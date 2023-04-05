Norm's of Yakima 5 North Front St
No reviews yet
5 North Front St
Yakima, WA 98901
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Appetizers
Norm's Chicken Wings
Buffalo, BBQ, cajun, sweet chili or habenero. Blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Balls
House-made meatballs in Aurora sauce or pesto cream
Scotch Eggs
Hard boiled eggs wrapped in sausage. Panko breaded & fried. Served with spicy mustard dipping sauce.
Hush Puppies
Red pepper, jalapenos, green onion, cilantro, cheddar, hot honey.
Mozzarella Stix
House-made mozzarella sticks & Marinara
Trailer Park Nachos
Thick fried potato chips, smoked bbq pulled pork, beer cheese, pico de gallo & fresh jalapeno
Jalapeno Poppers
Bacon wrapped, jalapenos, stuffed with cream cheese. Served with Hot honey.
Funeral Fries
#Norm’s chicken chili & beer cheese or mushroom gravy & beer cheese
The Meat Sweats
Smoked brisket, 1/2LB ale house meatloaf, Bacon wrapped jalapeno poppers house-made BBQ sauce
Bottomless Bowls
Dipping sauce of your choice *Bottomless bowls available for dine-in only
Bottomless Refill
Classic Favorites
Ale House Meatloaf
Cumin-chipotle glaze 1/2LB meatloaf, mushroom gravy, fried fingerling potatoes, seasonal veggies
Herbed Panko Fish & Chips
Herb & panko crusted cod with Chips, Slaw, lemon & house-made tartar sauce
Buttermilk Chicken Tender Basket
Southern buttermilk fried chicken tenders & fries
Creole Shrimp & Grits
Blackened shrimp, peppers, onions, sauteed with garlic, white wine & cajun butter over cheesy grits. Topped with green onions. Served with garlic bread
Bacon Marsala Ribeye
Washington raised 12oz ribeye, bacon marsala gravy, fried fingerling potatoes, seasonal veggies
Sandwiches
Meatloaf BLT
1/2LB Ale House meatloaf, bacon, pepperjack, onion rings, BBQ, chipotle aioli, L & T, on sourdough, chips & slaw
Classic Reuben
Bale Breaker braised corned beef, 1000 island, kraut, swiss, on marbled rye, chips & slaw
B.L.A.T.
1/4LB of bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato & aioli, on sourdough, side Caesar salad
Fried Chicken Po'Boy
Buttermilk fried chicken tenders, slaw, pickles, chipotle ranch & hot honey, on a hoagie, fries & slaw
Smoked Brisket
House smoked brisket, caramelized onions, provolone & sweet hot mustard, on sourdough, chips & slaw
Turkey Pesto
Turkey, bacon, swiss, pesto aioli, L.T.O., on parmesan crusted sourdough, chips & slaw
Deluxe Grilled Cheese
1/4LB Cheddar/pepperjack, tomato, red peppers, mushrooms, avocado, on sourdough, chips & slaw
Cheese Steak
Thinly sliced steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms & sweet hot mustard, on a hoagie, fries & slaw
Smoked Pulled Pork
House smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce, slaw, pickled red onion, chips & slaw
Burgers
The Farm Burger
Fried egg, bacon, cheddar & aioli. Served with fries.
Basic, Unimaginative, but Damn Good Burger
Get crazy, add cheese. Served with fries.
Black & Blue Bacon Burger
Blackening spice, gorgonzola, bacon & chipotle ranch. Served with Fries.
The Beast Burger
House smoked brisket, bacon, caramelized onions, double pepper jack, jalapenos & aioli. Served with fries.
Bacon Cheddar Avocado Burger
Do you really need a description? Served with fries.
Cowboy Burger
Bacon, cheddar, onion rings, house made BBQ, chipotle aioli & a bacon wrapped jalapeno. Served with Fries.
Pasta
Pasta Alfredo
Cavatappi pasta tossed in house made creamy alfredo sauce, parmesan. Served with garlic bread.
