

Spring mix, tomato, cucumber, croutons & ranch

Cup of Soup or Norm's Chicken Chili With Choice of any Side Salad

$13.00

Cup of soup of the day or Norm’s chicken chili & choice of any side salad

1/2 Grilled Cheese & Tomato Sammy, Salad & Soup Combo

$16.00

Cup of soup of the day or Norm’s chicken chili & choice of any side salad

Kid's Menu

Kid's Burger

$8.00

4oz burger patty, bun, pickles. Served with fries or side of fruit.

Kid's Chicken Strips

$8.00

4oz buttermilk fried chicken tenders. Served with fries or side of fruit.

Kid's Mini Corndogs

$8.00

6 mini corn dogs. Served with fries or side of fruit.

Kid's Mac

$8.00

3 cheese mac. Topped with cheddar.

Kid's Spaghetti & Meatballs

$8.00

Spaghetti, marinara, meatballs, garlic bread.

SPECIALS

SPECIAL APP

SPECIAL APP

SPECIAL ENTREE

SPECIAL ENTREE

SPECIAL DESSERT

SPECIAL DESSERT

SPECIAL DESSERT

Banquet Menu

Room Rental

$50.00

for the first 3 hours

Room Rental additional hour

$25.00

each additional hour

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$75.00

Shrimp marinated in Norm's Wing sauce, wrapped in bacon

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$85.00

Dates stuffed with gorgonzola & jalapenos, wrapped in bacon

Grilled Chicken Skewers & Peanut Sauce

$75.00

Grilled Chicken Skewers served with house made peanut sauce

Balls

$60.00

House made meatballs with aurora sauce or creamy pesto

Wings

$60.00

House made wings. Choice of; buffalo, BBQ, Cajun, Sweet Chili or Habenero.

Veggie Platter

$45.00

Market Veggies

Fruit Platter

$55.00

Market Fruit

Caprese Skewers

$65.00

Mozzarella, grape tomatoes, basil, balsamic reduction, olive oil

3 Cheese Mac-N-Cheese

$100.00

Cheddar, Fontina, Parmesan, Cavatappi Noodles

Bacon Jalapeno Mac-N-Cheese

$130.00

House made jalapeno cheese sauce, bacon, jalapenos & cheddar. Topped with a bacon wrapped jalapeno

Lil' Smokie Mac-N-Cheese

$130.00

Lil’ smokies, cheese sauce, cheddar & fontina

Alfredo Pasta

$110.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed in house made creamy alfredo sauce, parmesan. Served with garlic bread.

Alfredo Pasta w/ Chicken

$130.00

Cavatappi pasta & grilled chicken tossed in house made creamy alfredo sauce, parmesan. Served with garlic bread.

Ale House Salad

$60.00

Mixed greens, gorgonzola, candied pecans, balsamic vinaigrette, onion rings, orange slices

Caesar Salad

$50.00

Romaine, Caesar, croutons & parmesan

Garden Salad

$45.00

Spring Mix, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, croutons, ranch dressing

Burger Buffet

$25.00

Choice of beef patty or chicken breast Brioche bun Lettuce, Tomato, onion & pickle Assorted cheese slices & condiments Coleslaw Caesar salad or Garden salad Fries or Chips

Pasta Buffet

$30.00

Alfredo, cream pesto & marinara Meatballs, grilled chicken & shrimp Cavatappi Pasta Caesar salad or Garden salad Garlic Bread

BBQ Buffet

$35.00

Choose 2 proteins: Smoked BBQ Ribs, smoked brisket, BBQ chicken breast or smoked BBQ pork sliders 3 Cheese Mac Coleslaw Hush Puppies Potato Chips

Comfort Buffet

$40.00

Meatloaf & fried buttermilk chicken tenders Fried Fingerling Potatoes Mushroom gravy Sauteed seasonal veggies 3 Cheese mac Garlic bread Caesar salad or Garden salad

Cajun Buffet

$40.00

Grilled blackened chicken breast & creole shrimp Cheesy grits Sauteed seasonal veggies Caesar salad or Garden salad Garlic Bread

Steak & Chicken

$45.00

(*minimum 10 people required) Smoked Prime Rib USDA choice & Chicken Sauteed seasonal veggies Fried Fingerling Potatoes Mushroom gravy Caesar salad or Garden salad Garlic Bread

