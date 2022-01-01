Norm's Place

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Imperial Chicken Salad
Kid's Little Burger
The Hartz Burger

SHARING PLATES

Norm's Wings (5)

Norm's Wings (5)

$10.00

Famously Norm's! Served with your choice of ranch, mango or hella hot sauce on the side.

Norm's Wings (10)

Norm's Wings (10)

$18.00

Famously Norm's! Served with your choice of ranch, mango or hella hot sauce on the side.

Norm's Wings (25)

Norm's Wings (25)

$38.00

Famously Norm's! Served with your choice of ranch, mango or hella hot sauce on the side.

Ahi Poke

Ahi Poke

$20.00

big eye tuna, mango, green onion, cucumber and soy. With avocado, diablo sauce and wonton crisps

Blackened Seared Ahi

Blackened Seared Ahi

$17.00

Grilled Rare with Wasabi, Ginger, & Soy all served on the side.

Normando's Nachos

Normando's Nachos

$11.00

Corn chips with chili con queso, green onions, corn, black beans, pico de gallo & sour cream.

Asian Lettuce Wraps

Asian Lettuce Wraps

$17.00

Asian slaw mix, wonton strips, sesame seed, Mandarin wedges, diced chicken in Norm's, zesty peanut sauce.

Pickle Chips

Pickle Chips

$9.00

Heap O' Chips tossed in our secret seasoning then fried crisp. Ranch dressing served on the side.

Diablodilla

Diablodilla

$14.00

Corn tortillas carnitas, Monterey jack & cheddar cheese, grilled poblano peppers, green onions, and sour cream.

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$12.00

Lightly breaded & fried. Served with house chips & ranch on the side plus your choice of BBQ or Orange Chili sauce.

Blackened Ahi Tacos

Blackened Ahi Tacos

$23.00

Blackened seared ahi, avocado, sweet orange cilantro coleslaw on three corn tortillas

Soft German Styled Pretzel Plate

$11.00

Two salted soft pretzels with beer cheese sauce and spicy mustard.

Grilled Prawn Skewers

Grilled Prawn Skewers

$17.00

marinated in spicy sweet chili orange sauce and flame grilled.

SOUPS

Cup of Tomato Bisque

Cup of Tomato Bisque

$5.00

Served with crackers.

Bowl of Tomato Bisque

Bowl of Tomato Bisque

$9.00

Served with crackers.

Cup Soup of Day

Cup Soup of Day

$5.00

diced chicken, avocado, tomato, corn, black bean, jalapeño, onion, tortilla strips in a clear chicken broth.

Bowl Soup of Day

Bowl Soup of Day

$9.00

diced chicken, avocado, tomato, corn, black bean, jalapeño, onion, tortilla strips in a clear chicken broth.

Cup of Chowder

$6.00Out of stock

Chock full of clams; with potatoes, leeks and cream.

Bowl of Chowder

$10.00Out of stock

House made all beef chili. Top it with cheese, onions, sour cream or ?

GREEN FLAG SALADS

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine hearts, Caesar dressing, croutons, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, heirloom baby tomatoes.

The Baja 1000 Salad

The Baja 1000 Salad

$20.00

Romain greens with Carnitas, black beans, tomato, corn, tortilla strips, jack & cheddar cheese, with spicy ranch.

Imperial Chicken Salad

Imperial Chicken Salad

$19.00

Crisp Greens, Julienne Vegetables, Mandarin Oranges, Asian Pears, Sesame Seed, Won Ton, Toasted Cashew, And Our Famous Zesty Peanut Dressing

Chick Salad

Chick Salad

$22.00

mixed greens, apples, pears, golden raisin, almonds, goat cheese, grilled chicken breast, champagne vinaigrette

Man Salad

Man Salad

$22.00

mixed greens, roasted poblano, potatoes, blue cheese crumble, ranch, filet steak, sautéed mushroom, red onion

Iceberg Wedge Steak Salad

Iceberg Wedge Steak Salad

$23.00

Crisp iceberg lettuce, blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomato, bacon and glazed walnuts with juicy tenderloin steak tips.

Roasted Beet and Farro Salad

Roasted Beet and Farro Salad

$15.00

Roasted beets, farro, goat cheese and arugula tossed in our champagne vinaigrette and topped with toasted pepita.