Bacon Jalapeno Mac-N-Cheese
House made jalapeno cheese sauce, bacon, jalapenos & cheddar. Topped with a bacon wrapped jalapeno
Spaghetti & Meatballs
House made meatballs, marinara, parmesan, spaghetti. Served with garlic bread.
Lil' Smokies Mac-N-Cheese
Lil’ smokies, cheese sauce, cheddar & fontina
Three Cheese Mac-N-Cheese
House made cheese sauce, cheddar, Fontina & parmesan
Cajun Seafood Mac-N-Cheese
Shrimp, cod, cajun butter, blackening spices, cheese sauce, cheddar & fontina
Beef Stroganoff
Thinly sliced steak, onions, mushrooms, cavatappi, stroganoff sauce, parmesan, sour cream. Served with garlic bread.
Chicken Parmesan
Parmesan breaded chicken breast, house marinara & provolone over spaghetti tossed in pesto & parmesan. Served with garlic bread.
Soups & Salads
Soup of the Day
It's our soup, for today.
Norm's Chicken Chili
It's our Chicken Chili, every day.
Ale House Salad
Mixed greens, gorgonzola, candied pecans, balsamic vinaigrette, onion rings, orange slices
Side Ale House Salad
Mixed greens, gorgonzola, candied pecans, balsamic vinaigrette, onion rings, orange slices
Cobb Salad
Romaine, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato, gorgonzola, croutons, avocado & ranch
Side Cobb Salad
Romaine, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato, gorgonzola, croutons, avocado & ranch
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine, grilled chicken, Caesar, croutons & parmesan
Side Chicken Caesar
Romaine, grilled chicken, Caesar, croutons & parmesan
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, crispy bacon, apples, hard boiled egg, balsamic onions, croutons, honey mustard
Side Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, crispy bacon, apples, hard boiled egg, balsamic onions, croutons, honey mustard
Spicy Chicken Salad
Romaine, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, tomato, cucumbers, red onion, avocado, croutons & chipotle ranch
Side Spicy Chicken Salad
Romaine, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, tomato, cucumbers, red onion, avocado, croutons & chipotle ranch
Tossed Salad
Spring mix, tomato, cucumber, croutons & ranch
Side Tossed Salad
Spring mix, tomato, cucumber, croutons & ranch
Cup of Soup or Norm's Chicken Chili With Choice of any Side Salad
Cup of soup of the day or Norm’s chicken chili & choice of any side salad
1/2 Grilled Cheese & Tomato Sammy, Salad & Soup Combo
Cup of soup of the day or Norm’s chicken chili & choice of any side salad
Kid's Menu
Kid's Burger
4oz burger patty, bun, pickles. Served with fries or side of fruit.
Kid's Chicken Strips
4oz buttermilk fried chicken tenders. Served with fries or side of fruit.
Kid's Mini Corndogs
6 mini corn dogs. Served with fries or side of fruit.
Kid's Mac
3 cheese mac. Topped with cheddar.
Kid's Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti, marinara, meatballs, garlic bread.
SPECIALS
Banquet Menu
Room Rental
for the first 3 hours
Room Rental additional hour
each additional hour
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
Shrimp marinated in Norm's Wing sauce, wrapped in bacon
Bacon Wrapped Dates
Dates stuffed with gorgonzola & jalapenos, wrapped in bacon
Grilled Chicken Skewers & Peanut Sauce
Grilled Chicken Skewers served with house made peanut sauce
Balls
House made meatballs with aurora sauce or creamy pesto
Wings
House made wings. Choice of; buffalo, BBQ, Cajun, Sweet Chili or Habenero.
