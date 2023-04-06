Restaurant header imageView gallery

Norris's Pub LLC 13361 Warwick Blvd Ste B

review star

No reviews yet

13361 Warwick Blvd Ste B

Newport News, VA 23602

Food

Sides

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Fries

$2.50

Onion Pedals

$2.50

Burgers, Sandwich and More

Bangers n Mash

$9.95

Cheese Steak

$10.95

Chicken Tenders w/fries

$10.95

Club Sandwich w/fries

$10.95

Everything but the kithcen sink

$14.95

Fish Sandwish

$8.95Out of stock

Flame Grilled Burger

$8.95

8oz prime burger

French Dip

$11.95

Norris Norris Cheese Steak

$13.95

Pick Your Threat

$11.95

Plain Jane Burger w/fries

$8.95

Reuben

$11.95

Shepards Pie

$10.95

Add ons

American

$0.40

Cheddar

$0.40

Provoloan

$0.40

Bacon

$0.55

Jalapenos

$0.40

Lettuce

$0.40

Mushrooms

$0.40

Onion

$0.40

Tomoatoe

$0.40

Salads and Soups

Bowl Chili-N-Cornbread

$9.95

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Chef's Choice Soup of the day

$6.95

House Salad

$7.95

Not Your Father's Chef Salad

$12.95

Roxie's Triple Treat

$12.95

Drinks

NA bev

Cranberry

Dr P

$1.99

Ginger Beer

$2.50

GingerAle

$1.99

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pepsi

$1.99

Pine Apple Juice

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$1.99

Soda

Tea

$1.50

Tonic

$1.99

Water

Liq

Bourbon

$5.95

Gin

$5.95

Rum

$5.95

Tequila

$5.95

Vodka

$5.95

cranberry

$0.25

orange juice

$0.25

pineapple

$0.25

Red Bull

$1.50

Wine

Merlot

$5.50

C Sauvig

$5.50

Chardonnay

$5.50

Pinot Grigio

$5.50

Beer

Anchor Steam

$4.25

Bud Lt

$3.95

Guinness

$4.25

Legend Brown Ale

$4.50

Magners

$4.75

Mango Cart

$3.95

Radeberger

$4.00

Stella

$4.25

Tennents

$4.25

Mic Ultra - BTL

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

13361 Warwick Blvd Ste B, Newport News, VA 23602

Directions

