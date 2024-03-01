Norm's Pizza Financial District
8 Cortland Street
New York, NY 10007
FOOD
18” Pies
- Cheese Pie$24.00
Straight up: Sourdough crust, topped with California Tomato Sauce, Contessa Romano, and Grande Mozzarella.
- Pepperoni Pie$30.00
A New York Original: Sourdough crust topped with California Tomato Sauce, Sicilian Oregano, Contessa Romano, Grande Mozzarella and Ezzo Supreme Pepperoni.
- Margherita Pie$33.00
Our ode to the Neopolitan original: Naturally leavened crust topped with Lioni Fresh Mozzarella, California Tomato Sauce, Sicilian Oregano, a drizzle of Basil Infused Olive Oil, American Grana, Grande Mozzarella, and fresh Basil leaves.
- Vodka Pie$30.00
Norm’s Signature Pie: Naturally Leavened dough, topped with Lioni Fresh Mozzarella, Grande Mozzarella, American Grana and House-Made Vodka Sauce
- Supreme Pie$35.00
California Tomato Sauce, topped with Sicilian Oregano, Pecorino, Grande Mozzarella, Ezzo Italian Sausage, Pepperoni and Hatch Green Chiles.
- White Pie$33.00
The Cheeses: Calabro Ricotta, Lioni Fresh Mozzarella, Grande Mozzarella, American Grana, Lemon Zest, Fresh Garlic and Parsley.
- Avant Garlic$33.00
Chopped Garlic with Arugula, Sautéed Mushrooms, Spicy Chili Oil, Crushed Red Pepper, Grana, Aged Mozzarella and Fresh Mozzarella.
- Sausage Pie$30.00
- Tomato Pie - Vegan$18.00
Natually leavened dough topped with California Tomato Sauce, Sicilian Oregano, Fresh Garlic, Basil Infused Olive Oil and Fresh Basil.
- Buffalo JACK! ( Vegan )$35.00Out of stock
Shredded Jackfruit marinated in Buffalo Wing Sauce, Red Onion, Numu “Mozzarella”, and Cilantro topped with a spiral of Vegan Ranch.
- Plates & Napkins
Sicilian Pies
- Sicilian$28.00
Lighter than your brand new pillow, this Sicilian is topped with Grande mozzarella, California Tomato Sauce, Romano, and Sicilian dried Oregano. Norm’s pays homage to the Detroit-style with a savory caramelized cheese crust.
- Sicilian Pepperoni$35.00
You read the Sicilian Pie description right? Check that, then add Ezzo Pepperoni.
Other
DRINKS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Home of the Classic Slice
8 Cortland Street, New York, NY 10007