Sauces

Side Aioli

$0.50

Side Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Side Pesto Aioli

$0.50

Side Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Side 1,000 Island

$0.50

Side Sweet Hot Spicy Mustard

$0.50

Side Spicy Mustard

$0.50

Side Wednesday Sauce

$0.75

Side Hot Honey

$0.75

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Poodle

$0.75

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Side Chip Dip

$0.75

Side Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Side Caesar

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Balsamic Vinegarette

$0.50

Side 1,000 Island

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Mustard

$0.50

Side Ketchup

$0.50

Side Fry Sauce

$0.50

Side Tartar

$0.50

Side Chipotle Ketchup

$0.50

Side Gravy

$3.00

Side Chili

$3.00

Side Marinara

$3.00

Beverage Menu

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$7.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Heritage Huckleberry

$7.00

Titos

$9.00

Vanilla Vodka

$6.00

Wild Roots Cranberry

$10.00

Heritage Huckleberry

$7.00

Titos DBL

$12.00

Well Vodka DBL

$8.00

Absolut DBL

$10.00

Grey Goose DBL

$15.00

Heritage Huckleberry DBL

$10.00

Vanilla Vodka DBL

$8.00

Wild Roots Cranberry DBL

$14.00

Heritage Huckleberry DBL

$10.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Malfy

$9.00

Tanqueray Rangpur

$11.00

Well Gin DBL

$8.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$11.00

Hendricks DBL

$16.00

Malfy DBL

$12.00

Tanqueray Rangpur DBL

$15.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Cruzan

$7.00

Cruzan Dark

$8.00

Meyers Dark Rum

$8.00

Rum Haven Coconut

$8.00

Well Rum DBL

$8.00

Bacardi DBL

$10.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$11.00

Cruzan DBL

$10.00

Cruzan Dark DBL

$11.00

Meyers Dark Rum DBL

$11.00

Rum Haven Coconut DBL

$11.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Cazadorez

$9.00

Don Julio

$14.00

Hornitos Reposado

$9.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Well Tequila DBL

$8.00

Cazadorez DBL

$12.00

Don Julio DBL

$18.00

Hornitos Reposado DBL

$12.00

Patron Silver DBL

$17.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Bib N Tucker

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Christian Brothers

$6.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal Apple

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Gentleman Jack

$12.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$12.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Jim Beam Rye