Mezze Platter

Mezze Platter

$18.00

smashed avocado, hummus, grilled asparagus, breakfast radish, cherry tomato, cucumber, red bell pepper and olives with grilled flatbread

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00
Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine hearts, Caesar dressing, croutons, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, heirloom baby tomatoes

Tuna Nicoise Salad

Tuna Nicoise Salad

$24.00

yellowfin tuna steak, fingerling potato, hard cooked egg, grilled asparagus, mixed greens, cherry tom, olives, anchovy, capers with yogurt

Shaved Brussel Sprout Salad

$17.00

BURGERS

The Hartz Burger

The Hartz Burger

$14.00

Fresh Angus Chuck, Brioche Bun, Lto

The Englishman Burger

The Englishman Burger

$22.00

English Muffin, Diablo Sauce, Havarti, Applewood Bacon, Fried Onion Strings, Lettuce & Tomato and Gremolats

Nashville Burger

Nashville Burger

$20.00

Grilled Angus patty, cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tangy bbq sauce, jalapeños, fried onions strings.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$18.00

Fresh Angus Chuck, American cheese, 1000 Island dressing, grilled onions on Raymond's sourdough bread. Comes with French Fries.

PIT STOP SANDWICHES

served with chips
Tuna Trans Am

Tuna Trans Am

$16.00

Albacore tuna,mayo, applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato and onion on wheat berry bread. Served with house chips.

Spicy Chicken Wrap

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$18.00

Grilled pizza dough, chicken breast, pablano aioli, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and red mango sauce. Served with chips.

Blackened Chicken Sando

Blackened Chicken Sando

$18.00

Sweet roll, Diablo sauce, avocado, pepper-jack cheese, and bacon with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with house chips.

Ultimate BLT

Ultimate BLT

$16.00

thick cut bacon, crispy lettuce and tomato with a slathering of mayo on sprouted wheat bread. Served with house chips.

The Big Cheese

The Big Cheese

$15.00

Raymonds sourdough, melted cheddar, provolone and pepper jack cheese; served with a cup of tomato soup.

Turkey Day Dip

Turkey Day Dip

$18.00

Hand carved turkey, cornbread stuffing, melted provolone and cranberry sauce on a soft roll with gravy for dipping.

Cali Burger

Cali Burger

$16.00

Veggie burger patty, havarti cheese, avocado, sprouts on a brioche bun with pablano aioli

Prime Rib French Dip

Prime Rib French Dip

$22.00

Our Special! Medium-rare prime rib thinly sliced on a garlic butter roll with au jus for dipping. Served with French fries.

Pork Schnitzel Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Marinated and breaded pork cutlet with diablo slaw, red onion and feta cheese on an artisan torpedo roll.

Reuben Sandwich

$22.00Out of stock

House corned beef; sliced thin and piled high with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island on marble rye.

PALEO PLATES

Paleo Chicken Breast

Paleo Chicken Breast

$18.00

Grilled Chicken breast served with your choice of garlic sautéed spinach or vegetables.

Paleo Filet of Beef

Paleo Filet of Beef

$22.00

Flame grilled filet with your choice of vegetable side.

Blackened Ahi Tuna

Blackened Ahi Tuna

$24.00

Blackened and served with your choice of garlic sautéed spinach or vegetables. .

Paleo Salmon

Paleo Salmon

$25.00

Grilled salmon served with your choice of garlic sautéed spinach or vegetables.

Paleo Shrimp

Paleo Shrimp

$22.00

Our flame grilled spicy sweet chili orange prawns with a side vegetable of your choice.

KIDS

Kid's Chicken Tenders

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Fried chicken tenders with choice of fries or fresh fruit.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00
Kid's Little Burger

Kid's Little Burger

$8.00
Kid's Pasgetti

Kid's Pasgetti

$8.00
Kid's Corn Dog

Kid's Corn Dog

$8.00
Kid's Grilled Chicken Breast

Kid's Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00
PB&J

PB&J

$8.00

Retail

Black Tank Top

$18.00

Red Tank Top

$18.00

Navy Tank Top

$18.00

Black Tee

$18.00

Gray Tee

$18.00

Royal Blue Tee

$18.00

Gray Scoop Tee

$20.00

Navy Scoop Tee

$20.00

Charcoal Scoop Tee

$20.00

Norm's Jacket

$45.00

Norm's Hat (Fluorescent Green)

$25.00

Norm's Blue Trucker's Hat

$18.00

Norm's Red Truckers hat

$18.00

USA Blue

$30.00

USA RED

$30.00

Small Women's Best Head Tee

$25.00

Medium Women's Best Head Tee

$25.00

Large Women's Best Head Tee

$25.00

Medium Men's

$25.00Out of stock

Large Men's Best Head Tee

$25.00

XL Men's Best Head

$25.00

2XL Men's Best Head

$25.00

Women's Ring Shirt Small

$20.00

Women's Ring Shirt Med

$20.00

Women's Ring Shirt LG

$20.00

Men's Ring Shift LG

$25.00

Men's Ring Shirt XL

$25.00

Grey/Amber Trucker

$21.00

Orange Trucker

$21.00