Veggie Platter
Market Veggies
Fruit Platter
Market Fruit
Caprese Skewers
Mozzarella, grape tomatoes, basil, balsamic reduction, olive oil
3 Cheese Mac-N-Cheese
Cheddar, Fontina, Parmesan, Cavatappi Noodles
Bacon Jalapeno Mac-N-Cheese
House made jalapeno cheese sauce, bacon, jalapenos & cheddar. Topped with a bacon wrapped jalapeno
Lil' Smokie Mac-N-Cheese
Lil’ smokies, cheese sauce, cheddar & fontina
Alfredo Pasta
Cavatappi pasta tossed in house made creamy alfredo sauce, parmesan. Served with garlic bread.
Alfredo Pasta w/ Chicken
Cavatappi pasta & grilled chicken tossed in house made creamy alfredo sauce, parmesan. Served with garlic bread.
Ale House Salad
Mixed greens, gorgonzola, candied pecans, balsamic vinaigrette, onion rings, orange slices
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Caesar, croutons & parmesan
Garden Salad
Spring Mix, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, croutons, ranch dressing
Burger Buffet
Choice of beef patty or chicken breast Brioche bun Lettuce, Tomato, onion & pickle Assorted cheese slices & condiments Coleslaw Caesar salad or Garden salad Fries or Chips
Pasta Buffet
Alfredo, cream pesto & marinara Meatballs, grilled chicken & shrimp Cavatappi Pasta Caesar salad or Garden salad Garlic Bread
BBQ Buffet
Choose 2 proteins: Smoked BBQ Ribs, smoked brisket, BBQ chicken breast or smoked BBQ pork sliders 3 Cheese Mac Coleslaw Hush Puppies Potato Chips
Comfort Buffet
Meatloaf & fried buttermilk chicken tenders Fried Fingerling Potatoes Mushroom gravy Sauteed seasonal veggies 3 Cheese mac Garlic bread Caesar salad or Garden salad
Cajun Buffet
Grilled blackened chicken breast & creole shrimp Cheesy grits Sauteed seasonal veggies Caesar salad or Garden salad Garlic Bread
Steak & Chicken
(*minimum 10 people required) Smoked Prime Rib USDA choice & Chicken Sauteed seasonal veggies Fried Fingerling Potatoes Mushroom gravy Caesar salad or Garden salad Garlic Bread
Sauces
Side Aioli
Side Chipotle Aioli
Side Pesto Aioli
Side Chipotle Ranch
Side 1,000 Island
Side Sweet Hot Spicy Mustard
Side Spicy Mustard
Side Wednesday Sauce
Side Hot Honey
Side Buffalo
Side Poodle
Side BBQ
Side Ranch
Side Blue Cheese Dressing
Side Chip Dip
Side Chipotle Ranch
Side Caesar
Side Honey Mustard
Side Balsamic Vinegarette
Side 1,000 Island
Side Mayo
Side Mustard
Side Ketchup
Side Fry Sauce
Side Tartar
Side Chipotle Ketchup
Side Gravy
Side Chili
Side Marinara
Beverage Menu
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Grey Goose
Heritage Huckleberry
Titos
Vanilla Vodka
Wild Roots Cranberry
Heritage Huckleberry
Titos DBL
Well Vodka DBL
Absolut DBL
Grey Goose DBL
Heritage Huckleberry DBL
Vanilla Vodka DBL
Wild Roots Cranberry DBL
Heritage Huckleberry DBL
Well Gin
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Malfy
Tanqueray Rangpur
Well Gin DBL
Bombay Saphire DBL
Hendricks DBL
Malfy DBL
Tanqueray Rangpur DBL
Well Rum
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Cruzan
Cruzan Dark
Meyers Dark Rum
Rum Haven Coconut
Well Rum DBL
Bacardi DBL
Captain Morgan DBL
Cruzan DBL
Cruzan Dark DBL
Meyers Dark Rum DBL
Rum Haven Coconut DBL
Well Tequila
Cazadorez
Don Julio
Hornitos Reposado
Patron Silver
Well Tequila DBL
Cazadorez DBL
Don Julio DBL
Hornitos Reposado DBL
Patron Silver DBL
Well Whiskey
Bib N Tucker
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulliet Rye
Christian Brothers
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Fireball
Gentleman Jack
Hennessy
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jameson Black Barrel
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Rye
Makers Mark
Pendleton
Wild Turkey
Well Whiskey DBL
Bib N Tucker DBL
Bulleit Bourbon DBL
Bulliet Rye DBL
Christian Brothers DBL
Crown Royal DBL
Crown Royal Apple DBL
Fireball DBL
Gentleman Jack DBL
Hennessy DBL
Jack Daniels DBL
Jameson DBL
Jameson Black Barrel DBL
Jim Beam DBL
Jim Beam Rye DBL
Makers Mark DBL
Pendleton DBL
Wild Turkey DBL
Chivas
Dewars
Glenlivet
Glennfiddich
J & B
Johnnie Walker Black
Chivas DBL
Dewars DBL
Glenlivet DBL
Glennfiddich DBL
J & B DBL
Johnnie Walker Black DBL
Baileys
Campari
Chambord
Frangelico
Godiva
Grand Marnier
Kahlua
Midori
Peach Schnapps
Rumple Mintz
Sambuca
Tuaca
ULLR
Baileys DBL
Campari DBL
Chambord DBL
Frangelico DBL
Godiva DBL
Grand Marnier DBL
Kahlua DBL
Midori DBL
Peach Schnapps DBL
Rumple Mintz DBL
Sambuca DBL
Tuaca DBL
ULLR DBL
Cocktails
Blackberry Walnut Smash
Dog Water
Gintimate
Jalapeno Margarita
Love You More
Mocha Martini
Palm Springs of WA Old Fashioned
YAK Water
Bloody Mary
Bloody Mary Loaded
Bloody Mary Obnoxious
Blueberry Sangria
Coffee Nudge
Cosmopolitan
Drunk Uncle
French 75
Greyhound
Hot Buttered Rum
Irish Coffee
Kamikaze
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Margarita
Margarita, Cadillac
Mexican Candy
Mele Kalikimaka
Mojito
Mule
Mule, Irish
Mule, Huckleberry
Ski Lift
Smith & Wesson
White Russian
SHOT Duck Fart
SHOT Kamikaze
SHOT Mexican Candy
SHOT Washington Apple
Beer
5th Line
Bale Breaker
Cowiche Creek
Ellensburg Brewery
Shorthead
Single Hill
Valley Brewing
Varietal
Wandering Hop
Beer Flights
EBC Liter, Tuesdays
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light
Estrella
Michelob Ultra
Modelo Especial
Modelo Negra
PBR 40oz
Ace Guava, Cider
Ace Pear, Cider
Michelada
O'Douls, NA
Bucket of Beer
Guinness
Rainier Tall Boy
Tieton Apple, Cider
Tieton Other, Cider
Wine Glass
NHV Crooked Red GLS
NHV Pinot Gris GLS
Gilbert Allabroges GLS
Milbrant Merlot GLS
Ryan Patrick Redhead GLS
Valicoff Cabernet GLS
SLUSHIE, Sangria
SLUSHIE, Strawberry
Stimpson Chard GLS
Ryan Patrick Chard GLS
Ryan Patrick Sauv Blanc GLS
Stonecap Riesling GLS
Ryan Patrick Rose GLS
Wycliff GLS
Andre Pink GLS
Wine Bottle
NA Beverages
ARNOLD PALMER
ROY ROGERS
SHIRLEY TEMPLE
VIRGIN MARY
COKE
DIET COKE
SPRITE
PIBB
SODA
TONIC
GINGER ALE
GINGER BEER
LEMONADE
LEMONADE, RASPBERRY
LEMONADE, STRAWBERRY
CRANBERRY
APPLE
PINEAPPLE
OJ
TOMATO
MILK
Milk
Hot Chocolate
Ice Tea
Ice Tea Raspberry
Hot Tea
Coffee
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Downtown Yakima's best pub & restaurant.
5 North Front St, Yakima, WA 98901