$9.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Pendleton

$11.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$8.00

Bib N Tucker DBL

$18.00

Bulleit Bourbon DBL

$12.00

Bulliet Rye DBL

$12.00

Christian Brothers DBL

$8.00

Crown Royal DBL

$11.00

Crown Royal Apple DBL

$11.00

Fireball DBL

$11.00

Gentleman Jack DBL

$16.00

Hennessy DBL

$16.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$12.00

Jameson DBL

$12.00

Jameson Black Barrel DBL

$16.00

Jim Beam DBL

$11.00

Jim Beam Rye DBL

$12.00

Makers Mark DBL

$16.00

Pendleton DBL

$15.00

Wild Turkey DBL

$11.00

Chivas

$10.00

Dewars

$7.00

Glenlivet

$12.00

Glennfiddich

$12.00

J & B

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Chivas DBL

$14.00

Dewars DBL

$10.00

Glenlivet DBL

$16.00

Glennfiddich DBL

$16.00

J & B DBL

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$18.00

Baileys

$7.00

Campari

$7.00

Chambord

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Godiva

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Midori

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Rumple Mintz

$8.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Tuaca

$7.00

ULLR

$9.00

Baileys DBL

$10.00

Campari DBL

$10.00

Chambord DBL

$10.00

Frangelico DBL

$10.00

Godiva DBL

$12.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$14.00

Kahlua DBL

$11.00

Midori DBL

$10.00

Peach Schnapps DBL

$8.00

Rumple Mintz DBL

$11.00

Sambuca DBL

$10.00

Tuaca DBL

$10.00

ULLR DBL

$12.00

Cocktails

Blackberry Walnut Smash

$12.00

Dog Water

$10.00

Gintimate

$12.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$11.00

Love You More

$12.00

Mocha Martini

$11.00

Palm Springs of WA Old Fashioned

$11.00

YAK Water

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Bloody Mary Loaded

$13.00

Bloody Mary Obnoxious

$20.00

Blueberry Sangria

$8.00

Coffee Nudge

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Drunk Uncle

$11.00

French 75

$11.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Hot Buttered Rum

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Kamikaze

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Margarita

$10.00

Margarita, Cadillac

$13.00

Mexican Candy

$12.00

Mele Kalikimaka

$11.00

Mojito

$11.00

Mule

$10.00

Mule, Irish

$12.00

Mule, Huckleberry

$11.00

Ski Lift

$10.00

Smith & Wesson

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

SHOT Duck Fart

$8.00

SHOT Kamikaze

$8.00

SHOT Mexican Candy

$9.00

SHOT Washington Apple

$8.00

Beer

5th Line

$4.00+

Bale Breaker

$4.00+

Cowiche Creek

$4.00+

Ellensburg Brewery

$4.00+

Shorthead

$4.00+

Single Hill

$4.00+

Valley Brewing

$4.00+

Varietal

$4.00+

Wandering Hop

$14.00

Beer Flights

$11.00

EBC Liter, Tuesdays

$9.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Estrella

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

PBR 40oz

$8.00

Ace Guava, Cider

$5.00

Ace Pear, Cider

$5.00

Michelada

$7.50

O'Douls, NA

$5.00

Bucket of Beer

$18.00

Guinness

$7.00

Rainier Tall Boy

$5.00

Tieton Apple, Cider

$6.00

Tieton Other, Cider

$6.00

Wine Glass

NHV Crooked Red GLS

$8.00

NHV Pinot Gris GLS

$8.00

Gilbert Allabroges GLS

$13.00

Milbrant Merlot GLS

$9.00

Ryan Patrick Redhead GLS

$8.00

Valicoff Cabernet GLS

$12.00

SLUSHIE, Sangria

$9.00

SLUSHIE, Strawberry

$9.00

Stimpson Chard GLS

$6.00

Ryan Patrick Chard GLS

$7.00

Ryan Patrick Sauv Blanc GLS

$7.00

Stonecap Riesling GLS

$9.00

Ryan Patrick Rose GLS

$8.00

Wycliff GLS

$7.00

Andre Pink GLS

$8.00

Wine Bottle

NHV Crooked Red

$32.00

NHV Pinot Gris

$32.00

Gilbert Allabroges

$45.00

Milbrant Merlot

$36.00

Ryan Patrick Redhead

$32.00

Valicoff Cabernet

$40.00

Stimpson Chard

$26.00

Ryan Patrick Chard

$30.00

Ryan Patrick Sauv Blanc

$30.00

Stonecap Riesling

$36.00

Ryan Patrick Rose

$32.00

Wycliff

$30.00

Andre Pink

$36.00

NA Beverages

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.00

ROY ROGERS

$4.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$4.00

VIRGIN MARY

$6.00

COKE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

PIBB

$3.50

SODA

$1.00

TONIC

$2.00

GINGER ALE

$3.50

GINGER BEER

$4.00

LEMONADE

$3.50

LEMONADE, RASPBERRY

$4.00

LEMONADE, STRAWBERRY

$4.00

CRANBERRY

$3.50

APPLE

$3.50

PINEAPPLE

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

TOMATO

$3.50

MILK

Milk

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.50

Ice Tea Raspberry

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$4.00

Retail

Retail

T-Shirt

$25.00

Norm's T-shirt

Sticker/Keychain

$5.00

Assorted NW Sticker

Banquet fee

Room Rental

$50.00

for the first 3 hours

Room Rental additional hour

$25.00

each additional hour

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Downtown Yakima's best pub & restaurant.

Location

5 North Front St, Yakima, WA 98901

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Crafted
orange star5.0 • 3,758
22 North 1st St Yakima, WA 98901
View restaurantnext
Pjs Music Box - 13 S 1st St
orange starNo Reviews
13 South 1st Street Yakima, WA 98901
View restaurantnext
Thai House Yakima
orange starNo Reviews
14 N 2nd Street Yakima, WA 98901
View restaurantnext
Avenida Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
121 E Yakima Ave Yakima, WA 98901
View restaurantnext
& TEA - 123 E Yakima Ave #100
orange starNo Reviews
123 E Yakima Ave #100 Yakima, WA 98901
View restaurantnext
High Desert Cider Co. & Shorthead Brewing - 123 E Yakima Ave Suite 110
orange starNo Reviews
123 E Yakima Ave Suite 110 Yakima, WA 98901
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Yakima

Crafted
orange star5.0 • 3,758
22 North 1st St Yakima, WA 98901
View restaurantnext
Los Hernandez Tamales - Union Gap
orange star4.7 • 1,088
3706 Main St, Union Gap, WA 98903
View restaurantnext
AppleTree Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 246
8804 Occidental Rd Yakima, WA 98903
View restaurantnext
WaterFire Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.0 • 65
4000 Creekside Loop Yakima, WA 98908
View restaurantnext
Tacos El Rey - Yakima - 1218 S 6th St
orange star4.0 • 62
1218 S 6th St Yakima, WA 98901
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001620 - Rainier Square
orange star4.4 • 62
2412 W. Nob Hill Blvd Yakima, WA 98902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Yakima
Ellensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Wenatchee
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Richland
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
The Dalles
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Moses Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Kennewick
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Hood River
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bonney Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Maple Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston